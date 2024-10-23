Laura Coates Net Worth 2024 (2024)

Table of Contents
What is Laura Coates’ net worth? A Breathtaking Rise To The Top Into The Public Arena Husband/Children And More Work Net Worth & Salary 2024 FAQs References

What is Laura Coates’ net worth?

Laura Coates is an American attorney who has a net worth of $2.5 million.As the host of The Laura Coates Show and a legal analyst for the global news network, CNN, Coates’ name was also put forward by the late, great Alex Trebek to host Jeopardy! when his contract ended.

Coates has been a civil rights and social justice warrior throughout her long career.

Laura Gayle Coates was born in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on July 11th, 1980.

She spent her childhood and part of her adult life in Saint Paul, growing up in the southwestern suburb of Highland Park.

Her parents, Norman and Martha, are the proud parents of three daughters.

Laura Coates Net Worth 2024 (1)

@Getty

She attended St. Paul Academy (now St. Paul Academy and Summit School), a school that produced notable alumni like F. Scott Fitzgerald and Steven Levitt—the author of Freakonomics.

Coates graduated from high school and moved on to Princeton University, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the School of Public and International Affairs in 2001.

She followed that up with her Juris Doctorate in 2005.

A Breathtaking Rise To The Top

Laura Coates Net Worth 2024 (2)

@Getty

After graduation, Coates joined Faegre & Benson—a Minnesota-based law firm.

She stayed with the firm for many years, but eventually left to pursue associate status with Kasowitz, Benson, Torres & Friedman in New York.

Not long after her move to NYC, she moved into the role of a federal prosecutor with the US Department of Justice, and then as a trial attorney in the Civil Rights division.

This new shift in her trajectory also meant another move—this time to Washington, D.C.

Throughout Bush and Obama’s tenures in office, she specialized in maintaining the voting rights of US citizens.

See Also
Is Laura Coates Married, Who Is Her Husband – Dale Gordon? - Networth Height Salary

She also worked as an Assistant US Attorney for D.C., with a focus on the prosecution of violent offenders, child abusers, and perpetrators of domestic and sexual abuse.

Into The Public Arena

Laura Coates Net Worth 2024 (3)

Laura Coates and Bellamy Young – @Getty

Coates had long ago adjusted to being in front of an audience as a US federal prosecutor and assistant US Attorney when she moved into the mainstream spotlight.

Popular now

In May of 2016, she joined CNN as a US legal analyst, delivering insightful—and accurate—legal commentary to a worldwide viewership.

Not long after her foray into the media sphere, Laura scored her own show.

The Laura Coates Show started out on SiriusXM’s Urban View in 2017, before moving to POTUS in January 2021.

The radio show typically delivers social commentary and legal insight on national issues—including civil rights, economic development, social justice, and headline topics.

In July of 2018, following Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek’s announcement that he would retire when his contract came up for renewal, he put Coates’ name forward for consideration.

Laura’s response was humble and grateful, and showed her respect for the legendary TV host.

READ MORE: Who is Blake Gray’s girlfriend?

Husband/Children

In 2010, Laura Coates married Dale Gordon.

Laura Coates Net Worth 2024 (4)

@Getty

Despite a crazy work schedule and so much time in the public eye, Coates has learned to manage her hectic itinerary in order to be there for her kids—a daughter named Sydney, born in 2014, and a son born a year earlier.

In 2018, Laura Coates spoke openly about her devastation when her daughter told her she didn’t like the way she looked.

Coates claims that hearing her daughter feel so bad about herself was heartbreaking.

The mother and daughter duo discussed what had made Sydney feel that way, to which she explained that she was being bullied for the color of her skin.

In an Instagram story, she shared that on her honeymoon, an older couple on the Eurorail train bought her and her husband a bottle of wine to help them celebrate.

Popular now

How Did Sue Aikens Lose Weight?

The older couple, who were Italian, spoke no English—but they understood a young couple in love.

READ MORE: Jailyne Ojeda Net Worth

And More Work

Laura Coates Net Worth 2024 (5)

@Getty

Coates has finely honed her expertise as a legal professional, and even expanded her drive for social justice and people’s rights through her own books—like the January 2016 published You Have The Right: A Constitutional Guide to Policing the Police.

The book was written to guide everyday Americans to understanding their 4th, 5th, and 6th Amendment rights.

Coates is well respected for her ability to stay objective in an argument, and to speak clearly and plainly about topics of the day.

This gift for breaking down and simplifying emotionally fraught topics has led to her opinions being shared across The Washington Post, USA Today, and NBC.

Laura Coates Net Worth 2024 (6)

@Getty

Net Worth & Salary 2024

So, how much is Laura Coates worth? Coates earned most of her wealth from serving as a legal analyst for CNN, selling copies of her book (You have the Right), and working for many years as an attorney. Therefore, American legal analyst Laura Coates has an estimated net worth of $2.5 million.

In May 2023, she was promoted to chief legal analyst at CNN. Laura Coates’ annual salary at CNN was not revealed to the public.

READ THIS NEXT: Who is Tamara Day?

Bulgarea Candin Stefan Managing Editor & Owner

I am Bulgarea Candin Stefan, and I founded FamousPeopleToday.com in 2018. I’m using my bachelor’s degree in economics and 9 years of experience in blogging to guide millions of people through the incredibly complex world of celebrity net worths.

Popular now

Is Michael B. Jordan related to Michael Jordan?

Laura Coates Net Worth 2024 (2024)

FAQs

Laura Coates Net Worth 2024? ›

Laura Coates has an estimated net worth of $2 million in 2024. Laura Coates' net worth in 2024 comes from her legal analyst role at CNN, her SiriusXM radio show, teaching at George Washington University, book sales, and speaking engagements.

Discover More
What is Laura Coates doing? ›

📺: @CNN Anchor of Laura Coates Live M-F 11PM ET & @CNN Chief Legal Analyst.

See More
Who is Laura Coates' partner? ›

Laura Coates
EducationPrinceton University (BA) University of Minnesota (JD)
Occupation(s)Attorney, News anchor, legal analyst, radio host, educator
Known forCNN analyst
SpouseDale Gordon ​ ( m. 2010)​
3 more rows

Continue Reading
Does Laura Coates have any children? ›

Coates, who is based in Washington D.C., is a married working mother of two elementary school-aged children, a boy and girl, and when she's not handling her professional responsibilities, she's focused on being present for them.

Read More
Is Laura Coates married to Dale Gordon? ›

Attorney Laura Coates serves as CNN's chief legal analyst and anchor of Laura Coates Live, which airs weeknights at 11 pm ET. She has been married to Dale Gordon for nearly 15 years. The couple wed in 2010, and according to People, Coates called their relationship "authentic."

Continue Reading
Where does Laura Coates Live? ›

Laura routinely speaks across the country on civil rights, social justice, economic empowerment, and leaps of faith. Last year she wrote Just Pursuit: A Black Prosecutor's Fight For Fairness about her experience as a black female federal prosecutor. She lives in Washington, D.C. with her husband and two children.

Tell Me More
Does Laura Coates have a CNN show? ›

Laura Coates Live is an American news discussion show broadcast by CNN.

Keep Reading
Is Laura Coates' father a dentist? ›

He's interviewed by Laura Coates – herself the daughter of a dentist who dedicated himself to community service.

Tell Me More
Who is Coates son? ›

In 2009, Coates lived in Harlem with his wife, Kenyatta Matthews, and son, Samori Maceo-Paul Coates. His son's name is a reference to three people: Samori Ture, a Mandé chief who fought French colonialism, black Cuban revolutionary Antonio Maceo Grajales, and Coates's father, who was known by his middle name of Paul.

Read The Full Story
What time is Laura Coates on CNN? ›

She makes the law and politics universally accessible to empower the audience to effectively use their voice in our democracy. Tune to weeknights to Laura Coates Live at 11 PM ET on CNN to hear Laura objectively and comprehensively break down even the most complex legal issues facing our nation.

See More

Does Laura have her baby? ›

This is a sad episode about the birth and death of the Wilder baby. When their baby was born, Laura was afraid he would get sick like her biological brother that died. She made Almanzo take her to the doctor three days in the first week. But no doctor can predict when a baby will die for SIDs.

Discover More
Where did Laura Coates go to college? ›

A native of St. Paul, Coates began her legal career in private practice in Minnesota and New York after graduating from Princeton University's Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs and the University of Minnesota Law School.

Keep Reading
Did Phyllis Coates have any children? ›

Her marriages to TV director Richard L. Bare, musician Robert Nelms, “Leave It to Beaver” director Norman Tokar and Howard Press, a doctor, all ended in divorce. Coates is survived by her daughters, Zoe Christopher and Laura, and granddaughter Olivia. She was preceded in death by her son, David Tokar, who died in 2011.

Get More Info
Who did Dale Gordon play for? ›

In total, Gordon played 261 games for Norwich (the majority of which were as a right-sided midfielder) between his 1984 debut and his final appearance on 2 November 1991. After the match against Nottingham Forest on 2 November 1991, he signed for Scottish club Rangers for a fee of £1,200,000.

Read On
Is Laura Coates permanent host of CNN tonight? ›

In August 2023, CNN subsequently announced that Abby Phillip and Laura Coates would become permanent hosts of the 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. hours as CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip and Laura Coates Live respectively.

Learn More
What does Elie Honig do now? ›

He is the senior legal analyst for CNN. Previously, Honig was an assistant United States Attorney.

Get More Info
Who is the senior legal correspondent on CNN? ›

Paula Reid (born August 19, 1982) is an American journalist and attorney who is the CNN chief legal affairs correspondent. She joined CNN in March 2021 after working at CBS News.

View Details

References

Top Articles
Via Protocol: March 2022✌️
Connect to Exchange Online PowerShell
Prosecution rests in Sen. Bob Menendez's bribery trial
Latest Posts
‘Ticket to Paradise’ Review: Julia Roberts and George Clooney Reunite in a Frothy, Flawed Rom-Com
Recensie: Ticket to Paradise - Chicklit
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Foster Heidenreich CPA

Last Updated:

Views: 5591

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (56 voted)

Reviews: 87% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Foster Heidenreich CPA

Birthday: 1995-01-14

Address: 55021 Usha Garden, North Larisa, DE 19209

Phone: +6812240846623

Job: Corporate Healthcare Strategist

Hobby: Singing, Listening to music, Rafting, LARPing, Gardening, Quilting, Rappelling

Introduction: My name is Foster Heidenreich CPA, I am a delightful, quaint, glorious, quaint, faithful, enchanting, fine person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.