Laura Coates’ Husband: Whom Did She Marry? (2024)

Laura Coates, the chief legal analyst of CNN, started her career as a private attorney after finishing law school. She worked under the Bush and Obama administration as a federal prosecutor before transitioning into the world of media.

She was hired by CNN to be a legal analyst for them in 2016 and worked her way through to get to her current position. In January of 2023, she became the permanent host of the 11 pm hour of CNN Tonight.

With her sudden rise in fame after becoming a regular host, it comes as no surprise that people would want to know about her private life, like if she is married, who is her husband and whether she has any children.

Though Laura Coates does not share too much information about her personal life, gathering publicly available data will help us to understand her relationship status. We can learn the identity of Laura Coates’ husband if she is actually married. Stay tuned and find out!

Laura Coates’ Facts and Trivia: Intriguing Information That Might Pique Your Interest!

Laura Coates is known to be very private about her life, little information about her is available to the public. The table below will help you to learn various interesting facts about her like her zodiac sign, hometown etc.

Full Name Laura Gayle Coates Sex Female Hometown Saint Paul, Minnesota Date of Birth July 11, 1980 Occupation Attorney, Legal Analyst, Radio Host, TV Show Host, Author Height 5 feet 4 inches (1.62 m) Weight 134 lbs (61 kgs) Zodiac Sign Cancer Net Worth $2 million (estimated)

Who is Laura Coates’ Husband: Dale Gordon?

Laura Coates has always lived a private life, people have little to no information about her. Many of her fans want to know more about the CNN host, searching about her marriage and husband all over the internet.

Laura Coates has been married since 2010, she tied the knot with her then-boyfriend. There is a lot of speculation going on about who Laura Coates married. Some believe she married a professional athlete or some famous actor but the truth is, she is married to Dale Gordon.

Dale Gordon is a man of mystery, Coates shares almost no information about him. A few pictures are here and there but most of them don’t show his full face.

Laura Coates and Dale Gordon are blessed with two children, one son and one daughter. The son Adrian was born in 2013 and the daughter named Sydney was born in 2014. Laura Coates often posts about her children on social media.

Dale Gordon’s Background

A lot of people mistake him to be the actor Dale Gordon who appeared in the original Star Trek but that is not the case. The Star Trek actor has been married to Charlotte Gordon since 1981 and leading a happy life.

Some think Coates’ husband is an English soccer player whose name is Dale Gordon as well but that is also untrue. In reality, the Dale Gordon Laura Coates married is an IT expert. It was revealed by Princeton School of Public and International Affairs, the college from which Coates finished her Bachelor of Arts degree.

Other than Dale Gordon’s profession, the public doesn’t know much about him. His identity is kept secret really well. But from the photos from social media, a few pieces of information can be perceived. For example, we know that he is an African-American man who is in his forties from the way he looks. Not anything else is known about him at this moment.

See Also Laura Coates | Biography

Is Laura Coates Still Married or Divorced?

A lot of speculation is going on about Laura Coates getting separated from his husband Dale Gordon. Many believe they got divorced and it’s being spread all over the internet. Without any evidence, it’ll be absurd to think they’ve already separated.

This rumor started to spread after Laura Coates removed information about his husband from social media. Some believe her removing these shows they are no longer together but that might not be the case.

Coates removed the information about her husband after becoming famous due to her constant appearance on CNN as their legal analyst. It’s a common practice for people who want to keep their private life out of the public eye.

The speculation gets totally debunked after Coates was spotted with her husband for the Premier of the drama movie A Journal for Jordan. She wore a dark crimson suit with a black top while her husband Dale Gordon wore a navy blue suit.

If they had really separated from one another, they would not have attended the ceremony together and posed for the photoshoot. Laura Coates and Dale Gordon are currently living in Washington DC alongside their two kids.

Laura Coates’ Net Worth In 2024

Starting her career as an associate attorney she has worked her way through and accomplished many feats inside the court as well as in other ventures. In our estimation, her net worth is around 2 million Dollars.

Coates completed her B.A. graduation from the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs. From the University of Minnesota Law School, she completed her Doctor of Jurisprudence (J.D.) in 2005.

Her career started as a private prosecutor in Minnesota before moving to New York in order to work for the law firm Kasowitz, Benso, Torres & Friedman. She became a federal prosecutor during the Bush administration and worked as a trial attorney for the civil rights division. She earned a decent amount of money from these jobs but her most income came from her tv appearances and radio hosting.

Being the host of The Laura Coates Show on SiriusXM as well as the chief legal analyst of CNN, she earns quite a sum. She became the interim host of CNN Tonight in September of 2022 which was made permanent in 2024. Her annual salary is around $100,000 from CNN.

She has published two books to this day, one in 2016 and the other in 2022. She has a royalty on these and gets passive earnings from them.

Final Words

Going through all the information about Laura Coates’ private life, we can conclude that she is married to Dale Gordon, an IT expert and it has been more than 12 years since they tied the knot.

The rumors about their breakup are based on some social media posts but there is no confirmation about it. She was later seen with her husband publicly in 2021 so the speculations are deemed untrue from every aspect.

Both of them want to keep their family life private so it’s unaffected by outside influence. That is a responsible decision to make and numerous celebrities take this stance. It helps them to give their child a regular childhood unaffected by the fame of their parents.

We should respect their decision and let them lead their lives in peace.

Similar Post: