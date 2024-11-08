KOHLER Villager 60 in. x 30.25 in. Soaking Bathtub with Left-Hand Drain in White K-715-0 - The Home Depot (2024)

An update of a bestseller, Bellwether features a clean, contemporary design in a popular, industry-standard size. Its integral apron simplifies alcove installation, while a low step-over threshold allows for comfortable entry and exit. Bellwether's wide ledges provide storage space for towels, toiletries, and other items. Crafted from enameled cast iron, this bath offers years of reliable performance.

Alcove tubs are a great solution for smaller spaces, and the Grayley is no exception. This high quality, economical tub features lightweight acrylic warm-to-the-touch material, an integrated drain for easy installation in any setting, and a comfortable molded lumbar support. The included front apron and three-sided tile flange make for a hassle-free installation. The Grayley is available in left or right-hand drain placement, and overflow and drain kit are included with this alcove tub.

Take the time you deserve to relax and de-stress with the therapeutic benefits of the EverClean 60 in. Alcove Whirlpool Bathtub from American Standard. Soothe sore muscles with the 8 powerful jets that can be adjusted and directed for relief where you need it most. Ensuring superior cleanliness, this tub features the exclusive EverClean silver-ion additive molded directly into the circulation piping and jets for continual protection from algae, fungus, mold and mildew.

STORE+ is a fully customizable storage bath/ shower system with interchangeable accessories to eliminate clutter and organize your shower to fit your needs. Interchangeable corner accessories maximize your showering space. Need following products for complete shower: 71474700-0, 71171720-0 or 71171710-0, 88038700-0 OR 88028700-0.

We recently remodeled the bathroom in our 1958 house that still contained the original cast iron tub in the bathroom. I chose to replace it with another cast iron because I like the stability of the cast iron, it's longer lasting and I absolutely hate squeaking/noises of a plastic or acrylic tub. May make it a pain to every replace but in sixty years it shouldn't be an issue for me! I will say that the cost for the tub for the quality was excellent, it was on part with acyrlic tubs and we would have ordered slightly large but the cost was prohibitive for adding just two inches. One note is that the tub is so heavy it would have been impossible to move alone. It also helps that there was no vanity or toilet in the way when we installed. Recommend this but definitely if possible inspect the tub for enamel chips/dents/etc. since returning will be so difficult.

This tub replaced a builder's steel tub when we remodeled because we wanted to have a tub that would last. This tub was over 300 lbs and we were amazed how the contractors attached it to a dolly and brought it up to the 2nd floor. The tub itself looks nice. The surface texture being a little bumpy doesn't bother me. The main issue was finding an appropriate tub door since the tub has a narrow part of the ledge that has a 2-1/2" threshold minimum for a tub door. The best tub door we found is one that has an L shaped rail that rests on the ledge. It is a semi-frameless bypass tub door because we wanted both doors to be able to slide. Be sure to keep the non-slip surface clean as dirt from dirty feet will stick to it.

We inspected the tub before hauling it in, no problems were seen. After we got it in place I pulled back the plastic protector from the right side and the enamel came with it. There was no marks on the plastic and we were very careful on hauling it in. The enamel pealed off about 4 inches back. So we got to haul the heavy thing out and returned it. No to fun of a day.

well built, nice looking in my new bath. It is very heavy though.

There is a mark or divot in tub that was not noticed prior to install. It is small, but it is there. Disappointed but it is not feasible to return/exchange.

My husband and I were planning a major remodel of our main bathroom so we ordered this cast iron tub in biscuit a few months ahead so we’d have it when we needed it. It was heavily crated. 3 months later we had helpers put it in place and layer it with protective cardboard so it didn’t get scratched. When finally uncovered it, the enamel was very thin in places, looks awful, have to live with it. Very disappointed Koehler, this should never have passed any kind of inspection. No quality control.

We lovw our new bathtub! It feels so high quality and luxurious. The first tub I purchased from a competitor arrived damaged so we returned it and bought it at Home Depot. Zero issues with the one we purchased here and we are thrilled with the end result in our remodeled bathroom!

Hello Esunder, my name is Meli with Kohler Co. I am sorry to read your order was delivered damaged. Items purchased on homedepot.com or directly through The Home Depot can be returned, please contact The Home Depot directly at 1-800-430-3376 or you can also text SUPPORT to 38698. Thank you for choosing Kohler. Sincerely, Meli A., Kohler Customer Service

Bathtub was left in my driveway damaged, no response on picking it up and refund….

Hello CDDC, this is Lisa with Kohler Co. I am concerned to hear of your experience and how your new Villager tub arrived. This is certainly not something you should expect. We would like to look into this further with you to gain further insight and assist with a resolution. Please feel free to contact us at KohlerCustServ@Kohler.com. We are glad to help! Sincerely, Lisa A., Kohler Customer Service.

Tub came very dirty esp the antislip that is not glazed. Haven’t found a safe/effective way to clean/restore the whiteness of this brandnew tub! Also lots of micro scratches that I only found after it was installed and washed. There were red stains on the exterior that looked like rust or blood, but manufacturer doesn’t know what it is. They lowered the prices and I suspect it’s because of popular customer dissatisfaction. I know I’m unhappy with the quality & condition of the tub I received.

Chris, my name is Jessica with Kohler Customer Service. I am sorry to hear your Villager bath was received damaged. We take pride in our designs and are disappointed that your experience has been less than exceptional. We appreciate you providing feedback regarding your product. As a valued customer, we want to ensure that the product you receive is what was expected. If we may further assist in any way, please contact our Customer Service team at KohlerCustServ@kohler.com. We are here to help. - Jessica P. Kohler Customer Service.

Arrived on a flimsy wooden pallet that was broken in the middle. Thin piece of cardboard covering the top and apron. Cardboard was not compromised - yet underneath there was a 6"x2" impact damage that destroyed the porcelain. This means that someone at the warehouse banded that cardboard onto the tub, knowing it was damaged. Not sure if this is Home Depot's fault or Kohler's - but for the rest of this >$100K renovation I am no longer using either of them.

A: Hi, this is Vikrant with Kohler Customer Service. I am glad to address your question. The tub is easy to clean and we offer a cleaner specific to the cast iron material which is K-23725-NA. Thank you for choosing Kohler.

Q:I've read that it's difficult to keep the bottom surface of the tub spotless.

A: Hi Pedro, this is Vikrant with Kohler Customer Service. I am glad to address your question. You will find dimensions of the tub in following link : https://tinyurl.com/27ajv6mh. Thank you for choosing Kohler.

A: Hi Rick, this is Vikrant with Kohler Customer Service. I am glad to address your question. The price difference is mainly due to the features offered. The following links provide specification sheets for both tubs, detailing their features. K-838 : https://tinyurl.com/4bfzzs68 , K-715 : https://tinyurl.com/bw9sf2s4. Thank you for choosing Kohler.

Q:I am viewing Models K-715 and K-838 on-line on the Home Depot website. They appear to be identical, but there is a $257.88 price difference. What do you get with the latter model for the increase in price? Thank you.

A: Steve, this is Sarah with Kohler Customer Service. I am glad to address your question. The following drains are compatible with this bath: K-T37391 Rotary-turn bath drain trim, K-T37392 Rotary-turn bath drain trim, K-37383 Rough-in cable bath drain, PVC, 30" cable with tubing, K-78438 30" cable bath drain, K-7213 27" Cable Bath Drain, and K-7214 27" Cable Bath Drain. Thank you for choosing Kohler.

With its functional design and KOHLER styling, the Villager is our most popular bath. The integral apron allows for quick installation, and the bath's durable KOHLER Cast Iron construction ensures years of beauty and reliable performance. This model features a left-hand drain.

FAQs

The easiest way to figure out which kind of tub you'll need is to stand in front of your shower as if you are going to go into it. If the drain is to your right you have a right handed tub, and if the drain is on your left you have a left handed tub.

60"L x 30-1/4"W x 14"H. Our most popular bath.

Once you're ready to get out of the bath, release the drain with the handle at the top of your tub. On our tubs at Safety Bath, a chain connects this handle to the drain below so you don't have to reach down into the water to open the drain.

The average walk-in tub holds about 50 gallons of water. However, you don't have to fill it all the way up. If your walk-in tub has hydrotherapy jets, your supplier should show you the minimum fill line to operate them.

Left-handed and right-handed baths



Spin the bath so that the widest end (the short leg of the L or the loop of the P for shower baths) is at the top. If it points right, it's right-handed; if it points left, it's left-handed.

No, a walk-in tub doesn't hurt resale value. Adding a new tub to your home generally increases its resale value. If prospective homebuyers include senior citizens or families with small children, a walk-in tub may increase your home's value even more.

Yes, Kohler walk-in tubs are worth it if you want a high-end tub that offers both safety and therapeutic benefits. Kohler walk-in tubs offer improved accessibility plus additional spa features such as a heated headrest and whirlpool jets.

Epsom salt is safe for use in the KOHLER Walk-In Bath. For a soothing, spa-quality soak, pour Epsom salt into the bath with warm running water.

On average, you can expect to pay between $4,000 to $12,000 for a brand new Kohler walk-in tub plus installation. Your Kohler walk-in bath cost can also depend on where you live and who your local installers are.

Standard tubs measure around 60 inches long, 30 inches wide and 14 to 16 inches high. They can hold 40 to 60 gallons of water. Soaking tubs should measure between 60 to 72 inches long and have a depth of 14 inches or more. Oversized tubs are over 70 inches long and have a soaking depth of 16 inches or more.

Right hand whirlpool bath tubs



You can see the extended area and the shower screen situation towards the right of the bath, indicating that this is a right hand bath. As the curved, extended area is on the right, this looks like the more traditional letter P that gives this style of shower bath its P-shape name.

Right-handed baths are identified in exactly the same way as left-handed models, only in the opposite direction. For right-handed shower baths, this would be with the shower end or widest part installed against a wall on its right-hand side.

A: A reversible drain means it can be used with right or left drain. It means that the tub can face either way, unlike a bathtub with an end drain or center drain.

Not all bathtub assemblies and drain stoppers are the same. The right drain depends on the type of tub you have as well as other factors, including: The pipe assembly material. The actuator type.