Liu Qingyi: China’s breaking prodigy aiming to make more history in Paris (2024)

Profile | Liu Qingyi: China’s breaking prodigy aiming to make more history at Paris Olympics

When 17-year-old Chinese breakdancer Liu Qingyi beat her Japanese competitor last October, not only did she pocket the first women’s gold medal ever in breakdancing at the Asian Games, she also qualified directly for the Paris Olympics.

Born in 2005 in Huixian City of central Henan province, Liu, whose nickname is B-Girl 671, is one of the country’s young, hungry talents, and sits in the higher echelon of the female breakdancing world.

Her athletic advancement has been just as impactful and ferocious as her dance style.

It took her only six years to claim the country-level breaking competition at the China Games and then earn a spot on the national breakdancing training team in 2021, after first taking up the sport at the tender age of 10.

Less than a year later she started professional training at Team China and proved her world-class calibre in international competitions, which included victorious trips to Europe in 2022.

“China has carved out a place for itself on the global map of breakdancing,” said Max Oliveira, a veteran who presented the global breaking tournament Outbreak Europe in August 2022, when Liu claimed her first European solo B-Girl battle in Slovakia.

She came on top in a field of 124 female breakers and became the first Chinese B-Girl to win a world championship.

Her unstoppable performance, which featured some powerful signature moves was considered to have set a new bar for young, female breakers.

Just a month later, she won a back-to-back championship in Portugal at the 2022 World Battle, defeating another tough line-up to take the solo B-Girl title.

“Now everyone knows 671,” Oliveira was quoted as saying by Chinese state media. “She has proven herself to be one of the best female break dancers on this planet. Her emergence has even influenced many other break dancers, and she is still very young.

“I believe that in the future, she will undoubtedly be the most competitive player in this field and will be able to raise the level of women’s breakdancing to a new height.”

Liu’s two consecutive championship wins at major European competitions arguably established her as China’s top breaking prospect. However, it has not always been plain sailing for the young B-Girl.

Her debut abroad was to compete in the 2021 World Dance Sport Federation (WDSF) World Breaking Championship in Paris in December 2021, where she finished ninth.

It was the largest and highest-level breakdancing event since the International Olympic Committee confirmed it would be on the Paris roster in December 2020.

“I won’t give up. I’ll go back, train hard, and come back again,” she said afterwards.

In October 2022, Liu did come back and won the silver medal at the World Breakdancing Championship in Seoul, securing China’s first medal in the event’s history.

High-difficulty technical moves have always been her trump card, but Liu wanted to bring something fresh to the audience each time she stepped onto the dance floor, to be seen as “more than just a B-Girl who does dance techniques”, she said earlier this year.

“Of course, the audience loves to see difficult moves, but the best street dancers showcase their style and innovation on top of that difficulty. Through their dance, you can see what kind of person they are and what kind of life state they are in.”

She realised she had neglected the cultural essence of the dance after three-to-four years of training, and her breaking teacher taught her, not just the dance, but the hip-hop culture it came from, which led her to “find her own style”, she said in an interview with Red Bull BC One.

With the guidance of an international coaching set-up at Team China, she worked on her weaknesses in understanding music and display a personal style.

“When I compete, I want people to know my style and who I am as B-Girl 671,” she said.

She also intentionally integrated Chinese elements into her choreography in performances.

“Dance is not about routines, but an abstract concept,” she said at the time. “We need to incorporate our own Chinese elements into dance so that we can better showcase the Chinese style and the charm of Chinese dancers.”

With her remarkable entry into the international competition circuit, she earned a wild-card spot in the top 16 of the Red Bull BC One World Final 2022 a month later, making it to the competition’s semi-finals as the first Chinese B-Girl to compete in the largest global breaking competition.

“A B-Girl with an explosive style,” as introduced by the organiser, Liu solidified her status as one of the top athletes in her return to the Red Bull BC One World Final in 2023, by reaching the final battle against Japanese B-Girl Ami Yuasa, who reigned supreme that night.

It was not the first time the pair had gone head-to-head for the top prizes, battling it out for the gold and silver. Liu lost to Ami in the Seoul World Breakdancing Championship a year earlier, but at the Asian Games last year, she won the gold medal with a score of 2-1 in a tense final with her world-champion rival.

Liu clinched two championships last year in the WDSF Breaking for Gold World Series, in February in Kitakyushu, Japan, beating Ami, and in May at the French station.

But in April’s event in Brazil, she settled for second place after losing to Ami.

FAQs

Why is Liu Qingyi called 671?

She won silver in the 2022 WDSF World Breaking Championships in South Korea. Her nickname 671 is because the numbers are pronounced similarly to her name in Chinese (Chinese: 六七一; pinyin: Liù qī yī). Liu began breakdancing at ten years old.

Who is the 671 breakdancer?

China's 17 year old Liu Qingyi who goes by B Girl 671. pocketed silver in the 2022 World Dance Sport Federation WDSF World Breaking Championship. bringing China its first world medal in the championship. setting the goal of being among the top 8 before the event.

How many athletes from China are in the Paris Olympics?

China at the 2024 Summer Olympics
NOCChinese Olympic Committee
Websitewww.olympic.cn (in Chinese and English)
in Paris, France 26 July 2024 – 11 August 2024
Competitors388 in 33 sports
9 more rows

Is Liu Chinese or Korean?

Liǔ (Chinese: 柳; pinyin: Liǔ; Wade–Giles: Liu³, [ljòʊ]) is an East Asian surname of Chinese origin found in China, Korea, and Japan, as well as in Vietnam and throughout Southeast Asia.

Why is it called break dancing?

The original name for the dance is breaking. Breakdancing was a term mistakenly coined by the media, reportedly when the manager of Rock Steady Crew, Cool Lady Blue, referred to it as breakdancing during the Roxxy European hip-hop tour.

Who is world's oldest breakdancer?

At age 65, Ben Hart (AKA Benihana) is the world's oldest actively competing break dancer.

What does "b-girl" mean in breakdancing?

A practitioner of this dance is called a b-boy, b-girl, breakdancer, or breaker. The terms b-boy ('break-boy'), b-girl ('break-girl'), and breaker were the original terms used to describe the dancers who performed to DJ Kool Herc's breakbeats. The obvious connection of the term breaking is to the word breakbeat.

Who is the best bboy in the world?

B-Boy Menno, the Netherlands

Hailing from the Netherlands, Menno has taken the top spot at the most renowned breaking events worldwide. Most notably, he has won Red Bull BC One not just once, but three times, in 2014, 2017 and 2019 – a feat not many have reached.

What sports did China win gold in 2024?

China won the first two gold medals of the Paris Olympics on Saturday, continuing the county's dominance in diving while defending its victory in the 10-meter air rifle mixed team event.

Which country has the least Olympic athletes?

2024 Olympic athletes per 100k population
CountryTotal athletesPopulation (2023)
Bermuda872,800
Nauru19,892
Virgin Islands, British440,102
Cayman Islands466,653
16 more rows
Jul 30, 2024

What is 671 in the Olympics?

On August 9th, Chinese breakdancing athlete Liu Qingyi, or otherwise known as B-Girl 671, secured the bronze medal in the Olympics after a 2-1 victory over B-Girl India from the Netherlands.

What is Liu's real name Creepypasta?

Type Of Pasta

The story of "Homicidal Liu", is an alternate universe version of the character of 'Liu Woods' from the popular 2011 Creepypasta story "Jeff the Killer".

What is the nickname for Liu basketball?

LIU Sharks

What is the name of the sharks mascot for Liu?

Finley the Shark is the sharp-toothed, yet lovable mascot of Long Island University! He proudly spreads Shark Nation Spirit at LIU Athletics and LIU events.

