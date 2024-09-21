Kerrydale Street-The Media (2024)

tocce 1973
Retired and now a BT Sports pundit
7:09 PM - 5 days ago#31361
I was disappointed bawbag wasn’t onSTV news at six.
Hun tears are always hilarious.
Considering retirement
7:25 PM - 5 days ago#31362
Terry Hall Legend wrote: ↑
7:06 PM - 5 days agoSTV showed Champions League games before ITV lost contract if I recalll
That would be because ITV bought the rights and they piggybacked on. When ITV had the rights to live England internationals did STV show them? I live in England and don’t know. What I’m talking about is them covering specifically Scottish football. Club or international.
7:31 PM - 5 days ago#31363
CELTBHOY1988 wrote: ↑
6:45 PM - 6 days ago
Roganjosh67 wrote: ↑
6:23 PM - 6 days ago
Been saying this for years must have been the early 90's the last time STV showed any Scottish football let alone live games
Last live games was 97-98.[/quote
I thought it was around that time. I moved to England in 98. There can’t be any other country in Europe where a national broadcaster has baled out covering any of their own country’s football for over 25 years.
7:35 PM - 5 days ago#31364
CELTBHOY1988 wrote: ↑
6:45 PM - 6 days ago
Roganjosh67 wrote: ↑
6:23 PM - 6 days ago
Been saying this for years must have been the early 90's the last time STV showed any Scottish football let alone live games
double post. Tapatalk is shampoo
8:01 PM - 5 days ago#31365
brianlara67 wrote: ↑
7:25 PM - 5 days ago
Terry Hall Legend wrote: ↑
7:06 PM - 5 days agoSTV showed Champions League games before ITV lost contract if I recalll
That would be because ITV bought the rights and they piggybacked on. When ITV had the rights to live England internationals did STV show them? I live in England and don’t know. What I’m talking about is them covering specifically Scottish football. Club or international.
Fair enough mate. I don't know if they showed England internationals either. They deffo haven't showed any exclusively Scottish games for a long, long time.
8:13 PM - 5 days ago#31366
Martoto wrote: ↑
8:13 AM - 6 days agoThey were keen to point out how there's not much that Clement can do. He's got to make do and won't quite be able to effect the amazing rebuild he had in mind. And it's all the referee's fault. No mention at all of the hun board being neither capable nor willing to supporting him, or that any success they've enjoyed in their short existence is also a symptom of the terrible management of the club.
Despite being described as a effing shampoo-show in almost all departments (except hypothetical transfer fees slapped on their players by the media) , no cracked crests imminent from the media. It will take bulldozers and wrecking balls on Edmiston Drive before the media suggest that the huns have effed themselves. And if the demolition crews are dressed smart enough and are respectful enough to the bastard's statue as they tear it down, I doubt we ever will see a cracked sevco crest.
Another beauty from after the game was the soul searching about Cerny not starting, and doctors having a say in player selection. There was a hint of the "Who ARE these doctors?!" type paranoia and desperation in the chat.
What's amazed me is every hun commentator has had them into the group stages and collecting the tens of millions that are rightly theirs when they hadn't even won this knockout tie, let alone the next one. Arrogant bastards Brit Natted out of their nuts talking about the money they lost like it was theirs to begin with. Fannies.
8:16 PM - 5 days ago#31367
Torquemada wrote: ↑
9:27 AM - 6 days ago
Lawlerm wrote: ↑
7:11 AM - 6 days agoThought I'd listen to the Sportsound podcast on my way to work for a laugh. Eff me, what an embarassment from Macintyre and Dodds. Like listening to a fan podcast.
Ferguson another level though. The fact that moron has been pocketing a wage from the national broadcaster for the best part of 2 decades on the back of being a squad player for the huns in the 80s is a disgrace.
Agree with every word. I did the same and was in stupefaction at the raging, demented pish I was listening to from a national broadcaster. Derek Ferguson makes an art form of stupidity and ignorance.
I remember him on Radio Scotland open all mics about 15 years ago reading his halftime and fulltime report from his written notes like a guy who puts a ruler under the lines and picks out each word with his forefinger. He couldn't do joined up speaking let alone joined up handwriting.
8:29 PM - 5 days ago#31368
brianlara67 wrote: ↑
12:47 PM - 6 days agoI take it STV are no longer interested in bidding for football rights in Scotland? I can't recall the last time they showed Scottish football. Must be the 90s. There are League rights, League Cup, Scottish Cup, Scotland internationals etc and they never show any of them. I know they are not part of the ITV Network (which is why when a UK wide competition is advertised on ITV they always quote STV separately) and they pick up English games to show. Given BBC Scotland, Channel 4, Channel 4 Wales and Channel 5 have all shown or show live/highlights football it's an absolute disgrace that one of the two major TV networks in Scotland is no longer interested in Scottish football, more so given their independence from the ITV network where you would think it would encourage them to promote Scottish only content.
Probably led by another better together arse licker.
8:37 PM - 5 days ago#31369
STV Loyal stood shoulder to shoulder with their Brethren in BBC Scotland, with Ronnie Whatshisname's report on the game and the aftermath on Scotland Today matter-of-factly regurgitating the 'hard-done-by/cheated' narrative, embellished with the incorrect declaration that had they qualified, the huns "would have been guaranteed a £40m Champions League windfall", ignoring the need for them to play and win another round of qualifying games.
'Always cheated, never defeated' indeed.
9:03 PM - 5 days ago#31370
Kris Boyd rambling from what appears to be a crack den.
9:04 PM - 5 days ago#31371
brianlara67 wrote: ↑
7:25 PM - 5 days ago
Terry Hall Legend wrote: ↑
7:06 PM - 5 days agoSTV showed Champions League games before ITV lost contract if I recalll
That would be because ITV bought the rights and they piggybacked on. When ITV had the rights to live England internationals did STV show them? I live in England and don’t know. What I’m talking about is them covering specifically Scottish football. Club or international.
They did show them, before Ch4 got the gig. STV still show the England women's games live up here.
9:06 PM - 5 days ago#31372
The last time STV covered a live game on their own was Scotland v England a few years ago IIRC.
9:06 PM - 5 days ago#31373
Quiet Assasin wrote: ↑
9:03 PM - 5 days ago
Kris Boyd rambling from what appears to be a crack den.
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
That door is bolted from the other side.
Looks like Rentons 'cold turkey' room from Trainspotting
9:09 PM - 5 days ago#31374
Quiet Assasin wrote: ↑
9:03 PM - 5 days ago
Kris Boyd rambling from what appears to be a crack den.
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
Container conversion.
9:10 PM - 5 days ago#31375
midfield general wrote:
Quiet Assasin wrote: ↑
9:03 PM - 5 days ago
Kris Boyd rambling from what appears to be a crack den.
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
That door is bolted from the other side.
Looks like Rentons 'cold turkey' room from Trainspotting
‘Monster Munch; 100 packets of’
9:24 PM - 5 days ago#31376
stewmil23 wrote: ↑
11:40 AM - 6 days ago
pads99 wrote: ↑
11:12 AM - 6 days agoEwan Murray for once makes a decent point. The replies from all his Hearts fanboys are to bring out Pat Bonner as some kind of equivalence.Packie is a hopeless when it comes to football analysis but he is the only regular ex Celt who get a berth on RS football coverage that I can think of.
The plethora of Huns with barely a coherent football thought between them seems to grow each season. Ryan Jack being the latest to be bedded in.
As others have said the contribution from Derek Ferguson last night after the game was truly barrel scraping gibberish.
and he only gets that gig because he's an Uncle Tim. everything about his delivery/presentation is Uriah Heep. the definition of a Celtic Da.
The treatment Packie gets on social media makes my teeth itch.
He wasn't the greatest but he dedicated his life to Celtic. He's entitled to his opinion.
I don't listen to sportsound, well ever really, but I bet Packie isn't as bad as made out.
He deserves some respect imo.
9:25 PM - 5 days ago#31377
Quiet Assasin wrote: ↑
9:10 PM - 5 days ago
midfield general wrote:That door is bolted from the other side.
Looks like Rentons 'cold turkey' room from Trainspotting
‘Monster Munch; 100 packets of’
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
One bucket for Europe
One bucket for the league
9:30 PM - 5 days ago#31378
Sean Daleer wrote: ↑
9:24 PM - 5 days ago
stewmil23 wrote: ↑
11:40 AM - 6 days agoand he only gets that gig because he's an Uncle Tim. everything about his delivery/presentation is Uriah Heep. the definition of a Celtic Da.
The treatment Packie gets on social media makes my teeth itch.
He wasn't the greatest but he dedicated his life to Celtic. He's entitled to his opinion.
I don't listen to sportsound, well ever really, but I bet Packie isn't as bad as made out.
He deserves some respect imo.
As you say yourself you never listen
Perhaps you should. He is as bad as is made out
9:35 PM - 5 days ago#31379
Quiet Assasin wrote: ↑
9:03 PM - 5 days ago
Kris Boyd rambling from what appears to be a crack den.
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
Boyd going on and on and on after being asked one simple question. Hayley has probably eff off home by this point.
9:37 PM - 5 days ago#31380
aldo wrote:STV Loyal stood shoulder to shoulder with their Brethren in BBC Scotland, with Ronnie Whatshisname's report on the game and the aftermath on Scotland Today matter-of-factly regurgitating the 'hard-done-by/cheated' narrative, embellished with the incorrect declaration that had they qualified, the huns "would have been guaranteed a £40m Champions League windfall", ignoring the need for them to play and win another round of qualifying games.
'Always cheated, never defeated' indeed.
Ronnie is as far from a hun as you and me.
