Kristine Leahy Biography, Age, Height, Husband, Net Worth, Family (2024)

|Popular As
|Kristine Leahy
|Occupation
|Talk show host
|Age
|37 years old
|Zodiac Sign
|Libra
|Born
|17 October, 1986
|Birthday
|17 October
|Birthplace
|Chicago, Illinois, U.S.
|Nationality
|United States
Kristine Leahy Height, Weight & Measurements
At 37 years old, Kristine Leahy height is 178cm .
|Physical Status
|Height
|178cm
|Weight
|Not Available
|Body Measurements
|Not Available
|Eye Color
|Not Available
|Hair Color
|Not Available
Who Is Kristine Leahy's Husband?
Her husband is Howie Liu (m. 2022)
|Family
|Parents
|Not Available
|Husband
|Howie Liu (m. 2022)
|Sibling
|Not Available
|Children
|Not Available
Kristine Leahy Net Worth
Her net worth has been growing significantly in 2022-2023. Kristine Leahy's income source is mostly from being a successful talk show host.
|Net Worth in 2023
|$1 Million - $5 Million
|Salary in 2023
|Under Review
|Net Worth in 2022
|Pending
|Salary in 2022
|Under Review
|House
|Not Available
|Cars
|Not Available
|Source of Income
Timeline
2018
In 2018, Leahy began hosting Fair Game with Kristine Leahy on Fox Sports 1. The show was cancelled in December 2019.
2017
On May 17, 2017, Leahy received what were seen as potentially sexist remarks from LaVar Ball on The Herd with Colin Cowherd. He never faced in Leahy's direction for the whole interview, apparently trying to talk only with Colin Cowherd on the other side of the studio. Ball argued with Leahy about whether or not Big Baller Brand should market to both men and women and when she asked him how many shoes he had already sold, he said, "Stay in your lane." During the segment, Leahy expressed that she believed Ball was disrespecting women, and he responded by calling her a "hater" for her previous criticism of his parenting. He also commented, "She scares me. I don't look over there because I'm scared of her. I'm thinking assault right now. Leave me alone." Later that day on The Herd, Leahy issued a response about her argument with Ball, saying, "So he was upset at me for what I said there, and that's completely fine. But you can't come at me and disrespect me and not look me in the eye and threaten me. That's just not OK." Ball, however, denied threatening her.
On November 20, 2017, Leahy criticized CNN for inviting Ball on the air to discuss his feud with US President Donald Trump.
2014
—Leahy on her exchange with LaVar Ball on The Herd
2012
Leahy moved to Los Angeles in 2012 and covered a variety of different sports, most notably as a sideline reporter for Turner Sports' March Madness coverage. She worked for a variety of CBS affiliated sports outlets, including the local CBS Los Angeles news. Leahy then became the sideline reporter for American Ninja Warrior on NBC. In September 2015, she took a job to join former ESPN Radio host Colin Cowherd on his new show after his exodus to FOX. Cowherd cited a lack of female voices in sports talk radio as a reason for Leahy's addition to the show, as well as Leahy's history of developing useful sources as a sports journalist.
2005
Leahy was born in Chicago, where she became interested in sports. She graduated from Prairie Ridge High School in Crystal Lake, Illinois in 2005. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Boston University.
1986
Kristine Leahy (born October 16, 1986) is an American television host and former sports reporter. She is most known as a former host on NBC's American Ninja Warrior. She is the former co-host and newswoman of Fox Sports 1's simulcast of The Herd with Colin Cowherd and was also a former anchor and reporter for KCBS-TV in Los Angeles.