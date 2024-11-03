List of All Available Minigames and Locations | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (2024)

Table of Contents
Minigame Location and Rewards Chapter 1 Chapter 2 Chapter 4 Chapter 6 Chapter 7 Chapter 8 Chapter 9 Chapter 10 List of Minigames Piano Minigame Queen's Blood 3D Brawler Chocobo Race G-Bikes Desert Rush Musclehead Colosseum Moogle Mischief Dolphin Show Junon Parade Jumpfrog Fort Condor Pirate’s Rampage Run Wild Galactic Saviors Crunch-Off Minecart Adventure Hustle de Chocobo Wheelie Rendezvous Cactuar Caper Cactuar Crush Glide de Chocobo Gears and Gambits FF7 Rebirth Related Guides All FF7 Rebirth Guides FAQs References

List of All Available Minigames and Locations | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (1)
A list of all minigames in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (FF7 Rebirth). Read on to learn all minigame locations per chapter, rewards, and how to unlock each one.

List of Contents

  • Minigame Location and Rewards
  • List of Minigames
  • Related Guides

Minigame Location and Rewards

Chapter 1

Piano Minigame ・Found in Tifa's HouseReward:
Trophies

Chapter 1: Fall of a Hero Walkthrough

Chapter 2

Queen's Blood ・Found in Kalm InnReward:
・Additional Cards
Hustle de Chocobo ・Found in Billy's Chocobo RanchReward:
・Cresent Moon Charm
Moogle Mischief ・Found in Billy's Chocobo RanchReward:
・Moogle Medals

Chapter 2: A New Journey Begins

Chapter 4

Dolphin Show ・Found in Underjunon Rewards:
Elixir
Cosmotite Ore
Dark Matter
Fort Condor ・Found in Protorelic SiteReward:
・Protorelics
Junon Parade ・Found in JunonReward:
Trophies
Jumpfrog ・Found in Under JunonReward:
・Enfeeblement Ring

Chapter 4: Dawn of a New Era Walkthrough

Chapter 6

Pirate’s Rampage ・Found in Costa del SolRewards:
・Ruby
・High Potion
・Companion Card: Cloud
Run Wild ・Found in Costa del SolReward:
・Ether
・Emerald
・Silver Collar
・Companion Card: Aerith
Card Carnival ・Found in Costa del SolReward:
・Companion Card: Cloud
・Queen's Blood Cards
Cactuar Caper ・Found in Costa del SolReward:
・Companion Card: Aerith
Wheelie Rendezvous ・Found in Costa del SolReward:
・Companion Card: TIfa
Royal Concert ・Found in Costa del SolReward:
・Phoenix Down
・Elixir
・Companion Card: TIfa

Chapter 6: Fool's Paradise Walkthrough

Chapter 7

Crunch-Off ・Found in CorelRewards:
・Various Items
Minecart Adventure ・Found in CorelRewards:
・Various Items

Chapter 7: Those Left Behind Walkthrough

Chapter 8

Chocobo Races ・Found in Gold SaucerRewards:
・Bronze Trophy: Hall of Famer
Galactic Saviors ・Found in Gold SaucerRewards:
・Mega Potion
・Dry Ether
・Space Ranger Service Medal
G-Bike Minigame ・Found in Gold SaucerRewards:
・Ether Onion
・Mythril Ore
・Whistlewind Scarf
Desert Rush ・Found in The DustbowlRewards:
・Sylkis Greens
・3000 Gil
・Dragon Claws
3D Brawler ・Found in Gold SaucerRewards:
・Mega Potion
・Dry Ethern
・Silver Butler Gloves
Musclehead Colosseum ・Found in Gold SaucerRewards:
・Various Items
Gold Saucer Queen's Blood Challenges ・Found in Gold SaucerRewards:
・Various Items

Chapter 8: All That Glitters Walkthrough

Chapter 9

Cactuar Crush ・Found in CorelRewards:
・Mist Hi-Potion
Crescent Moon Charm
・"Item Master" Materia

Chapter 9: The Planet Stirs Walkthrough

Chapter 10

Glide de Chocobo ・Found in Cosmo Canyon RegionRewards:
・Divine Heartwood
・Crescent Sickle
・Chromite Ore
・Cosmolite Ore
・Sapphire
・Barrier Materia Earrings
Gears and Gambits ・Found in Cosmo Canyon Region

Chapter 10: Watcher of the Vale Walkthrough

List of Minigames

Piano Minigame

List of All Available Minigames and Locations | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (28)
Match the beat of the music using your controller sticks to obtain a high score and rank.
Piano Minigame and Rewards

Queen's Blood

List of All Available Minigames and Locations | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (29)

Queen's Blood is a turn-based card game and the goal is to place cards on the board in each lane to overpower your opponent.

All Queen's Blood Card Locations and Guide

See Also
Midgardsormr Hard Mode Guide | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8

3D Brawler

List of All Available Minigames and Locations | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (30)

Dodge your opponent's attacks, counter them, and unleash limit moves by continuously hitting to win this one-on-one battle!

3D Brawler Minigame Guide and Rewards

Chocobo Race

List of All Available Minigames and Locations | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (31)

Race with your Chocobo and destroy balloons along the way to unlock techniques that give you the advantage to win first place!

Chocobo Race Minigame Guide and Rewards

G-Bikes

List of All Available Minigames and Locations | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (32)
Use your Nitrous Boost and Slash through the enemies that shoot you in this minigame that features an intense bike chase!

G-Bike Minigame Guide and Rewards

Desert Rush

List of All Available Minigames and Locations | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (33)

Destroy as many boxes as possible under a time limit in an obstacle course.

Desert Rush Minigame Guide and Rewards

Musclehead Colosseum

List of All Available Minigames and Locations | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (34)

Complete a series of combat challenges and earn rewards after you've claimed your victories in this minigame.

Musclehead Colosseum Minigame Guide

Moogle Mischief

List of All Available Minigames and Locations | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (35)
Bring the Mooglets back to the Moogle House. These Mooglets will also attack you so try to avoid their attacks by rolling.

Dolphin Show

List of All Available Minigames and Locations | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (36)
Ride on Mr. Dolphin and bop the beach balls found throughout the water course.
Dolphin Show Minigame Guide and Rewards

Junon Parade

List of All Available Minigames and Locations | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (37)
As Cloud, lead your drill team to a successful performance in this rhythm minigame.
Junon Parade Guide

Jumpfrog

List of All Available Minigames and Locations | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (38)
As a frog, remain on the platform for as long as possible by avoiding all the obstacles through jumping and dashing.
Jumpfrog Minigame Guide and Rewards

Fort Condor

List of All Available Minigames and Locations | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (39)
Position units on the field to take down the enemy base while defending your own in this strategy minigame. Characters such as Cloud and the rest of the gang will act as commanders.
Fort Condor Minigame Guide and Rewards

Pirate’s Rampage

List of All Available Minigames and Locations | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (40)

Earn as many points as possible within the time limit by firing your gun at the targets.
Pirate’s Rampage Minigame Guide

Run Wild

List of All Available Minigames and Locations | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (41)
As Red XIII, participate in this soccer-like minigame and shoot the ball toward the net to earn points!

Run Wild Minigame Guide and Rewards

Galactic Saviors

List of All Available Minigames and Locations | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (42)
Pilot a Starcruiser and use a set of weapons to take down the fleet of the Gilgamesh army.

Galactic Saviors Minigame Guide and Rewards

Crunch-Off

List of All Available Minigames and Locations | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (43)
A familiar minigame from the Remake where you duke it out with a lineup of bodybuilders in a contest of sit-ups and crunches.

Crunch-Off Minigame Guide and Rewards

Minecart Adventure

List of All Available Minigames and Locations | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (44)
Ride a minecart in Mt. Corel to destroy the crates you will find along the way and earn items.

Minecart Adventure Minigame Guide

Hustle de Chocobo

List of All Available Minigames and Locations | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (45)
Hustle de Chocobo will function as your introduction to riding Chocobos and give you a preview of how Chocobo Race will be like. Approach all target poles in the course and reach the finish line as fast as you can and set a time record!

Hustle de Chocobo Minigame Guide

Wheelie Rendezvous

List of All Available Minigames and Locations | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (46)
Find all missing Wheelies and bring them back to their designated return points in Costa del Sol.

Wheelie Rendezvous Minigame Guide

Cactuar Caper

List of All Available Minigames and Locations | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (47)

Cactuar Caper is a minigame in Costa del Sol that requires you to find and take a photo of 4 Cactuars scattered across the city.

Cactuar Caper Minigame Guide

Cactuar Crush

List of All Available Minigames and Locations | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (48)

Cactuar Crush is a minigame in Corel that lets you battle various Cactuar under a time limit to score points. This is a great way to get used to playing Yuffie and Aerith.

Cactuar Crush Minigame Guide and Rewards

Glide de Chocobo

List of All Available Minigames and Locations | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (49)

Ride a Chocobo and glide your way through rings to earn points in the Training Courses around the Cosmo Canyon Region.

Glide de Chocobo Minigame Guide

Gears and Gambits

List of All Available Minigames and Locations | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (50)

Deploy robots and defeat the central enemy before time limit runs out.

Gears and Gambits Minigame Guide

FF7 Rebirth Related Guides

List of All Available Minigames and Locations | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (51)

FF7 Rebirth Complete Guide

All FF7 Rebirth Guides

FF7 Rebirth Guides
Story Walkthrough Bosses
Side Quests Queen's Blood
List of All Available Minigames and Locations | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (56)Minigames Characters
Romance World Intel
Materia Weapons
Armor Accessories
Limit Breaks Folio Skill Tree
Chocobos Maps and Locations
Combat Simulator Crafting Materials
Enemies Items
News and Game Info Demo Walkthrough
List of All Available Minigames and Locations | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (2024)

FAQs

List of All Available Minigames and Locations | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8? ›

For the minigames across every region, we have a total of five, though each has considerable depth and can be played anywhere. In total, that gives us a grand total of 28 minigames.

Learn More Now
How many FF7 Rebirth minigames are there? ›

For the minigames across every region, we have a total of five, though each has considerable depth and can be played anywhere. In total, that gives us a grand total of 28 minigames.

Continue Reading
How many locations are in FF7 Rebirth? ›

There are seven regions in FF7 Rebirth, unlocked sequentially as a player progresses through the game. Each region has its own individual map, which corresponds to a piece of the larger world map. All of these regions have their own Intel quests and sections of the main story.

Read On
What level should I be at the end of FF7 Rebirth? ›

It should be noted that the recommended level for the boss (according to the game) is 70, so depending on your skill level, this may be de facto post-game content for you.

Show Me More
Does Rebirth have too many mini games? ›

Square Enix's fantasy epic simply has far too many minigames that distract you from the main story and destroy the rhythm of the game. Unlike side quests, they often pop up in the middle of the plot. Many of the minigames in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth are also featured in the original Final Fantasy VII.

Discover More Details
Will Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth be the end? ›

It'll be the end as far as being an actual remake of FFVII. Most of the iconic events and locations from the og will be covered in Rebirth, leaving mostly new material for the final part. It'll be the end as far as being an actual remake of FFVII.

Learn More
What is max level FF7 Rebirth? ›

The Maximum Level in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is Level 70.

This is twenty levels higher than the max level in Rebirth's predecessor, Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Given the considerable increase in world size and side content, the addition of 20 levels to the cap is absolutely justified.

Discover More Details
What is the point of no return in FF7 Rebirth? ›

FF7 Rebirth's point of no return isn't until a bit after the Gold Saucer date. All side quests can be finished through the beginning of Chapter 13. FF7 Rebirth gives a clear warning when the time comes, so it doesn't end up being confusing.

Learn More
Will Aerith survive in rebirth? ›

Aerith dies, and the party continues the fight against Sephiroth. However, her death is made more complicated in the latest release. For a moment, players are led to believe she is saved before that hope is dashed.

Keep Reading
Is anything missable in FF7 Rebirth? ›

Is the any item missable in the game? No. If you miss weapons, they pop up in later shops. And if there is a specific accessory in a chapter where you can't naturally travel back, chapter select is available in New game plus.

Show Me More

Can you unlock all the folios in FF7 Rebirth? ›

Yes. Not easy though. You need party level 10 and to complete the game on hard as well as every single combat challenge from chadley. Requires getting all manuscripts, which means legendary combat sims and Hard, but yes.

Learn More
Can you platinum FF7 Rebirth in one playthrough? ›

Well granted people have it, no, it's far from impossible. But it does require over 100 hrs of playtime easily, and having done basically everything with few exceptions. Its just a long game and requires at least 2 playthroughs and a close to 100% playthrough.

Keep Reading
How many Fort Condor battles are there in Rebirth? ›

The Junon Protorelic Phenomenon questline involves a series of four Fort Condor battles that warp space-time, transforming Cloud, Tifa, and Barret into polygonal sprites reminiscent of their models from the original FF7 and sucking them right into the quarrelsome world of Fort Condor.

Learn More
How long is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth? ›

Powered by IGN Wiki Guides
Single-PlayerPolledAverage
Main Story18447h 30m
Main + Extras1.1K91h 42m
Completionist115163h 19m
All PlayStyles1.4K91h 46m

Continue Reading
How much of the original FF7 is in Rebirth? ›

The newly-released Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is the second chapter in the modern retelling of the 1997 classic Final Fantasy VII, expanding the middle chunk of the original game into a new 80+ hour experience.

Discover More

References

Top Articles
Gasbuddy Port Huron
Mega-Sized 14.5x114mm Round — Russia’s Colossal Cartridge « Daily Bulletin
14.5x114 large-caliber cartridges
Latest Posts
Baby Alien Fan Bus: Join the Extraterrestrial Fandom Adventure
Daisy Duke (Catherine Bach)
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Fr. Dewey Fisher

Last Updated:

Views: 6269

Rating: 4.1 / 5 (42 voted)

Reviews: 89% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Fr. Dewey Fisher

Birthday: 1993-03-26

Address: 917 Hyun Views, Rogahnmouth, KY 91013-8827

Phone: +5938540192553

Job: Administration Developer

Hobby: Embroidery, Horseback riding, Juggling, Urban exploration, Skiing, Cycling, Handball

Introduction: My name is Fr. Dewey Fisher, I am a powerful, open, faithful, combative, spotless, faithful, fair person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.