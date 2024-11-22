Labor and delivery | HCA Florida Osceola Hospital (2024)

We also offer quality care at these other locations in our extended network.

Know what to include in your birth plan, what labor and delivery questions to answer, and when to be flexible.

How to create the best birth plan for youkeyboard_arrow_right

Learn about early signs of pregnancy and when to make an appointment with your OB.

Prepare for your first pregnancy appointment with your OB/GYN or midwife.

What to expect at your first prenatal visitkeyboard_arrow_right

Find a prenatal vitamin with ingredients that support you and your baby before, during and after pregnancy.

Whether this is your first child or you are an experienced parent, we have compiled a comprehensive to help you plan for each phase of pregnancy.

We offer a series of informative courses to help parents prepare for the arrival of their newborn. Classes are available to all parents planning to deliver their child at our hospital.

To help expectant parents feel more comfortable going into labor and delivery, we offer tours of the unit as well as our neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). We will familiarize you with the pre-admission and admissions processes and show you all our suites have to offer.

We provide the highest level of neonatology care for newborns in Osceola County — a Level III NICU. This includes intensive care for infants as young as 24 weeks old. If your child requires extra attention following birth, our on-site NICU is equipped with advanced neonatal equipment to ensure your baby receives the care they need.

We are proud to offer the following services:

When you entrust us with your care, we will earn that trust by offering you comprehensive care and services you can rely on to start your family's new chapter with confidence.

HCA Florida Osceola Hospital provides the highest level of neonatal care in Osceola County, Florida in the Level 3 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

At HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, we offer a Care Like Family approach, designed to offer expecting families the best in personalized attention and comprehensive, quality care. In addition to our Level III NICU and high-risk pregnancy program, we offer all-in-one private birthing suites and around-the-clock care to support your birth experience.

Our Labor/Delivery and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit combine comfort and luxury alongside clinical excellence to make your birthing experience both safe and unforgettable.

Just as every baby is unique, so is every delivery. As your trusted care partner, we work to provide a personalized birthing experience that begins long before your first contraction and continues well after delivery.

HCA Florida Osceola Hospital provides the highest level of NICU services in Osceola County — a Level III NICU for newborns who need additional medical care after birth.

Advanced healthcare services in Osceola County



HCA Florida Osceola Hospital is a 407-bed tertiary care hospital accredited by The Joint Commission and are designated as a Level II Trauma Center.

With the 60th anniversary of opening of what is now Osceola Regional Health Center I am grateful for an opportunity to add recollections. Osceola Hospital, located at 502 Second Avenue in Sibley, began in 1914.

Above all else, we are committed to the care and improvement of human life. At HCA Healthcare, we put our patients first and affirm the unique worth of each individual. Exceptional healthcare is built on a foundation of inclusion, compassion and respect for our patients and for each other.

Our Level IV NICU provides the highest level of intensive care designated in Florida.

Level II: Intensive care for sick and premature infants. Level III: Comprehensive care for more seriously ill newborns. Level IV: Major surgery, surgical repair of serious congenital heart and anomolies that require cardiopulmonary bypass and/or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) for medical conditions.

Kelly Macken-Marble, CEO of Osceola Medical Center, has been a leader in the healthcare industry for nearly 30 years.

NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue is the oldest hospital in America. We trace our roots back to 1736 when a six-bed infirmary opened on the second floor of the New York City Almshouse. This was just four years after the birth of George Washington and 40 years before the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Orlando Health was founded in 1918 on the heels of World War I and in the midst of a deadly flu pandemic. Orange General Hospital, as it was known then, was supported financially by community members and a dedicated group of doctors.

The new hospitals include a 90-bed acute care facility in Gainesville, a 60-bed hospital near The Villages and a 100-bed acute care hospital in Fort Myers. Construction is expected to begin next year.

What does HCA stand for? HCA stands for the Health Corporation of America, which was founded in 1968.

On November 17, 2006, HCA became a private company for the third time when it completed a merger in which the company was acquired by a private investor group including affiliates of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts and Bain Capital, together with Merrill Lynch and HCA Healthcare founder Thomas F. Frist, Jr.

A hospital with a Level I NICU is equipped to care for: Healthy preterm babies born between 35- and 37-weeks' gestation, and. Babies whose health is stable, meaning that they can breathe on their own, feed and maintain their body temperature.

Level I: Well newborn nursery. Level II: Special care nursery. Level III: Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) Level IV: Regional neonatal intensive-care unit (regional NICU)

There were a total of 35,601 NICU beds (5,592 Level II, 20,631 Level III, and 9378 Level IV). See Fig. 2 for the distribution of NICU beds according to state and number of beds normalized to population density (beds per number of people by 0.1 square miles).

A level IV NICU designation must meet all level III capabilities, plus have the ability to care for infants born earlier than 32 weeks gestation and weighing less than 1,500 grams, provide life support, perform advanced imaging including MRI and echocardiography, and provide a full range of respiratory support, among ...