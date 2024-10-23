Laura Coates’ Husband: Whom Did She Marry? (2024)

Table of Contents
Who is Laura Coates’ Husband: Dale Gordon? Dale Gordon’s Background Is Laura Coates Still Married or Divorced? Laura Coates’ Net Worth In 2024 Final Words FAQs References

Laura Coates, the chief legal analyst of CNN, started her career as a private attorney after finishing law school. She worked under the Bush and Obama administration as a federal prosecutor before transitioning into the world of media.

She was hired by CNN to be a legal analyst for them in 2016 and worked her way through to get to her current position. In January of 2023, she became the permanent host of the 11 pm hour of CNN Tonight.

With her sudden rise in fame after becoming a regular host, it comes as no surprise that people would want to know about her private life, like if she is married, who is her husband and whether she has any children.

Though Laura Coates does not share too much information about her personal life, gathering publicly available data will help us to understand her relationship status. We can learn the identity of Laura Coates’ husband if she is actually married. Stay tuned and find out!

Laura Coates’ Facts and Trivia: Intriguing Information That Might Pique Your Interest!

Laura Coates is known to be very private about her life, little information about her is available to the public. The table below will help you to learn various interesting facts about her like her zodiac sign, hometown etc.

Full NameLaura Gayle Coates
SexFemale
HometownSaint Paul, Minnesota
Date of BirthJuly 11, 1980
OccupationAttorney, Legal Analyst, Radio Host, TV Show Host, Author
Height5 feet 4 inches (1.62 m)
Weight134 lbs (61 kgs)
Zodiac SignCancer
Net Worth$2 million (estimated)

Table of Contents

See Also
Her Seat at the TableLaura Coates CNN, Husband, Age, Education, Salary, Net WorthLaura Coates Biography: Husband, Net Worth, Children, Age, CNN Salary, Parents, Nationality, House | TheCityCelebLaura Coates' Married Life Is Successful With Her Husband

  • Who is Laura Coates’ Husband: Dale Gordon?
  • Dale Gordon’s Background
  • Is Laura Coates Still Married or Divorced?
  • Laura Coates’ Net Worth In 2024
  • Final Words

Who is Laura Coates’ Husband: Dale Gordon?

Laura Coates’ Husband: Whom Did She Marry? (1)

Laura Coates has always lived a private life, people have little to no information about her. Many of her fans want to know more about the CNN host, searching about her marriage and husband all over the internet.

Laura Coates has been married since 2010, she tied the knot with her then-boyfriend. There is a lot of speculation going on about who Laura Coates married. Some believe she married a professional athlete or some famous actor but the truth is, she is married to Dale Gordon.

Dale Gordon is a man of mystery, Coates shares almost no information about him. A few pictures are here and there but most of them don’t show his full face.

Laura Coates and Dale Gordon are blessed with two children, one son and one daughter. The son Adrian was born in 2013 and the daughter named Sydney was born in 2014. Laura Coates often posts about her children on social media.

Dale Gordon’s Background

A lot of people mistake him to be the actor Dale Gordon who appeared in the original Star Trek but that is not the case. The Star Trek actor has been married to Charlotte Gordon since 1981 and leading a happy life.

Some think Coates’ husband is an English soccer player whose name is Dale Gordon as well but that is also untrue. In reality, the Dale Gordon Laura Coates married is an IT expert. It was revealed by Princeton School of Public and International Affairs, the college from which Coates finished her Bachelor of Arts degree.

Other than Dale Gordon’s profession, the public doesn’t know much about him. His identity is kept secret really well. But from the photos from social media, a few pieces of information can be perceived. For example, we know that he is an African-American man who is in his forties from the way he looks. Not anything else is known about him at this moment.

See Also
Laura Coates | Biography

Is Laura Coates Still Married or Divorced?

A lot of speculation is going on about Laura Coates getting separated from his husband Dale Gordon. Many believe they got divorced and it’s being spread all over the internet. Without any evidence, it’ll be absurd to think they’ve already separated.

This rumor started to spread after Laura Coates removed information about his husband from social media. Some believe her removing these shows they are no longer together but that might not be the case.

Coates removed the information about her husband after becoming famous due to her constant appearance on CNN as their legal analyst. It’s a common practice for people who want to keep their private life out of the public eye.

The speculation gets totally debunked after Coates was spotted with her husband for the Premier of the drama movie A Journal for Jordan. She wore a dark crimson suit with a black top while her husband Dale Gordon wore a navy blue suit.

If they had really separated from one another, they would not have attended the ceremony together and posed for the photoshoot. Laura Coates and Dale Gordon are currently living in Washington DC alongside their two kids.

Laura Coates’ Net Worth In 2024

Laura Coates’ Husband: Whom Did She Marry? (2)

Starting her career as an associate attorney she has worked her way through and accomplished many feats inside the court as well as in other ventures. In our estimation, her net worth is around 2 million Dollars.

Coates completed her B.A. graduation from the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs. From the University of Minnesota Law School, she completed her Doctor of Jurisprudence (J.D.) in 2005.

Her career started as a private prosecutor in Minnesota before moving to New York in order to work for the law firm Kasowitz, Benso, Torres & Friedman. She became a federal prosecutor during the Bush administration and worked as a trial attorney for the civil rights division. She earned a decent amount of money from these jobs but her most income came from her tv appearances and radio hosting.

Being the host of The Laura Coates Show on SiriusXM as well as the chief legal analyst of CNN, she earns quite a sum. She became the interim host of CNN Tonight in September of 2022 which was made permanent in 2024. Her annual salary is around $100,000 from CNN.

She has published two books to this day, one in 2016 and the other in 2022. She has a royalty on these and gets passive earnings from them.

Final Words

Going through all the information about Laura Coates’ private life, we can conclude that she is married to Dale Gordon, an IT expert and it has been more than 12 years since they tied the knot.

The rumors about their breakup are based on some social media posts but there is no confirmation about it. She was later seen with her husband publicly in 2021 so the speculations are deemed untrue from every aspect.

Both of them want to keep their family life private so it’s unaffected by outside influence. That is a responsible decision to make and numerous celebrities take this stance. It helps them to give their child a regular childhood unaffected by the fame of their parents.

We should respect their decision and let them lead their lives in peace.

Similar Post:

  • Who is Yuzuru Hanyu’s Wife? Finally Answered
  • Does Venus Williams Have a Husband?
  • Patrick Beverley’s Wife: Is He Divorced?
Laura Coates’ Husband: Whom Did She Marry? (2024)

FAQs

Who is Laura Coates' partner? ›

Laura Coates
EducationPrinceton University (BA) University of Minnesota (JD)
Occupation(s)Attorney, News anchor, legal analyst, radio host, educator
Known forCNN analyst
SpouseDale Gordon ​ ( m. 2010)​
3 more rows

Find Out More
Is Laura Coates married to Dale Gordon? ›

She has been married to Dale Gordon since 2010. They have two children.

Find Out More
Who is Laura on CNN married to? ›

Attorney Laura Coates serves as CNN's chief legal analyst and anchor of Laura Coates Live, which airs weeknights at 11 pm ET. She has been married to Dale Gordon for nearly 15 years. The couple wed in 2010, and according to People, Coates called their relationship "authentic."

Explore More
Who does Laura Coates work for? ›

Laura Coates is CNN's chief legal analyst and anchor of Laura Coates Live, airing weeknights at 11pmET.

Get More Info
Who is Laura Love's husband? ›

David Rodgers wanted me to elope after our first wedding attempt. Two weeks later, he came with me to New York.

Find Out More
Who is Laura Knight's husband? ›

At the School of Art, Laura met one of the most promising students, Harold Knight, then aged 17, and determined that the best method of learning was to copy Harold's technique. They became friends, and married in 1903.

View More
Does Laura Coates have kids? ›

Coates, who is based in Washington D.C., is a married working mother of two elementary school-aged children, a boy and girl, and when she's not handling her professional responsibilities, she's focused on being present for them.

See More
Where did Laura Coates go to college? ›

A native of St. Paul, Coates began her legal career in private practice in Minnesota and New York after graduating from Princeton University's Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs and the University of Minnesota Law School.

Learn More
Where did Laura Coates grow up? ›

Coates grew up in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Learn More Now
Who is Laura Bachelor husband? ›

Laura Byrne
EmployerKIIS Network
TelevisionThe Bachelor Australia Dancing with the Stars Australia
SpouseMatty Johnson ​ ( m. 2022)​
Children2
4 more rows

Learn More Now

Who is Abby Philip's husband? ›

Personal life. Phillip lives in Washington, D.C. with her husband, Marcus Richardson, a cybersecurity consultant.

See Details
What happened to Poppy Harlow? ›

ATLANTA (AP) — Anchor Poppy Harlow is leaving CNN, according to the network. Harlow, who joined CNN in 2008 and most recently co-hosted “CNN This Morning,” announced her parting from the cable news giant in an email to colleagues. She called her time at CNN “a gift.”

Get More Info
Is Laura Coates getting her own show on CNN? ›

Laura Coates is finally getting her own show. The St. Paul native will host "Laura Coates Live" from 10-11 p.m. weekdays on CNN. Coates is the network's chief legal analyst and previously served as an interim host on "CNN Tonight."

Get More Info
Does Laura Coates have a law degree? ›

Laura Coates is a graduate of Princeton University's Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs, and the University of Minnesota Law School. She is a Lecturer of Law at George Washington University Law School.

Discover More
Is Alisyn Camerota still with CNN? ›

In September 2022, Camerota was selected to serve as an interim host of CNN Tonight along with Jake Tapper and Laura Coates throughout the 2022 midterm elections where she helmed the 10 p.m. hour. In January 2023 she was selected to permanently host the 11 p.m. hour of CNN Tonight.

Discover More Details
Who is Laura Harris engaged to? ›

Laura Harris and her fiancée Patrick Means got married yesterday, and the NBC5 Today team was there to celebrate her. Beautiful wedding. Beautiful bride.

Learn More
Who is Laura Taylor's husband? ›

New York Times subscribers* enjoy full access to TimesMachine—view over 150 years of New York Times journalism, as it originally appeared.

Keep Reading
Who is Laura Lopes husband? ›

Marriage and children

On 6 May 2006, she married chartered accountant Harry Marcus George Lopes, son of the Hon.

Know More
Who is Laura from Good Morning Britain married to? ›

Personal life. Tobin married Dean Brown on 13 August 2010, and gave birth to their first child, a daughter called Charlotte, in July 2017. Tobin has a twin brother called Mark. She was the first member of the public to ride "The Smiler" roller coaster at Alton Towers.

Continue Reading

References

Top Articles
Via Protocol: March 2022✌️
Connect to Exchange Online PowerShell
Prosecution rests in Sen. Bob Menendez's bribery trial
Latest Posts
‘Ticket to Paradise’ Review: Julia Roberts and George Clooney Reunite in a Frothy, Flawed Rom-Com
Recensie: Ticket to Paradise - Chicklit
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Roderick King

Last Updated:

Views: 5581

Rating: 4 / 5 (51 voted)

Reviews: 82% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Roderick King

Birthday: 1997-10-09

Address: 3782 Madge Knoll, East Dudley, MA 63913

Phone: +2521695290067

Job: Customer Sales Coordinator

Hobby: Gunsmithing, Embroidery, Parkour, Kitesurfing, Rock climbing, Sand art, Beekeeping

Introduction: My name is Roderick King, I am a cute, splendid, excited, perfect, gentle, funny, vivacious person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.