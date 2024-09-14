Just in Time (JIT) Requirements (2024)

What is JIT and what is required for a JIT Request?

NIH uses Just-in-Time procedures for certain programs and award mechanisms (each FOA will include specific guidance on the use). These procedures allow certain elements of an application to be submitted later in the application process, after review when the application is under consideration for funding. The standard application elements include other support information (both active and pending) for senior/key personnel; certification of IRB approval of the project’s proposed use of human subjects; verification of IACUC approval of the project’s proposed use of live vertebrate animals; and evidence of compliance with the education in the protection of human research participants requirement. Other program-specific information may also be requested using this procedure.

Applicants will be notified (primarily by e-mail) when JIT information is needed. This notification is not a Notice of Award nor should it be construed to be an indicator of possible funding. Applicants should only submit this information when requested. Information must be submitted electronically using the JIT feature in eRA Commons.

The requirement for applicants to verify the accuracy and validity of all administrative, fiscal, and programmatic information extends to information submitted through the JIT process. Applicants are responsible for promptly notifying NIH of any substantive changes to previously submitted JIT information up to the time of award. This includes items such as Other Support changes that could lead to budgetary overlap, scientific overlap, or commitment of effort greater than 12 person-months for the PD/PI(s) or any Senior/Key Personnel; or any changes in the use or approval of vertebrate animals or human subjects. Failure to address changes to JIT submissions prior to award does not diminish the applicant’s responsibility to address changes post-award by submitting a prior approval request to NIH in accord with Administrative Requirements-Changes in Project and Budget-NIH Standard Terms of Award.

Just In Time is an NIH specific term however Yale uses JIT generically across all sponsors to describe any request for additional information after a proposal is submitted, but before an Award is made. JIT information is always handled by the OSP Proposal Manager.