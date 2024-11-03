Kilz 2 vs. Sherwin Williams PrepRite Primers (2024)

Dan Mages
Member
Apr 2004
Geneva, Swisscheeseland
1,501
Good morning,
Ali and I picked up some paint and primer for our new house. I was surprised that their primer is almost twice as much as Kilz 2 in 5 gallon buckets. Is it worth the extra cost, or should I exchange it?
Thanks!!
Dan
A flute without holes, is not a flute. A donut without a hole, is a Danish.
Dewey Torres
Member
Feb 2008
Stanwood, WA
3,059
Kills brand is about as good as it gets. There may be others here who think differently but I have to tell you I can't imagine paying that much only to be fractionally better (at best) than Kills.
IMHO I would rate Kills #1!
Remember what you are buying it for... Kills does everything a primer is supposed to (and does it very well).
Dewey
Dewey
"Everything is better with Inlay or Marquetry!"
Mike Henderson
Contributor
Apr 2005
Villa Park. CA
13,304
I've never had a problem with Kilz.
Mike
Go into the world and do well. But more importantly, go into the world and do good.
bill kiss
Member
Dec 2004
Crestline, Ca.
31
The original Kilz was great, but Kilz2 does not go on smooth. Zinsser 123 is WAY better at just slightly more money. Ask any pro.
Jay Jolliffe
Member
Nov 2006
Islesboro, Maine
1,268
I think the zinsser 123 is water base & kilz is oil base. I've used both a while back. I like cover stain made by zinsser. I guess kilz 2 is water base.
Jason Roehl
Member
Feb 2003
Lafayette, IN
4,598
The biggest difference is that the Kilz and Zinsser primers are more or less one-size-fits-all primers. They're pretty good, their strong point being their stain-blocking ability. S-W's PrepRite is a whole line of primers with different primers being formulated for best performance at a given task--drywall priming (PrepRite 200), high-build drywall priming (PrepRite Hi-Build--I think that's the name--helps achieve a level 5 finish), priming bare wood (PrepRite Classic), and so on. So you're not really comparing apples to apples. Sherwin's ProBlock line (oil-based and waterborne) is probably more on par with the Kilz and Zinsser retail products.
Not that I've used any of them...
Jason
"Don't get stuck on stupid." --Lt. Gen. Russel Honore
Dan Mages
Member
Apr 2004
Geneva, Swisscheeseland
1,501
Thanks Jason!
I checked the can again and it says PrepRite 200 White Interior Primer Hides. Is this stuff worth the extra cost?
Thanks,
Dan
A flute without holes, is not a flute. A donut without a hole, is a Danish.
Jason Roehl
Member
Feb 2003
Lafayette, IN
4,598
That's hard to say from my perspective. As a painting contractor, I get an EXCELLENT price on that particular product. If you're priming new drywall with it, it is very good, but I doubt I would ever pay $30/gallon for drywall primer for myself. With that PrepRite on new drywall, we spray, backroll, then give it a quick pole-sanding the next day before the first topcoat. There are cheaper alternatives out there. Ask the paint store what they can sell you for a drywall primer in the $10-15/gallon range. (It's been so long since I've used anything BUT PrepRite 200 on new drywall because of the price we get that I don't remember what a good alternative is.)
Jason
"Don't get stuck on stupid." --Lt. Gen. Russel Honore
Tom Godley
Member
Sep 2007
Bucks County, Pennsylvania
940
For "new" drywall that has never been painted I use "first coat" made by sheetrock -- I can get it at the local full service lumber yard -- I do not remember ever seeing it at the boxes. It is easy to work with and is designed to even out the difference between the sheetrock surface and the joint compound -- it is also surprising inexpensive.
I also used to use the original kilz product a lot. It did an great job at hiding stains and knots -- and getting rid of the bright spots in walls -- I think they call it flashing. But I find many of the reformulated products - kilz 2 included - to be more problematic.
Not being a professional painter there is always a learning curve when I start to paint a room - now made much more difficult by all the paint changes.
When I start a new job and the wall has already been painted and will still require primer I normally buy the one that goes with the topcoat -- especially if it is a 100% acrylic
Kilz 2 vs. Sherwin Williams PrepRite Primers (2024)
