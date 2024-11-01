Lemon and Garlic Butter Sauce | Lovefoodies (2024)

Lemon and Garlic Butter Sauce. This is delicious served with seafood, fish, chicken or pork. Very easy and quick to make too!

Here's a quick recipe for you all! It is called my Lemon and Garlic Butter Sauce.

I've based the recipe on the traditional Beurre Blanc sauce, which is a white butter sauce. It is a very quick and fuss-free sauce to make. This isn't to be confused with a basic bechamel white sauce - that is a different type of sauce!

The consistency should be runny, but thick enough to cling to the food with a light coating.

It is a great sauce to serve with fish and seafood, chicken, and pork. You could also use it to drizzle over pasta!

We've had cooks show us photos of their use of our lemon and garlic butter sauce over on Pinterest, and some have used it to coat a whole salmon before baking, some combined with pasta, added to a seafood dish, then baked in the oven, some as a sauce for pouring over asparagus. The uses are endless!

Thanks to everyone who shared their photos! You can see some of the photos of people trying our sauce on our pin in the comments section of Pinterest.

This recipe will make about ½ a cup in quantity. You may not think that is much sauce, however, it is extremely rich because of the butter and cream, and you should only use a little of the sauce when serving. Just enough to add a hint of flavor to your dish.

It is very quick and easy to make, so give it a go and enjoy ourLemon and Garlic Butter Sauce.

Here's a serving suggestion for the lemon and garlic butter sauce, done with our crispy breaded shrimp. So pretty!

Some other serving suggestions,

Lemon and Garlic Butter Sauce | Lovefoodies (3)
Lemon and Garlic Butter Sauce | Lovefoodies (4)
Lemon and Garlic Butter Sauce | Lovefoodies (5)

Great for parties and very easy to do. Just pour the sauce into some dipping bowls and everyone can help themselves.

Prep Time

5 minutes

Cook Time

5 minutes

Yield

½ cup

Ingredients

½ cup or 110 ml dry white wine
¼ cup or 55 ml heavy or double cream
2 Tablespoons butter, chilled
1 lemon, juice only
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1 Tablespoon chopped fresh (or dry) dill
Salt and white pepper to taste

Optional extra

¼ cup Finely chopped shallots

Instructions

1. In a small saucepan, add a small drop of olive oil and the minced garlic (and shallots if using).

Cook on a low heat until soft.

Then add the white wine, increase the heat to medium and let it cook for about 4 minutes until reduced by approximately &frac13; .

See Also
Authentic Lebanese Hummus RecipeBurrito mit schwarzen Bohnen und GuacamoleCrock Pot Picadillo Is A Filling Healthy Dinner Idea & So Easy To MakeEasy Italian Nachos Recipe with Asiago Cream Sauce | Julie Blanner

Take care not to burn the garlic or shallots as this will make the sauce taste bitter.

You want to heat the garlic and shallots until translucent and soft, not brown.

2. Remove the pan from the heat and add the butter, stir to combine, then add the cream.

Return the pan to the heat and stir until it begins to bubble.

Remove from heat and add the lemon juice and dill.

Lemon and Garlic Butter Sauce | Lovefoodies (6)

Stir, taste the sauce and add salt and pepper to taste. And there you have ourLemon and Garlic Butter Sauce!

** If using shallots, it is common to sieve the sauce before serving so as to remove the shallots and give you a nice smooth sauce.

You don't have to do this if it doesn't bother you!

The photo below shows the lemon and garlic butter sauce but I also added a teaspoon of whole grain mustard for a bit of a kick. It was delicious!

Lemon and Garlic Butter Sauce | Lovefoodies (7)

We'd love to hear from you and what you thought of our lemon and garlic butter sauce recipe. Did you make any changes or add some other goodies? Let us know in the comments below. Thanks for reading and happy cooking!

Here's an example of pairing the lemon garlic sauce with my Crispy Breaded Shrimp! Delicious!

Here's another one of our popular sauce recipes, Black Peppercorn Sauce, perfect for steaks! It's delicious and incredibly easy to make.

Another idea for you to add our lemon and garlic butter sauce to is this delicious Bacon and Asparagus Pasta Salad, serve either warm or chilled.

So yummy! Just add the sauce before serving and you're good to go!

Try our popularBest-Ever Tartar Sauce. Goes great with fish and seafood and takes a matter of minutes to prepare!

Here's a selection of easy dinner ideas from Savory Experiments. Absolutely delicious!

If you enjoy making sauces, check out our easy cheese sauce. It's great on a vegetable bake!

Delicious Main Meal Recipes Using Garlic

Here's a selection of delicious recipes using garlic.

Lemon and Garlic Butter Sauce | Lovefoodies (14)

Classic Italian Spaghetti Carbonara

Classic Italian Spaghetti Carbonara. Our best ever traditional carbonara with cheese and bacon. A cheesy pasta dish, easy to make & a family favorite.

Lemon and Garlic Butter Sauce | Lovefoodies (15)

Spinach and Feta Galette

Spinach and Feta Galette, a delicious open pastry savory pie filled with Greek feta cheese creamy spinach and tomatoes, then baked until set. Great served warm or chilled.

Lemon and Garlic Butter Sauce | Lovefoodies (16)

Photo Credit:newbieinthekitchen.com

Beef and Rice Stuffed Peppers

Beef and rice stuffed peppers are deliciously oven-roasted and filled with a mix of ground meat, rice, garlic, and seasonings making for a perfect lunch or supper.

Lemon and Garlic Butter Sauce | Lovefoodies (17)

Easy Oven Baked Garlic Shrimp

A quick and easy oven-baked dinner, giving you juicy, perfectly cooked shrimp, infused with garlic and lemon. Recipe options to add tender baked asparagus making a delicious meal.

Lemon and Garlic Butter Sauce | Lovefoodies (18)

Classic Spanish Seafood Paella

Classic Spanish Seafood Paella.
In this version of the classic Spanish dish, chicken, chorizo sausage, and shrimp combine with rice simmered in broth and flavored with saffron threads, garlic

Lemon and Garlic Butter Sauce | Lovefoodies (19)

Photo Credit:newbieinthekitchen.com

One Pan Garlic Chicken and Rice

An easy dinner recipe with juicy chicken, cooked on the stovetop with flavors of garlic and cilantro

Lemon and Garlic Butter Sauce | Lovefoodies (20)

Garlic Shrimp Fried Rice

Garlic Shrimp Fried Rice! It's quick, easy and of course super tasty Asian starter or main dish!

Lemon and Garlic Butter Sauce | Lovefoodies (21)

Garlic Meatballs and Pasta

Garlic Meatballs and Pasta is a delicious homemade recipe full of flavor.

Lemon and Garlic Butter Sauce | Lovefoodies (22)

Creamy Garlic Seafood Pasta

Creamy Garlic Seafood Pasta, a delicious quick and easy meal, with a delicious creamy white wine sauce.

Lemon and Garlic Butter Sauce | Lovefoodies (23)

Shrimp, Garlic and Pesto Pizza

Shrimp, Garlic and Pesto Pizza. The combinations of flavours are absolutely wonderful!

Lemon and Garlic Butter Sauce | Lovefoodies (24)

Chinese Garlic Shrimp

Chinese Garlic Shrimp is a wonderful quick and easy recipe with terrific flavors! Serve as an appetizer, main dish with Jasmine rice or add to a stir fry.

Lemon and Garlic Butter Sauce | Lovefoodies (25)

Chicken, Garlic and Spinach Lasagna

Chicken, Garlic and Spinach Lasagna, layers of tender chicken, spinach and pasta sheets with a creamy cheesy sauce, baked until golden. Easy recipe and freezer friendly

Lemon and Garlic Butter Sauce | Lovefoodies (26)

Spanish Meatballs in Garlic Tomato Sauce, Albondigas

Spanish Meatballs in Garlic Tomato Sauce, Albondigas is a lovely easy dish typically served as Tapas in bars. Great for party food, main meals and appetizers!

Lemon and Garlic Butter Sauce | Lovefoodies (2024)

