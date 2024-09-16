Lexington Herald-Leader from Lexington, Kentucky (2024)

hole of hole of D-8 The Saturday Herald and Leader, Saturday, August 20, 1977 Obituaries Information in Notices is Furnished by the Mortuaries (Continued from D-7) burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Albert, Bill, and James Buffin, Lewis, Marsh and Walter Traugott. State BYRD Mrs. Josephine Byrd, 78, 209 West Lincoln Street, died Thursday at U.K. Medical Center after a brief illness.

A native of Anderson County, she was a member of the Evergreen Baptist Church. Survivors are five nieces, Mrs. Willie Mae Hudson, Mrs. Lucy Murphy, Mrs. Flora McKee, Miss Mayme Penny, all 'of Lawrenceburg, Mrs.

Alice Vixler, Frankfort; three nephews, William Penny, Lawrenceburg, Roger Pleasant, Washington, D.C., Robert Penny, several great-nieces and nephews and other relatives. Funeral services 2 p.m. today at the J.K. Hobbs Funeral Home, Versailles, by Rev. W.M.

Garlington, with burial in Woodland Hills Cemetery, Lawrenceburg. CENTERS Myrtle Centers, 76, Stanton, died early Friday morning at the St. Joseph Hospital following a short illness. She was a native of powell County, and. a member of the Middle Fork Church of God.

She is survived by her husband, Everett Centers; three daughters, Mrs. Mildred May, Lexington, Mrs. Geneva Ledford, Mrs. Mae Vaughn, both of Stanton; thirteen grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one sister, Mrs. Stella Ewen, Winchester; one brother, Moses Morton, Stanton.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete. Mrs. Centers is at Hearne Funeral Home, Stanton. CLAY Miss Christine Clay, 66, died at the JohnsonMathers Nursing Home after a long illness. She was a native of Nicholas County, daughter of the late Silas and Martha Belle Stephens Clay, and a member of the Carlisle Christian Church.

She is survived by three sisters, Mrs. Sherman Bennett, Owensville, Mrs. Pearl Planck, Higginsport, Ohio, Mrs. Virgie Ritchie, Mayslick, one half-sister, Mrs. Wallace Moran, Flemingsburg; one brother, Sid Clay, Carlisle.

Services 2 p.m. today at the MathersShearer Chapel, conducted by Rev. Eugene White, with interment in the Longview Cemetery, Bethel. FORSYTHE Harold Lee Forsythe, 52, "husband of Mrs. Mildred Simpson Forsythe, R.R.3, Williamstown, died Wednesday.

He was the owner of the Forsythe Volkswagen Repair Service. He was born in Grant County, son of Maude Forsythe, Williamstown, and the late 0.L. Forsythe. He was a member of the Mt. Olivet Church of Christ and veteran of World War II.

Other survivors are one daughter, Mrs. Dale (Pat) Godsey, Williamstown; two sons, Allan Lee Forsythe, Laurel, Stanley Lawrence Forsythe, Erlanger; two sisters, Mrs. Belve Johnson and Mrs. Marley Dunn, both of Lexington; four grandchildren, Sarah Elizabeth Forsythe, Erlanger, Darlene, Doris, and Diane Hoosier, Laurel, Md. Funeral services 2 p.m.

Sunday at the El- 016 ANNOUNCEMENTS $1000 REWARD for information leading to the arrest conviction of persons or person vandalizing equipment in Totesbrook Subd. August 17. 252-2909. Riggs Construction. 020 PERSONALS A lot of people care have loined together to pray.

If you have a prayer request call 276-2710 B's 24 hour wake up service. We make, break remind you of appointment, keep phone numbers for you and addressing and mailIng. Call 254-2776. DATES GALORE! Meet exciting singles. Call DATELINE toll free: 800-451-3245.

DIVORCEE would like to meet tall man 40-50 who enjoys theatre, dancing and having fun. Send details about self to Herald Leader Box 39. GENTLEMAN, 40, non attached, owns good home in country with security wishes to meet non attached attractive lady 28 to 40 years that is clean and a good person. Send information to Herald Leader Box 58. GETTING MARRIED? 100 wedding invitations, $14.90.

CREATIVE REPRODUCTIONS 276-1488. PREGNANT Need help All choices offered. Toll free. 9am-9pm. 1-800-438-8113.

TV Boring? Trade books, comics, records, Playboys! Booktrader Lime, 10-6 daily, WEDDING service starting at $45. LaDUE'S FLOWER STALL, 846-4314 024 CHILD CARE BABYSITTING Day, hour, or week. Excellent care loves children. Monticello area 278-0937. BABYSITTING.

Winburn, $18.50 week, Mon-Fri, days or nites, hot meals, experienced, 299-7303. BABYSITTING- my home. Tates Creek Area. Breakfast, lunch. Mon-Fri.

Experienced. 272-5580. BIG BIRD SOUTH 2924 Clays Mill 278-0012 All day Kindergarten nursery CALVARY KIDDIE CORRAL Day Care Preschool. Mon thru Fri. 7 A.M.

til 6 P.M. 898 E. High St. 4 blocks from U.K. State Licensed.

266-1201. CHILD CARE ages 3 5 yrs. old. Have fenced-in yard references. Gainsway area.

272-5692. CHILD CARE full time and after school, Mon Robinwood, references, 277-4485. CHILD CARE IN my home preferring children age 2 and older Gainesway area. 272-3304. CHILD CARE Services, convenient to downtown University, 6:30 5:30 per week.

Pumpkin Shell Day Nursery, 430 E. Maxwell, 252-4055 days, 266-6051 nights. CHILDCARE Fulltime, days, Ages infant 4. Cooperstown. 255-4586.

COMMUNITY MONTESSORI School is currently taking applications for a new primary level (ages 6) classroom. Inquiries to 269-2243 or 873-8648. DILLION'S CHILDREN'S HOUSE Ages 3 6 A.M. to 6 P.M. Licensed Kindergarten Program Morning or Afternoon $15 per week Licensed Day Care Program $32.50 per week Limited Enrollment 135 WALTON AVE.

254-9916 EXPERIENCED Mother babysitting in my home. Nutritious Meals. 3 yrs. up. UK area.

278-5357. GOOD SHEPHERD Day School beginning its 20th year on Sept. 6, has a few openings in its afternoon session. Offering small classes, individual attention, certified teachers, special instructors for French, music P.E., well-equipped playgrounds classrooms stressing development of the whole child all within the church setting. Limited space available for 3 year olds, 4 year olds readiness students.

Call 252-1744. KINDERGARTEN OPENINGS, Southern Methodist Church, 2356 Harrodsburg Rd. 277-2129. WOULD LIKE TO BABYSIT overnight in someone else's home. 233- 9900.

KINDERGARTEN Porter Memorial Baptist Church. Offers accredited 4 5 year old program. Limited class size now enrolling for Fall classes. For information call, 272-3441. RACQUET BALL INTERESTED IN A MEMBERSHIP in a new club being organized in Lexington? Excellent location and top facilities are in the planning stage.

Any error 108 Musical Instruments 244 Cars For Sale should be reported immediately by calling 112 Plants Fertilizers 232 Auto Insurance 254-5577. 107 Garage Sales 228 Auto Loans 116 Livestock 224 Auto Parts Accessories 120 Pets 236 Antique Cars 003 LEGALS SEALED BIDS duplicates will be received at the Beattyville Housing Authority on the 6th of September, 1977 at 10 A.M. Bids will be open and publicly read allowed for installation of 3 stairwells and 1 parking area. A copy of the proposed plans in in the Housing Authority office and may be seen between the hours from 10 A.M. til A.M.

from this date until bid opening. Anyone wishing to bid may do so by contacting The Executive Director Mrs. E.J. Caudill at 606-464-8471. The Beattyville Housing Authority, Beatyville, KY.

We have the right to reject any and all bids. PROFESSIONAL 008 SERVICES PIANO LESSONS, Beginning and Intermediate. Qualified Teacher, 272-3368. PIANO LESSONS for children and adults. Experienced teacher.

Phone 272-6070. QUALITY Piano Instructor, of Graduate, $4 per lesson, 278-0169. RETIRED ACCOUNTANT with wide experience seeks part-time work. phone 255-1593. CLASSIFIED IS THE PLACE TO FOCUS FINID! Focus your attention on the many opportunities offered in the Classified columns each day.

You'll find it pays off handsomely. Herald-Leader CLASSIFIED ADS Phone 254-5577 012 LOST FOUND LOST -SIBERIAN HUSKEY black white female, brown eyes. 269- 5478. LOST- -Miniature brown Dachshund; Charlotte, N.C. license.

Reward. Call 266-5363. STRAYED OR Stolen from Elmhurst farm. Alaskan Husky. Black white, blue eyes, answers to name REWARD.

CALL 299-6709. 016 ANNOUNCEMENTS ARTS FAIR Woodland Park, rescheduled to Sunday, Aug. 21, 1 noon to 7 p.m. Cosponsored by the Lexington Art League the Division of Parks Recreation. CATERING: co*cktail parties, wedding receptions, party foods for home entertaining, 255-3507.

ELVIS Artist will oil paint or pencil Elvis. Please provide own picture. 858-3404. GYMNASTICS Registration for the first fall session at National Gym-Tyme will begin August 29th from 4 til 8 PM. Call 252-1903 for class times fees.

NOTICE to Handicapped persons. Care for outer patients, part-time. Wigginton. 254-8751. PIANO LESSONS.

Beginner level. Children or adults. $4 per lesson. 252-8514. PRIVATE financial help needed, wanting to go big, new business, starting from ground up, is in need of partner, male or female, wanting to build new building approx.

50,000 sq.ft., need equipment and small inventory, location negotiable, preferably Elizabethtown or Lexington area. Reply to Herald-Leader Box 60. $50.00 REWARD For any information leading to the arrest conviction of person or persons who stole a ladder -back rocking chair, a ladder-back straight chair a folding chair from a residence on Bryant Rd. Please write Herald Leader Box 61, 239 W. Short Lexington, Ky, 40507.

WANTED volunteer Country Western variety show, also Gospel group for benefit stage production for local civic group, Friday August 26, 8-10 P.M. 266-1502. EXPERIENCED Piano Teacher has few openings. Beginners, Intermediates, any age. $3 half hour.

254- 0866. WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHY. $50. Call Don Davis, 272-1926 for compiete details. Anytime.

PROFESSIONAL 008 SERVICES PROFESSIONAL 008 SERVICES UNCONTESTED DIVORCES $150, other legal work $40 hr. Melbourne Mills 106 N. Main Versailles, 873-8714. VOICE LESSONS, teens adults, experienced teacher with masters in voice, 272-1886. 012 LOST FOUND FOUND: Black male cat, tips of ears cut off.

Albany Rd. vicinity, 277-5616. FOUND German Shepherd female, 6 -8 months, choke chain collar, Lansdowne area. 278-1537. FOUND 2 or 3 month old St.

Bernard puppy, W. Short St. area. 254- 9468. FOUND- Short black male dog, white chest, brown ears.

Black leather collar. day, 269-5643, 255- 8345. FOUND small black white female dog in UK Medical Center area wearing flea collar, 277-9125. FOUND: Walking Cane, Maxwell St. Call describe to claim.

233-1809. LOST Airport, antique bar pin with 3 diamonds. Reward. 606-734-4665. LOST Bag of clothing from dry cleaning truck, Southland Dr.

area. Aug. 11th. Liberal reward for information leading to return of clothing. call 255-1444.

LOST: Black half-Lab dog, white chest, Lansdowne area, reward. 277-4321. LOST: 2 female Harlequin Great Danes, near Clays Mill Rd. Please call 278-1743. LOST Kitten, solid gray, long haired, in Cardinal Valley Area, 272-1481.

LOST Male 1 year old white gray cat, in Garden Springs area, no collar, answers to name of Friskie, reward. 277-5500. LOST mixed POMERANIAN vellow with white fluffy tail, about 8 inches tall, red collar white flea collar named SAM. Lost in Gainesway area, REWARD. 272- 9495.

LOST: $25 REWARD. "Tangerine," yellow female cat, white collar, pregnant, Chevy Chase area. 259- 1635. LOST: Standard red Dachshund, tatoo identification under right leg. Reward.

276-1051. LOST Wednesday Aug, 17th FG200 Yamaha Guitar at Southland Bowling Lanes. $75 reward. 8 A.M. til 3 P.M.

277-4533. 3 P.M. til 11:30 P.M. 277-5746. LOST: Ladies ring, Patchen Village area, setting, call 269-7777.

BIDS Being accepted for construction of 30,000 sq. ft. Truck Dealership, building on US at Ivel, Kentucky. Pre engineer structure. For plans specifications or more information please contact: LIGHT GUTHRIE ARCHITECTS 2001 EUCLID AVE.

BRISTOL, VIRGINIA, 24201 PHONE 703-466-3322 BID DATE AUGUST 30TH, 1977, 2 P.M. 024 CHILD CARE KINDERGARTEN: Gardenside Baptist Church, Alexandria 9 Dr. Enroll now. 277-7391, 278-6534. KINDERGARTEN OPENINGS: Broadway Baptist Harrodsburg Pasadena Dr.

Structured reading math readiness program. Tuition $30 month. 277-6401, 278-9966. LEXINGTON'S FINEST $20.00 Weekly. Eastland Day School 253-1573, 252-4516.

LITTLE FOLKS DAY NURSERY. opening for pre-school age children, open from 6:30 A.M. to 5:30 P.M. Close to Turfland Mall, 277- 1510. MAR-GILL DAY NURSERY In Cardinal Valley.

254-7012. Hours 7. 5:45. Ages infant-6. MOTHER will do babysitting in my home.

River Park Area. Phone 272-0229. NORTHERN Heights Christian Kindergarten, still accepting registrations, 511 Thurman must call by Sunday. 299-1251 or 299-9362. PIXIE PRE-SCHOOL Creative learning program for 3 and 4 year olds.

Morning classes only. Call 278-3098. Small Fry School Enroll for the 77-78 school year. Excellent kindergarten, pre-kindergarten 3 year old program. 5-3-2 days a week.

277-6813 After school pick up service for school age children. TOT 'N' TODDLER Day Care is now accepting applications for enrollment for children six weeks to five years of age. Phone 299-1313. WILL BABYSIT my home. Lansdowne area.

4 yrs. older. 272- 3884. WILL KEEP Babies in my home. Clays Mill area.

277-5680. Employment 028 HELP WANTED A LEADING Consumer Finance company is seeking individual interested in a career in consumer finance. Excellent fringe benefits, liberal vacation plan, group insurance many others. Only those interested in promotions advancement opportunities need apply. For personal interview, call Phil Nardell, Associates Financial Services 355 Southland 276-1571.

A NEED FOR GENERAL LABORERS FORKLIFT DRIVERS We can fit you into almost any work schedule, full or. part time work available for those with limited or unlimited scedules. MANPOWER TEMPORARY SERVICES. 2040 Regency Rd. 278-7418 $100 A WEEK plus room, board laundry, 23 consecutive days on, 5 consecutive days off.

Houseparent. Apply Stewart Home School, Rt. 7, Frankfort Ky. 40601, 502-227-4821. ACCIDENT SICKNESS INSURANCE BROKERAGE MANAGER, Cincinnati based A Insurance Brokerage Firm is seeking a qualified manager for our Lexington Office.

2 Years of A insurance experience is necessary, life background helpful, salary and bonus, plus fringe benefits. Send resume to Herald-Leader Box 37. ACCOUNTANT Excellent opportunities for aggressive individual with degree and a minimum of 2 years experience. Call 606-679-7401 to see if you qualify. ACCOUNTING BUSINESS Teacher, Junior College, Winchester Low salary, Flexible schedule.

Lexington 293-2359, Winchester, 744-6212. ACCOUNTING CLERK Progressive energy related company located in London, Ky. has position available for accounting clerk with 2 or more years general accounting experience. Must be self-starter career-motivated. We offer a comprehensive fringe benefit package.

If this is the opportunity you have been waiting for, send resume in confidence to: Personnel Manager, Route 9, Box 15, London, 40741. ACCOUNTS CLERK General office work with billing experience, keypunch experience helpful. Call 254-2346. Equal Opportunity Employer. ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE BOOKKEEPER: Immediate full time, knowledge of NCR billing machine helpful.

Reply in confidence with resume to Jim Allison, WLAP, P.O.Box 11670, Lexington, 40511. No phone calls, no agents. ADMINISTRATOR WANTED For. personal care home in Lexington area. For appointment call 606-234- 2606 collect.

AIR CONDITIONING Furnace Instaliers, experienced only, full time work, apply 2-4 pm. Custom Air Heating and Air Conditioning, 1410 N. Lime. ALLIED SPORTING GOODS is now accepting applications for sales in the bowling department, fishing, camping, shoes, athletics, clothing registers. Apply in person Allied Sporting Goods, Southpark Shopping Center.

Equal Opportunity Employer. ANIMAL Control Humane Officers wanted. Knowledge of animals city helpful, neat in appearance, able to work well with public. Apply in person, Mon. through Wed.

Lexington Humane Society, 1600 Old Frankfort Pike. APARTMENT MANAGER Couple, handy, reliable, bondable, for 16 units. P.O. Box 4423, Lexington, KY 40504. Apple Pickers! Experienced pickers only.

Able to pick 100 bu. or more per day. References. $280 per week potential. Lodging furnished.

Contact GARRETT ORCHARDS. 873-3767. APPLICATIONS being taken for stock and sales clerk, experience on cash register helpful. Must apply in person: Fayette Cigar Store, 137 E. Main.

Assistant Managers Jerry's Restaurant Long John Silver's of Paris is now accepting opplications for assistant manager. Send resume to A.B. Pulliam, for Long John Silvers and to Gary Egelston for Jerry's. Jerry's Restaurant, Box 387 Paris, KY, 40361. ATTENTION Laborers needed for new cleaning contract in town.

Positions available for men women, full part time. Apply 1389 Alexandria Suite 5. BABY SITTER to care for my infant in your home, north or east end of town, 5 days per week. 293- 2975. BABYSITTER 5 days a week.

Call after 5:30, 272-8137. BABYSITTER. Gardenside arpa, my home after school, occasional evenings, must be reliable, 276- 2250. BABYSITTER: My home, school schedules. good pay, reliable, references, 276-2192.

BABYSITTER needed port time for Kindergartener in your home. Pickway Subdivision, call after 6 P.M. 272-1201. AUTOMOTIVE DETAILMAN Immediate opening for experienced individual. Commission.

Apply 179 Midland Avenue. BABY SITTER in my home Monday thru Friday, 9 a.m. til 5 p.m. references required. 269-2793.

028 HELP WANTED AUTO BODY MECHANIC DO YOU WANT TO WORK IN A PLACE WITH PRESTIGE AND HIGH INCOME OPPORTUNITY? We believe our shop offers the highest income opportunity in Kentucky. You will work in a clean, well lighted Atmosphere, Modern Equip- ment, Hospitalization, Life Insuronce, Paid Vacations. QUANTRELL CADILLAC 1490 New Circie Rd. BABYSITTER Needed, live in care for 18 month old child. Must be mature lady, dependable, have good references.

269-1675. BABYSITTER Needed for 2 children, 1 year old, in my home. 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Must have own transportation. Hermitage Hills Subdlision, 299-0997.

BABYSITTER: 7 year old, after school, Northern elementary district. 299-2098. BACK HOE OPERATOR Experienced track rubber tired back hoe operator in sewer line construction industrial work. Apply 1235 Lisle Rd. BEAUTICIAN: Privately owned shop, liberal guaranteed salary, paid vacations, Christmas bonus, prefer older operator.

266-7569 anytime. BEST WESTERN LEXINGTON needs experienced front desk clerks night auditor, 925 Newtown Pike. Apply to Shirley Smith. BLUEGRASS AUTO CLUB needs sales people to work in the office, 5 til 9 MOn. thru Fri.

Sales experience helpful, must be 21 years of age, license driver insurable, contact Chuck at 254-7733 between 5 P.M. 9 P.M. BLUEGRASS LIMOUSINE SERVICE Part time driver, weekends and nights. Apply in person at the Airport 9 to 4. Must be 21.

BOOKKEEPER For non-profit corporation, salary up to $600 month, depending on experience. Duties in addition to bookkeeping include maintaining of mailing list, phone answering, processing mailing monthly newsletter, some typing. Send references resume to P.O. Box 275, Frankfort, KY 40601. BOOKKEEPER needed to do light bookkeeping, accounts payable receivable.

Familiar with peg board system, light typing, some weekend work involved. $500 per mo. Send information to First Property Management, 515 Laketower Suite 533, Ky, 40502. BRICK LAYERS WANTED, experienced only, 299-6972, 299-2668. BRICK LAYERS Block layers must be experienced, plenty of work.

254-6073, 255-4613. BURGER QUEEN Now taking applications for full and part time help, day or night available, apply at 3391 Tates Creek Pike. BUS BOY, Dishwasher, Hostess (must be 21). 154 Patchen 266- 1116. BUS BOY NEEDED: 5 days per week, must be out of school.

40 hours per week, wage plus meal. Apply in person at Columbia Steak House 11, 1425 Alexandria Dr. after 5 p.m. BUS DRIVERS Good paying part time job ($3.07 hourly beginning). Needed 2 hours A.M.

2 hours P.M. Qualifications, 21 or over, good health, furnish good references. Driver training provided. Apply in person only at Pupil Transportation on Spring Hill Dr. BUSBOYS part time day shift, apply in person, 2467 Nicholasville Lex.

BUSY PHYSICIANS OFFICE Register patients, file insurance claims, etc. Some experience preferred. Occasional Saturday mornings. Excellent fringe benefits, Salary negotiable. Please send resume to Herald-Leader Box 33.

CARPENTER Must be able to read blueprints and supervise men, must have own tools and transportation. Also need 2 experienced framers. See Conrad at The Oaks or call 253-2928. CARPENTERS Carpenter's Helpers. Call 269-2488 after 5 p.m.

CARPENTERS Experienced, call after 6pm, 255-0412. CARPENTERS HELPERS 3 needed. Call after 5 P.M. 276-2835. CASHIER Apply in person 550 S.

Broadway CASHIER Part time full time openings available for the 11 p.m. 7 a.m. shift. Must be 21, dependable honest. Apply in person at Shop 'N.

Go Office. 2069 Regency Circle, Suite A. CASHIER TYPIST Full time employment, mature lady preferred. Apply in person only: Sparr Kaybee, 305 W. Main.

CHEF WANTED Working executive. This country club has history tradition. Needs flair expertise in banquets special parties. Must be member service oriented, and strong in employee motivation, purchasing cost control. Salary open, commensurate with experience.

Send resume photo to P.O. Box 1645, Huntington, WV 25717. CHEFS CHEFS ASSISTANTS Experience necessary. Good salary. Be willing to relocate.

606-789-3486. Enchanted Forest Dinner Club, Woodland Place, Paintsville, 41240. CHOIR DIRECTOR Needed for small rural church. Involves weekly trip Sunday morning service, plus some special services. Salary will be discussed.

Contact Mrs. Jacobs, 502-695-2673, Frankfort, or Mrs. Barrows, 846- 4364, or Mrs. Ginter, 846-4791, Woodford to set up an appointment. CHRISTIAN STUDENTS Wanted start as a Freshmen or sophom*ores in small Junior College.

Class work transfers. Personal aftention, Christian Standards. Only thing missing is you. Southeastern Christian College Winchester 744-6212 CHURCH SECRETARY: Enioy working with people, excellent typist, knowledge of office machine, general office duties, salary commensurate with ability, fringe benefits, vacation, holidays, 35 hour week, hospitalization life insurance. Send resume to Herald Leader Box 46.

CLERK for part time work in Liqvor store, 3 days per week, 269- 2539. COLLEGE STUDENTS Wonted for Mens Clothing Sales in store, 277- 1121. COLLEGE STUDENTS: Needed for motel desk clerk. Must be able to work weekends. Call 299-8776, 10 -4 weekdays.

COMMERCIAL FOODS TEACHER teacher needed for full time position. Minimum requirments, college graduate with an appropriate moior or 4 years experience in food preparation at a large scale commercial or institutional foods facility. Related vocational training may substitute for required college. Salary $710 to 5951 per month. Commensurate with education and experience.

Call Central Kentucky State Vocational Technical School, 255-8501. Equal Opportunity Employer. 028 HELP WANTED CLERK-Delivery Man, evenings Saturday. Apply in person only, Zandale Pharmacy, 2254 Zandale Center. COLLECTION Experience required bookkeeping background helpful to perform accounts receivable input into computer collect outstanding accounts.

Call Mr. Paynter, Kentucky Business College, 253-0621. Equal Opportunity Employer. liston-Stanley Funeral Home, Williamstown, with burial in Williamstown Cemetery. Friends may call 4-9 p.m.

today. Casketbearers will be Holton Smith, Fred May, Dale Forther, Frank Taylor, Edwin Edmondson, Mark Schultz. Memorials may be made to the Grant County Hospital or Mt. Olivet Church of Christ. W.R.

Milward Mortuary-Broadway1 in charge of local arrangements. MEFFORD Mrs. Mary Eliza Mefford, 83, died Thursday afternoon at the Springhaven Nursing Home, Georgetown. A native of Scott County, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Mrs. Susie Lightfoot McIntyre and was a member of the Missionary Baptist Church.

Survivors are two brothers, Rev. L.A. McIntrye, Evansville, Robert McIntyre, Georgetown; one grandson, John Mitchell, Louisville; several greatgrandchildren; a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. today at the Martyn-Hurley Funeral Home, Georgetown, with Rev.

Victor McKinney officiating. Burial in the Maple Grove Cemetery. The family may be reached at 337 Chambers Avenue, phone 863-1685. MONROE Edwin A. Monroe, 80, R.R.5, Falmouth, husband of the late Emily Fronk Monroe, died Thursday at Edgemont Manor Nursing Home, Cynthiana.

He was a retired farmer, member of the Falmouth United Methodist Church, Orion Masonic Lodge, Falmouth, and the Riverside Cemetery Board. Survivors are two sons, Edwin Monroe, Falmouth, Theodore Monroe, Cynthiana; five grandchildren, Edwin Alexander Monroe III, Emily Jane, Theo, Joseph, and James Monroe. Funeral services 2 p.m. today at the Woodhead Funeral Chapel, Falmouth, by Rev. Carl Sears and Rev.

G.G. Kitson. Burial in Riverside Cemetery. SMITH Tony G. Smith, 53, husband of Shirley George Smith, Lexington, died Thursday at the V.A.

Hospital in Lexington, after a long illness. He was a native of Garrard County, son of the late James Winton Smith and Etta Tussey Alsop, a veteran of WWII, and an employee of the V.A. Hospital in Lexington. Other survivors include one daughter, Miss Teresa Smith, Lexington; one step-daughter, Vicky Stephens, Cincinatti; four step-sons, Rick Johnson, Boloxi, Ken Johnson, Lexington, David and Jonathan Johnson, both of Cincinatti; two sisters, Mrs. Addie Jo Shipley, Georgetown, Mrs.

Alice Whitaker, Lexington; one brother, Sam B. Smith, Lexington; one half-sister, Mrs. Julia Dixon, Ocala, three half-brothers, William Smith, Verona, James Winton Smith, Lexington, Sim Wheeler, Louisville; two stepgrandchildren; one aunt, Mrs. Nannie Hale, Richmond; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services 10:30 a.m.

today at the Tucker Funeral Home, Georgetown, conducted by Dr. Dan C. Moore, with burial in Providence Cemetery, Mercer County. Casketbearers will be Asa Clem, Kenneth Dalzell, L.D. Puckett, Elmer Shipley, Troy Sparks, R.D.

Graves. COMPUTER OPERATOR- PROGRAMMER. Master's degree, 5 years or more experience, IBM 1130, PDP 1134 experience desirable. Salary negotiable. Send resume to Dean of College, Transylvania University, Lexington, KY 40508.

CONSTRUCTION Superintendent for roofing company. Must be able to read blueprints and specifications, 2 year minimum experience In construction. Salary depending on experience. Please call 252-0107 for Interview. COOK 11 am to 3 pm.

Bus Boy. 5 day week. 2 co*cktail waitresses and 1 food waitress. Comer's. COOK experience necessary, for appointment call, 253-1573.

COOKS Breakfast experience necessary. Apply in person, Perkins Cake Steak, 729 S. Lime. COOKS Cashier needed, apply Kentucky Fried Chicken, 696 New Circle Rd. COOKS, NIGHT AUDITOR DESK CLERK WANTED.

APPLY IN PERSON ONLY, DAYS INN, N. BROADWAY. COOKS Prep Personnel, male or female, apply at Joe Bologna's, New Circle Rd. or at Maxwell location. TEACHER For Adult Activities Center of the Harrison County Sciety for Retarded Citizens.

Experience with retarded related education background required. Contact Harrison County Comprehensive Care Center, 606- 234-6940. COSMETICIAN full time, Monday thru Friday, Please apply in person Sageser Drugs, 392 Southland Dr. COUNTER HELP in dry cleaning plant. Apply at Zandale Cleaners or call 278-6805.

CREW CHIEF We are in need of an ambitious man or woman to work as crew chief at the Burger Chef Drive-In. No experience needed, lust desire to achieve. Working hours 5-12pm, 5 or 6 nights per week. Good pay opportunity. Apply Burger Chef Drive-In, 1023 New Circle Rd.

NE. ALSO AVAILABLE Part time Counter People. DAY CARE Assistant Needed, all day half day, for information phone 277-6813. DAY CARE WORKER, Certification preferred, call Central Baptist Day Care, 278-5913. DEBIT COMPANY SEEKS INSURANCE AGENT No experience needed.

Complete training, top starting pay, paid hospitalization, minimum age required 21. Reply P.O. Box 859, Lexington, KY 40501. Department Manager Immediate opening for manager of mens boys department. Experience in management or merchandising helpful but not necessary.

Salary commensurate with experience, company benefits available, no phone calls, apply in person. Consolidated Sales Co. New Circle Richmond Rd. An Equal Opportunity Employer DEPENDABLE PERSON to work 10:30 AM to 4:00 PM Mon. Fri.

Excellent job for lady with school aged children, Apply 1-3 PM weekdays at Baskin Robbins, North Park. DIE REPAIR Metal stamping company needs a reliable person for maintaining dies. Can start immediately. $5 $5.50 per hour. Apply Midwest Automatic of Kentucky, 868 Floyd off Loudon Ave.

DISHWASHER Apply to Carl Kestle after 3 P.M: in person, Springs Motel. DISHWASHER, day shift, apply in person only Restaurant, 2421 Nicholasville Rd. DISHWASHER WANTED 3 days per week, 25 hours, $2.30 per hour plus meal. Apply in person after 5 p.m. Colombia Steak House 2, 1425 Alexanderia Dr.

DISHWASHERS Apply in person, Sheraton Inn, 5532 Athens Boonesboro Rd. 269-4341. DISPATCHER for service department. Person who can communicate with customers dispatch technicians. Apply in person at Barney Miller's, 232 E.

Main. DOCTOR'S OFFICE Physicians Assistant. Venipuncture experience necessary. Reply Herald Leader, Box 22, Lex, Ky. DOCTOR'S RECEPTIONIST typist, 20 hours per week, experience preferred.

call 278-7115 or 278-7811 between 9 11 A.M. DRAFTSMAN Architectural experience opportunity for long term situation with growing design building contractor. Call 233-7741. DRAFTSMAN Experience in structural steel detailing. Apply in person: James Hughes, Lexington Steel Supply, 633 Shelby.

DRAFTSPERSON: Mechanical electrical for buildings. Call 606- 873-8001. Central Associated Engineers. P. 0.

Box 408, Versailles, Ky. 40383. DRIVERS WANTED For route jobs, week. 272- 9588 ask for Mr. Jones.

DRIVERS WANTED Must be 18 or older, have car with Insurance, work nights, apply in person Domino's Pizza. Garden Springs Shopping Center. Also wanted Manager trainee. All positions available immediately. DRIVER-WAREHOUSEMAN: Apply 9 5, 1064 A New Circle Rd.

NE. Furniture World. DRY CLEANING Laundry Route, established territory with good earnings, apply in person To Mr. VanHooser. DeBoor Lexington Laundry Co.

441 Hayman Ave. After 3:30. DRYWALL Hangers finishers. Experienced, own tools. 252-2117, 293-5281.

EARLY RISERS or those who like getting an early start on the day apply to this ad. We think Herald Carriers are are exceptional people for this reason. Herald routes are congestion, traffic free and a profitable business. Starting August call David Leet at 253-1314 for your chance for Herald Routes. ELECTRICIANS Journeymen apprentice.

255-1627 for appointment. EXECUTIVE SALES with exciting future, bonified leads provided, strictly in professional and business market. Insurance background heipful not necessary. Income negotiable. Good fringe benefits.

Geographic location flexibie. Send resume to Herald Leader Box 50.