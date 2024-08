Lee Health hiring Registered Pharmacy Technician I - Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers, Florida, United States | LinkedIn (2024)

Location:Gulf Coast Medical Center -13681 Doctor's WayFort Myers FL 33912

Department: Pharmacy

Work Type: Full Time

Shift: Shift 1/6:00:00 AM to 5:30:00 PM

Minimum to Midpoint Pay Rate:$16.18 - $21.03 / hour

SummaryAssists the Pharmacist in the preparation, dispensing, distribution, and control of medications throughout the facility. All job duties shall be performed in accordance with all applicable State and Federal laws, regulatory agency standards, professional practice standards, and policies and procedures of the health system/pharmacy department.

RequirementsEducation:High School diploma or equivalent required.

Experience:One year of hospital pharmacy experience preferred. One year of Pharmacy Technician experience preferred.

License:Registered Pharmacy Technician with Florida Department of Health required.

Certification:CPhT (Certified Pharmacy Technician) with national Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) preferred.

CPhT (Certified Pharmacy Technician) with national Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) required within 6 months of employment. ExCPT certification may be accepted on a case-by-case basis.

Other:Data entry and knowledge of pharmaceutical terminology. Ability to cope with

confrontation.

US:FL:Fort Myers

