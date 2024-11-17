Laura Coates | Biography (2024)

Table of Contents
Who is Laura Coates? Early Bio and Education Legal Career Career As a Host Career As an Assistant Professor Career As a Senior Legal Analyst She Has PennedBestselling Books Is She Married to Dale Gordon? A Proud Mother of Two Her Daughter Battles With Her Dark Skin FAQs References

Attorney, Senior Legal Analyst at CNN

Coates facilitated a CNN special, 'White House in Crisis: The Impeachment Inquiry' in June 2020

Since joining CNN as a Senior Legal Analyst, Laura Coates has been serving as a key figure at the channel, especially in the network's coverage of President Donald Trump's impeachment proceedings. She facilitated a special titled 'White House in Crisis: The Impeachment Inquiry,' in June 2020. She also hosted a segment, 'Mayors Who Matter: A CNN Town Hall on Race and Covid-19,' with four African-American female mayors on the front lines of the national tragedy on race.

  • By Ojasbi
  • Update :

Laura Coates BookLaura Coates is the Senior Legal Analyst of CNN.

Who is Laura Coates?

Laura Coates, a well-known attorney, pundit, author, and associate professor at the George Washington University School of Law, is now a Senior Legal Analyst at CNN.

Coates has worked as an attorney in both private and public firms. However, she is currently not authorized to practice law or represent private clients. Instead, she hosts the weekday talk show,The Laura Coates Show, on SiriusXM's P.O.T.U.S. channel.

She has also penned the 2016 bestselling book 'You Have the Right: A Constitutional Guide to Policing the Police,' in light of police liability and the police-community relationship.

Early Bio and Education

Coateswasborn on 11 July 1980 in the Minnesota city of Saint Paul. She did her bachelor's degree in arts at Princeton University's Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs in 2011. She went on to earn her JD from the University of Minnesota Law School before starting her legal career in the private sector.

Legal Career

Coatesinitiallyworked as an attorney in private firms in Minnesota and New York, where she addressed cases varying from property rights lawsuits to the first amendment debates to slander and media law.

See Also
Laura Coates Biography: Husband, Net Worth, Children, Age, CNN Salary, Parents, Nationality, House | TheCityCelebLaura Coates’ Husband: Whom Did She Marry?Laura Coates' Married Life Is Successful With Her HusbandHer Seat at the Table

She was eventually recruited under public service at the United States Department of Justice, where she flourished as a federal prosecutor. During the Bush and Obama administrations, she worked as a Trial Attorney in the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division, focusing on the execution of the right to vote across the country. In addition, she also worked as an Assistant United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, where she prosecuted a wide range of serious felony charges, including drug trafficking, armed crimes, domestic abuse, child abuse, and sexual violence.

Coates'Continuing Legal Education (CLE) status is voluntarily restricted at the Minnesota Judicial Branch,whichmeans she has chosen not to maintain an active license and meet the CLE Rules' educational and reporting obligations. Regardless ofhergood standing, she is not authorized to practice law as of now.

Career As a Host

Coateshasbeen hostingThe Laura Coates Show,which initially began as a daily show but is now a weekday talk show on SiriusXM's P.O.T.U.S. channel since 2017. In the show, Coates "edutains" (educates and entertains) the audiences with a stimulating debate on the nexus of politics, law, and pop culture. Her intelligence, humor, elegance, and pranks come in parallel with the formal segments of the program.

Career As an Assistant Professor

Adding to her career experiences, Coates also works as an associate professor at George Washington University School of Law and delivers insights on civil and human rights, social equity, economic independence, and springs of faith across the country. Her diverse experience helped her carry the title of constitutional expert. Moreover, her convincing neutrality and ability to decipher complicated and emotionally sensitive issues without any bias have earned her acclaim throughout the world.

Career As a Senior Legal Analyst

Coates serves as a senior legal analyst at CNN. Shewasa crucial figure in CNN's coverage of President Donald Trump's impeachment proceedings. She facilitated a special titledWhite House in Crisis: The Impeachment Inquiryin June 2020.

Besides, following the death of George Floyd, she made significant contributions to the coverage of the turmoil in Minneapolis and the worldwide Black Lives Matters demonstrations. Also, she hosted a segment,Mayors Who Matter: A CNN Town Hall on Race and Covid-19, with four African-American female mayors on the front lines of the national tragedy on race. Furthermore, she fills in for CNN's Don Lemon frequently, conducting major interviews and enlightening primetime audiences.

Also Read:

She Has PennedBestselling Books

Coatespennedthe 2016 bestselling book, 'You Have the Right: A Constitutional Guide to Policing the Police' in response to the urgent need for enhanced police oversight and improved police-community connections. She cuts through the legal jargon in the book to assist ordinary people in understanding their rights under the 4th, 5th, and 6th Amendments.

Her book soon became a best-seller both inside and beyond the country because of its plain language, the growth of clear police brutality, and the 2016 political climate. It was also seen as a reference to the laws controlling police interaction by people all around the country.

See Also
Laura Coates CNN, Husband, Age, Education, Salary, Net Worth

Similarly, Coates gathers nearly a dozen stories in her new essay collection 'Just Pursuit: A Black Prosecutor's Fight for Fairness.' The book was released in January 2022 by Simon and Schuster to show the kind of injustice she was not just watching but also forced to participate in.

Laura Coates | Biography (1)

"The transition from enforcing civil rights legislation to criminal prosecution represented a seismic shift in how others perceived me, and even how I perceived myself," Coates wrote. "I had been a trusted champion of people who looked like me. But now, I was often distrusted as an agent of a system that disproportionately filled prisons with people who looked like me."

In the book, Coates exposes the divide between what is right and what is lawful by examining the tension between the idealism of the law and the reality of operating within the constraints of the legal system. She also offers a behind-the-scenes look at how Black defendants are treated differently in court and how the judicial system appears to be the one place where minorities are overrepresented.

According to a January 2022 article byThe Rolling Stone, this section has been trimmed for the duration where Coates is assigned to cover a courtroom, a common duty in which a government attorney is tasked with handling "the more mundane aspects of [the] most inconsequential cases" for other prosecutors.

Moreover, when a defendant alleges mistaken identity that the authorities have the wrong man, Coates witnessed firsthand the mistreatment civilians face at the hands of the government.

Is She Married to Dale Gordon?

Many online websites have identified her husband as Dale Gordon. However, the allegations about her husband's name appear to be false. She has never revealed her husband's name in her appearances or posts on social media on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

Although Coates has obscured her husband's photo and name, it is ascertained that she and her husband married in July. During their honeymoon, they also took the "Eurorail train" and received a bottle of wine from a stranger.

On 31 July 2019, the CNN journalist published the information in an Instagram post. Coates shared a photo of a note she received from a waitress at a restaurant. She then said she received the message on her anniversary while out for a family meal. She also mentioned that a stranger covered her bill as a random act of compassion.

Then in 2020, she also posted a tweet about her husband that revealed they were still married. The tweet read, "My husband just asked me who 'Sussudio' is...? Apparently, he missed all of the '80s soooo... I'll obviously need to put together a presentation to explain it all. Any suggestions on what else to include?"

However, after that, she never mentioned anything about her husband.

A Proud Mother of Two

The couple has two kids, a son, and a daughter. While her son's birth date and the name remain unknown, her daughter was born in 2014.

Coates also shared pictures of her children on her social media. For instance, she shared her children's pictures on Halloween 2020.

Her Daughter Battles With Her Dark Skin

On 20 August 2018, Coates revealed that her daughter has a problem with her skin tone. She was sad and couldn't stop crying on her program on the Sirius XM as she relived the moment her daughter Sydney informed her she loathed her skin tone. She cried as she spoke:

"It was so devastating to hear my daughter tell me this morning that she just didn't like the way she looked. It broke my heart." Coates said, "If anyone has any suggestion for me about what I can do to make my daughter feel what I know she is — because dropping her off at school this morning almost killed me."

Coates also highlighted her own experience, in which she was bullied because of her black heritage. She expressed her fear that her toddler would be harmed in the same way.

She further explained what had happened. Moreover, a few students at her 4-year-old daughter's school had excluded her from their "princess tent" party because of her dark skin. As a result, her daughter had become self-conscious about her skin.

Mayors Who Matter: A CNN Town Hall on Race and Covid-19 CNN Laura Coates SiriusXM P.O.T.U.S.

Laura Coates | Biography (2024)

FAQs

What happened to Laura Coates? ›

Coates was quietly dropped from the program in March 2023. On May 5, 2023, CNN announced that Coates had been promoted to chief legal analyst. On August 14, 2023, CNN announced that Coates would host the new 11 p.m. show Laura Coates Live.

Get More Info
Is Laura Coates married to Dale Gordon? ›

She has been married to Dale Gordon since 2010. They have two children.

Get More Info
What time is Laura Coates' show on CNN? ›

📺: @CNN Anchor of Laura Coates Live M-F 11PM ET & @CNN Chief Legal Analyst. 📡📻: @SIRIUSXM POTUS Host of The Laura Coates Show M-F 7-9AM ET.

Read The Full Story
What is the story of just pursuit a black prosecutor's fight for fairness? ›

“Just Pursuit” is organized around vignettes detailing experiences Coates had as a federal prosecutor. Nearly all of them wrestle with how the enormous power of a prosecutor intersects with issues of race, gender and class and sundry forms of bias.

Explore More
How much do CNN hosts get paid? ›

While ZipRecruiter is seeing annual salaries as high as $88,000 and as low as $25,500, the majority of Cnn Anchor salaries currently range between $32,500 (25th percentile) to $46,000 (75th percentile) with top earners (90th percentile) making $59,500 annually across the United States.

See More
Which female anchor left CNN? ›

ATLANTA (AP) — Anchor Poppy Harlow is leaving CNN, according to the network. Harlow, who joined CNN in 2008 and most recently co-hosted “CNN This Morning,” announced her parting from the cable news giant in an email to colleagues.

Read More
Where did Laura Coates go to college? ›

A native of St. Paul, Coates began her legal career in private practice in Minnesota and New York after graduating from Princeton University's Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs and the University of Minnesota Law School.

Get More Info
Who is Laura on NBC legal Analyst? ›

Laura Jarrett is a senior legal correspondent for NBC News.

Read More
Is Laura Coates getting her own show on CNN? ›

Laura Coates is finally getting her own show. The St. Paul native will host "Laura Coates Live" from 10-11 p.m. weekdays on CNN. Coates is the network's chief legal analyst and previously served as an interim host on "CNN Tonight."

Tell Me More
Does Laura Coates work for CNN? ›

Laura Coates is CNN's chief legal analyst and anchor of Laura Coates Live, airing weeknights at 11pmET.

See Details

What channel is the Laura Coates show on? ›

T. U. S., Channel 124, Monday – Friday, 7 am – 9 am ET, with non-stop edutainment as Laura hosts a lively, informative, opinionated, hilarious, and thought-provoking discussion with experts, thought leaders, politicians, entertainers, and game-changers on the daily intersections of politics, pop culture, and the law!

See More
What was Justice Black's main point? ›

One of the most notable aspects of Justice Black's jurisprudence was the view that the entirety of the federal Bill of Rights was applicable to the states. Originally, the Bill of Rights was binding only upon the federal government, as the Supreme Court ruled in Barron v. Baltimore (1833).

Show Me More
What is the synopsis of black white just right? ›

This simple story celebrates how the differences between one mother and father blend to make the perfect combination in their daughter. As this little family moves through the world, the girl notes some of the ways that her parents are different from each other, and how she is different from both of them.

Explore More
What is policing the black man about? ›

Policing the Black Man explores and critiques the many ways the criminal justice system impacts the lives of African American boys and men at every stage of the criminal process, from arrest through sentencing.

Discover More Details
What happened to Laura from BBC News? ›

BBC World News Host Laura Trevelyan Quits Weeks After Apologizing For Her Family's Slavery Links - IMDb. BBC World News anchor Laura Trevelyan has announced that she is leaving the BBC after 30 years to play a role in uprooting the legacy of colonialism in the Caribbean.

Read More
What happened to Laura Ernst? ›

She was a writer and actress, known for Too Much Sun (1990), Hugo Pool (1997) and Rage (1983). She was married to Robert Downey Sr.. She died on January 27, 1994.

Learn More Now
What happened to Laura Winter? ›

On International Women's Day in 2019, Winter was violently attacked by her then boyfriend, ending up in hospital. As a result of the domestic violence, she experienced PTSD.

Show Me More

References

Top Articles
Farming Simulator 22: Potatoes and beets
Selling Potatoes - GIANTS Software
[Crops 101] How to Sow & Harvest Potatoes
Latest Posts
4 Channels / 4 Lanes XP Interfolded Napkin Tissue Paper Machine For Production American Design
PLC Control Facial Tissue Paper Making Machine with 2 Colors Printing of napkintissuepapermachine on Ecer.com
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Patricia Veum II

Last Updated:

Views: 5567

Rating: 4.3 / 5 (44 voted)

Reviews: 91% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Patricia Veum II

Birthday: 1994-12-16

Address: 2064 Little Summit, Goldieton, MS 97651-0862

Phone: +6873952696715

Job: Principal Officer

Hobby: Rafting, Cabaret, Candle making, Jigsaw puzzles, Inline skating, Magic, Graffiti

Introduction: My name is Patricia Veum II, I am a vast, combative, smiling, famous, inexpensive, zealous, sparkling person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.