Lemon and Garlic Butter Sauce | Lovefoodies (2024)

Lemon and Garlic Butter Sauce. This is delicious served with seafood, fish, chicken or pork. Very easy and quick to make too!
Here's a quick recipe for you all! It is called my Lemon and Garlic Butter Sauce.
I've based the recipe on the traditional Beurre Blanc sauce, which is a white butter sauce. It is a very quick and fuss-free sauce to make. This isn't to be confused with a basic bechamel white sauce - that is a different type of sauce!
The consistency should be runny, but thick enough to cling to the food with a light coating.
This site contains affiliate links. I may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. For more information, checkPrivacy Policy.
It is a great sauce to serve with fish and seafood, chicken, and pork. You could also use it to drizzle over pasta!
We've had cooks show us photos of their use of our lemon and garlic butter sauce over on Pinterest, and some have used it to coat a whole salmon before baking, some combined with pasta, added to a seafood dish, then baked in the oven, some as a sauce for pouring over asparagus. The uses are endless!
Thanks to everyone who shared their photos! You can see some of the photos of people trying our sauce on our pin in the comments section of Pinterest.
This recipe will make about ½ a cup in quantity. You may not think that is much sauce, however, it is extremely rich because of the butter and cream, and you should only use a little of the sauce when serving. Just enough to add a hint of flavor to your dish.
It is very quick and easy to make, so give it a go and enjoy ourLemon and Garlic Butter Sauce.
Here's a serving suggestion for the lemon and garlic butter sauce, done with our crispy breaded shrimp. So pretty!
Some other serving suggestions,
Great for parties and very easy to do. Just pour the sauce into some dipping bowls and everyone can help themselves.
Table of Contents 📋 hide
1) Prep Time
2) Cook Time
3) Yield
4) Ingredients
5) Instructions
6) Recipe Card
7) Lemon and Garlic Butter Sauce
8) Delicious Main Meal Recipes Using Garlic
Prep Time
5 minutes
Cook Time
5 minutes
Yield
½ cup
Ingredients
½ cup or 110 ml dry white wine
¼ cup or 55 ml heavy or double cream
2 Tablespoons butter, chilled
1 lemon, juice only
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1 Tablespoon chopped fresh (or dry) dill
Salt and white pepper to taste
Optional extra
¼ cup Finely chopped shallots
Instructions
1. In a small saucepan, add a small drop of olive oil and the minced garlic (and shallots if using).
Cook on a low heat until soft.
Then add the white wine, increase the heat to medium and let it cook for about 4 minutes until reduced by approximately ⅓ .
Take care not to burn the garlic or shallots as this will make the sauce taste bitter.
You want to heat the garlic and shallots until translucent and soft, not brown.
2. Remove the pan from the heat and add the butter, stir to combine, then add the cream.
Return the pan to the heat and stir until it begins to bubble.
Remove from heat and add the lemon juice and dill.
Stir, taste the sauce and add salt and pepper to taste. And there you have ourLemon and Garlic Butter Sauce!
** If using shallots, it is common to sieve the sauce before serving so as to remove the shallots and give you a nice smooth sauce.
You don't have to do this if it doesn't bother you!
The photo below shows the lemon and garlic butter sauce but I also added a teaspoon of whole grain mustard for a bit of a kick. It was delicious!
We'd love to hear from you and what you thought of our lemon and garlic butter sauce recipe. Did you make any changes or add some other goodies? Let us know in the comments below. Thanks for reading and happy cooking!
Here's an example of pairing the lemon garlic sauce with my Crispy Breaded Shrimp! Delicious!
Here's another one of our popular sauce recipes, Black Peppercorn Sauce, perfect for steaks! It's delicious and incredibly easy to make.
Another idea for you to add our lemon and garlic butter sauce to is this delicious Bacon and Asparagus Pasta Salad, serve either warm or chilled.
So yummy! Just add the sauce before serving and you're good to go!
Try our popularBest-Ever Tartar Sauce. Goes great with fish and seafood and takes a matter of minutes to prepare!
Here's a selection of easy dinner ideas from Savory Experiments. Absolutely delicious!
If you enjoy making sauces, check out our easy cheese sauce. It's great on a vegetable bake!
Recipe Card
Lemon and Garlic Butter Sauce
Yield: 1 /2 cup
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Cook Time: 5 minutes
Total Time: 10 minutes
Lemon and Garlic Butter Sauce. This is delicious served with seafood, fish, chicken or pork. Very easy and quick to make too!
Ingredients
- ½ cup or 110 ml dry white wine
- ¼ cup or 55 ml heavy or double cream
- 2 Tablespoons butter, chilled
- 1 lemon, juice only
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- 1 Tablespoon chopped fresh dill, or dry
- Salt and white pepper to taste
Optional extra
- ¼ cup Finely chopped shallots
Instructions
- In a small saucepan, add a small drop of olive oil and the minced garlic (and shallots if using). Cook on a low heat until soft. Then add the white wine, increase the heat to medium and let it cook for about 4 minutes until reduced by approximately ⅓ .
- Remove the pan from the heat and add the butter, stir to combine, then add the cream. Return the pan to the heat and stir until it begins to bubble. Remove from heat and add the lemon juice and dill. Stir, taste the sauce and add salt and pepper to taste.
Nutrition Information:
Yield: 6Serving Size: 1
Amount Per Serving:Calories: 87Total Fat: 7gSaturated Fat: 5gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 2gCholesterol: 21mgSodium: 132mgCarbohydrates: 2gFiber: 0gSugar: 1gProtein: 1g
Delicious Main Meal Recipes Using Garlic
Here's a selection of delicious recipes using garlic.
Classic Italian Spaghetti Carbonara
Classic Italian Spaghetti Carbonara. Our best ever traditional carbonara with cheese and bacon. A cheesy pasta dish, easy to make & a family favorite.
Spinach and Feta Galette
Spinach and Feta Galette, a delicious open pastry savory pie filled with Greek feta cheese creamy spinach and tomatoes, then baked until set. Great served warm or chilled.
Photo Credit:newbieinthekitchen.com
Beef and Rice Stuffed Peppers
Beef and rice stuffed peppers are deliciously oven-roasted and filled with a mix of ground meat, rice, garlic, and seasonings making for a perfect lunch or supper.
Easy Oven Baked Garlic Shrimp
A quick and easy oven-baked dinner, giving you juicy, perfectly cooked shrimp, infused with garlic and lemon. Recipe options to add tender baked asparagus making a delicious meal.
Classic Spanish Seafood Paella
Classic Spanish Seafood Paella.
In this version of the classic Spanish dish, chicken, chorizo sausage, and shrimp combine with rice simmered in broth and flavored with saffron threads, garlic
Photo Credit:newbieinthekitchen.com
One Pan Garlic Chicken and Rice
An easy dinner recipe with juicy chicken, cooked on the stovetop with flavors of garlic and cilantro
Garlic Shrimp Fried Rice
Garlic Shrimp Fried Rice! It's quick, easy and of course super tasty Asian starter or main dish!
Garlic Meatballs and Pasta
Garlic Meatballs and Pasta is a delicious homemade recipe full of flavor.
Creamy Garlic Seafood Pasta
Creamy Garlic Seafood Pasta, a delicious quick and easy meal, with a delicious creamy white wine sauce.
Shrimp, Garlic and Pesto Pizza
Shrimp, Garlic and Pesto Pizza. The combinations of flavours are absolutely wonderful!
Chinese Garlic Shrimp
Chinese Garlic Shrimp is a wonderful quick and easy recipe with terrific flavors! Serve as an appetizer, main dish with Jasmine rice or add to a stir fry.
Chicken, Garlic and Spinach Lasagna
Chicken, Garlic and Spinach Lasagna, layers of tender chicken, spinach and pasta sheets with a creamy cheesy sauce, baked until golden. Easy recipe and freezer friendly
Spanish Meatballs in Garlic Tomato Sauce, Albondigas
Spanish Meatballs in Garlic Tomato Sauce, Albondigas is a lovely easy dish typically served as Tapas in bars. Great for party food, main meals and appetizers!