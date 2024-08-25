Labor and delivery | HCA Florida Osceola Hospital (2024)

We are proud to offer the following services:

Spacious labor and delivery suites with sleeper sofa, bassinet, baby warmer and special accommodations for your relaxing, bonding time with your newborn

Highly skilled nursing staff with experience in pregnancy, labor and delivery and newborn care

Obstetricians from the University of Central Florida College of Medicine faculty

Antepartum high-risk care for moms who need a higher and/or extended level of care prior to delivery

Dedicated Cesarean Surgical Suites

Neonatal intensive care for newborns requiring a higher level of care

Perinatologists and neonatologists who specialize in high-risk births and infants

Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU)

We provide the highest level of neonatology care for newborns in Osceola County — a Level III NICU. This includes intensive care for infants as young as 24 weeks old. If your child requires extra attention following birth, our on-site NICU is equipped with advanced neonatal equipment to ensure your baby receives the care they need.

Labor/Delivery Tours

To help expectant parents feel more comfortable going into labor and delivery, we offer tours of the unit as well as our neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). We will familiarize you with the pre-admission and admissions processes and show you all our suites have to offer.

To attend a tour of the Baby Suites, you can register online or call (407) 846-2266.