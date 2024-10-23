Laura Coates Biography: Husband, Net Worth, Children, Age, CNN Salary, Parents, Nationality, House | TheCityCeleb (2024)

Biography



Laura Coates(born July 11, 1980) is an accomplished American attorney who has built a solid career in the legal field.

With experience as a trial attorney at renowned law firms likeFaegre & BensonandKasowitz,Benson,Torres & Friedman, as well as serving as a federal prosecutor for the United States Department of Justice Civil Rights Division,Coatesbrings a wealth of legal expertise to the table.

Currently,Laura Coatesjuggles various roles within the legal sphere. She continues her work as a trial attorney and legal analyst atFaegre & BensonandKasowitz, Benson, Torres & Friedman. Additionally,Coateshas served as a federal prosecutor for the U.S. Department of Justice.

Notably, she has become CNN’s go-to legal expert, offering insightful analysis on a wide range of legal topics. Beyond her television appearances,Coatesalso hostsThe Laura Coates Showon SiriusXM, where she further shares her knowledge and perspective on legal issues with her audience.

Laura Coates Wiki Facts & About Data Full Name: Laura Coates Born: 11 July 1980 (age 44 years old) Place of Birth: Twin Cities, Minnesota, United States Nationality: American Education: Princeton School of Public and International Affairs, St Paul Academy and Summit School, University of Minnesota, University of Minnesota Law School Height: 1.57 m Parents: Norman Coates, Martha Yarboro Coates Siblings: Tracey Coates Spouse: Dale Gordon ​(m. 2010)​ Boyfriend • Partner: N/A Children: Sydney Gordon Occupation: Attorney • Author Net Worth: $2 million (USD)

Early Life & Education

Laura Coates, a highly regarded American attorney and CNN legal analyst was born on July 11, 1980, in the picturesque city of Saint Paul, Minnesota. Growing up as the youngest among three sisters,Laurawas nurtured by her caring parents,Norman Coates(father) andMartha Yarboro Coates(mother). Among her siblings isTracey Coates, who also pursued a career in law.

Laura Coates‘ academic journey began at the renownedPrinceton School of Public and International Affairs, where she honed her skills and delved deeper into law. Following her undergraduate studies,Laurapursued her passion for law at the esteemedUniversity of Minnesota Law School, further enriching her legal knowledge and expertise.

Career

Laura Coateshoned her trial skills at prestigious law firms likeFaegre & BensonandKasowitz,Benson, Torres & Friedman. But her passion for justice led her to the U.S. Department of Justice, where she served as a trial lawyer in the Civil Rights Division. There, she fought tirelessly to uphold civil rights, defend voting rights and prosecute serious crimes like drug trafficking and domestic abuse.

In 2016,Lauramade a career shift, bringing her legal expertise to CNN as a legal analyst. Her insightful commentary quickly earned her the role of principal legal commentator in 2023. Alongside her media work,Laurais also an accomplished author, sharing her knowledge in publications likeJust Pursuit.

ButLaura Coates‘ dedication doesn’t stop there. She’s also a professor at theGeorge Washington University School of Law, where she inspires students with her passion for criminal law and procedure. Known for her ability to make complex legal topics understandable,Laurahas become a respected authority on legal and social issues.

Beyond her professional achievements,Laurais a staunch advocate for fairness and equality, tirelessly fighting for the rights of all individuals. Her commitment to justice continues to make a lasting impact in both the legal world and society.

Social Media

Twitter: @thelauracoates

Instagram: @lauracoatescnn

Facebook: @LauraCoatesCNN

Personal Life

Laura Coates, aged 44, an American attorney, legal analyst, and author, is happily married to her husband,Dale Gordon. Together, they have been blessed with two beautiful children: a son and a daughter.Laura Coates‘ daughter isnamedSydney Gordon.

As a dedicated mother and wife,Coatesvalues her family’s privacy immensely, and, as a result, she has chosen to keep personal information about her beloved husband and children away from the public’s prying eyes. This decision reflects her deep commitment to shielding her loved ones from unnecessary scrutiny and preserving their privacy in this fast-paced world.

Net Worth

Laura Coatesis highly accomplished, excelling in various fields such as law, analysis of legal matters, writing, and hosting radio shows.

Laura‘s remarkable career has earned her immense professional recognition and contributed to her estimated net worth of $2 million. This valuation considers her achievements as a prominent lawyer, her influential role as a legal analyst for CNN, and the lucrative book deals she has secured throughout her journey. Her salary at CNN is not disclosed.

