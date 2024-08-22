Legacy Marketing on LinkedIn: #experiencelegacy #liveevents (2024)

Legacy Marketing

15,088 followers

Looking Back🌴 This time last year, Team Corporate was onsite in Punta Cana executing L&W Supply’s annual Customer Appreciation Trip! #experiencelegacy #liveevents

31

4 Comments

D J Farley

VP Sales - California - Weatherization Partners, Ltd. (WPL)

3y

L&W knows how to do it

1Reaction

Jake Gress

Helping people accomplish their impossible.

3y

Looking forward to thanking and celebrating our customers soon!

1Reaction 2Reactions

Andy Callaway

3y

It was a great event - feels like so long ago. T-Minus 365 days to Grand Cayman...it will be here before we know it.

1Reaction

Susan Evans

Manager, Assigned Accounts - Autodesk

3y

Can’t wait to be back to creating incredible ONSITE experience!!

1Reaction 2Reactions

More Relevant Posts

  Legacy Marketing

    15,088 followers

    Go Legacy Marketing !!

    1

  Legacy Marketing

    15,088 followers

    We are thrilled to once again be named a Top 100 Event Agency by Event Marketer! We’re grateful to our passionate, hard-working team (best in the biz) and our longstanding clients and partners for helping Legacy make the “It List” each year. We are honored to be in the company of so many esteemed agencies doing stand-out work in the experiential space. We are happy to see our big thinking, creative concepts and brand experience work recognized. Congrats to all on the 2024 It List! Read more about Legacy and how we can connect your brand with your audience in unique, authentic ways: https://lnkd.in/gKSiXGH3 #ExperienceLegacy #BrandActivationAgency #BrandExperience #TopEventAgency #ItList #2024ItList #TopExperientialAgencies #EventMarketerItList

    LEGACY MARKETING - Event Marketer - It List 2024 eventmarketer.com

    33

    4 Comments

  Legacy Marketing

    15,088 followers

    Sustainability is so important to our clients and customers (and to us!). We will continue to remain eco-conscious in our thinking and 'green' in our activation practices.

    13

    1 Comment

  Legacy Marketing

    15,088 followers

    Elevate and energize your Corporate Events: Here's how...

    7

  Legacy Marketing

    15,088 followers

    Brewed for those with a fighting spirit, Legacy is proud to work with @ModeloUSA to support local artisans who strive to make their passion a way of life. Through Modelo’s Local Craftsmen program, handpicked artists from various communities create custom artwork using glassware as the medium, showcasing the fighting spirit of cities around the US. One of those artists is Duke Oursler—teacher, sculptor, musician—who has lived all over the Midwest and brought to life several cities through the lens of his personal experiences. To learn more about the project, see Duke’s artwork, or find out if he’s playing a show in your hometown this summer, visit https://dukeoursler.com#ExperienceIsEverything #fightingspirit #ModeloUSA #ExperienceLegacy #BrandActivation #BrandExperience #SponsorArtists

    37

  Legacy Marketing

    15,088 followers

    We were honored to support our long-time neighbors, Make-A-Wish, as sponsors of this year’s Wish Ball. Make-A-Wish grants the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions in order to enrich their lives with hope, strength and joy. Team Legacy was proud to join several of our clients in the mission to help create moments filled with magic and meaning for all of the children waiting for their wishes. #WishBall2024 🔗 Discover how a wish can make a future shine brighter than ever.Learn more about Make-A-Wish and how you can help make a difference: www.wish.org

    Make-A-Wish America wish.org

    16

    1 Comment

  Legacy Marketing

    15,088 followers

    Interested in the power of sound? Fascinated by the latest alcohol trends? How about when the two mix? Don’t miss an informative and lively panel of industry experts (including our own Legacy Head of Creative, April Quealy) this Wednesday, May 8th. April is joined by other esteemed experts, including Graham Sykes, Bjorn Thorleifsson, and Roberto Ramirez Laverde. 🎵🥃 RSVP below and listen in Wed May 8th at 10am CST to hear more. #ExperienceLegacy amp sound branding april quealy

    8

    1 Comment

  Legacy Marketing

    15,088 followers

    Last week Legacy’s Head of Creative, April Quealy, and ACD Trevor Stowe led the final session of “Approaches to Creativity” at UIC. They guided students through developing Big Ideas and how to pivot “everyday” brands into “must-have” brands for Gen Z. From peanut butter to the CTA, students did a deep dive into Discovery, Strategy, Ideation and Innovative Tactics to win the hearts and minds of a motivated and informed demographic.Put Legacy's creative minds to work for your brands. Contact us today! April.Quealy@legacymarketing.com april quealy www.legacymarketing.com #ExperienceLegacy #BrandActivation #BrandExperience #CreativeLeadership #ThoughtLeadership #BigIdeas#BrandEducation #UIC 📚 🎨 🖌 University of Illinois Chicago

    44

  Legacy Marketing

    15,088 followers

    Feeding off the energy and innovation displayed at the 2024 Experiential Marketing Summit, we’re inspired by the additional insights gathered last week in Las Vegas. A huge shoutout to our New Business Director, Jill Bass Benson, for representing Legacy and bringing back invaluable takeaways. 🌟Among the buzzing topics were “Funflation,” catapulting into the Cultural Zeitgeist, and novelty as the new loyalty—all highlighting the evolution of events into immersive experiences that not only meet the audience where they are but transport them to where they want to be. It’s all about creating those unique opportunities for content that resonates on a deeper level.Key themes echoed throughout the summit:·AI’s Role in Efficiency: From streamlining tasks to enhancing event tracking, AI is revolutionizing how we approach efficiency within the event space.·Sustainability & Community: Crafting experiences that not only entertain but also sustain and build communities.·Inclusivity & Creativity: Ensuring events are inclusive and authentic, harnessing creativity to engage effectively with diverse audiences.·Event Measurement & Reaching Gen Z: Rethinking ROI and tailoring strategies to engage the next generation of consumers.·Engagement & Networking Elevated: Leveraging AI to foster connections and enhance the attendee experience was a game-changer.The summit showcased innovative AI tools, including conversation AI bots for deeper insights, AI for optimizing attendee engagement, and new ways to measure and analyze event experiences.These learnings represent just the tip of the iceberg. 🚀 Reach out to Jill.Benson@LegacyMarketing.com today to hear more and chat about how we can apply these insights to help solve your next business challenge. #EMS2024 #ExperientialMarketing #ExperienceLegacy #BrandActivation #BrandExperience #Experintial #EventTech #SustainableEvents #InclusivityInEvents #AITools #AIMarketing #EMSPuppyBreak 🐶

    11

    1 Comment

  Legacy Marketing

    15,088 followers

    We're #hiring a new Creative Project Manager in Chicago, Illinois. Apply today or share this post with your network.

    Creative Project Manager Legacy Marketing, Chicago, IL

    23

More from this author

  • 🌐 Taste, Touch And More: Why Experiencing Brands Live Is So Effective 🌐 Legacy Marketing 2mo
  • What's the Buzz in Natural Products Legacy Marketing 3mo

