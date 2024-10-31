Key takeaways from first Harris and Walz interview (2024)

US Vice-President Kamala Harris has defended changing her mind on key issues in her first interview since entering the presidential race.

The Democratic nominee was pressed on why her policies on immigration and climate have become more moderate since she ran for president in 2019.

"I think the most important and most significant aspect of my policy perspective and decisions is my values have not changed," she told CNN's Dana Bash.

She also vowed to "turn the page" on the divisive rhetoric of the Trump era, in the joint interview with her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.