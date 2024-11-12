List of All Ultimate Descendants | The First Descendant｜Game8 (2024)

Table of Contents
List of All Ultimate Descendants Upcoming Ultimate Descendants Ultimate Descendant Differences Ultimate Descendants Have Higher Stats Ultimate Descendants Have Exclusive Modules Ultimate Descendants Have More Module Sockets Ultimate Descendants Look Luxurious How to Get Ultimate Descendants Unlock Using the Research Institute Purchase Using Caliber The First Descendants Related Guides All Base Characters All Ultimate Characters Character Guides References

List of All Ultimate Descendants | The First Descendant｜Game8 (1)

This is a list of all Ultimate Descendants currently available in The First Descendant. Read on for a full list of all Ultimate Descendants, the differences between ultimate and base descendants, and how to get Ultimate Descendants!

List of Contents

  • List of All Ultimate Descendants
  • Differences
  • How to Get
  • Related Guides

List of All Ultimate Descendants

Descendant Attribute Role How to Unlock
Ultimate Ajax Non-Attribute Tank Time: 36:00:00
Cost: 900,000
Materials:
Ultimate Ajax Code x1
Ultimate Ajax Enhanced Cells x1
Ultimate Ajax Spiral Catalyst x1
Ultimate Ajax Stabilizer x1
Ultimate Bunny Electric Constant DPS Time: 36:00:00
Cost: 900,000
Materials:
Ultimate Bunny Code x1
Ultimate Bunny Enhanced Cells x1
Ultimate Bunny Spiral Catalyst x1
Ultimate Bunny Stabilizer x1
Ultimate Gley Non-Attribute DPS Time: 36:00:00
Cost: 900,000
Materials:
Ultimate Gley Code x1
Ultimate Gley Enhanced Cells x1
Ultimate Gley Spiral Catalyst x1
Ultimate Gley Stabilizer x1
Ultimate Lepic Fire DPS Time: 36:00:00
Cost: 900,000
Materials:
Ultimate Lepic Code x1
Ultimate Lepic Enhanced Cells x1
Ultimate Lepic Spiral Catalyst x1
Ultimate Lepic Stabilizer x1
Ultimate Valby Non-Attribute Constant DPS Time: 36:00:00
Cost: 900,000
Materials:
Ultimate Valby Enhanced Cells x1
Ultimate Valby Stabilizer x1
Ultimate Valby Spiral Catalyst x1
Ultimate Valby Code x1
Ultimate Viessa Chill Debuffer Time: 36:00:00
Cost: 900,000
Materials:
Ultimate Viessa Code x1
Ultimate Viessa Enhanced Cells x1
Ultimate Viessa Spiral Catalyst x1
Ultimate Viessa Stabilizer x1

List of All Descendants

Upcoming Ultimate Descendants

Ultimate Freyna

List of All Ultimate Descendants | The First Descendant｜Game8 (8)

Ultimate Freyna will be the next Ultimate Descendant in the game. Like Hailey, she will join the roster when the first season drops. Not much has been revealed about her background, but she is likely to play a significant role in the upcoming updates.

Ultimate Freyna Reveal and Release Date

See Also
Books Vs Films: The DescendantsThe Descendants [Blu-Ray] (2011)The Descendants (2011) - Review and/or viewer comments - Christian Spotlight on the MoviesBible Gateway passage: Genesis 16 - New International Version

Ultimate Descendant Differences

Ultimate Descendants Have Higher Stats

List of All Ultimate Descendants | The First Descendant｜Game8 (9)

Ultimate descendant stats like HP, Max Shield, and DEF are slightly higher compared to what a regular descendant has. This is one of the more noticeable differences between the two descendants. These differences will scale as you level up and take on higher-difficulty monsters as you make more game progress.

Ultimate Descendants Have Exclusive Modules

List of All Ultimate Descendants | The First Descendant｜Game8 (10)

There are transcendent modules that are exclusive to ultimate descendants. However, other transcendent modules are shared with their non-ultimate counterparts as well.

You can find out more about the modules your descendants have access to by going to the Modules list under Access Info. From there, you can type in the descendant's name to see the modules available to you.

List of All Modules

Ultimate Descendants Have More Module Sockets

List of All Ultimate Descendants | The First Descendant｜Game8 (11)

Equipping Modules That Matches the Socket Reduces Capacity Costs

Module Socket Types
・Almandine
・Cerulean
・Malachite
・Rutile
・Xantic

Ultimate descendants have more module socket types available to them. Matching these socket types with the symbols you see on your Descendant's Module screen will cut the capacity costs in half.

For this case, Ultimate Bunny has more Malachite Module Sockets. You can add more symbols to every module slot as well, but it requires materials that you can only get later on.

Best Module Enhancements Guide

Ultimate Descendants Look Luxurious

Descendant Comparisons

List of All Ultimate Descendants | The First Descendant｜Game8 (12)

Ultimate Bunny

List of All Ultimate Descendants | The First Descendant｜Game8 (13)

Standard Bunny

These are all of the differences we can find for Ultimate Descendants. Feel free to let us know in the comments if you find anything else!

Thanks to the gold trimmings, ultimate descendants have a more opulent look compared to their standard descendant counterparts. That and you can see more skin, ultimate descendants like Ajax and Lepic are excluded from this.

List of All Materials

How to Get Ultimate Descendants

Unlock Using the Research Institute

List of All Ultimate Descendants | The First Descendant｜Game8 (14)

You can unlock Ultimate Descendants through the Research Institute in Albion. Note that to acquire a Descendant using research, you need all the required materials and gold to unlock the character you want.

All Research Materials

Research Institute Location

List of All Ultimate Descendants | The First Descendant｜Game8 (15)

Talk to Anais at the Research Institute and choose Descendant to see the list of all characters available for unlocking.

Purchase Using Caliber

List of All Ultimate Descendants | The First Descendant｜Game8 (16)

Alternatively, you can unlock Descendants by purchasing them in the Shop using Caliber. Ultimate descendants have two bundles that can be purchased with 3000 and 5000 Caliber respectively.

Purchasing ultimate descendants in the Shop instantly unlocks the character, allowing you to skip item requirements and research time.

The First Descendants Related Guides

List of All Ultimate Descendants | The First Descendant｜Game8 (17)

List of All Characters

All Base Characters

Ajax Blair Bunny
Enzo Esiemo Freyna
Gley Hailey Jayber
Kyle Lepic Luna
Sharen Valby Viessa
Yujin - -

All Ultimate Characters

Ultimate Ajax Ultimate Bunny Ultimate Freyna
Ultimate Gley Ultimate Lepic Ultimate Valby
Ultimate Viessa - -

Character Guides

Character Guides
List of All Builds List of All Ultimate Descendants
All Character Skins -
List of All Ultimate Descendants | The First Descendant｜Game8 (2024)

References

Top Articles
Seymour Indiana Road Conditions
Archdiocese Of Miami Ixl
Qmf Bcbs Prefix
Latest Posts
Storenet Walgreens At Home
Directions To Lubbock
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Eusebia Nader

Last Updated:

Views: 6287

Rating: 5 / 5 (80 voted)

Reviews: 95% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Eusebia Nader

Birthday: 1994-11-11

Address: Apt. 721 977 Ebert Meadows, Jereville, GA 73618-6603

Phone: +2316203969400

Job: International Farming Consultant

Hobby: Reading, Photography, Shooting, Singing, Magic, Kayaking, Mushroom hunting

Introduction: My name is Eusebia Nader, I am a encouraging, brainy, lively, nice, famous, healthy, clever person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.