Lin-Manuel Miranda - Yorktown (The World Turned Upside Down) Lyrics (2024)

PDF Playlist Listen online Lin-Manuel Miranda , Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton About Yorktown (The World Turned Upside Down) "Yorktown (The World Turned Upside Down)" is the twentieth song from Act 1 of the musical Hamilton, based on the life of Alexander Hamilton, which premiered on Broadway in 2015. Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote both the music and lyrics to the song. It recounts the story of the Battle of Yorktown.

Year: 2015 4:02 19,176 Views Playlists: #29

The battle of Yorktown seventeen-eighty-oneMonsieur HamiltonMonsieur LafayetteIn command where you belongHow you say, no sweatWe're finally on the fieldWe’ve had quite a runImmigrantsWe get the job doneSo what happens if we win?I go back to FranceI bring freedom to my people if I’m given the chanceWe’ll be with you when you doGo lead your menSee you on the other side‘Til we meet again, let’s goI am not throwin’ away my shotI am not throwin’ away my shotHey yo, I’m just like my country, I’m youngScrappy and hungryAnd I’m not throwin’ away my shotI am not throwin’ away my shot‘Til the world turns upside down‘Til the world turns upside downI imagine death so much it feels more like a memoryThis is where it gets me: on my feetThe enemy ahead of meIf this is the end of me, at least I have a friend with meWeapon in my hand, a command, and my men with meThen I remember my Eliza’s expecting meNot only that, my Eliza’s expectingWe gotta go, gotta get the job doneGotta start a new nation, gotta meet my sonTake the bullets out your gun (what?)The bullets out your gun (what?)We move under cover and we move as oneThrough the night, we have one shot to live another dayWe cannot let a stray gunshot give us awayWe will fight up close, seize the moment and stay in itIt’s either that or meet the business end of a bayonetThe code word is ‘Rochambeau,’ dig me?RochambeauYou have your orders now, go, man, goAnd so the American experiment beginsWith my friends all scattered to the windsLaurens is in South Carolina, redefining brav’ryWe’ll never be free until we end slaveryWhen we finally drive the British awayLafayette is there waitingIn Chesapeake BayHow did we know that this plan would work?We had a spy on the insideThat’s rightHercules MulliganA tailor spyin’ on the British governmentI take their measurements, information and then I smuggle it (up)To my brother's revolutionary covenantI’m runnin’ with the Sons of Liberty and I am lovin’ itSee, that’s what happens when you up against the ruffiansWe in the sh*t now, somebody gotta shovel itHercules Mulligan, I need no introductionWhen you knock me down I get the f*ck back up againLeft, right, holdGoWhatWhatWhatAfter a week of fighting, a young man in a red coat stands on a parapetWe lower our guns as he frantically waves a white handkerchiefAnd just like that, it’s overWe tend to our wounded, we count our deadBlack and white soldiers wonder alike if this really means freedomNot yetWe negotiate the terms of surrenderI see George Washington smileWe escort their men out of YorktownThey stagger home single fileTens of thousands of people flood the streetsThere are screams and church bells ringingAnd as our fallen foes retreatI hear the drinking song they’re singingThe world turned upside downThe world turned upside downThe world turned upside downThe world turned upside downDownDown, down, downFreedom for America, freedom for FranceDown, down, downGotta start a new nationGotta meet my sonDown, down, downWe wonWe wonWe wonWe wonThe world turned upside down