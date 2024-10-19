Laurel Hubbard: The reluctant history-maker at the centre of sport's transgender debate (2024)

Hubbard has received support from New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. And her Olympic weightlifting rival, Australia's Charisma Amoe-Tarrant, said: "I have so much respect for her. I just wish her well."

Britain's Emily Campbell, another who will compete against Hubbard in Tokyo, said in 2018: "I believe everyone should be able to do something they love and she qualified in her own right like the rest of us girls.

"Everyone has been very opinionated about it but I think everyone is kind of forgetting about her feelings."

Others have criticised her inclusion, including those impacted by the IOC ruling.

Kiwi weightlifter Tracey Lambrechs described, external having to make way to Hubbard for a spot at the 2018 Commonwealth Games as "heart-breaking" and "soul-destroying".

And Belgian weightlifter Anna Vanbellinghen has called Hubbard's selection for the Olympics unfair, and "like a bad joke", saying athletes were "powerless" as they missed out on "life-changing opportunities".

Three other out trans athletes are competing in Tokyo - footballer Quinn, skateboarder Alana Smith and BMX cyclist Chelsea Wolfe - but none of them have come under the kind of scrutiny Hubbard has.

Quinn's first appearance in the Tokyo Olympics in the women's football competition came two days before the official opening of the Games.

Smith competed last week in the women's street skateboarding. Wolfe, a trans woman, is a reserve athlete who did not feature.

Hubbard draws focus largely because of the nature of her sport - the fact weightlifting will be among the first Olympic events to include a trans woman athlete was always likely to provoke debate.

Some sports, both Olympic and otherwise, have in modern times become non-gendered. Equestrian, snooker, darts and bowls are some of those in which men and women compete against each other.

Generally, they are non-contact sports and ones in which female pioneers have forced their way into traditionally male arenas. Their achievements have been widely celebrated where once they were excluded - for example Rachael Blackmore's historic first Grand National win by a female jockey.

But sport in general remains largely categorised by gender. And for those sports where success is largely determined by physical strength it has become clear in the debate that the path forward for the IOC and other sporting bodies in creating inclusion, equality and opportunity for trans athletes will need to be guided by sound scientific evidence, to ensure not only fair competition, but safety.

James Barrett is an adult gender medicine specialist and co-researcher of an ongoing study on trans athletes, funded by the IOC and World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada).

"At the moment it's not really a debate, it's just a series of people airing their views," he says.

"I'm intrinsically suspicious when people say: 'That's obvious.' Because that's not fact it's just opinion really. And it used to be 'obvious' that women shouldn't vote. So always be wary of that."

"If you really wanted to know the answer to these questions you'd take some perfectly ordinary 20-something trans folk and measure their athletic potential before and after standard treatment."

Such studies have been taking place for years, and are used to formulate and modify the IOC's policy. But how will their conclusions continue to impact gendered sport?

"Preliminary thinking is that all of this isn't anywhere near as neat as people would like it to be," says gender medicine specialist Barrett.

"We're waiting for the data to come in. People are making the assumption that being trans women athletes confers advantage. It isn't obvious that it does. It didn't with Renee Richards, it didn't with Rachel McKinnon."

Richards, a trans woman tennis player, competed at the 1977 US Open and lost to Virginia Wade. Transgender cyclist McKinnon lost many races to cis gender rivals, before achieving victory at the 2018 UCI Masters Track World Championship.

Sports scientist Professor Tucker doesn't think the IOC's current policy is fit for purpose.

"Even when you lower the testosterone level… those male advantages persist," Tucker says.

"That means that you cannot guarantee fairness for biological females when a biological male, or a transgender woman, enters that category. And that's really the root cause. Sport wants to be inclusive but it also needs to ensure fairness, and all the evidence we have is that you cannot achieve both those things at the same time."

Harper - a trans woman and PhD researcher who helped shape the current IOC policy - disagrees.

"Laurel Hubbard certainly has some advantages in sport," she said. "She's tall, big, strong, but does that give her an unfair advantage over the other women in the +87kg weightlifting category? That's far less clear."

Hubbard is over six foot tall and weighed 185kg (20 stone) at the last Commonwealth Games. In weightlifting, however, height is not necessarily an advantage.

"We allow advantages in sport," Harper said. "The question is can we have meaningful competition between ciswomen and transwomen? Advantages aren't necessarily unfair. The reality is that there is so much that we don't know about trans athletes."

That is in no small part due to the fact transgender people are a tiny minority, particularly trans sportspeople.

The fears of British ex-swimmer Sharron Davies, who voiced concerns trans women would come to dominate sports while "xx-born natal females will not be able to win any of their medals" are not currently borne out by the tiny percentage number of trans athletes in sport.

Few statistics are available on transgender populations. In the UK, the 2021 census data is likely to give us the first real indication of how many people identify differently to the sex they were born as. In the US, a 2016 study by the Williams Institute found 0.6% of the population identified as transgender.

"If trans women have these massive advantages, then wouldn't trans women by now at least be equally represented in sports?" asks Harper.

"I can say definitively that trans athletes will not be taking over women's sport any time soon."

Retired British marathon Olympian Mara Yamauchi said: "I don't want to demonise any of the trans women who are competing in Tokyo. My view is that they're competing within the rules.

"However... I would like to see those guidelines changed because, fair and meaningful competition and a level playing field in the female category is absolutely vital and essential to the future of sport for females.

"I worry that there will be girls all over the world watching this and thinking, 'That's not fair sport is not for me', and that would be a tragedy for women's sport."

Yamauchi also criticised the toxicity of the trans debate, saying there needed to be a more open discussion. "I've seen my fellow female athletes Sharron Davies, Paula Radcliffe and others being targeted with this appalling abuse and it has to stop."

Barrett, meanwhile, sees the future of sport changing even more radically than many people can currently conceive. The very notion of gendered sports, he claims, could soon be a thing of the past and replaced by science-based classifications.

Where this debate leads us into Paris 2024, Los Angeles 2028 or Brisbane 2032 remains to be seen.

The progress of time inevitably brings changes in social outlooks, scientific practice, technologies and accepted norms. And the co-evolution of trans and women's sport has far to go.

"This is an evolution, which will continue," says IOC communications director Christian Klaue.

"Science will inform the next step after whatever framework is being put in place, and probably in 10 years, we will all look back and say: 'Ah, that's interesting that situation.' And we never thought that we will get to where we are..."

For now, the eyes of the world are on a quietly spoken New Zealander called Laurel Hubbard.

Whatever happens when she enters the arena to lift, it will be a moment in history. Some will celebrate, others will lament. Many will simply soak up the drama.

Either way, Hubbard's chapter will forever be etched in the story of the Olympic Games.