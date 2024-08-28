L-CARNITINE: Overview, Uses, Side Effects, Precautions, Interactions, Dosing and Reviews (2024)

L-carnitine is a chemical that is made in the human brain, liver, and kidneys. It helps the body turn fat into energy.

L-carnitine is important for heart and brain function, muscle movement, and many other body processes. The body can convert L-carnitine to other chemicals called acetyl-L-carnitine and propionyl-L-carnitine. But it's not clear whether the benefits of these other carnitines are the same.

L-carnitine is used to increase L-carnitine levels in people whose natural level of L-carnitine is too low. Some people also use L-carnitine for conditions of the heart and blood vessels, serious kidney disease, and many other conditions, but there is no good scientific evidence to support these uses.