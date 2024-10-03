Know the Warning Signs and Symptoms of a Peptic Ulcer | UPMC (2024)

A peptic ulcer feels like a burning pain in your stomach. It can last a few minutes or hours and come and go over weeks. Many issues can cause stomach pain, so it may be tough to identify when it’s an ulcer.

A peptic ulcer is basically a sore on the lining of your stomach. Most ulcers heal completely with simple treatment. However, when not treated, an ulcer can cause more damage to the lining of your stomach. If you know the warning signs of a peptic ulcer, you can call your doctor early. Here’s what you need to know.

How Peptic Ulcers Form

Your stomach makes acid that helps break down food for your body. But sometimes, that acid can harm the lining of your stomach, leading to an ulcer. Typically, stomach ulcers have one of two causes:

  • Infection with H. pylori bacteria. A layer of mucus protects your stomach lining. H. pylori bacteria can damage that layer, causing the bacteria and stomach acid to damage the lining of your stomach. That causes an open sore, or ulcer, to form.
  • Long-term use of aspirin, naproxen, or ibuprofen. Using these pain medications, called non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), for weeks or months weakens the stomach lining and allows an ulcer to form.

A condition called Zollinger-Ellison syndrome can also cause ulcers. This extremely rare disorder causes tumors in the upper small intestine and pancreas. It causes your stomach to produce more acid than normal, leading to ulcers.

Symptoms of Peptic Ulcers

A dull, burning pain is the most common sign of an ulcer. You usually feel it between your belly button and breastbone. The pain may spread to your back. But the pain isn’t always consistent. You may feel the pain more between meals when you’re stomach is empty. Antacids may relieve the pain.

Pain from peptic ulcers can come and go over weeks or even months. The pain at one time can last for minutes or even hours. That makes it a little challenging to recognize an ulcer as the cause of pain.

You may have other symptoms, such as burping, bloating, vomiting, diarrhea, or nausea. But these are less common signs.

When to See a Doctor

If you have symptoms of a peptic ulcer, you should call your doctor for guidance. You need to see a doctor if your symptoms haven’t gotten better within 10 to 14 days.

Most peptic ulcers get better when treated with common heartburn medications. These medications reduce the amount of stomach acid your body produces. Your doctor may prescribe a stronger dose of these medications than what you can at your local drug store. An H. pylori infection may also need antibiotics. It’s always best to talk to your doctor before you start taking a medication.

Without treatment, you can experience serious complications, such as bleeding or obstruction. An untreated ulcer can also cause perforation, or a hole, in the stomach lining. Warning signs of a complication include blood in stool, weakness, sharp pain in the stomach that doesn’t get better, or blood in vomit. See a doctor right away if you have signs of complications.

At UPMC Digestive Health Care, you can find expert care for peptic ulcers. For more information about peptic ulcers or to make an appointment, call 1-866-442-7876 (4GASTRO).

About Digestive Disorders

UPMC Digestive Health Care cares for a wide range of gastrointestinal (GI) conditions and diseases, from diagnosis to treatment. Whether your digestive condition is common or complicated, our experts can help. Upon referral from your physician, we coordinate your testing and treatment. If you have a complicated condition, we can refer you to one of UPMC’s digestive health centers of excellence. Find a GI doctor near you.

The most common ulcer symptom is a dull or burning pain in your belly between your breastbone and your belly button (navel). This pain often occurs around meal times and may wake you up at night.

Other symptoms include:
  • Feeling of fullness and problems drinking as much fluid as usual.
  • Nausea.
  • Vomiting.
  • Bloody or dark, tarry stools.
  • Chest pain.
  • Fatigue.
  • Vomiting, possibly bloody.
  • Weight loss.

The most common ulcer symptom is a dull or burning pain in your belly between your breastbone and your belly button (navel). This pain often occurs around meal times and may wake you up at night.

Less often, ulcers may cause severe signs or symptoms such as:
  • Vomiting or vomiting blood — which may appear red or black.
  • Dark blood in stools, or stools that are black or tarry.
  • Trouble breathing.
  • Feeling faint.
  • Nausea or vomiting.
  • Unexplained weight loss.
  • Appetite changes.
Patient reporting of epigastric abdominal pain, early satiety, and fullness following a meal raise suspicion of PUD. The pain of gastric ulcers increases 2 to 3 hours after a meal and may result in weight loss, whereas the pain of duodenal ulcers decreases with a meal which can result in weight gain.

Most stomach ulcers are caused by an infection and will require antibiotics, along with other medications. The sooner you start antibiotics and other treatments, the sooner your ulcer will heal. You may also benefit from medications that protect your stomach lining and encourage healing.

Endoscopic Diagnosis

Your doctor may perform a gastrointestinal endoscopy with biopsy to diagnose peptic ulcer disease. A gastrointestinal endoscopy allows your doctor to examine the mucous lining of your upper gastrointestinal tract.

Abdominal pain is the most common symptom of a peptic ulcer. The pain may be dull or burning and may come and go over time. For some people, the pain may occur when the stomach is empty or at night, and it may go away for a short time after they eat. For other people, eating may make the pain worse.

Stomach ulcers are sores that form on the lining of the stomach or duodenum. They can be caused by a bacterial infection or by taking NSAIDs. There are a number of drinks that may help soothe stomach ulcers, including green cabbage juice, kombucha, honey water, and turmeric tea.

Do peptic ulcers go away on their own? Peptic ulcers can heal if the conditions that caused them go away. But it usually takes a medical diagnosis to identify the cause. And if the cause is an H. pylori infection, or some other medical condition, you'll need treatment to make it go away.

There are foods you should and should not eat if you have a peptic ulcer. Foods to avoid are those that are fried, greasy, acidic, or spicy. Dairy, caffeine, fast foods, processed food, and alcohol are also on the "avoid" list. Foods to eat include those that are high in fiber and low in saturated fats.

What other conditions could be mistaken for a stomach ulcer?
  • Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Chronic acid reflux can cause heartburn, burning stomach pain and nausea.
  • Functional dyspepsia. This means you have chronic indigestion without any obvious physical reason for it. ...
  • Stomach cancer.

Stages of stomach ulcers
  • Acute peptic ulcer disease. Characteristic signs of acute peptic ulcer disease are symptoms that often appear suddenly, manifest clearly and progress in a short time. ...
  • Chronic gastritis. ...
  • Helicobacter infection. ...
  • Long-term use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)
The SELFCHECK Stomach Ulcer (H. pylori) screening test is easy to use, requiring a small finger prick blood sample to perform the test and a visual result is available in less than 10 minutes. A simple home blood-spot test to detect Helicobacter pylori infection.

Peptic ulcer disease patient appears in severe stress due to abdominal pain. Common physical examination findings of peptic ulcer disease include epigastric tenderness, tachycardia. Perforated peptic ulcer disease patient presents with classic triad of severe epigastric tenderness, tachycardia and abdominal rigidity.

A silent ulcer can be defined as peptic ulceration of the mucosa of the stomach or duodenum that causes no symptoms. Of course, if an ulcer were always to remain silent neither physician nor patient need worry about it.

Common symptoms include:
  • Burning Pain: A burning or gnawing pain in the abdomen, typically between the breastbone and the navel, is a hallmark symptom of peptic ulcers. ...
  • Nausea and Vomiting: Some individuals with peptic ulcers may experience nausea and vomiting, which can worsen after eating.
The most common symptom of a stomach ulcer is a burning or gnawing pain in the centre of the tummy (abdomen). But stomach ulcers aren't always painful and some people may experience other symptoms, such as indigestion, heartburn and acid reflux and feeling sick.

Symptoms of stomach ulcers
  • abdominal pain just below the ribcage.
  • indigestion.
  • nausea.
  • loss of appetite.
  • vomiting.
  • weight loss.
  • bright or altered blood present in vomit or bowel motions.
  • symptoms of anaemia, such as light-headedness.
