Legacy Marketing on LinkedIn: #experiencelegacy #liveevents (2024)

Feeding off the energy and innovation displayed at the 2024 Experiential Marketing Summit, we’re inspired by the additional insights gathered last week in Las Vegas. A huge shoutout to our New Business Director, Jill Bass Benson, for representing Legacy and bringing back invaluable takeaways. 🌟Among the buzzing topics were “Funflation,” catapulting into the Cultural Zeitgeist, and novelty as the new loyalty—all highlighting the evolution of events into immersive experiences that not only meet the audience where they are but transport them to where they want to be. It’s all about creating those unique opportunities for content that resonates on a deeper level.Key themes echoed throughout the summit:·AI’s Role in Efficiency: From streamlining tasks to enhancing event tracking, AI is revolutionizing how we approach efficiency within the event space.·Sustainability & Community: Crafting experiences that not only entertain but also sustain and build communities.·Inclusivity & Creativity: Ensuring events are inclusive and authentic, harnessing creativity to engage effectively with diverse audiences.·Event Measurement & Reaching Gen Z: Rethinking ROI and tailoring strategies to engage the next generation of consumers.·Engagement & Networking Elevated: Leveraging AI to foster connections and enhance the attendee experience was a game-changer.The summit showcased innovative AI tools, including conversation AI bots for deeper insights, AI for optimizing attendee engagement, and new ways to measure and analyze event experiences.These learnings represent just the tip of the iceberg. 🚀 Reach out to Jill.Benson@LegacyMarketing.com today to hear more and chat about how we can apply these insights to help solve your next business challenge. #EMS2024 #ExperientialMarketing #ExperienceLegacy #BrandActivation #BrandExperience #Experintial #EventTech #SustainableEvents #InclusivityInEvents #AITools #AIMarketing #EMSPuppyBreak 🐶