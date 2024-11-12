List of All Ultimate Descendants | The First Descendant｜Game8 (2024)

This is a list of all Ultimate Descendants currently available in The First Descendant. Read on for a full list of all Ultimate Descendants, the differences between ultimate and base descendants, and how to get Ultimate Descendants!

List of All Ultimate Descendants

Descendant Attribute Role How to Unlock Ultimate Ajax Non-Attribute Tank Time: 36:00:00

Cost: 900,000

Materials:

・ Ultimate Ajax Code x1

・ Ultimate Ajax Enhanced Cells x1

・ Ultimate Ajax Spiral Catalyst x1

・ Ultimate Ajax Stabilizer x1

Ultimate Bunny Electric Constant DPS Time: 36:00:00

Cost: 900,000

Materials:

・ Ultimate Bunny Code x1

・ Ultimate Bunny Enhanced Cells x1

・ Ultimate Bunny Spiral Catalyst x1

・ Ultimate Bunny Stabilizer x1

Ultimate Gley Non-Attribute DPS Time: 36:00:00

Cost: 900,000

Materials:

・ Ultimate Gley Code x1

・ Ultimate Gley Enhanced Cells x1

・ Ultimate Gley Spiral Catalyst x1

・ Ultimate Gley Stabilizer x1

Ultimate Lepic Fire DPS Time: 36:00:00

Cost: 900,000

Materials:

・ Ultimate Lepic Code x1

・ Ultimate Lepic Enhanced Cells x1

・ Ultimate Lepic Spiral Catalyst x1

・ Ultimate Lepic Stabilizer x1

Ultimate Valby Non-Attribute Constant DPS Time: 36:00:00

Cost: 900,000

Materials:

・ Ultimate Valby Enhanced Cells x1

・ Ultimate Valby Stabilizer x1

・ Ultimate Valby Spiral Catalyst x1

・ Ultimate Valby Code x1

Ultimate Viessa Chill Debuffer Time: 36:00:00

Cost: 900,000

Materials:

・ Ultimate Viessa Code x1

・ Ultimate Viessa Enhanced Cells x1

・ Ultimate Viessa Spiral Catalyst x1

・ Ultimate Viessa Stabilizer x1



Upcoming Ultimate Descendants

Ultimate Freyna

Ultimate Freyna will be the next Ultimate Descendant in the game. Like Hailey, she will join the roster when the first season drops. Not much has been revealed about her background, but she is likely to play a significant role in the upcoming updates.

Ultimate Freyna Reveal and Release Date

Ultimate Descendant Differences

Ultimate Descendants Have Higher Stats

Ultimate descendant stats like HP, Max Shield, and DEF are slightly higher compared to what a regular descendant has. This is one of the more noticeable differences between the two descendants. These differences will scale as you level up and take on higher-difficulty monsters as you make more game progress.

Ultimate Descendants Have Exclusive Modules

There are transcendent modules that are exclusive to ultimate descendants. However, other transcendent modules are shared with their non-ultimate counterparts as well.

You can find out more about the modules your descendants have access to by going to the Modules list under Access Info. From there, you can type in the descendant's name to see the modules available to you.

Ultimate Descendants Have More Module Sockets

Equipping Modules That Matches the Socket Reduces Capacity Costs

Module Socket Types ・Almandine

・Cerulean

・Malachite

・Rutile

・Xantic

Ultimate descendants have more module socket types available to them. Matching these socket types with the symbols you see on your Descendant's Module screen will cut the capacity costs in half.

For this case, Ultimate Bunny has more Malachite Module Sockets. You can add more symbols to every module slot as well, but it requires materials that you can only get later on.

Ultimate Descendants Look Luxurious

Descendant Comparisons Ultimate Bunny Standard Bunny

These are all of the differences we can find for Ultimate Descendants. Feel free to let us know in the comments if you find anything else!

Thanks to the gold trimmings, ultimate descendants have a more opulent look compared to their standard descendant counterparts. That and you can see more skin, ultimate descendants like Ajax and Lepic are excluded from this.

How to Get Ultimate Descendants

Unlock Using the Research Institute

You can unlock Ultimate Descendants through the Research Institute in Albion. Note that to acquire a Descendant using research, you need all the required materials and gold to unlock the character you want.

Research Institute Location

Talk to Anais at the Research Institute and choose Descendant to see the list of all characters available for unlocking.

Purchase Using Caliber

Alternatively, you can unlock Descendants by purchasing them in the Shop using Caliber. Ultimate descendants have two bundles that can be purchased with 3000 and 5000 Caliber respectively.

Purchasing ultimate descendants in the Shop instantly unlocks the character, allowing you to skip item requirements and research time.

