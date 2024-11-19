Lemon Poppy Seed Overnight Oats - From My Bowl (2024)

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. I may earn a small commission for my endorsement, recommendation, testimonial, and/or link to any products or services from this website.

Quick and easy lemon poppy seed overnight oats are hearty, rich, and my new favorite way to get a daily dose of Vitamin C. Gluten-free, Vegan, Oil-free.

These Lemon Poppy Seed Overnight Oats are bright, tangy, and made with creamy coconut milk to make a flavorful, rich breakfast that will wow your taste buds. Take just 5 extra minutes in the kitchen to prep this recipe the night before and your future self will thank you.

Weekday Mornings Just Got Better If you’re not a morning person, overnight oats are the perfect breakfast for you. They’re quick to make with simple ingredients, easy to prep for the entire week in one sitting, and one of those breakfast recipes you just never get sick of eating. Although I’ve now amassed quite the collection of overnight oats recipes, one of my favorite flavor combinations was missing: Lemon Poppy Seed. The final result is the perfect balance of fresh lemon, creamy coconut, and crunchy poppy seeds and makes an oat recipe that rivals my Lemon Poppy Seed Steel Cut Oats. To all of my overnight oat lovers, I can’t wait for you to try this one!

Ingredients for Lemon Poppy Seed Overnight Oats

You’ll need just 9 basic ingredients to making this healthy breakfast. Here are a few of the must-have ingredients:

Oats: In all of my overnight recipes I recommend using either old-fashioned rolled oats or quick oats. Steel cut oats are too chewy and won’t make the best overnight oats.

In all of my overnight recipes I recommend using either old-fashioned rolled oats or quick oats. Steel cut oats are too chewy and won’t make the best overnight oats. Lemon: For the best lemony flavor, you need both fresh lemon juice and the zest of 1 full lemon (don’t skimp!).

For the best lemony flavor, you need both fresh lemon juice and the zest of 1 full lemon (don’t skimp!). Coconut milk: Most of my easy overnight oats recipes are made with plant milk and vegan yogurt, but for the best rich and creamy flavor, full-fat coconut milk works best here.

Most of my easy overnight oats recipes are made with plant milk and vegan yogurt, but for the best rich and creamy flavor, full-fat coconut milk works best here. Pure maple syrup: A bit of added sugar is needed to sweeten the oat and balance the creamy flavor. I typically use maple syrup, but another liquid natural sweetener would work, too.

A bit of added sugar is needed to sweeten the oat and balance the creamy flavor. I typically use maple syrup, but another liquid natural sweetener would work, too. Chia seeds + poppy seeds: ​Chia seeds help thicken the oatmeal recipe into the perfect creamy consistency while the poppy seeds add texture and a mildly nutty crunch.

How to Make Lemon Poppy Seed Overnight Oats

Caitlin’s Cooking Tips Mix really, really well. The most common cause of thin, watery overnight oats is not mixing the ingredients together well enough before refrigerating. In order to achieve the best, creamy lemon poppyseed oats it’s important to mix the ingredients together until well combined. I like to mix it together once, allow it to sit 5 minutes, then mix it together once more. This ensures all of the flavor combinations have melded together and will become thick and creamy overnight.

The most common cause of thin, watery overnight oats is not mixing the ingredients together well enough before refrigerating. In order to achieve the best, creamy lemon poppyseed oats it’s important to mix the ingredients together until well combined. I like to mix it together once, allow it to sit 5 minutes, then mix it together once more. This ensures all of the flavor combinations have melded together and will become thick and creamy overnight. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours. ​This is not optional. In order for overnight oats to “cook,” it’s important to let them sit for long enough. There’s a reason they’re called overnight oats, after all!

Serving Suggestions

Cold oats are the perfect breakfast to prep the night before a busy week. I typically serve these creamy oats on their own, but that’s not to say you can’t add additional toppings or easy breakfast sides.

Try toppings like a drizzle of cashew butter, fresh berries, shredded coconut, chopped almonds, and/or a dollop of creamy yogurt with a healthy sprinkle of fresh lemon zest.

If you’re looking for more vegan lemon poppy seed recipes, you’ll also love these Vegan Lemon Poppy Seed Muffins, Vegan Lemon Poppy Seed Cake, Lemon Poppy Seed Energy Bites, and this Warm Creamy Lemon Poppyseed Oatmeal.

How to Store Lemon Poppy Seed Overnight Oats

These overnight oats will keep for up to 5 days in the fridge. If you don’t have individual-sized jars like a mason jar, you can store the oats in a large, airtight container and scoop individual servings into bowls in the morning.

I’ve also never tested freezing my overnight oats, but it would likely work. With that being said, overnight oats are so easy to make fresh, I don’t think freezing them ahead of time would save you much meal prep time.

Substitutions and Variations Milk substitutions: Using full-fat coconut milk is highly recommended, but if needed you can substitute another non-dairy milk like oat milk or almond milk, plus 1/2 cup of vegan yogurt to mimic the creaminess.

Using full-fat coconut milk is highly recommended, but if needed you can substitute another non-dairy milk like oat milk or almond milk, plus 1/2 cup of vegan yogurt to mimic the creaminess. Add protein powder: If you’d like to add a protein boost to your oats, addd 1 scoop of your favorite neutral tasting protein powder to the wet ingredients, plus an additional 2 tablespoons of plant milk to balance out the added dry ingredients. Additionally, if the protein powder contains sweetener, omit or reduce the maple syrup to taste.

If you’d like to add a protein boost to your oats, addd 1 scoop of your favorite neutral tasting protein powder to the wet ingredients, plus an additional 2 tablespoons of plant milk to balance out the added dry ingredients. Additionally, if the protein powder contains sweetener, omit or reduce the maple syrup to taste. Chia seeds substitution: Replace with an equal amount of ground flaxseeds or hemp seeds. Hemp seeds are less absorbent, but will work in a pinch!

Recipe FAQs Can I make these overnight oats with water? Technically you can make overnight oats with water, but it won’t be very delicious. Using ingredients like plant milk and/or vegan yogurt adds creaminess, healthy fats, and most importantly, FLAVOR. With just water, your oats are going to be pretty bland. Do I need to rinse my oats for overnight oats? No, unlike when cooking with rice, rinsing oats before using is not necessary. Simply add them to the bowl once the wet ingredients are whisked together. Are overnight oats enough for breakfast? This will vary per person, but overnight oats can be quite filling and are hearty enough to enjoy as a main breakfast dish. If you typically have a bigger appetite, pair the overnight oats with something simple like fresh fruit, add protein powder to the oats, or serve yourself a larger serving size.

