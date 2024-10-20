L-CARNITINE: Overview, Uses, Side Effects, Precautions, Interactions, Dosing and Reviews (2024)

This copyrighted material is provided by Natural Medicines Comprehensive Database Consumer Version. Information from this source is evidence-based and objective, and without commercial influence. For professional medical information on natural medicines, see Natural Medicines Comprehensive Database Professional Version. © Therapeutic Research Faculty 2020.

L-carnitine has most often been used by adults in doses of 2 grams by mouth daily. In children, L-carnitine has most often been used in doses of 50-100 mg/kg by mouth daily, for up to one year. Speak with a healthcare provider to find out what dose might be best for a specific condition.

Warfarin is used to slow blood clotting. L-carnitine might increase the effects of warfarin and increase the chances of bruising and bleeding. Be sure to have your blood checked regularly. The dose of your warfarin might need to be changed.

L-carnitine seems to decrease how well thyroid hormone works in the body. Taking L-carnitine with thyroid hormone might decrease the effectiveness of the thyroid hormone.

Acenocoumarol is used to slow blood clotting. L-carnitine might increase the effects of acenocoumarol and increase the chance of bruising and bleeding. Be sure to have your blood checked regularly. The dose of your acenocoumarol might need to be changed.

Seizures : L-carnitine seems to make seizures more likely in people who have had seizures before. If you have had a seizure, don't take L-carnitine.

Children : L-carnitine is possibly safe when used appropriately by mouth, short-term. It has been used safely by mouth for up to 6 months.

Breast-feeding : Taking L-carnitine is possibly safe when taken by mouth while breast-feeding in the amounts recommended by a healthcare provider. Small amounts of L-carnitine have been given to infants in breast milk and formula with no reported side effects. The effects of large amounts are unknown.

When taken by mouth : L-carnitine is likely safe when taken for up to 12 months. It can cause side effects such as stomach upset, heartburn, diarrhea, and seizures. It can also cause the urine, breath, and sweat to have a "fishy" odor. Avoid using D-carnitine and DL-carnitine. These forms of carnitine might block the effects of L-carnitine and cause symptoms that resemble L-carnitine deficiency. Pregnancy : There isn't enough reliable information to know if L-carnitine is safe to use when pregnant. Stay on the safe side and avoid use.

There is interest in using L-carnitine for a number of other purposes, but there isn't enough reliable information to say whether it might be helpful.

L-carnitine is used to increase L-carnitine levels in people whose natural level of L-carnitine is too low. Some people also use L-carnitine for conditions of the heart and blood vessels, serious kidney disease, and many other conditions, but there is no good scientific evidence to support these uses.

L-carnitine is important for heart and brain function, muscle movement, and many other body processes. The body can convert L-carnitine to other chemicals called acetyl-L-carnitine and propionyl-L-carnitine. But it's not clear whether the benefits of these other carnitines are the same.

L-carnitine is a chemical that is made in the human brain, liver, and kidneys. It helps the body turn fat into energy.

Inform your doctor if you are allergic to L CARNITINE or its inactive components. Please inform your doctor if you have underactive thyroid (hypothyroidism), liver or kidney diseases, diabetes, and fits. Inform your doctor if you need to undergo dialysis treatment before starting L CARNITINE.

However, doses of approximately 3 g/day of carnitine supplements can cause nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, and a fishy body odor [10,11]. It can also cause muscle weakness in people with uremia and seizures in those with seizure disorders.

More studies on the safety of L-carnitine supplements are needed. Doses of 2 g or less per day seem to be well tolerated and safe for most people. However, L-carnitine may increase levels of TMAO, which could be linked to an increased risk of plaque build-up.

L-carnitine burns fat



Not only does this decrease the amount of fat that your body stores, but it also helps reduce visceral belly fat, the kind that surrounds your vital organs and potentially leads to fatty liver disease and other serious health conditions.

Children and pregnant and breastfeeding women should not use carnitine, because its safety is unknown. Interactions. Check with your doctor first if you're taking blood-thinning drugs. Carnitine may interact with drugs or supplements that lower blood sugar.

Acetyl-L-carnitine has most often been used by adults in doses of 1.5-3 grams by mouth daily, for up to 33 months. Speak with a healthcare provider to find out what dose might be best for a specific condition.

Several studies using L-carnitine showed an improvement in heart function and a reduction in symptoms of angina. People with congestive heart failure have insufficient oxygenation of the heart, which can damage the heart muscle. Such damage may be reduced by taking L-carnitine supplements.

Several types of research have demonstrated no adverse effects of LC supplementation under its recommended dosages on kidney health. However, several case studies conducted on individuals with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis reported a correlation between LC supplementation and renal dysfunctions.

Purpose: Hypertension stands as a prominent risk factor for cardiovascular disease, making it of utmost importance to address. Studies have shown that L-carnitine supplementation may lower blood pressure (BP) parameters in different populations.

Some studies have found that carnitine might reduce the risk of arrhythmias and angina but do not lower the risk of heart failure or heart attack. Other studies have shown that taking carnitine supplements for 6 months or longer might increase the risk of heart disease.

While L-carnitine supplements are generally considered safe, abrupt discontinuation may lead to potential withdrawal effects such as fatigue, muscle cramps, and irritability.

Yes, L-carnitine works without exercise too because it easily converts the fat into energy. The oxidised fatty acids are used as fuel and it is able to generate adenosine and triphosphate or ATP. So, L-carnitine does this cellular work when you both exercise and rest.

A non-linear dose-response association was seen between l-carnitine supplementation and body weight reduction (P < 0.001) suggesting that ingestion of 2000 mg l-carnitine per day provides the maximum effect in adults.

If you have been taking L-carnitine supplements and don't notice any improvements after three months, consider taking it with a carbohydrate source, such as fruit or fruit juice. Insulin released after eating a carbohydrate may improve the uptake of L-carnitine into muscle cells.

Acetyl l-carnitine is popularly taken over a range of doses, but most people find benefits when taking between 500-2500mg per day. It is recommended that acetyl l-carnitine is taken first thing in the morning on an empty stomach so that the compound is rapidly digested to help activate the brain from the get-go.