Laura Coates Biography: Husband, Net Worth, Children, Age, CNN Salary, Parents, Nationality, House | TheCityCeleb (2024)

Table of Contents
Biography Early Life & Education Career Social Media Personal Life Net Worth FAQs References

Biography

Laura Coates(born July 11, 1980) is an accomplished American attorney who has built a solid career in the legal field.

With experience as a trial attorney at renowned law firms likeFaegre & BensonandKasowitz,Benson,Torres & Friedman, as well as serving as a federal prosecutor for the United States Department of Justice Civil Rights Division,Coatesbrings a wealth of legal expertise to the table.

Currently,Laura Coatesjuggles various roles within the legal sphere. She continues her work as a trial attorney and legal analyst atFaegre & BensonandKasowitz, Benson, Torres & Friedman. Additionally,Coateshas served as a federal prosecutor for the U.S. Department of Justice.

Notably, she has become CNN’s go-to legal expert, offering insightful analysis on a wide range of legal topics. Beyond her television appearances,Coatesalso hostsThe Laura Coates Showon SiriusXM, where she further shares her knowledge and perspective on legal issues with her audience.

Laura CoatesLaura Coates Biography: Husband, Net Worth, Children, Age, CNN Salary, Parents, Nationality, House | TheCityCeleb (1)
Laura Coates Biography: Husband, Net Worth, Children, Age, CNN Salary, Parents, Nationality, House | TheCityCeleb (2)
Wiki Facts & About Data
Full Name:Laura Coates
Born:11 July 1980 (age 44 years old)
Place of Birth:Twin Cities, Minnesota, United States
Nationality:American
Education:Princeton School of Public and International Affairs, St Paul Academy and Summit School, University of Minnesota, University of Minnesota Law School
Height:1.57 m
Parents:Norman Coates, Martha Yarboro Coates
Siblings:Tracey Coates
Spouse:Dale Gordon ​(m. 2010)​
Boyfriend • Partner:N/A
Children:Sydney Gordon
Occupation:Attorney • Author
Net Worth:$2 million (USD)

Early Life & Education

Laura Coates, a highly regarded American attorney and CNN legal analyst was born on July 11, 1980, in the picturesque city of Saint Paul, Minnesota. Growing up as the youngest among three sisters,Laurawas nurtured by her caring parents,Norman Coates(father) andMartha Yarboro Coates(mother). Among her siblings isTracey Coates, who also pursued a career in law.

Laura Coates‘ academic journey began at the renownedPrinceton School of Public and International Affairs, where she honed her skills and delved deeper into law. Following her undergraduate studies,Laurapursued her passion for law at the esteemedUniversity of Minnesota Law School, further enriching her legal knowledge and expertise.

Read Also:
  1. True Story of The Wolf Of Wall Street Jordan Belfort: Wife, Biography, Net Worth, Children, House, Instagram, Company, Movies, Song, Yacht, Naomi, Wikipedia
  2. Michelle Obama Biography: Brother, Husband, Children, Age, Net Worth, Education, Instagram, Book, Height, Quotes, Wikipedia, Parents, Achievements
  3. Laurie Idahosa Biography: Parents, Age, Husband, Net Worth, Instagram, Wikipedia, Children
  4. Marianne Williamson Biography: Age, Husband, Net Worth, Daughter, Poem, Quotes, Parents, Family
See Also
Her Seat at the TableLaura Coates CNN, Husband, Age, Education, Salary, Net WorthLaura Coates’ Husband: Whom Did She Marry?Laura Coates' Married Life Is Successful With Her Husband

Career

Laura Coateshoned her trial skills at prestigious law firms likeFaegre & BensonandKasowitz,Benson, Torres & Friedman. But her passion for justice led her to the U.S. Department of Justice, where she served as a trial lawyer in the Civil Rights Division. There, she fought tirelessly to uphold civil rights, defend voting rights and prosecute serious crimes like drug trafficking and domestic abuse.

In 2016,Lauramade a career shift, bringing her legal expertise to CNN as a legal analyst. Her insightful commentary quickly earned her the role of principal legal commentator in 2023. Alongside her media work,Laurais also an accomplished author, sharing her knowledge in publications likeJust Pursuit.

ButLaura Coates‘ dedication doesn’t stop there. She’s also a professor at theGeorge Washington University School of Law, where she inspires students with her passion for criminal law and procedure. Known for her ability to make complex legal topics understandable,Laurahas become a respected authority on legal and social issues.

Beyond her professional achievements,Laurais a staunch advocate for fairness and equality, tirelessly fighting for the rights of all individuals. Her commitment to justice continues to make a lasting impact in both the legal world and society.

Social Media

  • Twitter: @thelauracoates
  • Instagram: @lauracoatescnn
  • Facebook: @LauraCoatesCNN

Personal Life

Laura Coates, aged 44, an American attorney, legal analyst, and author, is happily married to her husband,Dale Gordon. Together, they have been blessed with two beautiful children: a son and a daughter.Laura Coates‘ daughter isnamedSydney Gordon.

As a dedicated mother and wife,Coatesvalues her family’s privacy immensely, and, as a result, she has chosen to keep personal information about her beloved husband and children away from the public’s prying eyes. This decision reflects her deep commitment to shielding her loved ones from unnecessary scrutiny and preserving their privacy in this fast-paced world.

Net Worth

Laura Coatesis highly accomplished, excelling in various fields such as law, analysis of legal matters, writing, and hosting radio shows.

Laura‘s remarkable career has earned her immense professional recognition and contributed to her estimated net worth of $2 million. This valuation considers her achievements as a prominent lawyer, her influential role as a legal analyst for CNN, and the lucrative book deals she has secured throughout her journey. Her salary at CNN is not disclosed.

CLICK HERE TO LEAVE A COMMENT!!

NOTICE!! NOTICE!! NOTICE!!

DISCLAIMER!! : Every Biography and Contents Published OnTheCityCelebare For Knowledge Reason, Don't Hesitate to Reach Out to Us/Contact for Any Correction || Suggestion || Copyright!!
CORRECT@thecityceleb.com

Post Your Contents & More On TheCityCeleb
Call: (+234) 815-413-5400 || Email: info@thecityceleb.com
WhatsApp: (+234) 703-964-6947

FOLLOW US TODAY!!

PS!!: Connect With Us On Social Media To Catch Up With Our Juicy Updates; Facebook,Twitter,Instagram!!

CLICK TO EXPLORE MORE CELEBRITIES' BIOGRAPHY!!

Laura Coates Biography: Husband, Net Worth, Children, Age, CNN Salary, Parents, Nationality, House | TheCityCeleb (3)

Laura Coates Biography: Husband, Net Worth, Children, Age, CNN Salary, Parents, Nationality, House | TheCityCeleb (2024)

FAQs

What is Laura Coates' nationality? ›

Laura Coates (born 1979/1980) is an American attorney.

Read More
Where did Laura Coates get her law degree? ›

A native of St. Paul, Coates began her legal career in private practice in Minnesota and New York after graduating from Princeton University's Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs and the University of Minnesota Law School.

View Details
Who is Laura on CNN married to? ›

Attorney Laura Coates serves as CNN's chief legal analyst and anchor of Laura Coates Live, which airs weeknights at 11 pm ET. She has been married to Dale Gordon for nearly 15 years. The couple wed in 2010, and according to People, Coates called their relationship "authentic."

Know More
What is Laura Styles ethnicity? ›

Her parents immigrated from Guatemala in the 1970s and as a result she grew up speaking both Spanish and English.

Discover More Details
What is Laura Coates doing now? ›

Laura Coates is CNN's chief legal analyst and anchor of Laura Coates Live, airing weeknights at 11pmET.

Find Out More
Is Laura Coates getting her own show on CNN? ›

Laura Coates is finally getting her own show. The St. Paul native will host "Laura Coates Live" from 10-11 p.m. weekdays on CNN. Coates is the network's chief legal analyst and previously served as an interim host on "CNN Tonight."

Discover More
Where did Coates go to college? ›

Coates studied journalism at Howard University for five years, then went on to work as a reporter. His writing gained national attention in 2008 with the publication of his first piece for The Atlantic; in that same year, Coates published his first book, The Beautiful Struggle.

See Details
Who is Laura Bachelor husband? ›

Laura Byrne
EmployerKIIS Network
TelevisionThe Bachelor Australia Dancing with the Stars Australia
SpouseMatty Johnson ​ ( m. 2022)​
Children2
4 more rows

Read The Full Story
Who is Abby Philip's husband? ›

Personal life. Phillip lives in Washington, D.C. with her husband, Marcus Richardson, a cybersecurity consultant.

Learn More
What happened to Poppy Harlow? ›

ATLANTA (AP) — Anchor Poppy Harlow is leaving CNN, according to the network. Harlow, who joined CNN in 2008 and most recently co-hosted “CNN This Morning,” announced her parting from the cable news giant in an email to colleagues. She called her time at CNN “a gift.”

See Details

What nationality is Laura Street Fighter? ›

Laura Matsuda (ララ・マツダ/松田, Rara Matsuda?) is a video game character from the Street Fighter series, first appearing in Street Fighter V. She is a free-spirited, hyperactive Brazilian woman and the older sister of Sean.

Continue Reading
What nationality is Laura Fiji? ›

Laura Fygi (born 27 August 1955) is a Dutch jazz singer. Fygi's father was a Dutch businessman, a director of Philips, and her mother an Egyptian belly dancer. She was raised in Uruguay, until her father's death in the late 1960s, when she moved back to the Netherlands with her mother.

Read The Full Story
What nationality is Laura Coombs? ›

Laura Coombs (born 29 January 1991) is an English professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for Women's Super League club Manchester City and the England national team.

Get More Info
Where in Minnesota is Laura Coates from? ›

Laura Coates (J.D. '05): 2023 University of Minnesota Homecoming Grand Marshal. Read the full release here. Laura Coates is a St. Paul native, a 2005 graduate from the University of Minnesota Law School, and a 2001 graduate of Princeton University.

View More

References

Top Articles
Via Protocol: March 2022✌️
Connect to Exchange Online PowerShell
Prosecution rests in Sen. Bob Menendez's bribery trial
Latest Posts
‘Ticket to Paradise’ Review: Julia Roberts and George Clooney Reunite in a Frothy, Flawed Rom-Com
Recensie: Ticket to Paradise - Chicklit
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Dr. Pierre Goyette

Last Updated:

Views: 5579

Rating: 5 / 5 (50 voted)

Reviews: 81% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Dr. Pierre Goyette

Birthday: 1998-01-29

Address: Apt. 611 3357 Yong Plain, West Audra, IL 70053

Phone: +5819954278378

Job: Construction Director

Hobby: Embroidery, Creative writing, Shopping, Driving, Stand-up comedy, Coffee roasting, Scrapbooking

Introduction: My name is Dr. Pierre Goyette, I am a enchanting, powerful, jolly, rich, graceful, colorful, zany person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.