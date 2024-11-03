Kilz 2 vs. Sherwin Williams PrepRite Primers (2024)

I also used to use the original kilz product a lot. It did an great job at hiding stains and knots -- and getting rid of the bright spots in walls -- I think they call it flashing. But I find many of the reformulated products - kilz 2 included - to be more problematic.

Not being a professional painter there is always a learning curve when I start to paint a room - now made much more difficult by all the paint changes.

When I start a new job and the wall has already been painted and will still require primer I normally buy the one that goes with the topcoat -- especially if it is a 100% acrylic