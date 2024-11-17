Laura Ingraham's Plastic Surgery - What's Up With Her Lips? (2024)

All the facts behind Laura Ingraham’s plastic surgery procedures, most notably facelift and lip fillers. Take a quick glance at her before and after transformation.

Laura Ingraham, a TV host from the United States, and a New York Times best-selling author is one of the most formidable women in the world of political and cultural analysis.

Her nationwide broadcast radio talk show, The Laura Ingraham Show, is the most famous in the country, airing on hundreds of radio stations. She is one of the most engaging female broadcasters, and her in-depth understanding of the administration is highly regarded by reviewers and listeners alike.

Ingraham is a fascinating conversationalist whose combative remarks, clever humor, and active personality have drawn a large following.

She is an accomplished writer who has published some of the country’s best-selling titles, including the New York Times hit The Obama Diaries. Ingraham, a former politician, was a Supreme Court legal clerk and an alumnus of the Virginia School of Law.

She also appears as a guest host on The O’Reilly Factor on Fox News Channel. Aside from political issues, she discusses complex themes such as feminism, media manipulation, illegal immigration, and extreme Islamic viewpoints.

Recently, though, Laura Ingraham is at the forefront of plastic surgery speculations on the internet. Did she go under the knife? Let’s discuss.

Laura Ingraham’s Plastic Surgery – What’s the Tea?

Laura Ingraham before and after plastic surgery.

Laura Ingraham has never claimed to have undergone any type of plastic surgery in recent times or in the past. People, however, believe she has gotten a facelift treatment. Regardless of what she says, we we are on the side of the people.

When we contrast Laura’s two images, one from the past and the other from the present, it’s apparent she had Rhytidectomy, also known as a facelift. She used to have a little wider jawline, but this has altered to a smaller jawline, making her appear younger. She also likely had something done on her lips.

Even comparing her cheeks, you can see that she had almost non-existent contour on her cheeks before, whereas she’s got clear contoured cheeks with more pronounced cheekbones today.

Furthermore, her face appears to be as young as she was in her mid-to-late twenties, implying that she may have had Botox as well. When you analyze the two photos, you can see that wrinkles have rarely formed around her eyes, which is not normal.

Crow’s Feet begin to emerge in the late 20s, so how come she hasn’t developed a single wrinkle across her face at the age of 58?

So, since she never acknowledged the reports about her plastic surgery, we sought several other possibilities, such as how she might have gotten a facelift without undergoing surgery.

After doing some research on the internet, we discovered that there are numerous procedures to renew your face that perform similarly to facelift surgery.

Therefore, we’re inclined to concur with Ingraham on this. However, her cheekbones and sculpted jawline, as well as the lack of creases around her eyes, make her assertion that she hasn’t received plastic surgery quite debatable.

A Bit on Laura Ingraham

Laura Ingraham has received much interest due to reports that she has undergone cosmetic surgery. So, let’s learn a bit more about her that does not involve her appearance.

Laura is a conservative who rose to prominence as a national personality and subsequently as a Fox News anchor. And she has opinions on subjects that most people don’t agree with.

Ingraham is no novice to public ridicule. Her conservative views are evident, since her brother, Curtis Ingraham, once called her a “monster.”

Curtis added,

She is very smart, she is well-spoken, but her emotional heart is just kind of dead.

Curtis, who is gay, has frequently criticized his sister on social networks since at least early 2018. He attributed her beliefs to their father in a public Facebook posting posted seven months ago.

Accompanying a clip of his sister, he claimed:

Our father was a Nazi sympathizer, racist, anti-Semite, and homophobe, like father like daughter?

It’s clear from the video, but we’re not here to discuss her beliefs and ideologies; nonetheless, it is relevant because we’ve been discussing her plastic surgery.

You may wonder how that is connected, but as a conservative, going under the knife is something you would never consider, and worse, it is a sin (for them).

Like we discussed earlier, she has indeed made cosmetic alterations, but not as much as people think.

