KOHLER Villager 60 in. x 30.25 in. Soaking Bathtub with Left-Hand Drain in White K-715-0 - The Home Depot (2024)

With its functional design and KOHLER styling, the Villager is our most popular bath. The integral apron allows for quick installation, and the bath's durable KOHLER Cast Iron construction ensures years of beauty and reliable performance. This model features a left-hand drain.
Highlights
- 60 in. L x 30-1/4 in. W x 14 in. H
- Our most popular bath
- Integral apron for quick installation
- Constructed KOHLER cast iron
- Designed for 1-person bathing
- ADA compliant
- 32 Degree Backrest Angle
- Drain overflow and assembly are not included
Specifications
Dimensions
Basin Length (in.)
45
Basin Width (in.)
22
Overall Height (in.)
14
Overall Length (in.)
60
Overall Width (in.)
30.25
Soaking Depth (in.)
8.625
Details
Bath Therapy Type
Soaking
Color Family
White
Color/Finish
White
Drain Location
Left
Exterior bath shape
Rectangular
Faucet mount
Wall
Included
No additional components or accessories are included
Material
Porcelain-Enameled Cast Iron
Maximum Number of Occupants
1 Person
Product Weight (lb.)
316 lb
Returnable
90-Day
Style
Farmhouse
Style
Straight
Tub/Shower Features
Built-In Flange
Water capacity (gallons)
33
Warranty / Certifications
Certifications and Listings
ADA Compliant
Manufacturer Warranty
Lifetime Limited Warranty
Questions & Answers
273Questions
Q:Is K-7259-CP drain compatible with K-716 righthand 60x30 bathtub?
Sep 1, 2024
1 Answer
A: Steve, this is Sarah with Kohler Customer Service. I am glad to address your question. The following drains are compatible with this bath: K-T37391 Rotary-turn bath drain trim, K-T37392 Rotary-turn bath drain trim, K-37383 Rough-in cable bath drain, PVC, 30" cable with tubing, K-78438 30" cable bath drain, K-7213 27" Cable Bath Drain, and K-7214 27" Cable Bath Drain. Thank you for choosing Kohler.
Sep 3, 2024
Q:I am viewing Models K-715 and K-838 on-line on the Home Depot website. They appear to be identical, but there is a $257.88 price difference. What do you get with the latter model for the increase in price? Thank you.
Jul 16, 2024
1 Answer
A: Hi Rick, this is Vikrant with Kohler Customer Service. I am glad to address your question. The price difference is mainly due to the features offered. The following links provide specification sheets for both tubs, detailing their features. K-838 : https://tinyurl.com/4bfzzs68 , K-715 : https://tinyurl.com/bw9sf2s4. Thank you for choosing Kohler.
by|Aug 5, 2024
1 found this answer helpful
Q:what is the of the k-716-0 bathtub?
Jul 5, 2024
1 Answer
A: Hi Pedro, this is Vikrant with Kohler Customer Service. I am glad to address your question. You will find dimensions of the tub in following link : https://tinyurl.com/27ajv6mh. Thank you for choosing Kohler.
Jul 5, 2024
Q:I've read that it's difficult to keep the bottom surface of the tub spotless.
May 17, 2024
1 Answer
A: Hi, this is Vikrant with Kohler Customer Service. I am glad to address your question. The tub is easy to clean and we offer a cleaner specific to the cast iron material which is K-23725-NA. Thank you for choosing Kohler.
May 17, 2024
Customer Reviews
4.2 out of 5
4.2 out of 685 reviews
- 80% recommend this product
5
5
441
441
4
4
126
126
3
3
27
27
2
2
22
22
1
1
69
69
Mar 18, 2024
Poorly packaged and severely damaged
Arrived on a flimsy wooden pallet that was broken in the middle. Thin piece of cardboard covering the top and apron. Cardboard was not compromised - yet underneath there was a 6"x2" impact damage that destroyed the porcelain. This means that someone at the warehouse banded that cardboard onto the tub, knowing it was damaged. Not sure if this is Home Depot's fault or Kohler's - but for the rest of this >$100K renovation I am no longer using either of them.
by
Villager 60 in. x 30.25 in. Soaking Bathtub with Right-Hand Drain in White
Mar 19, 2024
Chris, my name is Jessica with Kohler Customer Service. I am sorry to hear your Villager bath was received damaged. We take pride in our designs and are disappointed that your experience has been less than exceptional. We appreciate you providing feedback regarding your product. As a valued customer, we want to ensure that the product you receive is what was expected. If we may further assist in any way, please contact our Customer Service team at KohlerCustServ@kohler.com. We are here to help. - Jessica P. Kohler Customer Service.
2 found this review helpful
Feb 3, 2024
Not the quality I expected
Tub came very dirty esp the antislip that is not glazed. Haven’t found a safe/effective way to clean/restore the whiteness of this brandnew tub! Also lots of micro scratches that I only found after it was installed and washed. There were red stains on the exterior that looked like rust or blood, but manufacturer doesn’t know what it is. They lowered the prices and I suspect it’s because of popular customer dissatisfaction. I know I’m unhappy with the quality & condition of the tub I received.
by
Villager 60 in. x 30.25 in. Soaking Bathtub with Right-Hand Drain in White
Feb 6, 2024
Hello CDDC, this is Lisa with Kohler Co. I am concerned to hear of your experience and how your new Villager tub arrived. This is certainly not something you should expect. We would like to look into this further with you to gain further insight and assist with a resolution. Please feel free to contact us at KohlerCustServ@Kohler.com. We are glad to help! Sincerely, Lisa A., Kohler Customer Service.
Dec 12, 2023
arrived damaged
Bathtub was left in my driveway damaged, no response on picking it up and refund….
by
Villager 60 in. x 30.25 in. Soaking Bathtub with Right-Hand Drain in White
Dec 12, 2023
Hello Esunder, my name is Meli with Kohler Co. I am sorry to read your order was delivered damaged. Items purchased on homedepot.com or directly through The Home Depot can be returned, please contact The Home Depot directly at 1-800-430-3376 or you can also text SUPPORT to 38698. Thank you for choosing Kohler. Sincerely, Meli A., Kohler Customer Service
- Recommended
Aug 6, 2023
Gorgeous quality bathtub!
We lovw our new bathtub! It feels so high quality and luxurious. The first tub I purchased from a competitor arrived damaged so we returned it and bought it at Home Depot. Zero issues with the one we purchased here and we are thrilled with the end result in our remodeled bathroom!
by
Villager 60 in. x 30.25 in. Soaking Bathtub with Right-Hand Drain in White
- Recommended
1 found this review helpful
Jul 3, 2022
Uneven enamel thickness.
My husband and I were planning a major remodel of our main bathroom so we ordered this cast iron tub in biscuit a few months ahead so we’d have it when we needed it. It was heavily crated. 3 months later we had helpers put it in place and layer it with protective cardboard so it didn’t get scratched. When finally uncovered it, the enamel was very thin in places, looks awful, have to live with it. Very disappointed Koehler, this should never have passed any kind of inspection. No quality control.
by
Villager 60 in. x 30.25 in. Soaking Bathtub with Left-Hand Drain in Biscuit
15 found this review helpful
May 4, 2022
There is a mark or divot in tub that was...
There is a mark or divot in tub that was not noticed prior to install. It is small, but it is there. Disappointed but it is not feasible to return/exchange.
by
Villager 60 in. x 30.25 in. Soaking Bathtub with Right-Hand Drain in White
- Verified Purchase
3 found this review helpful
Nov 9, 2021
Nice tub
well built, nice looking in my new bath. It is very heavy though.
by
Villager 60 in. x 30.25 in. Soaking Bathtub with Right-Hand Drain in White
- Verified Purchase
- Recommended
1 found this review helpful
Jul 23, 2021
We inspected the tub before hauling it in, no problems were seen. After we got it in place I pu...
We inspected the tub before hauling it in, no problems were seen. After we got it in place I pulled back the plastic protector from the right side and the enamel came with it. There was no marks on the plastic and we were very careful on hauling it in. The enamel pealed off about 4 inches back. So we got to haul the heavy thing out and returned it. No to fun of a day.
by
Villager 60 in. x 30.25 in. Soaking Bathtub with Right-Hand Drain in White
- Verified Purchase
33 found this review helpful
May 13, 2021
Heavy duty and beautiful tub
This tub replaced a builder's steel tub when we remodeled because we wanted to have a tub that would last. This tub was over 300 lbs and we were amazed how the contractors attached it to a dolly and brought it up to the 2nd floor. The tub itself looks nice. The surface texture being a little bumpy doesn't bother me. The main issue was finding an appropriate tub door since the tub has a narrow part of the ledge that has a 2-1/2" threshold minimum for a tub door. The best tub door we found is one that has an L shaped rail that rests on the ledge. It is a semi-frameless bypass tub door because we wanted both doors to be able to slide. Be sure to keep the non-slip surface clean as dirt from dirty feet will stick to it.
by
- Recommended
14 found this review helpful
Feb 1, 2021
Great cast iron tub
We recently remodeled the bathroom in our 1958 house that still contained the original cast iron tub in the bathroom. I chose to replace it with another cast iron because I like the stability of the cast iron, it's longer lasting and I absolutely hate squeaking/noises of a plastic or acrylic tub. May make it a pain to every replace but in sixty years it shouldn't be an issue for me! I will say that the cost for the tub for the quality was excellent, it was on part with acyrlic tubs and we would have ordered slightly large but the cost was prohibitive for adding just two inches. One note is that the tub is so heavy it would have been impossible to move alone. It also helps that there was no vanity or toilet in the way when we installed. Recommend this but definitely if possible inspect the tub for enamel chips/dents/etc. since returning will be so difficult.
by
Villager 60 in. x 30.25 in. Soaking Bathtub with Right-Hand Drain in White
- Recommended
14 found this review helpful
