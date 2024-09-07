Lessons on Celebrity Sessions ft Dan Price by Unemployable Podcast (2024)

Unemployable Podcast Aug 09, 2024 00:00 01:35:48

Dealing with Imposter Syndrome ft Robbie RipollWelcome back! This week we have the highly anticipated return of our good friend Robbie Ripoll! Always a blast sharing stories so we know you’ll have a blast watching this episode and don't forget to LIKE, COMMENT, SUBSCRIBE AND SHARE! Aug 15, 202401:04:58 Opening a Sedation Lounge ft Gian KarleThis week on the unemployable podcast, we finally have our new friend and house. The mighty mustacher himself, Gian Karle! I would go into detail about what we spoke of, but where is the fun in that? Kick back, relax and enjoy yourself! Don’t forget to like, comment and subscribe!Aug 15, 202402:18:24 The Comic Book Artist (EXCLUSIVE) ft Joe CasalEnjoy this exclusive episode only for Spotify including our boy Joe Casal!Aug 09, 202402:35:42 How to Judge a Tattoo Contest ft Franco Gomez This week on unemployable, the guys are joint by another South Florida native and best artist no one knows about, Franco Gomez! Aug 09, 202459:42 Lessons on Celebrity Sessions ft Dan PriceWelcome back! This week we have the man himself Dan Price along with our very own Joe Casal! From humble beginnings starting in the tattoo industry, Dan paved his path to success with hard work, hunger and tireless self promotion to now tattooing A list celebrities. Hope you all enjoy and don't forget to LIKE, COMMENT, SUBSCRIBE AND SHARE!Aug 09, 202401:35:48 Flea Market Apprenticeship ft Tatu PandaHappy 69th episode you dirty birds! This week we have a hometown hero Tatu Panda in studio with us talking about his humble, but dysfunctional beginnings tattooing at a flea market to paving his way to becoming a Tattoo elites! Hope you all enjoy and don't forget to LIKE, COMMENT, SUBSCRIBE AND SHARE!Aug 01, 202459:16 A sit down with the Scream Queen ft Ana McFarlaneEllo from down under! This week we have a fun one for ya! All the way from Australia, we have the fabulous Anna McFarlane! We had such a blast taking with her so you're all in for a wild episode. Hope you all enjoy and don't forget to LIKE, COMMENT, SUBSCRIBE AND SHARE!Aug 01, 202449:04 The Dangers of Anesthesia | EP 66 ft Zack Singer |Unemployable PodcastGreetings and salutations fellow unemployees! This week we have our boy Zack Singer on with us!! Zack talks about his come up in the industry, how tattooing at a studio led to his release on rap song, things he’s learned from opening up is own shop and the guys talk of anesthesia tattoo sessions.. Is it worth it? Comment down below your thoughts! Hope you all enjoy and don't forget to LIKE, COMMENT, SUBSCRIBE AND SHARE!Jul 27, 202401:37:40 Pardon My French ft Hugo Feist Greetings and salutations fellow unemployees! This week we have the one and only, HUGO FEIST! Hugo talks about his troubles with his visas in the states, hosting tattoo seminars, opening his own shop and much more! Hope you all enjoy and don't forget to LIKE, COMMENT, SUBSCRIBE AND SHARE!Jul 27, 202401:37:40 The Art of Marketing ft Squire Strahan Greetings and salutations fellow unemployees! This week present have one of my favorite episodes to date! Jon is joined by tattoo legend and inspiration @Ariesrhysing! Hope you all enjoy and don't forget to LIKE, COMMENT, SUBSCRIBE AND SHARE!Jul 27, 202401:37:40 Tattooers Giving Back ft Aries RhysingGreetings and salutations fellow unemployees! This week present have one of my favorite episodes to date! Jon is joined by tattoo legend and inspiration @Ariesrhysing! Hope you all enjoy and don't forget to LIKE, COMMENT, SUBSCRIBE AND SHARE!Jul 27, 202401:37:40 Leaving the Monk Life for Tattooing ft Andy PhoGreetings and salutations fellow unemployees! This week was have one of my favorite episodes to date! Jon is joined by tattoo legend and peace bringer, ​⁠! Joined by our director and editor Danny Lopez, the guys discuss how Andy Pho learned to unlock this creativity, use his social media to motivate his views and dive into his life as a monk. Hope you all enjoy and don't forget to LIKE, COMMENT, SUBSCRIBE AND SHARE!Apr 21, 202401:13:03 Val Shows The Boys The Ropes ft Valentina Riabova This week, the boys are joined by the talented Val Riabova! From art, fashion, tattoos, the art of Shibari to even teaching at seminars and that’s barley scratching the surface! You guys are in for a real treat! Enjoy and please don’t forget to like, comment and subscribe for more!Feb 02, 202453:22 The Most “Florida” Guest Spot Ever ft Kim GrazianoAliens, Tornadoes and Cons, Oh my! On this week’s episode, the guys are joined by the anime ink queen herself, Kim Graziano aka Bunny Machine! Listen to Kim’s journey in the tattoo industry, leaving to Japan when she was only 15 years old, building ANIME Ink Convention from the ground up, her partnership with Ghost Tattoo Supply Co and so much more! 🤯 please remember to like, comment, share and subscribe!Jan 30, 202401:01:43 How My Mother Found My First Tattoo Shop ft Deanna James Have a special episode for you guys this week! The guys are joined by the one and only Deanna James! Deanna inspiring journey to the top is one we can listen to all day! From her supportive mother helping her find her first tattoo shop as a teenager, to opening her own shop, being betrayed by a promising apprentice, her wild ride on INK MASTER and so much more! Enjoy and please don't forget to comment your thoughts, like the video and subscribe!Jan 18, 202401:07:08 Building a career off being a nerd ft Beerye!Finally, the other half of the Baka Bois joined our crew on todays episode of Unemployable. Beerye tells his story of going to the army, then leaving, becoming a fire fighter, then leaving… and yeah eventually he decided to become a tattoo artist! But the COVID hit… ahh just listen, he explains it way better than we can! This episode was a blast so we know you’ll enjoy it as much as we did! 🤜🏼💥🤛🏼 Oh! And check out his sweet ass PEEPEE POOPOO MERCH! https://beeryetattoos.bigcartel.comDec 10, 202301:39:12 Tattooing in South Korea is a CRIME ft Chiwon AnWe have a very special episode this week! An absolute legend in the tattoo industry! ​⁠@antattooinc sat down with the guys to share some truly incredible stories￼! From joining the military to leaving his parents and his home in South Korea. The unbelievable amount of years trying to live a double life as a banker family man while traveling far and wide learning and mastering his craft of tattooing, to opening up his own shop and leaving his mark on the tattoo world! The list goes on and on! Can you imagine having to hide your tattoos not only from your family but… your country?! Insane! It was an absolute honor having Chiwon and we know you guys will love this episode as much as we do! Don’t forget to LIKE, COMMENTS, SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE! Dec 10, 202301:32:28 Being a tattoo artist with NO tattoos ft Goldy ZThis week, the guys are joined by yet another Russian Legend, GOLDY Z! Goldy Shares her come up story from being architect to renowned tattoo artist. Also, what are your thoughts on a tattoo artist who don't have any tattoos themselves. Personally, we think it's pretty rad but we would love to hear your thoughts! joy and please don't forget to LIKE, COMMENTS, SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE! Nov 20, 202301:51:22 For tattooers, by tattooers ft Lainey Beehis week, the guys are joined by Lainey Bee! Fresh off the heels of Golden State Tattoo Expo, the crew share their experience at the con. The likes and dislikes and everything in between. Lainey shares her journey from the Netherlands to the states! Not only is she a phenomenal tattoo artist, but an innovator and creator. She tells her story on creating a tattoo essential, the Stinger Storage plus much more! Enjoy and please don't forget to LIKE, COMMENTS, SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE! Nov 09, 202357:07 Learning to tattoo in Russia ft Daria PirojenkoThis week, we sat down with the incredible Daria Pirojenko all the way from the motherland, RUSSIA! She currently resides in Los Angeles California working with our friends at Monna Lissa Tattoo shop! She shares her stories from tattooing at her grandmother's home to traveling all around the world showcasing her immaculate talents! Enjoy and please don't forget to LIKE, COMMENTS, SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE! Nov 04, 202301:04:23 The Sacrifices of Tattooing ft Stefano AlcantaraThis week, the guys are joined by a legend….and Dan Serna. Stefano Alcantara sits down to discuss his rise from tattooing in his homeland of Peru, dominating the states and becoming a world world renowned artist! It was such an honor having him tell his incredible story and we know you’ll be inspired by journey. Please don’t forget to LIKE, COMMENT, SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE! Nov 04, 202301:22:02 How SULLEN became titans ft Jeremy Hanna!Ever wanted a rad uncle but didn’t have one? Well, look no further￼. Uncle Jeremy of SULLEN￼ Art Collective is your guy! Jeremy sat down with the guys to talk about how the legendary company made their mark,￼ rose to the top of the clothing and tattoo industry and remains there!￼￼￼ From humble garage beginnings, trials and tribulations and the ￼domination of￼ not only the tattoo industry, but the California ￼music￼ scene, extreme sports scene and many more. From collaborations with some of the most renowned tattoo artists, musical royalty and even unsung heroes. SULLEN ￼helped pave the way for so many and we know listening to his stories will definitely leave you with a whole new perspective.Oct 21, 202301:28:47 The Fat Mermaid Boys RAW (PODCAST EXCLUSIVE) The 70s had Charlies angels. The 80s had the Cocaine Cowboys. The 90's had Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch. Now, we have The Fat Mermaid Boys! Jon Nelson, Phil Sommers, Scott Jaffa and Skinny Charlie paths all lead back to Fat Mermaid Tattoo shop in South Florida. Taking it back to where it all began for the boys. Listen and enjoy this RAW and UNCUT podcast.... Probably listen to it outside the presences of children.. Listener discretion is strongly advised. Oct 09, 202302:26:12 Hangover tattoos ft Randy BurnhamEver done a podcast hungover? What about tattooed hungover? This week, the dudes are joined by fellow South Florida tattoo wizard Randy aka RB tattoos who was a tad bit date due to being hungover… But dammit, did he handle himself like a true legend! Randy was an absolute blast to sit and hang with and share stories. Enjoy and don’t forget to comment, like, subscribe and share! Oct 01, 202357:41 The day Cam was accused of stealing ft PHIL SOMMERSYup, you read that right. Cam has been publicly accused of stealing another artist's work. Thankfully, he gets advice from our resident artist and this week's guest, Phil Sommers! The guys review both the tattoo and the stolen design and tells Cam what he did right and what he did wrong. Phil gives us his advice for staying motivated throughout his career. The guys take on questions sent in by our Patrones and much much more. LIKE, COMMENT AND SUBSCRIBE! Sep 29, 202301:17:08 Pony Lawson critiques Cam’s first portrait tattoo LIVE!The guys are joined by the man, the myth, the legend @PonyLawson ! Danny, our director, decided to put Cam in the hot seat by having Pony live critique Cam's very first portrait and it didn't quite go the way cam expected it to go. Also, Pony shares stories from his apprenticeship, his rise as not only just a incredible tattoo artist, but now one of the most top tier tattoo content creators in the game￼. We had a blast having Pony on with us and looking forward to having him back in South Florida! Enjoy the show and remember to like, comment , share and subscribe! Sep 26, 202301:22:38 Creating content with tattoos ft Damnit, Wooddy!This week, we are visited by one of our favorite sketch comedy creators in the tattoo industry, ​⁠! The guys discuss how the skits are slowly changing the tattoo game, the process of writing new skits, the feedback received (the good and the bad) and much more! We had a blast filming this episode so we hope you enjoy it as much as we did! Please remember to like, comment, subscribe and share!Sep 10, 202301:32:56 GET RICH after tattooing ft Loco Dharma!This week, the guys are joined by local tattoo legend Loco Dharma! Jon and Loco drop some knowledge bombs on Cam about being financially prepared for his future in the tattoo industry. Will Cam take this advice and implement it into his life... or will he continue to spend thousands of dollars on UberEats? Only time will tell.....We hope you enjoy this episode and don't forget to LIKE, COMMENT AND SUBSCRIBE! Sep 10, 202301:35:52 Red Flags at Tattoo Shops ft Jordi PlaThis week, the guys are joined by one of our favorite tattoos artists and Ink Master veteran, Jordi Alejando Pla! The guys discuss red flags clients should look when searching for a new tattoo, what happens as soon as you get kicked off of Ink Master, how Covid-19 effected the filming of the show, what Jordi heard while attending Russ Abbott's tattoo seminar (Tattoo Gate) and much more! Don't forget to LIKE, COMMENT AND SUBSCRIBE! Aug 13, 202301:11:12 Episode EIGHTEEN ft Paul Schnell**DISCLAIMER: Cam's cameras SD card was fried so we apologize about that... Could have been worst thought….That camera could have been facing someone more important.** This week, the guys are joined by an old friend and fellow South Florida tattoo artist Paul Schnell aka Paul Schnellmynuts. How does one earn such a rad nickname? Listen and find out! The guys ask if not only dating a tattoo artist, but apprenticing and then working with them is a receipt for disaster. Don't forget to LIKE, COMMENT AND SUBSCRIBE! Jun 01, 202301:58:17 Episode TWENTY ONE ft Joseph HaefsThis week, we had the absolute pleasure of having Joey Vegas join the podcast!....oh, and Dan Serna. Joey dives into his upbringing in the industry, life changing moments and people who saved not only his career, but his life. Joey also dives into the stigma about his social media and why everyone misunderstands the true purpose of his posts. The moment this guy puts out a book about his life, we'll be the first to pre-order that sh*t! Watch and find out why we love JOEY VEGAS! Like, Share, Comment and Subscribe! Jun 01, 202301:23:40 Episode SEVENTEEN ft. Jeff Thomas This week, the guys are joined by a very close friend of Jon's. Jeff Thomas of Fate and Fortune Tattoos and co-owner of Moving Mountain Recovery. Jon and Jeff share childhood stories together and experiences in rough group homes. Cam and Kylah get assessed by Jeff to see if they qualify for their recovery center and much more!If you or anyone you love are struggling with addiction, please reach out to Moving Mountains Recovery at (888) 991-4469 or by visiting https://movingmountainsrecovery.comMay 22, 202301:58:13 Episode NINETEEN ft Trent CharilasThis week, the guys are joined by his very first mentor, Trent Charilas. Trent sheds light on Jon's apprenticeship and shares some pretty crazy stories.. Jon would say he may have over shared a bit 😂 Find out what got Jon fired from his shop and much much more! Don't forget to LIKE, COMMENT AND SUBSCRIBE! **DISCLAIMER: Again, Cam's camera SD was fried so this will be the last podcast without Cam's Cam.... Sorry Cam!**May 22, 202301:44:27