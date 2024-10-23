Laura Coates' Married Life Is Successful With Her Husband (2024)

Table of Contents
The Life of Laura Cotes Does Laura Coates’ spouse Dale Gordon exist? has two kids from a previous relationship Problem with Daughter’s Skin Tone She Is Unknown Age Post navigation FAQs References

Laura Coates' Married Life Is Successful With Her Husband (1)

Laura Coates' Married Life Is Successful With Her Husband (2)

It’s common for celebrities to maintain a low profile. Many well-known persons hide their personal lives from the public in order to avoid media scrutiny. On the other hand, Laura Coates seems to be the master of all those famous people.

Laura Coates' Married Life Is Successful With Her Husband (3)

Even though the TV celebrity has been married for a while, she has never talked about her family. The only hints she gives on her social media posts allow us to know her relationship status and family details.

Laura Coates' Married Life Is Successful With Her Husband (4)

See Also
Her Seat at the TableLaura Coates CNN, Husband, Age, Education, Salary, Net WorthLaura Coates Biography: Husband, Net Worth, Children, Age, CNN Salary, Parents, Nationality, House | TheCityCelebLaura Coates’ Husband: Whom Did She Marry?

The Life of Laura Cotes

Page Contents

  • 1 The Life of Laura Cotes
  • 2 Does Laura Coates’ spouse Dale Gordon exist?
  • 3 has two kids from a previous relationship
  • 4 Problem with Daughter’s Skin Tone
  • 5 She Is Unknown Age

In the private sector, Coates began his legal career. She worked as a lawyer in Minnesota and New York, handling matters involving everything from First Amendment disputes and intellectual property lawsuits to media law and defamation. The outstanding lawyer formerly served as a Trial Attorney in the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division and as an Assistant United States Attorney for the District of Columbia.

Several national television networks, including MSNBC, TVOne, The Washington Post, The Boston Herald, and USA Today, have run her analyses, writings, opinions, and studies. She is employed by George Washington University as a professional lecturer in law. Coates has been a CNN Legal Analyst for a while. On the UrbanView channel of SiriusXM, she began The Laura Coates Show in 2017, a daily talk show in her name.

She is also a well-known author in addition to that. Laura has published articles and studies in well-known daily publications in the US, such as The Boston Herald and The Washington Post.
She released her debut book, You Have the Right: A Constitutional Guide to Policing the Police, in January 2016. Laura cuts through the jargon in this legal handbook to assist regular people in understanding and knowing their rights under the Fourth, Fifth, and Sixth Amendments.

Does Laura Coates’ spouse Dale Gordon exist?

The senior analyst has never stated her husband’s name in any of her interviews or social media posts on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram, thus the allegations concerning his name seem to be untrue.

Coates and her boyfriend might have wed in July even though she has obscured her husband’s picture and identity. They boarded the “Eurorail train” on their honeymoon and were given a bottle of wine by a complete stranger. A CNN journalist published the details in an Instagram post on July 31, 2019.

She posted a picture of a note from a waiter at a restaurant that she had received. The host later revealed that she got the message while out for a family meal on her anniversary. She also told how a stranger had paid her bill out of the blue.

See Also
Laura Coates | Biography

Coates’ spouse’s date of marriage is unknown, but they are still together. She tweeted in October 2020 that her hubby didn’t know what “Sussudio” meant. If not aging like a great wine, Coates’ marriage to her husband appears to be going well.

has two kids from a previous relationship

A son and a daughter, both of whom are beautiful, were born to Coates and her husband. Her son’s age and name remain unknown, but happily, things are different for her daughter. Her daughter was born in 2014, and her name is Sydney.

Coates balances her demanding schedule as a mother so that she can see her kids. Consider the Halloween outfits she gave them in 2020. Coates currently makes her home in Washington, D.C., with her family.

Problem with Daughter’s Skin Tone

What would you do if your daughter, who is four years old, confided in you that she dislikes the way she looks? Coates experienced that as she cried at her daughter’s innocent comments.

The Sirius XM anchor was inconsolable and broke down on air as she recalled the moment her daughter Sydney informed her she hated her skin tone on August 20, 2018. Coates talked about her background, in which she was also bullied because of her heritage, before digging into what drove Sydney to say those awful remarks. She expressed her fear that her toddler will experience the same fate.

Coates gave a description of what happened. Due to her dark skin, a select few students at her 4-year-old daughter’s school had avoided her at their “princess tent” party. The 4-year-old had started to feel self-conscious about her skin because of it.

She Is Unknown Age

Laura Coates is a native of Saint Paul, Minnesota, and was born on July 11th every year. She has stated her birth date, however, she has kept her birthday year a secret. Coates’ exact age has remained a secret to this day, despite the fact that this has generated quite a fuss in the industry.

She did, however, go to the University of Minnesota Law School and the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs at Princeton University.

Also Read: M. Shadows Married His Wife After A 6th-Grade Romance

Related tags : Celebrity

Laura Coates' Married Life Is Successful With Her Husband (2024)

FAQs

Who is Laura Coates' partner? ›

Laura Coates
EducationPrinceton University (BA) University of Minnesota (JD)
Occupation(s)Attorney, News anchor, legal analyst, radio host, educator
Known forCNN analyst
SpouseDale Gordon ​ ( m. 2010)​
3 more rows

Read More
Is Laura Coates married to Dale Gordon? ›

She has been married to Dale Gordon since 2010. They have two children.

See More
What college did Laura Coates attend? ›

A native of St. Paul, Coates began her legal career in private practice in Minnesota and New York after graduating from Princeton University's Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs and the University of Minnesota Law School.

Get More Info
Where does Laura Coates work? ›

Today she hosts The Laura Coates Show on SiriusXM's bipartisan P.O.T.U.S. channel and is also CNN's chief legal analyst and newly named anchor of the channel's 11p.

Get More Info
Who is Laura Love's husband? ›

David Rodgers wanted me to elope after our first wedding attempt. Two weeks later, he came with me to New York.

Get More Info
What is Laura Coates doing now? ›

Laura Coates is CNN's chief legal analyst and anchor of Laura Coates Live, airing weeknights at 11pmET.

Get More Info
Is Laura Coates getting her own show on CNN? ›

Laura Coates is finally getting her own show. The St. Paul native will host "Laura Coates Live" from 10-11 p.m. weekdays on CNN. Coates is the network's chief legal analyst and previously served as an interim host on "CNN Tonight."

Learn More Now
Does Laura Coates have kids? ›

Coates and Gordon have two kids, including a son named Adrian and a daughter named Sydney, per People. The CNN anchor is an involved parent who served as Sydney's Girl Scouts troop leader, goes to their recitals, and attends Adrian's basketball games.

Read More
Where did Laura Coates grow up? ›

Coates grew up in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Read On
How long has Laura Coates been on CNN? ›

She joined CNN as a senior legal analyst in 2016, after regular television and radio appearances. TMZ reported that “Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek was so impressed by Coates that he recommended the show hire her as his replacement. Coates became known to many viewers for her sharp political and legal commentary.

Discover More

Who is the black anchor woman on CNN? ›

CNN's Programming Changes Include Black Female Co-Anchor in Prime Time. In what is positioned as a way to build on its midterm elections coverage, CNN has named Senior Legal Analyst Laura Coates as a co-anchor for the 10 p.m. – 12 a.m. ET time slot, from Oct.

Read On
What time does Laura Coates come on CNN? ›

She makes the law and politics universally accessible to empower the audience to effectively use their voice in our democracy. Tune to weeknights to Laura Coates Live at 11 PM ET on CNN to hear Laura objectively and comprehensively break down even the most complex legal issues facing our nation.

See Details
Who is Laura Knight's husband? ›

At the School of Art, Laura met one of the most promising students, Harold Knight, then aged 17, and determined that the best method of learning was to copy Harold's technique. They became friends, and married in 1903.

Discover More Details
Who is Laura Harris engaged to? ›

Laura Harris and her fiancée Patrick Means got married yesterday, and the NBC5 Today team was there to celebrate her. Beautiful wedding. Beautiful bride.

Read On
Who is Laura Taylor's husband? ›

New York Times subscribers* enjoy full access to TimesMachine—view over 150 years of New York Times journalism, as it originally appeared.

Keep Reading
Who is Laura Lopes husband? ›

Marriage and children

On 6 May 2006, she married chartered accountant Harry Marcus George Lopes, son of the Hon.

Learn More Now

References

Top Articles
Via Protocol: March 2022✌️
Connect to Exchange Online PowerShell
Prosecution rests in Sen. Bob Menendez's bribery trial
Latest Posts
‘Ticket to Paradise’ Review: Julia Roberts and George Clooney Reunite in a Frothy, Flawed Rom-Com
Recensie: Ticket to Paradise - Chicklit
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Lilliana Bartoletti

Last Updated:

Views: 5585

Rating: 4.2 / 5 (53 voted)

Reviews: 84% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Lilliana Bartoletti

Birthday: 1999-11-18

Address: 58866 Tricia Spurs, North Melvinberg, HI 91346-3774

Phone: +50616620367928

Job: Real-Estate Liaison

Hobby: Graffiti, Astronomy, Handball, Magic, Origami, Fashion, Foreign language learning

Introduction: My name is Lilliana Bartoletti, I am a adventurous, pleasant, shiny, beautiful, handsome, zealous, tasty person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.