L'OR Lungo Profondo Koffiecups - Intensiteit 8/12 - 4 x 40 capsules | bol (2024)

FAQs

Profondo Lungo – intense and spicy, intensity level 8. Forza – bold and roasty, intensity level 9. Estremo Lungo – spicy and daring – intensity level 10. Ristretto – nutty and complex – intensity level 11.

For most of the OL capsules, which are blends of arabica and sometimes a bit of robusta, caffeine content is 60-75mg.

What Is The Difference Between Lungo And Espresso? First, there is a difference in the average caffeine range. Espresso has 60 to 80 mg, while Lungo has 75-95 mg.

In reality, lungo coffee actually has more caffeine, but only by a little bit. You see, a lungo coffee isn't just made by adding water to an espresso shot. More water is pulled into making a cup of lungo coffee and that results in a slightly more caffeinated cup.

In general, blends with an intensity label scored one to four means they're light-bodied. It's the perfect blend for consumers who love the delicate aroma of freshly brewed coffee. Scores five to seven refer to beans with a balanced body. The flavors also tend to be more prominent.

While this may vary from person to person and blend to blend, it's generally accepted that around 4-5 capsules per day or 3 for more robust blends is ideal. Be sure to check the strength of your Nespresso pods – this is usually on the packaging as an industry standard.

Which coffee gives the most energy? RISTRETTO.

ESPRESSO.

LUNGO.

FLAT WHITE.

CAPPUCCINO.

LATTE.

LATTE MACCHIATO.

Up to 400 milligrams (mg) of caffeine a day appears to be safe for most healthy adults. That's roughly the amount of caffeine in four cups of brewed coffee, 10 cans of cola or two "energy shot" drinks. Keep in mind that the actual caffeine content in beverages varies widely, especially among energy drinks.

Lungo (A Long Shot of Espresso)



A lungo shot of espresso looks about the same size as a doppio (double) espresso, although the difference is that a lungo is much more watered down with double the amount of hot water than a regular espresso shot.

Using a lungo shot instead of the usual espresso results in more caffeine. In this “shot in the dark” style beverage, a lungo shot adds a sharp, high note to the more mellow roasted tones of drip coffee.

As an indicator, the classic Nespresso glass lungo cup is 150ml, which is 5.07 ounces — so that seems to validate Nespresso's suggestion that you make your lungo about 5 ounces. As you may know, you can adjust your Nespresso machine to re-calibrate the amount of water that goes into your lungo.

L'OR Lungo Profondo is a medium roast taken right to the edge of dark. Expect deep hints of chocolate and nuts, then light toasty notes, contrasted with soft fruitiness. L'OR Lungo Profondo was artfully created by L'OR Coffee Artists to offer you an experience of adventure with your coffee aroma.

: a deep heavy bass voice with an exceptionally low range.

Lungo means 'long' in Italian. The 'long' part refers to the time a lungo takes to extract and the volume of the finished drink. A lungo requires a longer extraction time than an espresso and produces a coffee drink that's about the same size as a double espresso.

The surname Lungo came from a person who was tall and thin. The surname Longo is derived from the Old Italian word longo, which means long, tall.