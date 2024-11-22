Labor and delivery | HCA Florida Osceola Hospital (2024)

Just as every baby is unique, so is every delivery. As your trusted care partner, we work to provide a personalized birthing experience that begins long before your first contraction and continues well after delivery.

Maternity services in Kissimmee, St. Cloud and Orlando

Our Labor/Delivery and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit combine comfort and luxury alongside clinical excellence to make your birthing experience both safe and unforgettable.

At HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, we offer a Care Like Family approach, designed to offer expecting families the best in personalized attention and comprehensive, quality care. In addition to our Level III NICU and high-risk pregnancy program, we offer all-in-one private birthing suites and around-the-clock care to support your birth experience.

Women's Services Tour

HCA Florida Osceola Hospital provides the highest level of neonatal care in Osceola County, Florida in the Level 3 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Personalized tours are available by calling (407) 846-2266.

Our labor and delivery care

When you entrust us with your care, we will earn that trust by offering you comprehensive care and services you can rely on to start your family's new chapter with confidence.

Maternity services we offer

We are proud to offer the following services:

  • Spacious labor and delivery suites with sleeper sofa, bassinet, baby warmer and special accommodations for your relaxing, bonding time with your newborn
  • Highly skilled nursing staff with experience in pregnancy, labor and delivery and newborn care
  • Obstetricians from the University of Central Florida College of Medicine faculty
  • Antepartum high-risk care for moms who need a higher and/or extended level of care prior to delivery
  • Dedicated Cesarean Surgical Suites
  • Neonatal intensive care for newborns requiring a higher level of care
  • Perinatologists and neonatologists who specialize in high-risk births and infants
Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU)

We provide the highest level of neonatology care for newborns in Osceola County — a Level III NICU. This includes intensive care for infants as young as 24 weeks old. If your child requires extra attention following birth, our on-site NICU is equipped with advanced neonatal equipment to ensure your baby receives the care they need.

Labor/Delivery Tours

To help expectant parents feel more comfortable going into labor and delivery, we offer tours of the unit as well as our neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). We will familiarize you with the pre-admission and admissions processes and show you all our suites have to offer.

To attend a tour of the Baby Suites, you can register online or call (407) 846-2266.

Virtual Tour of Labor/Delivery

Showing 10 Photos

Maternity care and childbirth preparation

We offer a series of informative courses to help parents prepare for the arrival of their newborn. Classes are available to all parents planning to deliver their child at our hospital.

Childbirth education and support classes

Our educational classes include:

  • Childbirth preparation class — During this course, we will discuss the signs and stages of labor, breathing and relaxation skills and learn the importance of a labor coach and medical interventions, such as an unplanned cesarean section.
  • Breastfeeding class — During this course, we will talk about breastfeeding as well as what to expect immediately following delivery and during the first few weeks with your newborn. Topics will include skin-to-skin contact, correct latching, milk production and how to know your child is getting enough to eat.

To sign up for one of our classes, you can register online with the links above or call us at (407) 518-3380.

Pregnancy checklist

Whether this is your first child or you are an experienced parent, we have compiled a comprehensive to help you plan for each phase of pregnancy.

  • Month one (five to eight weeks)
    • Choose an obstetrician and make your first appointment
    • Begin taking prenatal vitamins based on your doctor's recommendations
  • Month two (nine to 12 weeks)
    • Begin researching where you want to give birth, including deciding whether being in a hospital with a NICU is important to you
    • Plan ahead for expenses associated with labor and delivery by checking on your insurance coverage
    • Schedule any necessary air travel to take place before 35 weeks
  • Month three (13 to 16 weeks)
    • Research child care services if you plan to return to work or school after birth
    • Schedule your anatomy scan to take place between weeks 18 and 20, or when your doctor advises
    • Talk to your employer or school about taking maternity leave
  • Month four (17 to 20 weeks)
    • Decide whether you want to find out and/or announce the sex of your child
    • Schedule a tour of the labor and delivery unit at your chosen hospital
    • Start your baby gift registry if you choose to have one
  • Month five (21 to 24 weeks)
    • Create a birth plan with guidance from your obstetrician
    • Register for and attend our hospital's free childbirth preparation class
    • Schedule your glucose screening in accordance with your doctor's recommendations
  • Month six (25 to 28 weeks)
    • Begin planning a baby shower, if you choose to have one, for no later than 34 weeks
    • Register for and attend our hospital's free breastfeeding class, if you plan to breastfeed your child
  • Month seven (29 to 32 weeks)
    • Choose a pediatrician for your newborn
    • Learn what pediatric emergency room is nearest to you
  • Month eight (33 to 36 weeks)
    • Begin preparing your hospital bag with the items suggested on your tour of the Baby Suites
    • Get your car seat installed and inspected in preparation for bringing your child home
    • If you are having a scheduled C-section, pre-register for your procedure online
  • Month nine (37 to 40 weeks)
    • Familiarize or remind yourself about the signs of labor
    • Have a transportation plan for getting to the hospital for delivery

    The Healthy Living Blog

    Fresh knowledge and insights in and around healthcare industry.

    How to create the best birth plan for youkeyboard_arrow_right

    June 03, 2024

    Know what to include in your birth plan, what labor and delivery questions to answer, and when to be flexible.

    Prenatal vitamins: What to take and whenkeyboard_arrow_right

    June 24, 2024

    Find a prenatal vitamin with ingredients that support you and your baby before, during and after pregnancy.

    What to expect at your first prenatal visitkeyboard_arrow_right

    June 24, 2024

    Prepare for your first pregnancy appointment with your OB/GYN or midwife.

    Pregnancy symptoms and what to do nextkeyboard_arrow_right

    June 03, 2024

    Learn about early signs of pregnancy and when to make an appointment with your OB.

    View All Blog Posts

    Looking for another location?

    We also offer quality care at these other locations in our extended network.

    Our Labor and delivery Locations

    FAQs

    What level of NICU is HCA Osceola? ›

    HCA Florida Osceola Hospital provides the highest level of NICU services in Osceola County — a Level III NICU for newborns who need additional medical care after birth.

    How many beds does the HCA Osceola Hospital have? ›

    Advanced healthcare services in Osceola County

    HCA Florida Osceola Hospital is a 407-bed tertiary care hospital accredited by The Joint Commission and are designated as a Level II Trauma Center.

    When was Osceola Regional medical Center built? ›

    With the 60th anniversary of opening of what is now Osceola Regional Health Center I am grateful for an opportunity to add recollections. Osceola Hospital, located at 502 Second Avenue in Sibley, began in 1914.

    What is the mission statement of the HCA Florida Osceola Hospital? ›

    Above all else, we are committed to the care and improvement of human life. At HCA Healthcare, we put our patients first and affirm the unique worth of each individual. Exceptional healthcare is built on a foundation of inclusion, compassion and respect for our patients and for each other.

    Does Florida have a level 4 NICU? ›

    Our Level IV NICU provides the highest level of intensive care designated in Florida.

    What is the difference between Level 3 and Level 2 NICU? ›

    Level II: Intensive care for sick and premature infants. Level III: Comprehensive care for more seriously ill newborns. Level IV: Major surgery, surgical repair of serious congenital heart and anomolies that require cardiopulmonary bypass and/or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) for medical conditions.

    Who is the CEO of Osceola Medical Center? ›

    Kelly Macken-Marble, CEO of Osceola Medical Center, has been a leader in the healthcare industry for nearly 30 years.

    What is the oldest medical center in the US? ›

    NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue is the oldest hospital in America. We trace our roots back to 1736 when a six-bed infirmary opened on the second floor of the New York City Almshouse. This was just four years after the birth of George Washington and 40 years before the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

    What was the old name of Orlando Health? ›

    Orlando Health was founded in 1918 on the heels of World War I and in the midst of a deadly flu pandemic. Orange General Hospital, as it was known then, was supported financially by community members and a dedicated group of doctors.

    What are the three new hospitals in Florida HCA? ›

    The new hospitals include a 90-bed acute care facility in Gainesville, a 60-bed hospital near The Villages and a 100-bed acute care hospital in Fort Myers. Construction is expected to begin next year.

    What does HCA Florida stand for? ›

    What does HCA stand for? HCA stands for the Health Corporation of America, which was founded in 1968.

    Who owns HCA Florida hospitals? ›

    On November 17, 2006, HCA became a private company for the third time when it completed a merger in which the company was acquired by a private investor group including affiliates of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts and Bain Capital, together with Merrill Lynch and HCA Healthcare founder Thomas F. Frist, Jr.

    What is Level 1 care in the NICU? ›

    A hospital with a Level I NICU is equipped to care for: Healthy preterm babies born between 35- and 37-weeks' gestation, and. Babies whose health is stable, meaning that they can breathe on their own, feed and maintain their body temperature.

    What are the classification of NICU levels? ›

    Level I: Well newborn nursery. Level II: Special care nursery. Level III: Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) Level IV: Regional neonatal intensive-care unit (regional NICU)

    How many level 4 NICUs are in the US? ›

    There were a total of 35,601 NICU beds (5,592 Level II, 20,631 Level III, and 9378 Level IV). See Fig. 2 for the distribution of NICU beds according to state and number of beds normalized to population density (beds per number of people by 0.1 square miles).

    What is a Level 4 neonatal intensive care unit? ›

    A level IV NICU designation must meet all level III capabilities, plus have the ability to care for infants born earlier than 32 weeks gestation and weighing less than 1,500 grams, provide life support, perform advanced imaging including MRI and echocardiography, and provide a full range of respiratory support, among ...

