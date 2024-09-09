KOHLER Villager 60 in. x 30.25 in. Soaking Bathtub with Left-Hand Drain in White K-715-0 - The Home Depot (2024)

Product Details

About This Product

With its functional design and KOHLER styling, the Villager is our most popular bath. The integral apron allows for quick installation, and the bath's durable KOHLER Cast Iron construction ensures years of beauty and reliable performance. This model features a left-hand drain.

Highlights

  • 60 in. L x 30-1/4 in. W x 14 in. H
  • Our most popular bath
  • Integral apron for quick installation
  • Constructed KOHLER cast iron
  • Designed for 1-person bathing
  • ADA compliant
  • 32 Degree Backrest Angle
  • Drain overflow and assembly are not included
Product Information

Internet # 100028523

Model # K-715-0

Additional Resources

Specifications

Dimensions

Basin Length (in.)

45

Basin Width (in.)

22

Overall Height (in.)

14

Overall Length (in.)

60

Overall Width (in.)

30.25

Soaking Depth (in.)

8.625

Details

Bath Therapy Type

Soaking

Color Family

White

Color/Finish

White

Drain Location

Left

Exterior bath shape

Rectangular

Faucet mount

Wall

Included

No additional components or accessories are included

Material

Porcelain-Enameled Cast Iron

Maximum Number of Occupants

1 Person

Product Weight (lb.)

316 lb

Returnable

90-Day

Style

Farmhouse

Style

Straight

Tub/Shower Features

Built-In Flange

Water capacity (gallons)

33

Warranty / Certifications

Certifications and Listings

ADA Compliant

Manufacturer Warranty

Lifetime Limited Warranty

Questions & Answers

273Questions

KOHLER Villager 60 in. x 30.25 in. Soaking Bathtub with Left-Hand Drain in White K-715-0 - The Home Depot (1)

Q:Is K-7259-CP drain compatible with K-716 righthand 60x30 bathtub?

by|Sep 1, 2024

1 Answer

Answer This Question

A: Steve, this is Sarah with Kohler Customer Service. I am glad to address your question. The following drains are compatible with this bath: K-T37391 Rotary-turn bath drain trim, K-T37392 Rotary-turn bath drain trim, K-37383 Rough-in cable bath drain, PVC, 30" cable with tubing, K-78438 30" cable bath drain, K-7213 27" Cable Bath Drain, and K-7214 27" Cable Bath Drain. Thank you for choosing Kohler.

by|Sep 3, 2024

    KOHLER Villager 60 in. x 30.25 in. Soaking Bathtub with Left-Hand Drain in White K-715-0 - The Home Depot (2)

    Q:I am viewing Models K-715 and K-838 on-line on the Home Depot website. They appear to be identical, but there is a $257.88 price difference. What do you get with the latter model for the increase in price? Thank you.

    by|Jul 16, 2024

    1 Answer

    Answer This Question

    A: Hi Rick, this is Vikrant with Kohler Customer Service. I am glad to address your question. The price difference is mainly due to the features offered. The following links provide specification sheets for both tubs, detailing their features. K-838 : https://tinyurl.com/4bfzzs68 , K-715 : https://tinyurl.com/bw9sf2s4. Thank you for choosing Kohler.

    by|Aug 5, 2024

      1 found this answer helpful

      KOHLER Villager 60 in. x 30.25 in. Soaking Bathtub with Left-Hand Drain in White K-715-0 - The Home Depot (3)

      Q:what is the of the k-716-0 bathtub?

      by|Jul 5, 2024

      1 Answer

      Answer This Question

      A: Hi Pedro, this is Vikrant with Kohler Customer Service. I am glad to address your question. You will find dimensions of the tub in following link : https://tinyurl.com/27ajv6mh. Thank you for choosing Kohler.

      by|Jul 5, 2024

      KOHLER Villager 60 in. x 30.25 in. Soaking Bathtub with Left-Hand Drain in White K-715-0 - The Home Depot (4)

      Q:I've read that it's difficult to keep the bottom surface of the tub spotless.

      by|May 17, 2024

      1 Answer

      Answer This Question

      A: Hi, this is Vikrant with Kohler Customer Service. I am glad to address your question. The tub is easy to clean and we offer a cleaner specific to the cast iron material which is K-23725-NA. Thank you for choosing Kohler.

      by|May 17, 2024

        Showing 1-4 of 273

        Customer Reviews

        4.2 out of 5

        • 4.2 out of 685 reviews

        • 80% recommend this product

        5

        441

        4

        126

        3

        27

        2

        22

        1

        69

        Filter by:

        Showing 1-10 of 685 reviews

        Mar 18, 2024

        Poorly packaged and severely damaged

        Arrived on a flimsy wooden pallet that was broken in the middle. Thin piece of cardboard covering the top and apron. Cardboard was not compromised - yet underneath there was a 6"x2" impact damage that destroyed the porcelain. This means that someone at the warehouse banded that cardboard onto the tub, knowing it was damaged. Not sure if this is Home Depot's fault or Kohler's - but for the rest of this >$100K renovation I am no longer using either of them.

        by

        This review is fromVillager 60 in. x 30.25 in. Soaking Bathtub with Right-Hand Drain in White

        Response from Kohler Product ExpertMar 19, 2024

        Chris, my name is Jessica with Kohler Customer Service. I am sorry to hear your Villager bath was received damaged. We take pride in our designs and are disappointed that your experience has been less than exceptional. We appreciate you providing feedback regarding your product. As a valued customer, we want to ensure that the product you receive is what was expected. If we may further assist in any way, please contact our Customer Service team at KohlerCustServ@kohler.com. We are here to help. - Jessica P. Kohler Customer Service.

          2 found this review helpful

          Feb 3, 2024

          Not the quality I expected

          Tub came very dirty esp the antislip that is not glazed. Haven’t found a safe/effective way to clean/restore the whiteness of this brandnew tub! Also lots of micro scratches that I only found after it was installed and washed. There were red stains on the exterior that looked like rust or blood, but manufacturer doesn’t know what it is. They lowered the prices and I suspect it’s because of popular customer dissatisfaction. I know I’m unhappy with the quality & condition of the tub I received.

          by

          This review is fromVillager 60 in. x 30.25 in. Soaking Bathtub with Right-Hand Drain in White

          Response from Kohler Product ExpertFeb 6, 2024

          Hello CDDC, this is Lisa with Kohler Co. I am concerned to hear of your experience and how your new Villager tub arrived. This is certainly not something you should expect. We would like to look into this further with you to gain further insight and assist with a resolution. Please feel free to contact us at KohlerCustServ@Kohler.com. We are glad to help! Sincerely, Lisa A., Kohler Customer Service.

            3 found this review helpful

            Dec 12, 2023

            arrived damaged

            Bathtub was left in my driveway damaged, no response on picking it up and refund….

            by

            This review is fromVillager 60 in. x 30.25 in. Soaking Bathtub with Right-Hand Drain in White

            Response from Kohler Product ExpertDec 12, 2023

            Hello Esunder, my name is Meli with Kohler Co. I am sorry to read your order was delivered damaged. Items purchased on homedepot.com or directly through The Home Depot can be returned, please contact The Home Depot directly at 1-800-430-3376 or you can also text SUPPORT to 38698. Thank you for choosing Kohler. Sincerely, Meli A., Kohler Customer Service

              • Recommended

              Aug 6, 2023

              Gorgeous quality bathtub!

              We lovw our new bathtub! It feels so high quality and luxurious. The first tub I purchased from a competitor arrived damaged so we returned it and bought it at Home Depot. Zero issues with the one we purchased here and we are thrilled with the end result in our remodeled bathroom!

              by

              This review is fromVillager 60 in. x 30.25 in. Soaking Bathtub with Right-Hand Drain in White

                • Recommended

                1 found this review helpful

                Jul 3, 2022

                Uneven enamel thickness.

                My husband and I were planning a major remodel of our main bathroom so we ordered this cast iron tub in biscuit a few months ahead so we’d have it when we needed it. It was heavily crated. 3 months later we had helpers put it in place and layer it with protective cardboard so it didn’t get scratched. When finally uncovered it, the enamel was very thin in places, looks awful, have to live with it. Very disappointed Koehler, this should never have passed any kind of inspection. No quality control.

                by

                This review is fromVillager 60 in. x 30.25 in. Soaking Bathtub with Left-Hand Drain in Biscuit

                  15 found this review helpful

                  May 4, 2022

                  There is a mark or divot in tub that was...

                  There is a mark or divot in tub that was not noticed prior to install. It is small, but it is there. Disappointed but it is not feasible to return/exchange.

                  by

                  This review is fromVillager 60 in. x 30.25 in. Soaking Bathtub with Right-Hand Drain in White

                  • Verified Purchase

                  3 found this review helpful

                  Nov 9, 2021

                  Nice tub

                  well built, nice looking in my new bath. It is very heavy though.

                  by

                  This review is fromVillager 60 in. x 30.25 in. Soaking Bathtub with Right-Hand Drain in White

                  • Verified Purchase
                  • Recommended

                  1 found this review helpful

                  Jul 23, 2021

                  We inspected the tub before hauling it in, no problems were seen. After we got it in place I pu...

                  We inspected the tub before hauling it in, no problems were seen. After we got it in place I pulled back the plastic protector from the right side and the enamel came with it. There was no marks on the plastic and we were very careful on hauling it in. The enamel pealed off about 4 inches back. So we got to haul the heavy thing out and returned it. No to fun of a day.

                  by

                  This review is fromVillager 60 in. x 30.25 in. Soaking Bathtub with Right-Hand Drain in White

                  • Verified Purchase

                  33 found this review helpful

                  May 13, 2021

                  Heavy duty and beautiful tub

                  This tub replaced a builder's steel tub when we remodeled because we wanted to have a tub that would last. This tub was over 300 lbs and we were amazed how the contractors attached it to a dolly and brought it up to the 2nd floor. The tub itself looks nice. The surface texture being a little bumpy doesn't bother me. The main issue was finding an appropriate tub door since the tub has a narrow part of the ledge that has a 2-1/2" threshold minimum for a tub door. The best tub door we found is one that has an L shaped rail that rests on the ledge. It is a semi-frameless bypass tub door because we wanted both doors to be able to slide. Be sure to keep the non-slip surface clean as dirt from dirty feet will stick to it.

                  by

                    • Recommended

                    14 found this review helpful

                    Feb 1, 2021

                    Great cast iron tub

                    We recently remodeled the bathroom in our 1958 house that still contained the original cast iron tub in the bathroom. I chose to replace it with another cast iron because I like the stability of the cast iron, it's longer lasting and I absolutely hate squeaking/noises of a plastic or acrylic tub. May make it a pain to every replace but in sixty years it shouldn't be an issue for me! I will say that the cost for the tub for the quality was excellent, it was on part with acyrlic tubs and we would have ordered slightly large but the cost was prohibitive for adding just two inches. One note is that the tub is so heavy it would have been impossible to move alone. It also helps that there was no vanity or toilet in the way when we installed. Recommend this but definitely if possible inspect the tub for enamel chips/dents/etc. since returning will be so difficult.

                    by

                    This review is fromVillager 60 in. x 30.25 in. Soaking Bathtub with Right-Hand Drain in White

                      • Recommended

                      14 found this review helpful

                      Showing 1-10 of 685 reviews

