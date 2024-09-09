KOHLER Villager 60 in. x 30.25 in. Soaking Bathtub with Left-Hand Drain in White K-715-0 - The Home Depot (2024)

Great cast iron tub

We recently remodeled the bathroom in our 1958 house that still contained the original cast iron tub in the bathroom. I chose to replace it with another cast iron because I like the stability of the cast iron, it's longer lasting and I absolutely hate squeaking/noises of a plastic or acrylic tub. May make it a pain to every replace but in sixty years it shouldn't be an issue for me! I will say that the cost for the tub for the quality was excellent, it was on part with acyrlic tubs and we would have ordered slightly large but the cost was prohibitive for adding just two inches. One note is that the tub is so heavy it would have been impossible to move alone. It also helps that there was no vanity or toilet in the way when we installed. Recommend this but definitely if possible inspect the tub for enamel chips/dents/etc. since returning will be so difficult.

