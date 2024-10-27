K-Y Duration Spray Review: Does It Work? (2024)

Share on Pinterest We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Healthline only shows you brands and products that we stand behind. Our team thoroughly researches and evaluates the recommendations we make on our site. To establish that the product manufacturers addressed safety and efficacy standards, we: Evaluate ingredients and composition: Do they have the potential to cause harm?

Do they have the potential to cause harm? Fact-check all health claims: Do they align with the current body of scientific evidence?

Do they align with the current body of scientific evidence? Assess the brand: Does it operate with integrity and adhere to industry best practices? We do the research so you can find trusted products for your health and wellness. Read more about our vetting process. Was this helpful? Premature ejaculation (PE) is one of the most common causes of sexual dysfunction in people with a penis. It happens when a person ejaculates before they or their partner intended during sex. The primary symptom of PE is the inability to delay ejaculation for more than 1 minute after penetration during sex. People with PE may use topical medication containing lidocaine or other desensitizing agents as a first treatment option. This medication is usually applied to the penis about 20 minutes before sex to prolong ejaculation. K-Y Duration Spray is a topical over-the-counter (OTC) product that belongs in this category of treatment. Here’s what you need to know about K-Y Duration Spray, reviews about the product, alternative treatment options, and more.

What is K-Y Duration Spray? K-Y Duration Spray is a lidocaine-containing topical spray that works to improve PE by delaying ejaculation. According to its manufacturers, the product reduces nerve sensitivity in the penis without affecting sensations or arousal. When the penis isn’t overly stimulated, you have more control over ejaculation. This product contains about 10 percent lidocaine. Its inactive ingredients include: ethoxydiglycol

fragrance

isopropyl myristate

stearic acid It typically costs around $20 for a .16-fluid ounce bottle which, according to the company, contains 36 sprays.

Who is K-Y Duration Spray for? K-Y Duration Spray is for people with a penis who ejaculate sooner than they intended and want to elongate ejaculation time and have longer sex. This product is not for people whose PE results from an underlying health condition. It’s also important to note K-Y Duration Spray is not recommended for use while wearing a condom or if your partner is pregnant. Before using this product, also talk with your doctor if you’re taking other medications.

How to use K-Y Duration Spray You can use K-Y Duration Spray before or during an erection and 5 to 15 minutes before sex. Here’s how to use it: Hold the bottle 2 to 3 inches away from your penis. Apply 3 to 10 sprays on the head and shaft of your penis. Rub it in and remove any excess spray with a soft, damp cloth. Wash your hands after rubbing it in to avoid getting the product anywhere else. Wash away the product after sex.

Safety risks According to the company, do not use K-Y Duration Spray under these circumstances: when using a condom

if your partner is pregnant

if you or your partner(s) have broken or inflamed skin

if you have liver or kidney diseases

if you’re already taking medications for PE

if you or your partner(s) have allergies to local anesthetics or other ingredients in the product If the spray causes a rash or other irritation in you or your partner, stop using it immediately. Also don’t use more than 20 sprays in 24 hours.

Customer reviews and brand reputation K-Y has been serving consumers for more than 100 years with products designed to improve their sexual health and experience. Many Amazon customers report satisfactory experiences with the K-Y Duration Spray, highlighting that it works great if used correctly. However, others reported that it hurt and numbed their penis. Some also mentioned it's too expensive for its size. On Amazon, K-Y Duration Spray has 4 out of 5 stars from 13,173 global ratings.

K-Y Duration Spray vs. competitors Pricing guide $ = under $10

= under $10 $$ = $10—$15

Trojan Extended Pleasure Price: $$ Trojan Extended Pleasure contains 12 lubricated latex condoms. These condoms are made with lubricants that contain 4 percent benzocaine. Like lidocaine, it can desensitize the penis and extend ejaculation time for longer sex. People who experience PE unrelated to other health conditions and prefer barrier protection during penetrative sex may opt for this product. This product currently has 4.4 out of 5 stars from more than 900 ratings on Amazon. Reviewers said it worked just as intended. Others found it numbed their penis too much, and they had difficulty having an erection. Hims Delay Spray for Men Price: $$$ Hims Delay Spray for Men is another lidocaine-containing spray to reduce penis hypersensitivity. The company recommends applying between 3 and 10 full sprays on very sensitive parts of the penis 10 to 15 minutes before sex. You can get the spray from the Hims website or other retail stores, like Amazon and Walgreens. According to reviews on Amazon, this product is effective for prolonging ejaculation. However, some reviewers complained it's too small and costly. It currently has 3.9 out of 5 stars from 74 ratings on Amazon. Roman Swipes Price: $$$ Roman Swipes is a topical treatment that contains 4 percent benzocaine. Roman highlights a 2019 study that investigated the benefits of benzocaine wipes in treating PE. Researchers found that applying these wipes to the penis before sex significantly prolonged ejaculation time and improved sexual satisfaction. They also noted these wipes didn't affect partners' skin. To use them, apply the swipes on sensitive parts of the penis around 5 minutes before sex. You can buy a box that contains eight swipes and sign up for a monthly subscription. Many of the reviews on Walmart are positive. Many say it "works like it says" and would recommend it to others.

Other premature ejaculation treatments Besides topical treatments, you can treat PE with erectile dysfunction (ED) medications or devices when PE is a symptom of ED. You can also use a penis extender to limit the penis’s sensitivity. ED medication ED medications belong to a category of drugs called phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE5) inhibitors. Although PDE5’s don’t work to extend ejaculation time, they allow the penis to get and maintain an erection long enough for sex by improving blood flow. If you have ED and experience PE, using ED medications to treat it may improve PE symptoms too. ED medications approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in this category include: vardenafil

sildenafil

tadalafil

avanafil You need a prescription to get most ED medications. Still, it’s best to speak with a doctor before using any medication to treat PE. Eddie by Giddy Eddie by Giddy is an FDA class II medical device that can improve PE when associated with ED. It helps the penis sustain an erection by blocking blood from flowing out of the penis without stopping it from going in. This device is shaped like a ring that you wear at the base of your penis whenever you want to use it. This device is on the pricier side upfront (it costs $188), but you can get it without a prescription. Learn more about Eddie by Giddy and read our in-depth review here. Penis extenders Penis extenders, also called penis sleeves and penis sheaths, are devices you wear on your penis. These devices have been used to increase penis size, manage PE and ED, and enhance pleasure during sex. A penis extender may help you delay ejaculation by reducing the penis’s sensitivity to stimulation during penetration.

When to talk with a doctor Consider talking with a doctor if you’ve been using K-Y Duration Spray but it’s not working for you. It may signify that PE is associated with an underlying health condition , such as: diabetes

high blood pressure

overactive thyroid

alcohol use disorder

stress

anxiety

trauma

sleep deprivation A doctor may be able to recommend other treatment options. They can also look at your family and personal history to get a more comprehensive understanding of your PE or ED.

Frequently asked questions How long does K-Y Duration Spray last? According to the company, how long it lasts varies by person. K-Y recommends starting with 3 sprays and adding extra sprays until it works for as long as desired. However, don’t use more than 10 sprays in one session. Also don’t use more than 20 sprays in a 24-hour window. How long does it take for K-Y Duration Spray to work? You can use the spray 5 to 15 minutes before sex. This wait time allows the spray to dry on the penis and take effect. Where do you spray K-Y Duration Spray? You spray K-Y Duration on the penis head and shaft. Does K-Y Duration Spray numb your partner? K-Y Duration Spray won’t numb your partner if you allow it dry on your penis and remove any excess spray before having sex. If your partner has an allergy to local anesthetics or the other ingredients in the spray, don’t use the spray with them. Either way, be sure to discuss this with your partner before using this product.