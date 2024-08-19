Know the Warning Signs and Symptoms of a Peptic Ulcer | UPMC (2024)

Copied!

A peptic ulcer feels like a burning pain in your stomach. It can last a few minutes or hours and come and go over weeks. Many issues can cause stomach pain, so it may be tough to identify when it’s an ulcer.

A peptic ulcer is basically a sore on the lining of your stomach. Most ulcers heal completely with simple treatment. However, when not treated, an ulcer can cause more damage to the lining of your stomach. If you know the warning signs of a peptic ulcer, you can call your doctor early. Here’s what you need to know.

How Peptic Ulcers Form

Your stomach makes acid that helps break down food for your body. But sometimes, that acid can harm the lining of your stomach, leading to an ulcer. Typically, stomach ulcers have one of two causes:

Infection with H. pylori bacteria. A layer of mucus protects your stomach lining. H. pylori bacteria can damage that layer, causing the bacteria and stomach acid to damage the lining of your stomach. That causes an open sore, or ulcer, to form.

A layer of mucus protects your stomach lining. bacteria can damage that layer, causing the bacteria and stomach acid to damage the lining of your stomach. That causes an open sore, or ulcer, to form. Long-term use of aspirin, naproxen, or ibuprofen. Using these pain medications, called non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), for weeks or months weakens the stomach lining and allows an ulcer to form.

A condition called Zollinger-Ellison syndrome can also cause ulcers. This extremely rare disorder causes tumors in the upper small intestine and pancreas. It causes your stomach to produce more acid than normal, leading to ulcers.

Symptoms of Peptic Ulcers

A dull, burning pain is the most common sign of an ulcer. You usually feel it between your belly button and breastbone. The pain may spread to your back. But the pain isn’t always consistent. You may feel the pain more between meals when you’re stomach is empty. Antacids may relieve the pain.

Pain from peptic ulcers can come and go over weeks or even months. The pain at one time can last for minutes or even hours. That makes it a little challenging to recognize an ulcer as the cause of pain.

You may have other symptoms, such as burping, bloating, vomiting, diarrhea, or nausea. But these are less common signs.

When to See a Doctor

If you have symptoms of a peptic ulcer, you should call your doctor for guidance. You need to see a doctor if your symptoms haven’t gotten better within 10 to 14 days.

Most peptic ulcers get better when treated with common heartburn medications. These medications reduce the amount of stomach acid your body produces. Your doctor may prescribe a stronger dose of these medications than what you can at your local drug store. An H. pylori infection may also need antibiotics. It’s always best to talk to your doctor before you start taking a medication.

Without treatment, you can experience serious complications, such as bleeding or obstruction. An untreated ulcer can also cause perforation, or a hole, in the stomach lining. Warning signs of a complication include blood in stool, weakness, sharp pain in the stomach that doesn’t get better, or blood in vomit. See a doctor right away if you have signs of complications.

