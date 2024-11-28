L-Citrulline Supplement Benefits and Side Effects (2024)

Table of Contents
How does citrulline work? The types of citrulline Three possible benefits of taking L-citrulline 1. Give you a more effective workout 2. Reduce high blood pressure 3. Help with erectile dysfunction Citrulline dosage Does citrulline have any side effects? Foods that contain L-citrulline FAQs References

Have you heard of citrulline? It’s an amino acid that you produce naturally. But it’s also in some foods, like watermelon, as well as sold in supplement form.

There’s a lot of hype about this supplement, especially in the fitness world, says registered dietitianDevon Peart, RD, MHSc.

“Citrulline is trendy among bodybuilders and athletes because even a small improvement in performance — even if it’s a placebo — could give them a competitive advantage.”

But what does the research say about citrulline? Is it a safe performance booster? A waste of money? A dangerous supplement? Peart explains what you need to know if you’re thinking about taking a citrulline supplement.

How does citrulline work?

Citrulline is involved in your urea cycle, which gets rid of waste products by excreting them in urine (pee). It’s converted into arginine, an amino acid that produces nitric oxide, a substance that relaxes blood vessels and improves blood flow.

“The main mechanism by which citrulline could be beneficial for muscle is by increasing nitric oxide, leading to increased blood flow,” says Peart.

The types of citrulline

There are two main forms of citrulline.

L-citrulline

The form naturally found in your body, in some foods and in supplements is L-citrulline.

There’s some research-based evidence that L-citrulline may be helpful for athletic performance because it improves blood flow to working muscles.

The potential benefit seems to apply more to anaerobic exercise such as strength training, rather than aerobic exercise, like running. Still, future research might offer more clarity.

One study of avid cyclers found that the group taking L-citrulline biked faster and felt less tired after cycling 4 kilometers (roughly 2.5 miles). Participants took 2.4 grams of the supplement every day for eight days before the bike ride.

Citrulline malate

Citrulline malate is also receiving some attention lately. This form is a combination of citrulline with malic acid. Malic acid is found in apples, among other fruits.

Citrulline malate is a direct precursor to nitric oxide. It’s thought that this form of citrulline could have bigger effects because it potentially increases ATP — adenosine triphosphate, or the fuel for working muscles — production and availability.

There’s some research that citrulline malate may be beneficial for muscular endurance and strength performance. But overall evidence is mixed on its effectiveness, and more research is needed.

“In the meantime, since there is a good level of evidence for L-citrulline, I recommend using that form of the supplement until there is more evidence for the use of citrulline malate,” Peart says.

Three possible benefits of taking L-citrulline

If you’re looking to take citrulline in supplement form, Peart recommends taking L-citrulline rather than citrulline malate.

“There’s more evidence of L-citrulline’s benefits,” she notes. “And there’s less research on citrulline malate. The research that does exist is conflicting.”

People take L-citrulline supplements to improve blood flow, which may:

1. Give you a more effective workout

Taking L-citrulline may benefit your workout by boosting your endurance. One study looked at how L-citrulline supplements could affect athletic performance. Researchers found that when participants took 6 grams of L-citrulline for seven days, they could work harder for longer on a severe-intensity exercise test.

But a recent overview of existing research on L-citrulline and aerobic exercise came to a different conclusion. According to the review, there isn’t a clear answer to whether taking L-citrulline can help you gain a competitive edge. Some studies suggested a benefit to taking the supplement, while others showed it doesn’t make a difference.

“The average gym-goer may notice a benefit during their workout, in terms of performance,” notes Peart. “And for avid athletes who may work out multiple times a day, L-citrulline could increase your performance and help you recover faster.”

2. Reduce high blood pressure

If you have high blood pressure, taking a citrulline supplement could help. An analysis of research on citrulline’s effect on blood pressure found positive outcomes in most studies.

Study participants took from 3 to 8 grams of L-citrulline a day. Researchers analyzed results anywhere from one to 16 weeks after use.

According to the analysis, citrulline seemed like it could significantly lower blood pressure. But researchers recommended larger clinical trials to not only confirm promising findings, but also to determine ideal dose amounts and if there were any side effects.

3. Help with erectile dysfunction

Have you thought about trying aphrodisiacs to spice up your sex life? Eating oysters and chocolate (in moderation) won’t hurt you. But if you’re using an aphrodisiac because of erectile dysfunction (ED), it probably won’t do much.

But some people believe citrulline is useful for ED. They theorize that because limited blood flow is one of the causes of ED — and because citrulline improves circulation — it could help.

“It’s been suggested as a possibility,” states Peart. “But the jury’s still out on that.”

In one small but promising study, 50% of the participants had positive effects. They took 1.5 grams of L-citrulline a day for a month. Twelve out of 24 people went from having mild ED to typical erectile function. Scientists recommended further research and studies in this area.

Citrulline dosage

If you want to try a L-citrulline supplement, see a healthcare provider first. Supplements themselves aren’t well-regulated in the U.S., and their side effects aren’t well-documented. Plus, some supplements can interact badly with other medicines you might be taking.

If you’re cleared to take L-citrulline, a safe dosage is 3 to 6 grams a day. Start with the lowest amount. You can always increase the dosage to see if it affects your results if you don’t experience any side effects.

Does citrulline have any side effects?

Amino acids like citrulline can cause gastrointestinal upset. That’s why it’s important to start at the smallest dose to see how your body reacts. Side effects may include:

  • Bloating.
  • Cramping.
  • Diarrhea.
  • Sweating.

Foods that contain L-citrulline

L-citrulline is particularly abundant in watermelon. You can also boost your level of nitric oxide — a component that increases blood flow — with foods high in nitrates, including:

  • Beets.
  • Fennel.
  • Lettuce.
  • Parsley.
  • Radishes.
  • Spinach.

Scientists don’t yet agree on the benefits of citrulline, and research provides mixed results on its scientific benefits. Want a guaranteed home run? Adopting a heart-healthy lifestyle — a nutritious diet, regular exercise and no smoking — is a proven way to help you win at living your best life.

FAQs

What are the bad side effects of L-citrulline? ›

When taken by mouth: L-citrulline is possibly safe when used for up to 2 months. It's usually well-tolerated. Some people might experience stomach discomfort or heartburn.

What happens if you take L-citrulline everyday? ›

In one study, participants who continually took a large L-citrulline dose (over 10 grams) were at risk of developing gastrointestinal problems. This was due to a toxic oversaturation of nitric oxide in the small intestine. L-citrulline doses exceeding the recommended amount can also detrimentally affect the kidneys.

What does L-citrulline do for the body? ›

Citrulline is involved in your urea cycle, which gets rid of waste products by excreting them in urine (pee). It's converted into arginine, an amino acid that produces nitric oxide, a substance that relaxes blood vessels and improves blood flow.

Is citrulline safe for heart? ›

Citrulline is an amino acid with several health benefits. It also appears to be safe and there are currently no known side effects. This supplement may promote healthier blood vessels and lower blood pressure, especially in people with heart conditions or high blood pressure.

Is citrulline bad for liver? ›

L-citrulline can reduce liver steatosis via inhibition of sterol regulator element binding protein 1, a factor involved in triglyceride synthesis, leading to decreased lipogenesis in hepatocytes [41,42].

Who shouldn t take citrulline? ›

You should also be careful when taking L-citrulline if you take any type of blood pressure medicine. Do not use L-citrulline if you are pregnant or breastfeeding. Always tell your doctor about any supplements you are taking.

Does citrulline increase testosterone? ›

L-Citrulline – Another amino acid naturally produced by the body, l-citrulline is converted to l-arginine by the kidneys. While boosting testosterone levels may be one of its effects, l-citrulline does improve blood flow and levels of nitric oxide, both of which will help with erectile dysfunction.

Is citrulline safe long term? ›

Current studies show that single doses of the nutrient don't appear to have any impact. Long-term use, however, has shown to provide results for those with, or at risk for, heart disease. Several studies show that citrulline may help to improve your athletic performance.

What is the best time of day to take L-citrulline? ›

To supplement L-citrulline to enhance sports performance, take 6,000 – 8,000 mg of citrulline malate about an hour before exercise. On days that you don't exercise, it can be broken up into smaller doses.

How long does it take for L-citrulline to work? ›

Well, most pre-workout products are designed to ingest 20-30 minutes before training, or during the warm-up. Citrulline malate takes about an hour to convert to arginine and then nitric oxide; so taking it right before training may not deliver significant ergogenic assistance.

Who should not take nitric oxide? ›

Doctors also have some concerns that taking nitric oxide supplements could make some conditions worse. These include kidney disease, herpes, and after a person has had a heart attack.

What does citrulline do to the brain? ›

Enhanced cognition & brain performance

As previously mentioned, L-Citrulline helps utilize and maximize oxygen and blood flow throughout our bodies. When we utilize more oxygen, our cognitive function goes up and our brains perform at a higher level.

Does citrulline affect the kidneys? ›

The majority of creatine needed to support short-term energy demands, brain function, and neurological development, especially in neonates, is derived from endogenous synthesis in the kidneys and liver.

Is citrulline an anti inflammatory? ›

Experimental studies have shown that Cit supplementation can reduce gene expression of Toll-like receptor 4 (TLR4), which results in inhibition of NF-kB activation and TNF-α production [11, 15, 16]. Another suggested mechanism for anti-inflammatory effects of Cit is its properties in reduction of oxidative stress.

Is citrulline good for erectile dysfunction? ›

The same effect on blood vessels helps improve symptoms of erectile dysfunction (ED). The L-citrulline to NO path increases blood flow to a man's genitals. In one study, this increase in blood flow appeared to decrease symptoms of mild ED and improve the ability to maintain an erection.

How much L-citrulline per day for ED? ›

L-Citrulline Dosage for ED

One source recommends an L-citrulline dosage of 2,000 milligrams three times a day, or 1.76 grams of citrulline malate for every 1 gram of citrulline you might take for circulatory health. However, there isn't much research to support this dosage.

What effect does citrulline have on the brain? ›

-Citrulline is a neutral amino acid and a major precursor of L-arginine in the nitric oxide (NO) cycle. Recently it has been reported that L-citrulline prevents neuronal cell death and protects cerebrovascular injury, therefore, L-citrulline may have a neuroprotective effect to improve cerebrovascular dysfunction.

Does citrulline affect testosterone? ›

L-Citrulline – Another amino acid naturally produced by the body, l-citrulline is converted to l-arginine by the kidneys. While boosting testosterone levels may be one of its effects, l-citrulline does improve blood flow and levels of nitric oxide, both of which will help with erectile dysfunction.

Is L-arginine bad for the kidneys? ›

Also, don't take L-arginine if you have kidney disease. It may disturb the balance of important minerals in the body called electrolytes. Use of L-arginine has also caused deadly irregular heart rhythms in some people who have problems with kidney function or kidney failure.

