L-citrulline: Benefits, Side Effects and More (2024)

The amino acid known as L-citrulline is made naturally in your body. Research isn’t clear whether these supplements will help boost exercise performance, lower blood pressure, or help with erectile dysfunction. Experts refer amino acids as the building blocks of proteins. Specific combinations of 20 different amino acids make proteins in your body. However, there are many other amino acids that are not involved in making proteins. L-citrulline is an example of one such amino acid. Below, we discuss what L-citrulline is, its potential benefits, and L-citrulline supplementation. Keep reading to discover more.

What is L-citrulline? L-citrulline is a nonessential amino acid, meaning the body already makes it naturally. Glutamine, which is the most abundant amino acid in the body, mainly produces L-citrulline. Unlike many amino acids you may have heard of, L-citrulline is not used to make proteins. Instead, it has other functions in the body. L-citrulline is involved in the urea cycle , where toxic ammonia converts into urea. Ammonia is made both by the bacteria in your gut and by your cells when they process protein. Converting ammonia into urea lets the urea pass out of the body in urine. L-citrulline helps the formation of nitric oxide (NO). NO plays a role in the dilation (expanding) of blood vessels. It also helps release certain hormones, such as the growth hormone and insulin.

Can you take L-citrulline supplements? L-citrulline is available as a supplement. It often comes in a powder or capsule form. There’s no standard recommended daily dose of L-citrulline. The NIH notes that research studies have found that L-citrulline given to nonathletes at 6 grams per day for 4 weeks did not show any adverse effects. More extensive studies would determine the safety of L-citrulline, particularly when you take it in supplemental form for months at a time. Older research states that people involved in the study could tolerate up to 15 grams of L-citrulline over a maximum of 8 hours without side effects. Supplements containing L-citrulline come in two forms: citrulline and citrulline malate. Citrulline malate is 56.64% citrulline . This means that 1 gram of citrulline malate contains a little over 0.5 grams of citrulline.

Who needs to avoid L-citrulline supplements? Studies report a few side effects of L-citrulline supplements. The NIH notes that it is possible for some people taking L-citrulline to experience stomach discomfort. But studies are not clear on whether these supplementals are safe and effective. It’s also possible that L-citrulline may interact with some prescription drugs, such as: blood pressure medications

nitrates

ED medications However, L-citrulline may interact with some prescription medications, such as medications for hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and ED. Consider talking with your doctor before starting any new supplement. They can advise you on whether or not a specific supplement is suitable for you. Your doctor can recommend an L-citrulline dosage that is right for you and also discuss side effects or drug interactions.