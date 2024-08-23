Kristine Leahy is Dating her personal trainer and instructor Aaron Hines!! (2024)

Updated On June 11, 2024 | Published By: prisma pulitzer | In Dating , Relationship

Reporter Kristine Leahy is renowned as the most desirous and outwitted reporter and producer of the era

She is a 35 years old American reporter, television host, reporter, and sportscaster

Moreover, she became the first woman ever to call a horse race in California

She is known as the host of NBC’s show,American Ninja Warrior as well as the co-host and newswoman of the Fox Sports 1 radio simulcast, The Herd with Colin Cowherd.

But today we are going to reveal the secret love affair.

Table of Contents Is Kristine Leahy dating her co-star Colin Cowherd?

Who isAaron Hines and ishe Kristine’s boyfriend?

Kristine Leahy’s life, career

Update on Kristine Leahy’s relationship

Short Bio on Kristine Leahy

Is Kristine Leahy d ating her c o-star Colin Cowherd?

The good-looking people Kristine Leahy and Colin Cowherd are co-workers. So, when two gorgeous people work together and they have great chemistry on-screen, then it is obvious that rumors of the news of an affair follow them.

However, Colin has had a relationship with beautiful women, which is also the reason for the speculation.

Also, she was spotted enjoying a vacation with Cowherd which she shared via her social media handle. In an Instagram post, she has seen spending and enjoying quality time with him.

Leahy is currently residing in Los Angeles and is working for NBC’sAmerican Ninja Warrior. She replaced the broadcaster Jenn Brown and became the co-host of Fox Sports 1.

According to a post on Complex.comwhich was published on 11th May 2016, to remove the doubt she said:

“Our relationship is authentic. To me, having that chemistry is so hard. First of all, it’s hard to find good people. Then to get along with them? C’mon! Like Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith, that sh*t takes time. It’s hard.”

She also said that those were false rumors and cleared out by adding,

“We are not dating. For me, having love chemistry is hard. To be loved, first one should be able to detect good willed person.”

After her denial, speculation was that maybe she isdating Aaron Hines.

Who is Aaron Hines and is he Kristine’s boyfriend?

Aaron Hines is a healthcare professional, director of training, and instructor at Cycle HousePersonal Trainer. Kristine had a secret relationship with Hines. He has also starred in E!’s former reality series Hollywood cycle.

According to sources, the couple is having an affairfor one year. Being a private person, the reporter has not confirmed nor talked about her relationship in public.

Even if she has not spoken about her relationship in public, she has posted their pictures on her social media, especially Instagram. She has uploaded intimate images of her with Aaron together. It is evident that they are spending their time together quite passionately.

Kristine maintains a low key and doesn’t want to share her personal details with anybody, but at leastwe are now clarified about her current boyfriend and we can say that she is not lesbian. She has maintained her personal and professional life very well and has been achieved successfully.

The outgoing personality of Leahy who likes to work out and keep herself fit seems like a great fit for Aaron who is a fitness expert and instructor and the brother of Nichelle Hines.

Kristine Leahy’s life, career

Kristine Leahy was born on 16th October 1986 in Chicago, USA.

She attended Prairie Ridge High School and graduated from Boston University by majoring in Journalism degree.

After finishing her graduation, she started to work at the radio station WEEI in Boston. After two years of working at the radio station, she got a job in Fox Boston where she managed to host and cover all the sports news.

In the year 2012, she moved to Los Angeles and started to host programs for the CBC affiliation network. Having worked for big sports centers like FOX, CBC, and NBC the reporter definitely, has a handsome salary which adds value to her net worth.

Update on Kristine Leahy’s relationship

Kristine is now rumored to be dating Sasha Vujacic who is an NBA player. The couple met on the show, Fair Game.

She celebrated her baby pug, Daisy’s 1st birthday on 1st February 2021.

Moreover, she is a wine lover.

Short Bio on Kristine Leahy

Kristine Leahyis a television host and sports reporter from the USA. She hosts KCBS-TVin Los Angeles.

She was renowned as the host ofNBC’sAmerican Ninja Warrior. See more bio…

