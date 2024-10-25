Kyla Ross - Gymnastics - UCLA (2024)

Career Highlights

First female gymnast ever to win Olympic, World and NCAA championships

2012 Olympic gold medalist

2014 World Championship gold medalist

2020 Honda Award winner

2019 NCAA vault and floor champion

2018 NCAA team champion

2017 NCAA bars and beam champion

2019 Pac-12 all-around, uneven bars, floor champion

2018 Pac-12 all-around, uneven bars champion

2017 Pac-12 beam champion

2020 2019 Region Gymnast of the Year

2020 and 2019 Pac-12 Gymnast of the Year

2017 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year

NCAA record-holder with 14 perfect 10s in 2019

22 career perfect 10s

24-time All-American

Five-time World Championship medalist

Best Marks

V - 10.00, 5x, last 3/9/20

UB - 10.00, 11x, last 1/18/20

BB - 10.00, 4x, last 4/6/19

FX - 10.00, 2x, last 3/23/19

AA - 39.850, 3x, last 4/6/19 2020

Winner of the 2020 Honda Sport Award … Finalist for the AAI Award and the AAU James E. Sullivan Award … Earned first-team regular season All-America honors in the all-around, bars, beam and floor and second-team honors on vault to bring her career All-America total to a school-record 24 … Region and Pac-12 Gymnast of the Year for the second-straight year … Earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors on all four events and the all-around to bring her career All-Pac-12 total to a conference record 17 … Finished the year ranked first in the nation on uneven bars, second on balance beam, third in the all-around, fourth on floor and 11th on vault … Five-time Pac-12 Gymnast of the Week (Jan. 7, Jan. 22, Jan. 29, Feb. 25, Mar. 10) … Two-time Pac-12 Specialist of the Week (Feb. 18, Mar. 4) … Scored two perfect 10s on uneven bars vs. Boise State and at BYU and on vault vs. Cal and finished with 22 career 10s, tied for fourth-most in NCAA history … Unbeaten in eight all-around attempts, scoring no lower than 39.575, with a high of 39.825 vs. Utah … Recorded six all-around scores of 39.7 or higher … Won 34 out of a possible 45 individual titles and won at least two titles in every meet this year … Posted 10 9.975 scores, including two 9.975s in one meet three times (vs. Arizona and Utah, at Oregon State) … Posted season-highs of 9.975 four times on beam and three times on floor … Member of the Fall 2019 Director’s Honor Roll. See Also USA Gymnastics | Athletes

2019

NCAA Vault and Floor Exercise co-champion … Honda Award finalist … West Region and Pac-12 Gymnast of the Year … Set several NCAA records in 2019, including most perfect 10s in a season (14 - six on bars, four on vault, and two each on beam and floor), most consecutive meets with a perfect 10 (10), and most perfect 10s on uneven bars in a season (6) and in her career (9) … Made history by becoming the first gymnast to record two Gym Slams in one season, earning at least two perfect 10s on all four events … First UCLA gymnast and only the second gymnast in NCAA history to win NCAA individual titles on all four events in her career … Earned postseason first-team All-America honors in the all-around (second place), vault (first), balance beam (sixth) and floor exercise (first) … The only gymnast in the nation to earn first-team regular season All-America honors in the all-around and all four events … Tied the school record for most career All-America honors with 19 … Finished the regular season ranked No. 1 in the all-around and on vault and uneven bars … Set a NCAA record for highest National Qualifying Score on uneven bars with a 9.995 … Won 10 all-around competitions, including a second-consecutive victory at the Pac-12 Championships with a championship record score of 39.800 … Recorded the nation’s highest all-around total of 39.850 three times … The 39.850 is the fourth-highest all-around score in UCLA history and a national season-high … Won the Pac-12 uneven bars and floor exercise titles with perfect 10s and has six career individual Pac-12 titles, fourth-most in conference history … Pac-12 Gymnast of the Week a conference record-tying seven times in 2019 - 1/15, 2/5, 2/12, 2/20, 2/26, 3/5 and 3/12 - including an unprecedented six consecutive weeks … Her 19 career perfect 10s rank second all-time at UCLA.

2018

Helped lead UCLA to the NCAA, Regional and Pac-12 titles … Earned first-team All-America honors in the all-around, uneven bars and balance beam and second-team acclaim on floor exercise … Her 9.9875 on beam and 9.95 on uneven bars at the NCAA Team Final helped UCLA win the national title in dramatic fashion … Won the all-around in the first semifinal at the NCAA Championships with a score of 39.6375 and finished fourth overall … Second overall at the NCAA Championships on balance beam and third on uneven bars with a 9.95 … NCAA Columbus Regional bars and beam champion … Pac-12 all-around and uneven bars co-champion … First-team regular season All-American in the all-around and on bars … First-team All-Pac-12 in the all-around and on bars and second-team on vault and beam … Honorable mention Pac-12 All-Academic … Won bars for the fourth-straight meet with a 9.95 vs. San Jose State … Scored her first perfect 10 on the year with a 10.0 on bars at Stanford Mar. 11 … Also tied her career-high on floor with a 9.9 and tied for second place on vault with a stuck vault that scored 9.9 … Won all-around for the fourth time this season with a 39.575 at the Masters Classic … Also captured her sixth bars title with a 9.95 … Tied her career-high in the all-around with a meet-winning 39.7 and on floor with a 9.9 against Oregon State and also won vault (9.875) and bars (season-high 9.975) … Tied for first on bars with a 9.95 in her only event at Cal … Earned a career-high 39.7 in the all-around to win the Metroplex Challenge and also captured first on vault (career-high-tying 9.925) and bars (9.925) … Named Pac-12 Gymnast of the Week and UCLA/Muscle Milk Student-Athlete of the Week … Won bars for the second-straight meet in her only performance at Arizona … Tied for first on bars with a 9.95 and tied her career-high on floor with a second-straight 9.9 at Elevate the Stage … Won the all-around with a 39.5 and tied for first on floor with a career-high 9.9 in the 2018 season opener and was named UCLA/Muscle Milk Student-Athlete of the Week

2017

Made history by becoming the first female gymnast ever to win an Olympic, World and NCAA Championship … NCAA balance beam champion and uneven bars co-champion … Scored 9.9625 on beam at NCAA Championships to claim the title … Scored 9.95 on bars to finish in a six-way tie for first on bars … Earned a career-high 39.575 in the all-around in the NCAA semifinals to finish sixth overall … Received first-team postseason All-America honors in the all-around, bars and beam and regular season first-team All-America honors on bars and beam … Finished the regular season ranked No. 1 in the nation on bars … Pac-12 Freshman of the Year … First-team All-Pac-12 on vault, bars and beam … Scored a total of four perfect 10s on the year, two each on bars and beam … Scored the first perfect 10 on beam in Pac-12 Championship history to become the Pac-12 beam champion … Her four perfect 10s were the most by a UCLA gymnast in a single season since Tasha Schwikert had four in 2005 … Led UCLA with 18 individual event wins during the season (seven on bars, five on vault and beam, and one in the all-around) … Led the team with 13 scores of 9.95 or higher and 22 scores of 9.9 or higher … Won vault (9.875) and bars (9.975) and placed third on beam (9.925) vs. Cal … Won every event she competed against Arizona, tying for first on vault with a 9.85 and winning bars and beam with scores of 9.95 … Recorded her first perfect 10 on beam and third overall perfect 10 at UCLA’s Feb. 20 tri-meet and also won the all-around (39.225) and vault (9.9) … Scored her second perfect 10 of the season on bars at Utah … Won beam with a then-career-high 9.975 and vault with a career-high-tying 9.925 at ASU … Scored the nation's first perfect 10 of the season on uneven bars at Oregon State Jan. 28, won vault with a career-high 9.925 and tied for fourth on beam with a career-high 9.85 … Earned Pac-12 Freshman and Specialist of the Week honors Jan. 31 after her perfect 10 performance and was also voted UCLA/Muscle Milk Student-Athlete of the Week … Picked up her second consecutive victory on bars, tying for first with a career-high 9.925 at Oklahoma. Also scored 9.85 on vault and 9.825 on beam … Tied for first on bars with a 9.875, placed third on vault with a 9.875 and scored 9.7 on beam in her collegiate debut vs. Arkansas.

Club

2012 Olympic gold medalist as a member of the Fierce Five … Five-time World Championship medalist, winning team gold and all-around bronze in 2014 and silver in the all-around, uneven bars and balance beam in 2013 … Awarded the Longines Prize for Elegance at the 2013 World Championships … Captured a total of seven medals at the USA Championships, including gold on balance beam in 2013 and 2014 and uneven bars in 2013 … Won silver in the all-around in 2013 and 2014 … Earned five medals at the 2014 Pacific Rim Championships, winning team and balance beam gold and all-around, uneven bars and floor exercise silver … Also won team and balance beam gold and all-around silver at the 2012 Pacific Rims … Won the all-around at the 2010 Pan American Championships … Two-time U.S. junior all-around champion (2009, 2010) … Seven-year U.S. National Team member (four years at the senior level and three at the junior level) … Trained at Gym-Max under coaches Jenny Zhang and Howie Liang.

Personal

Molecular, Cell and Developmental Biology major ... Career objective is to work in the industry of medical devices or pharmaceuticals ... Hobbies include going to the beach and exploring all the beautiful places Southern California has to offer ... Favorite apparatus is uneven bars ... Full name is Kyla Briana Ross ... Born in Honolulu, Hawaii ... Parents: Jason and Kiana Ross ... Has a younger sister, McKenna, who is a volleyball player at the University of Hawaii, and a younger brother, Kayne ... Father Jason played football and baseball at the University of Hawaii and went on to play minor league baseball ... Decided to attend UCLA because she loves how the school excels in both academics and athletics ... Describes her greatest athletic thrills as being able to represent the U.S. in the highest level of competition and battling back to win the 2018 national championship with her team.