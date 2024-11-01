Lemon and Garlic Butter Sauce | Lovefoodies (2024)

Lemon and Garlic Butter Sauce. This is delicious served with seafood, fish, chicken or pork. Very easy and quick to make too!

Here's a quick recipe for you all! It is called my Lemon and Garlic Butter Sauce.

I've based the recipe on the traditional Beurre Blanc sauce, which is a white butter sauce. It is a very quick and fuss-free sauce to make. This isn't to be confused with a basic bechamel white sauce - that is a different type of sauce!

The consistency should be runny, but thick enough to cling to the food with a light coating.

It is a great sauce to serve with fish and seafood, chicken, and pork. You could also use it to drizzle over pasta!

We've had cooks show us photos of their use of our lemon and garlic butter sauce over on Pinterest, and some have used it to coat a whole salmon before baking, some combined with pasta, added to a seafood dish, then baked in the oven, some as a sauce for pouring over asparagus. The uses are endless!

Thanks to everyone who shared their photos! You can see some of the photos of people trying our sauce on our pin in the comments section of Pinterest.

This recipe will make about ½ a cup in quantity. You may not think that is much sauce, however, it is extremely rich because of the butter and cream, and you should only use a little of the sauce when serving. Just enough to add a hint of flavor to your dish.

It is very quick and easy to make, so give it a go and enjoy ourLemon and Garlic Butter Sauce.

Here's a serving suggestion for the lemon and garlic butter sauce, done with our crispy breaded shrimp. So pretty!

Some other serving suggestions,

Great for parties and very easy to do. Just pour the sauce into some dipping bowls and everyone can help themselves.

Instructions

1. In a small saucepan, add a small drop of olive oil and the minced garlic (and shallots if using).

Cook on a low heat until soft.

Then add the white wine, increase the heat to medium and let it cook for about 4 minutes until reduced by approximately ⅓ .

Take care not to burn the garlic or shallots as this will make the sauce taste bitter.

You want to heat the garlic and shallots until translucent and soft, not brown.

2. Remove the pan from the heat and add the butter, stir to combine, then add the cream.

Return the pan to the heat and stir until it begins to bubble.

Remove from heat and add the lemon juice and dill.

Stir, taste the sauce and add salt and pepper to taste. And there you have ourLemon and Garlic Butter Sauce!

** If using shallots, it is common to sieve the sauce before serving so as to remove the shallots and give you a nice smooth sauce.

You don't have to do this if it doesn't bother you!

The photo below shows the lemon and garlic butter sauce but I also added a teaspoon of whole grain mustard for a bit of a kick. It was delicious!

We'd love to hear from you and what you thought of our lemon and garlic butter sauce recipe. Did you make any changes or add some other goodies? Let us know in the comments below. Thanks for reading and happy cooking!

Here's an example of pairing the lemon garlic sauce with my Crispy Breaded Shrimp! Delicious!

Lemon and Garlic Butter Sauce Yield: 1 /2 cup Prep Time: 5 minutes Cook Time: 5 minutes Total Time: 10 minutes Lemon and Garlic Butter Sauce. This is delicious served with seafood, fish, chicken or pork. Very easy and quick to make too! Ingredients ½ cup or 110 ml dry white wine

¼ cup or 55 ml heavy or double cream

2 Tablespoons butter, chilled

1 lemon, juice only

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 Tablespoon chopped fresh dill, or dry

Salt and white pepper to taste Optional extra ¼ cup Finely chopped shallots Instructions In a small saucepan, add a small drop of olive oil and the minced garlic (and shallots if using). Cook on a low heat until soft. Then add the white wine, increase the heat to medium and let it cook for about 4 minutes until reduced by approximately ⅓ . Remove the pan from the heat and add the butter, stir to combine, then add the cream. Return the pan to the heat and stir until it begins to bubble. Remove from heat and add the lemon juice and dill. Stir, taste the sauce and add salt and pepper to taste. Nutrition Information: Yield: 6Serving Size: 1

Amount Per Serving:Calories: 87Total Fat: 7gSaturated Fat: 5gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 2gCholesterol: 21mgSodium: 132mgCarbohydrates: 2gFiber: 0gSugar: 1gProtein: 1g