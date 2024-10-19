Laura Ingraham Biography, Wiki, Age, Height, Net Worth, Partner (2024)

Laura Ingraham (born on June 19, 1963) is a prominent American conservative television host, editor-in-chief of LifeZette, and the host of The Ingraham Angle on Fox News Channel since October 2017.

With a multifaceted career, she has served in various roles, including hosting The Laura Ingraham Show and contributing to the Reagan government in the late 1980s.

Laura Ingraham Profile Summary Name Laura Ingraham Birth Date 19 June 1963 Birth Place Glastonbury, Connecticut Age 60 Years Old Height Feet & Inches: 5'6''

Centimeter: 167cm

Meter: 1.67m Weight Kilograms: 57kg

Pounds: 125Lbs

Net Worth $40 million Profession television host College Dartmouth college, Virginia school of law Father James Fredrick Ingraham Mother Anne Caroline Marital Status Single Ex-Boyfriends George Conway, Dinesh D'Souza Children Maria, Michael Dmitri, Nikolai Nationality American

Early Life of Laura Ingraham

Laura Ingraham is an American conservative television host.

She is the editor-in-chief of LifeZette and has hosted The Ingraham Angle on Fox News Channel since October 2017.

Laura formerly served as host of the nationally televised radio program The Laura Ingraham Show. In the late 1980s, Ingraham wrote speeches for the Reagan government.

She then went on to earn a J.D. before working as a legal assistant for Justice Clarence Thomas of the US Supreme Court and the Second Circuit Court of Appeals in New York.

She also had a job at the New York City legal firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. Ingraham’s media career started in the middle of the 1990s.

Ingraham, who is well recognized for her backing of Donald Trump, served as a kind of informal advisor to him while he was president.

Early Life of Laura Ingraham

Laura Ingraham was born on 19 June 1963 in Glastonbury, Connecticut, United States, and holds American nationality.

Her parents were James Frederick Ingraham III and Anne Caroline (née Kozak).

Laura’s father was of Irish and English descent and her maternal ancestors were immigrants from Poland.

She obtained her high school diploma from Glastonbury in 1981. Ingraham graduated with a B.A. from Dartmouth College in 1985.

She later enrolled in the University of Virginia School of Law, where she served as the Virginia Law Review’s notes editor. In 1991, she received her Juris Doctor degree.

Laura Ingraham Age

As of 2023, Laura Ingraham is 60 years old, having been born on June 19, 1963.

Her extensive career in conservative media and her contributions to political discourse have made her a prominent figure in American television.

Laura Ingraham Career

Ingraham served as a speechwriter for the Reagan administration’s Domestic Policy Advisor in the late 1980s. Additionally, she briefly worked as the magazine’s editor for the Concerned Alumni of Princeton, The Prospect.

After graduating from law school in 1991, she worked as a law clerk in New York for Judge Ralph K. Winter Jr. of the U.S. Court of Appeals.

Laura worked for the Second Circuit before working as a law clerk for Justice Clarence Thomas of the U.S. Supreme Court.

She later worked as an attorney for Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom in New York.

Laura was featured on The New York Times Magazine’s front cover in 1995 in connection with an article about young conservatives.

To counter Renaissance Weekend, she and Jay P. Lefkowitz created the first Dark Ages Weekend in 1996.

Television Host

Ingraham has worked as a cable television host three times. In 1996, she made her MSNBC hosting debut.

She began commentating for CBS in the late 1990s and presented the MSNBC show Watch It!

Laura was given a three-week trial run for a new show called Just In on the Fox News Channel in 2008. She started hosting The Ingraham Angle on the Fox News Channel in October 2017.

Radio Host

In April 2001, Ingraham debuted The Laura Ingraham Show. The program was broadcast on XM Satellite Radio and 306 other stations.

Westwood One originally syndicated it; however, in 2004, it shifted to Talk Radio Network. In 2012, Talkers Magazine ranked Ingraham as the No. 5 radio program in America.

LifeZette

Ingraham and businessman Peter Anthony created the conservative American website LifeZette in 2015.

Ingraham announced in January 2018 that she had transferred the majority of her ownership in LifeZette to Canadian billionaire Daryl Katz’s The Katz Group.

Laura Ingraham Boyfriend

Laura Ingraham has dated fellow conservatives, George Conway and Dinesh D’Souza. She revealed that she had received breast cancer therapy in April 2005.

Currently, she is the sole parent of three kids: Maria, a girl adopted from Guatemala in 2008, Michael Dmitri, a boy adopted from Russia in 2009 and Nikolai Peter, a second boy adopted from Russia in 2011.

Laura Ingraham Net Worth

Laura Ingraham’s estimated net worth is $40 million as of 2023. She has made the most out of her potential and has gone a long way to achieving the success she has now.

Further, she has a lot of other earning sources through which she has made a lot of amounts. Hopefully, she will make a lot more in the coming years.

Physical Appearance

Laura Ingraham is a lovely lady. She has blonde shoulder-length hair with hazel brown eyes.

Speaking of her height and weight, she is 5 feet 6 inches or 1.67 m tall and weighs around 57 kg or 125 lbs.

Her style is classic and elegant. She prefers to wear conservative garments and likes to keep her hair, makeup, and accessories minimal.

