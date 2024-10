L-carnitine: wat je erover zou moeten weten (2024)

[6] Pooyandjoo M;Nouhi M;Shab-Bidar S;Djafarian K;Olyaeemanesh A; M. The effect of (L-)carnitine on weight loss in adults: A systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials. Obesity reviews : an official journal of the International Association for the Study of Obesity. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27335245/. Published 2016. Accessed August 23, 2022. [Bron]

[3] Kraemer WJ;Volek JS;French DN;Rubin MR;Sharman MJ;Gómez AL;Ratamess NA;Newton RU;Jemiolo B;Craig BW;Häkkinen K; W. The effects of L-carnitine L-tartrate supplementation on hormonal responses to resistance exercise and recovery. Journal of strength and conditioning research. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12930169/. Published 2003. Accessed August 22, 2022. [Bron]

FAQs

Dosing. L-carnitine has most often been used by adults in doses of 2 grams by mouth daily. In children, L-carnitine has most often been used in doses of 50-100 mg/kg by mouth daily, for up to one year. Speak with a healthcare provider to find out what dose might be best for a specific condition.

One of the best times to take L-carnitine is post-workout, but you can take it with any other high-carb, high-protein meal throughout the day. If you want to stack carnitine with other fat-burning ingredients between meals, consider using the acetyl L-carnitine form.

The recommended usage is one serving (15ml) of MuscleBlaze Liquid L-Carnitine a day. You can consume it directly using the measuring cap or dissolve the same in water as per your preference. For best results, consume 15-20 mins before your workout session.

Before exercise: Taking L-carnitine around 30 to 60 minutes before exercise can be beneficial, as this gives your body time to assimilate it and use it for fat metabolism during physical activity. Every carnitine enthusiast will testify to its obvious impact: it increases sweating in athletes during physical exertion.

It is recommended that you take L-carnitine supplements on an empty stomach as it improves your metabolism and leads to increased fat burning. You can also take it before your workout or as suggested by your healthcare practitioner.

More studies on the safety of L-carnitine supplements are needed. Doses of 2 g or less per day seem to be well tolerated and safe for most people. However, L-carnitine may increase levels of TMAO, which could be linked to an increased risk of plaque build-up.

L-carnitine burns fat



Not only does this decrease the amount of fat that your body stores, but it also helps reduce visceral belly fat, the kind that surrounds your vital organs and potentially leads to fatty liver disease and other serious health conditions.

Yes, L-carnitine works without exercise too because it easily converts the fat into energy. The oxidised fatty acids are used as fuel and it is able to generate adenosine and triphosphate or ATP. So, L-carnitine does this cellular work when you both exercise and rest.

L-carnitine is absorbed most quickly when taken on an empty stomach or with a simple carbohydrate. For optimum results, L-carnitine L-tartrate, which is often taken for athletic performance or fat loss, should be taken with a fast-acting carbohydrate 30 to 60 minutes before exercising.

Several types of research have demonstrated no adverse effects of LC supplementation under its recommended dosages on kidney health. However, several case studies conducted on individuals with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis reported a correlation between LC supplementation and renal dysfunctions.

In that case, you can choose L-Carnitine-L-Tartrate, the most affordable and effective form to improve physical strength. Acetyl L-Carnitine is the most expensive form and is advisable for both physical and cognitive support. If the reason to use L-Carnitine concerns heart health, go for Propionyl-L-Carnitine.

Based on these results, Authors suggested that oral ingestion of LC, combined with CHO for activation carnitine transport into the muscles, should take ~ 100 days to increase muscle carnitine content by ~ 10% [26]. This assumption has been confirmed in later studies [5,6,7].

However, doses of approximately 3 g/day of carnitine supplements can cause nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, and a fishy body odor [10,11]. It can also cause muscle weakness in people with uremia and seizures in those with seizure disorders.

Children and pregnant and breastfeeding women should not use carnitine, because its safety is unknown. Interactions. Check with your doctor first if you're taking blood-thinning drugs. Carnitine may interact with drugs or supplements that lower blood sugar.

Yes, you can mix L-Carnitine with coffee. It is often recommended to take with your morning coffee for best results. In fact, some experts recommend this method of consumption as the caffeine, alongside the time of day taken, may increase the benefits of taking L-Carnitine.

To boost your fat metabolism during mid- and high-intensity exercise with L-carnitine, you don't have to consume excessive doses of 5 grams or more. We recommend an intake of 1000 mg of L-carnitine per day in a single dose.

Carnitine does not have an established tolerable upper intake level. However, doses of approximately 3 g/day of carnitine supplements can cause nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, and a fishy body odor [10,11].

Additionally, some studies indicate that supplementation with carnitine may take longer than 3 months to take effect. So if you're going to go for it, stick with it.