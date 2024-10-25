Jynxzi & Breckie Hill Break Up Drama: What Happened to Influencer Couple (2024)

Popular influencers Jynxzi and Breckie Hill have sparked rumors online as word has spread that the online couple has broken up.

Fans will know Nicholas "Jynxzi" Stewart for his streams on Twitch, as he has grown a large following on the platform playing games like Rainbow Six: Seige. Breckie Hill, on the other hand, is one of the biggest names on the video-sharing platform TikTok, known for her dancing videos and prominent Instagram presence.

The pair made waves earlier this year, as they announced they were officially dating, being crowned by many as Gen Z's newest online power couple.

The Jynxzi/Breckie Hill Drama Explained

Fans are in a tizzy over rumors of a break up between online influencer couple Nicholas "Jynxzi" Stewart and Breckie Hill.

This was spurred on following Hill posting a TikTok video saying that she was now "single" and had been "asked to not speak on the situation:"

"I am single. I have been asked to not speak on the situation of what happened. But, out of respect for him, I will keep my mouth shut. But yeah, I am single. This is not bait."

Notably, this is not the first time a break up between the two has been reported.

Back in June, after calling things off for the first time a few weeks earlier, Jynxzi himself revealed the two had gotten back together amid cheating allegations.

He told fans in a YouTube video (via Sportskeeda) that "me and Breckie broke up" but "ended up getting back together:"

"You know, me and Breckie broke up. But that was, you know, not good. That was... not fun. It was pretty rough. But we ended up getting back together. And I'm very, very happy about that."

The popular online streamer continued, saying, at the time it was "100% [his] fault" and they ended up going their separate ways (albeit temporarily) because "he didn't feel that I prioritized her as much as she prioritized me:"

"But nothing she did was wrong. She didn't do anything wrong. The reason why we broke up was 100% my fault. I never, obviously, cheated or anything like that. She just felt that I didn't care as much about the relationship as she did. And, she also felt that I cared more about... my job than the relationship. And, she didn't feel that I prioritized her as much as she prioritized me."

On this latest break up, Jynxzi shared his thoughts on his personal stream (via Twitter), admitting to "stalking" other girls on social media, leading the pair to end their time as a couple (seemingly) once and for all.

He said that her finding out about his online antics outside the relationship "broke her heart" which, he was evidently shaken up over on camera:

"There were a couple of instances where I was stalking other people on social media. Like other girls. She found out about that and that broke her heart which broke my heart because I do not want to hurt someone who cares about me."

Stewart partly attributed the split to a potential addiction, calling the consumption of adult material potentially dangerous and "very unhealthy:"

"I think, if I were to be completely honest with you guys, I think watching things... like that is a very unhealthy addiction. I did not realize because I had never been in a relationship before. I had no idea the damage that that could do to someone. So, the advice that I would give you guys is if you are in a relationship, and you care about the [person] that you are in a relationship with, just do not watch videos like that because it hurts them more than you could know."

Hill has since stated on X (formerly Twitter) that she is "taking a break from social media" following the break up; however, when she will return remains unknown:

"Gonna be taking a break from social media for a couple of weeks for my mental."

Despite both parties saying they have officially split, some in the online community believe the pair may still be together.

Popular streamer Ricci said on a stream in the wake of the drama that he has heard they are still together (via X), but neither Jynxzi nor Hill has commented on this sentiment.

Both Jynxzi and Breckie Hill can be followed on X.