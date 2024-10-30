Lexington Herald-Leader from Lexington, Kentucky (2024)

LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER, LEXINGTON, SUNDAY, AUGUST 30, 1987 Weddings Jean M. McGinnis-J. Dale Massie lI Jean Marie McGinnis, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gerard F.

McGinnis of Lexington, and J. Dale Massie II, son of Mr. and Mrs. Johnny D. Massie of Rocky Mount, N.C., were married Aug.

29 at Christ the King Church. The Rev. Lawrence Hehman officiated at the ceremony. The maids of honor were Monica and Teresa McGinnis, sisters of the bride. Bridesmaids were Susan Yokum, Sandy Carrion and Donna Massie, sister of the groom.

Best man was the father of the groom. Ushers were Larry McGinnis, brother of the bride, Gary Bivens, Howard Joyner and John Rainey. The flower girl was Anne Marie Hill. The bride is a graduate of Lexington Catholic High School, University of Notre Dame in Notre Dame, and the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Va. The groom is a graduate of Deborah A.

War Deborah Ann Warren, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert M. Warren of Lexington, and Patrick Alvey Hayden son of Mr. and Mrs.

Patrick A. Hayden of Lexington, were married Aug. 1 at Christ the King Church. The Rev. Greg Schuler officiated at the ceremony.

The maid of honor was Linda Warren, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Christie Warren, sister of the bride, Laura Hayden, sister of the groom, and Kathleen Warren, Jennifer Smith and Eileen Warren. The best man was Philip B. Mrs. Massie (Jean M.

McGinnis) Rocky Mount High School, Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, N.C., and the University of Virginia in Charlottesville. He is a member of Kappa Alpha fraternity. He is employed by Goodyear Tire Rubber Co. After a cruise to the Caribbean, the couple will live in Akron, A. Hayden Jr.

Shaw. Ushers were Bobby War- Mrs. Hayden (Deborah A. Warren) ren, brother of the bride, Joe Warren, Mike Reff, Robby Hudson Kentucky. and Mark Ward.

The groom is a graduate of The flower girl was Julie Henry Clay High School and atMudd. The ring bearer was Josh- tended Western Kentucky Univerua Warren. sity. He is self-employed. The bride is a graduate of After a wedding trip to BermuLexington Catholic High School da, the couple will live in Lexingand is attending the University of ton.

Tamara J. McDowell-Donald L. Carey Jr. Ms. Sandra M.

Beck of Marion announces the engagement of her daughter, Tamara Jean McDowell, to Donald L. Carey son of Mr. and Mrs. Donald L. Carey Sr.

of Lexington. Miss McDowell is a graduate of Lyon County High School and Lexington Community College. She is employed by the University of Kentucky. Carey is a graduate of Lexington Catholic High School. He is employed by Interstate Batteries of Lexington.

The wedding will be at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at Mount Horeb Presbyterian Church in Lexington. Tamara J. McDowell Janet Spalding-Frank W.

Southall Jr. Mr. and Mrs. Joe P. Spalding of Lebanon announce the engagement of their daughter, Janet Spalding, to Frank W.

Southall son of Mr. and Mrs. F.W. Southall Sr. of Lebanon.

Miss Spalding is a graduate of Marion County High School and Lexington Technical Institute. She is employed by Douglass, Scott Inc. South all is a graduate of Marion County High School and the University of Kentucky. He is a member of Kappa Psi fraternity. He is employed by Southall Pharmacy.

The wedding will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 11 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Lebanon. Janet Spalding Della R.

Riggs-Michael K. Edwards Mr. and Mrs. Herbert C. Riggs of Lexington announce the engagement of their daughter, Della Rae Riggs, to Michael Kent Edwards, son of Mr.

and Mrs. Charles B. Edwards of Lexington. Miss Riggs is a graduate of Henry Clay High School and attended Lexington Technical Institute. She is employed by St.

Joseph Hospital. Edwards is a graduate of Anderson County High School. He is employed by St. Joseph Hospital. The wedding will be at 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 12 at First Baptist Church in Lexington. Della R. Riggs and Michael K. Edwards Johnna A.

Corman-Michael K. Smith Mr. and Mrs. John Corman of Lexington announce the engagement of their daughter, Johnna Ann Corman, to Michael Kent Smith, son of the late Mr. and Mrs.

Joseph Smith of Springfield. Miss Corman is a graduate of Henry Clay High School. She is employed by Lundy's Catering. Smith is a graduate of Washington County High School. He is employed by Joey's Carpet Care.

The wedding will be on Sept. 19 in Lexington. Johnna A. Corman Barbara A. Byrd-Dale Q.

Stevenson Barbara A. Byrd and Dale Q. Stevenson were married July Wesley United Methodist Church. The Rev. Austin V.

Ray officiated at the ceremony. The maid of honor was Sherrice LaShea Byrd, daughter of the bride. Bridesmaids were Frances Carr, Barbara Greenlee and Sherrelle Johnson. The best man was Gregory Brent. Ushers were James Stevenson Cornell Stevenson, Gregory A.

Collings and Manzer Stevenson. The flower girl was Candice Renee Byrd. The ring bearer was Alan Jerome Livingston. The bride is a graduate of Cumberland High School. She is employed by Reliable Services Inc.

The groom is a graduate of Jeanetta A. Caudill-Randy Jeanetta Ann Caudill, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J. Norwood Caudill of Morehead, and Randy L.

Stacy, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harvey L. Stacy of Mallie, were married Aug. 1 at Morehead United Methodist Church.

The Rev. Robb Barlow and the Rev. Timothy P. Rhodes officiated at the ceremony. The matron of honor was Robin B.

Johnson. Bridesmaids were Robin Thornsberry, Denise Fouch and Laryn Tapp. The junior bridesmaid was Loretta Jo Bailey. The best man was James W. Wells.

Ushers were Wes Martin, Bill Redwine and Delbert Ault. The junior groomsman was Philip Henson. The flower girl was Jessica M. Caudill, sister of the bride. The ring bearer was Brett Redwine.

The bride is a graduate of Rowan County High School and is attending Morehead State University in Morehead. Sandra D. Bailey-Steven Mr. and Mrs. Richard M.

Macheske of Lake St. Louis, announce the engagement of her daughter, Sandra Darlene Bailey, to Steven Douglas Nicholson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph E. Nicholson Jr.

of Lexington. Miss Bailey is a graduate of Henry Clay High School and attended the University of Kentucky. She is employed by McBride Son Cos. Nicholson is a graduate of Tates Creek High School and attended Central Kentucky State Vocational-Technical School. He is employed by Nicholson Tool Mold Co.

The wedding will be at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at Central Christian Church in Lexington. Geneva L. Franck-Michael Mr.

and Mrs. Harry G. Boling of Versailles and Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Franck of Maynardville, announce the engagement of their daughter, Geneva Lynn Franck, to Michael Pless Brandenburg, son of Mr.

and Mrs. Lowell E. Brandenburg of Lexington. Miss Franck is a graduate of Woodford County High School and the University of Kentucky. She is employed by Intellitek Computer Corp.

Brandenburg is a graduate of Bryan Station High School and Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond. He is employed by the U.S. government. The wedding will be at 2:30 p.m. Oct.

10 at Calvary Baptist Mr. and Mrs. Stevenson (Barbara A. Byrd) Tates Creek High School. He is employed by Connections and YMCA.

The couple will live in Trotwood, Ohio. L. Stacy Mr. and Mrs. Stacy' (Jeanetta A.

Caudill) The groom is a graduate of Carr Creek High School and Morehead State University. He is employed by Morehead State University. After a wedding trip to Atlantic City, N.J., and New York City, the couple will live in Morehead. D. Nicholson Sandra D.

Bailey and Steven D. Nicholson P. Brandenburg Church in Lexington. Geneva Franck Michael Brandenburg Shelly L. Sally Stoner of Lexington and Jim Stoner of Delray Beach, announce the engagement of their daughter, Shelly Lynn Stoner, to R.T.

Sutton, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert A. Sutton of Mount Sterling. Miss Stoner is a graduate of Montgomery County High School and Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond.

She is employed by the Grant County Board of Education. Sutton is a graduate of Montgomery County High School and the University of Kentucky. He is employed by Hoover Group Inc. The open wedding will be at 7:30 p.m. Sept.

5 at First Baptist Church in Mount Sterling. Diane Casey-John Kennedy Joanne Watts of Harrodsburg announces the engagement of her daughter, Diane Casey, to John Kennedy, son of Bill and Ann Kennedy of Lexington. Miss Casey is a graduate of Mercer County High School. She i is employed by Regis Hair Stylist. Kennedy is a graduate of Tates Creek High School.

He is employed by Central Rock Co. The wedding will be at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 5 at Mount Carmel Christian Church in Winchester. Susan Q.

Rankin-R. Danny Miller Susan Quinn Rankin, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Rankin of Nicholasville, and R. Danny Miller, son of Mrs.

Adam Miller of Lexington and the late Dr. Miller, were married Aug. 29 at Immanuel Baptist Church. The Rev. William Ransford officiated at the ceremony.

The matron of honor was Tammie Hurt. Bridesmaids were Ellen Edington, Michele Miller, Vicki Rhorer and Karen Sims. The best man was Paul Miller. Ushers were Adam Miller, David Miller, Mark Miller and Robby Rankin. The flower girl was Kari Rustay.

The ring bearer was Kyle Rustay. The bride is a graduate of Tates Creek High School. She is employed by Kiger Insurance Group. The groom is a graduate of Mrs. Miller (Susan Q.

Rankin) Henry Clay High School and tended the University of tucky. He is self-employed. After a wedding trip to Head Island, S.C., the couple live in Lexington. Connie R. -Thomas H.

Rogers Connie Renee Carter, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Carter of Lexington, and Thomas Hobson Rogers, son of Mr. and Mrs. George T.

Rogers Sr. of Lexington, were married July 25 at Providence Christian Church. The Rev. Milton Lowe officiated at the ceremony. The matron of honor was Denice Connors, sister of the bride.

Bridesmaids were Rhonda Bower, Donna Scott and Pennie Young. The best man' was George T. Rogers brother of the groom. Ushers were Rick Crawford and Billy Crawford, brothers of the bride, Jeff Marshall, Darryl Penticuff and Jeff Bivins. The bride is a graduate of Tates Creek High School and Fugazzi Business College.

She is employed by Dr. Jeffrey Foxx. The groom is a graduate of Tates Creek High School and is Heather D. Sturgill-Danny Mr. and Mrs.

Roy Sturgill of Prestonsburg announce the engagement of their daughter, Heather Dawn-Sturgill, to Danny John Patton, son of Mr. and Mrs. Danny Patton of Estill. Miss Sturgill is a graduate of Prestonsburg 'High School and is attending Prestonsburg Community College. Patton is a graduate of Allen Central High School and attended Prestonsburg Community College.

He is in the Air Force. The wedding will be at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 12 at St. Martha's Catholic Church in Prestonsburg.

Robin Nantz-Mark H. Miller Martha Hall of Owensboro announces the engagement of her daughter, Robin Nantz, to Mark Miller, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harry T. Miller of Lexington.

Miss Nantz is a graduate of Daviess County High School and Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green. She is employed by Daughters of Charity Health Information Systems. Miller is a graduate of Danville High School and WKU. He is employed by Disc Jockey. The wedding will be at 2 p.m.

Sept. 12 at Calvary Temple in Owensboro. Mrs. Rogers (Connie R. Carter) attending the University of Kentucky.

He is employed by 1 Hour Photo Inc. After a trip to Freeport, Bahamas, the couple will live in Lexington. J. Patton Heather D. Sturgill Robin Nantz and Mark H.

