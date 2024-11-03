List of All Available Minigames and Locations | FF7 Rebirth｜Game8 (2024)



A list of all minigames in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (FF7 Rebirth). Read on to learn all minigame locations per chapter, rewards, and how to unlock each one.

List of Minigames

Minigame Location and Rewards

Chapter 1

Piano Minigame ・Found in Tifa's HouseReward:

・ Trophies

Chapter 1: Fall of a Hero Walkthrough

Chapter 2

Queen's Blood ・Found in Kalm InnReward:

・Additional Cards Hustle de Chocobo ・Found in Billy's Chocobo RanchReward:

・Cresent Moon Charm Moogle Mischief ・Found in Billy's Chocobo RanchReward:

・Moogle Medals

Chapter 2: A New Journey Begins

Chapter 4

Dolphin Show ・Found in Underjunon Rewards:

・ Elixir

・ Cosmotite Ore

・ Dark Matter Fort Condor ・Found in Protorelic SiteReward:

・Protorelics Junon Parade ・Found in JunonReward:

・ Trophies Jumpfrog ・Found in Under JunonReward:

・Enfeeblement Ring

Chapter 4: Dawn of a New Era Walkthrough

Chapter 6

Pirate’s Rampage ・Found in Costa del SolRewards:

・Ruby

・High Potion

・Companion Card: Cloud Run Wild ・Found in Costa del SolReward:

・Ether

・Emerald

・Silver Collar

・Companion Card: Aerith Card Carnival ・Found in Costa del SolReward:

・Companion Card: Cloud

・Queen's Blood Cards Cactuar Caper ・Found in Costa del SolReward:

・Companion Card: Aerith Wheelie Rendezvous ・Found in Costa del SolReward:

・Companion Card: TIfa Royal Concert ・Found in Costa del SolReward:

・Phoenix Down

・Elixir

・Companion Card: TIfa

Chapter 6: Fool's Paradise Walkthrough

Chapter 7

Crunch-Off ・Found in CorelRewards:

・Various Items Minecart Adventure ・Found in CorelRewards:

・Various Items

Chapter 7: Those Left Behind Walkthrough

Chapter 8

Chocobo Races ・Found in Gold SaucerRewards:

・Bronze Trophy : Hall of Famer Galactic Saviors ・Found in Gold SaucerRewards:

・Mega Potion

・Dry Ether

・Space Ranger Service Medal G-Bike Minigame ・Found in Gold SaucerRewards:

・Ether Onion

・Mythril Ore

・Whistlewind Scarf Desert Rush ・Found in The DustbowlRewards:

・Sylkis Greens

・3000 Gil

・Dragon Claws 3D Brawler ・Found in Gold SaucerRewards:

・Mega Potion

・Dry Ethern

・Silver Butler Gloves Musclehead Colosseum ・Found in Gold SaucerRewards:

・Various Items Gold Saucer Queen's Blood Challenges ・Found in Gold SaucerRewards:

・Various Items

Chapter 8: All That Glitters Walkthrough

Chapter 9

Cactuar Crush ・Found in CorelRewards:

・Mist Hi-Potion

・ Crescent Moon Charm

・" Item Master " Materia

Chapter 9: The Planet Stirs Walkthrough

Chapter 10

Glide de Chocobo ・Found in Cosmo Canyon RegionRewards:

・Divine Heartwood

・Crescent Sickle

・Chromite Ore

・Cosmolite Ore

・Sapphire

・Barrier Materia Earrings Gears and Gambits ・Found in Cosmo Canyon Region

Chapter 10: Watcher of the Vale Walkthrough

List of Minigames

Piano Minigame



Match the beat of the music using your controller sticks to obtain a high score and rank.

Piano Minigame and Rewards

Queen's Blood

Queen's Blood is a turn-based card game and the goal is to place cards on the board in each lane to overpower your opponent.

All Queen's Blood Card Locations and Guide

3D Brawler

Dodge your opponent's attacks, counter them, and unleash limit moves by continuously hitting to win this one-on-one battle!

3D Brawler Minigame Guide and Rewards

Chocobo Race

Race with your Chocobo and destroy balloons along the way to unlock techniques that give you the advantage to win first place!

Chocobo Race Minigame Guide and Rewards

G-Bikes



Use your Nitrous Boost and Slash through the enemies that shoot you in this minigame that features an intense bike chase!

G-Bike Minigame Guide and Rewards

Desert Rush

Destroy as many boxes as possible under a time limit in an obstacle course.

Desert Rush Minigame Guide and Rewards

Musclehead Colosseum

Complete a series of combat challenges and earn rewards after you've claimed your victories in this minigame.

Musclehead Colosseum Minigame Guide

Moogle Mischief



Bring the Mooglets back to the Moogle House. These Mooglets will also attack you so try to avoid their attacks by rolling.



Dolphin Show



Ride on Mr. Dolphin and bop the beach balls found throughout the water course.

Dolphin Show Minigame Guide and Rewards

Junon Parade



As Cloud, lead your drill team to a successful performance in this rhythm minigame.

Junon Parade Guide

Jumpfrog



As a frog, remain on the platform for as long as possible by avoiding all the obstacles through jumping and dashing.

Jumpfrog Minigame Guide and Rewards

Fort Condor



Position units on the field to take down the enemy base while defending your own in this strategy minigame. Characters such as Cloud and the rest of the gang will act as commanders.

Fort Condor Minigame Guide and Rewards

Pirate’s Rampage

Earn as many points as possible within the time limit by firing your gun at the targets.

Pirate’s Rampage Minigame Guide

Run Wild



As Red XIII, participate in this soccer-like minigame and shoot the ball toward the net to earn points!

Run Wild Minigame Guide and Rewards

Galactic Saviors



Pilot a Starcruiser and use a set of weapons to take down the fleet of the Gilgamesh army.

Galactic Saviors Minigame Guide and Rewards

Crunch-Off



A familiar minigame from the Remake where you duke it out with a lineup of bodybuilders in a contest of sit-ups and crunches.

Crunch-Off Minigame Guide and Rewards

Minecart Adventure



Ride a minecart in Mt. Corel to destroy the crates you will find along the way and earn items.

Minecart Adventure Minigame Guide

Hustle de Chocobo



Hustle de Chocobo will function as your introduction to riding Chocobos and give you a preview of how Chocobo Race will be like. Approach all target poles in the course and reach the finish line as fast as you can and set a time record!

Hustle de Chocobo Minigame Guide

Wheelie Rendezvous



Find all missing Wheelies and bring them back to their designated return points in Costa del Sol.

Wheelie Rendezvous Minigame Guide

Cactuar Caper

Cactuar Caper is a minigame in Costa del Sol that requires you to find and take a photo of 4 Cactuars scattered across the city.

Cactuar Caper Minigame Guide

Cactuar Crush

Cactuar Crush is a minigame in Corel that lets you battle various Cactuar under a time limit to score points. This is a great way to get used to playing Yuffie and Aerith.

Cactuar Crush Minigame Guide and Rewards

Glide de Chocobo

Ride a Chocobo and glide your way through rings to earn points in the Training Courses around the Cosmo Canyon Region.

Glide de Chocobo Minigame Guide

Gears and Gambits

Deploy robots and defeat the central enemy before time limit runs out.

Gears and Gambits Minigame Guide

