Live updates: Latest on the Idaho University student killings | CNN (2024)

- A suspect was arrested in Pennsylvania Friday in connection with the killings of four University of Idaho students, local police confirmed.
- The 28-year-old male suspect is a graduate student at a nearby university, police said. Officials did not provide a motive and said they are still searching for a murder weapon.
- A criminal complaint charging the suspect with four counts of murder in the first degree, as well as felony burglary, was filed in Idaho’s Latah County Thursday, according to police.
- The November killings shook the small college town of Moscow, Idaho — which had not recorded a murder since 2015 — and prompted federal and state investigations.
Authorities identified the suspect with the help of genetic genealogy, source saysFrom CNN’s Jean Casarez
The suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students was identified with the help of genetic genealogy, a source with knowledge of the case tells CNN.
Unknown DNA found in Idaho during the course of the investigation was taken through a DNA public database to find potential matches for family members, the source said. Once potential family matches were found, subsequent investigative work by law enforcement led to the identification of suspect Bryan Kohberger, according to the source.
What we learned today in the Idaho students murder case —and what we still don't knowFrom CNN staff
Friday brought the most significant news yet in the closely-watched case of four college students who were killed in Moscow, Idaho, in November.
While authorities have now arrested a suspect, many key questions about the events surrounding the killings remain unanswered.
What we learned today:
- A suspect in the killings is now in custody: The man arrested is Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, according to a criminal complaint. He was taken into custody Friday in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, the document states.
- The evidence used by investigators: Authorities narrowed their focus to Kohberger after tracing his ownership of awhite Hyundai Elantraseen in the area of the killings, according to two law enforcement sources. They also said his DNA was matched to genetic material recovered at the off-campus house where the students were stabbed to death. Investigators traced the DNA with the help of genetic genealogy, a source with knowledge of the case told CNN.
- Kohberger was a graduate student at a nearby school: The suspect does not attend the same college as the victims, but just finished his first semester in a PhD program for Washington State University’sDepartment of Criminal Justice and Criminology, the school confirmed.
- What’s next for the suspect: Records show Kohberger was arraigned Friday morning in Pennsylvania and has a court hearing on extradition to Idaho on Jan. 3. He could also waive extradition and return voluntarily. Once he is in Idaho, he is expected to make an initial appearance before a magistrate and further hearings will be scheduled.
- Investigators still need help: “This is not the end of this investigation. In fact, this is a new beginning,” Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said during tonight’s news conference. Authorities urged anyone with information about the named suspect to come forward and help them fill in the events surrounding the killings.
What we still don’t know:
- The suspect’s potential motive or connection to the victims: Moscow Police Chief James Fry said the suspect’s motive in the attack is still part of the investigation and would not publicly say whether the suspect knew the victims.
- The weapon used in the attack: Authorities have previously said an “edged weapon such as a knife” was used in the killings, but no murder weapon has been found, Fry said Friday.
- Whether a specific tip led to the arrest: The police chief thanked residents for the overwhelming number of tips that poured in for the case, but did not specify when asked whether a specific piece of information led to Friday’s arrest.
- How the attack played out: While police have previously outlined limited details about the killings, including that the victims had likely been sleeping and that two additional roommates were unharmed, investigators went no further Friday to establish the narrative of that night’s events.
More context: State law limits what information authorities can release before Kohberger makes an initial appearance in Idaho court, Fry told reporters, and that could have to do with the lack of further details. The police chief thanked the public for its patience and acknowledged frustrations with the pace of updates on the case.
School confirms that Idaho killings suspect is a PhD student at Washington State UniversityFrom CNN staff
Washington State University confirmed that the suspect in the case of four murdered Idaho college students, Bryan Kohberger, attends the school as a graduate student.
In a statement released Friday, a school spokesperson said Kohberger completed his first semester as a PhDstudent in the school’s criminal justice program earlier this month.
University officials also confirmed that the college’s police department helped Idaho law enforcement search Kohberger’s apartment and office, which are both located on the school’s Pullman campus.
CNN had previously reported Kohberger’s attendance based on a since-removed school directory.
“On behalf of the WSUPullman community, I want to offer my sincere thanks to all of the law enforcement agencies that have been working tirelessly to solve this crime,” said Elizabeth Chilton, chancellor of the WSUPullman campus, in the statement. “This horrific act has shaken everyone in the Palouse region.”
“We also want to extend our deepest sympathies to the families, friends, and Vandal colleagues who were impacted by these murders,” Chilton said. “We will long feel the loss of these young people in the Moscow-Pullman community and hope the announcement today will be a step toward healing.”
Cleanup at the house where Idaho students were killed has been halted by a legal requestFrom CNN's Elizabeth Joseph
A view from the back of the house where police found four University of Idaho students stabbed to death on November 13.
A court request has halted the cleanup process at the home where four college students were killed last month, the Moscow, Idaho, police chief said Friday.
On Thursday, Moscow police said a private company would begin “remediation activities” the next morning, and that the 1122 King Street residence would remain an active crime scene under police authority.
But “the house cleanup has been halted, and that came by a legal request from the court,” chief James Fry told reporters Friday.
Remediation activities include removing potential biohazards and other harmful substances used to collect evidence, Moscow police explained in a news release earlier this week.
“There is no timeline for completion, but the property will be returned to the property management company when finished,” the department said at the time.
Fry did not offer further details about why the cleanup has been halted.
Here's what comes next for the suspect, according to officialsFrom CNN's Elizabeth Joseph
Bryan Kohberger, the suspect arrested Friday in connection with the Idaho student killings, had an initial appearance in front of a judge in Pennsylvania and is being held without bond, Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said during tonight’s news conference.
Once Kohberger is in Idaho, he is expected to make an initial appearance before a magistrate and further hearings will be scheduled.
“This is not the end of this investigation. In fact, this is a new beginning,” Thompson said.
Because Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania, he has the opportunityeither waiveextraditionand return to Idaho voluntarily. If he chooses not to return voluntarily, Moscow police will initiateextraditionproceedings through the governor’s office, Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry said during the news conference.
“If we do that, it can take a while for him to get here,” he said.
Records show Kohberger was arraigned Friday morning in Pennsylvania and he has a court hearing on extradition Jan. 3.
Moscow resident reacts with relief to arrest in Idaho student murders caseFrom CNN’s Veronica Miracle
Moscow, Idaho, resident Erin Staheli became emotional while expressing her relief at the news of an arrest in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students.
Staheli praised the work of the police agencies and FBI for the arrest.
“I knew that they would, but it’s just taking so long and I’m so happy for their families and everybody that’s been worried that all the students, everybody that may not have come back to school,” she said.
Police chief says investigators are still searching for a murder weapon and doesn’t share potential motive
Moscow, Idaho, Police Chief James Fry said that investigators are still actively searching for pieces of evidence in the case, including the weapon used to kill the four college students.
Fry also said the suspect’s motive in the attack is still part of the investigation and would not publicly say whether suspect Bryan Kohberger knew the victims.
The police chief also did not specify whether a specific tip led to Friday’s arrest, which occurred in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania.
“All I know is that he lives in in Pennsylvania,”Fry told a reporter when asked about Kohberger’s connection to Pennsylvania. He declined to provide any other detail.
State law limits what information authorities can release before Kohberger makes an initial appearance in Idaho court, Fry told reporters.
University of Idaho president says school will carry on legacy of students who were killed
University of Idaho President Scott Green speaks at the news conference for the case of four murdered University of Idaho students in Moscow, Idaho on Friday.
University of Idaho President Scott Green said he was thankful for both local and national support for the investigation into four slain students.
Green expressed gratitude for law enforcement in providing security to the school.
“We never lost faith that thiscase could be solved and aregrateful for the hard work ofthe Moscow Police Department andtheir law enforcement partners,” he said.
County prosecutor calls on public to report anything they might know about the suspect
Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson speaks at the news conference for the case of four murdered University of Idaho students in Moscow, Idaho on Friday.
Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson told members of the public that investigators are not done building their case against the suspect in the Idaho students’ murder, and that officials still need help gathering more information.
“You will now know the name ofthe person who’s been chargedwith these offenses,” he continued, referring to the suspect identified by authorities, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger.
County prosecutor says criminal complaint charging suspect was filed Thursday
Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said a criminal complaint was filed yesterday charging suspect Bryan Kohberger with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary.
“There’s apending case now in court and Iand any office and theinvestigators have to live withthe restrictions that ourSupreme Court places on pretrialpublicity.That said, I promise you we willshare with you, through the courtprocess or otherwise, whatever we areallowed to.I just appreciate your patience onthat,” he said in a press conference.
Thompson said factual basis for the charges are summarized in a probable causeaffidavit, which is on file withthe court.
“It’s sad to be here but happyto here at the same time,” he added.
Kohberger had an initial appearance in front of a judge in Pennsylvania and is being held without bond, Thompson said.
“And the warrant from our magistrate judge here also provides for no bond. We understand that he’s scheduled to be back in court in Pennsylvania next Tuesday afternoon and that a public defender has been appointed for him there,” he said.
Once Kohberger is in Idaho, he is expected to make an initial appearance before a magistrate and further hearings will be scheduled.
CNN’s Elizabeth Joseph contributed reporting to this post.
Police chief acknowledges public frustrations with lack of updates during the investigation
Idaho Police Chief James Fry speaks at the news conference for the case of four murdered University of Idaho students in Moscow, Idaho on Friday.
Moscow, Idaho, Police Chief James Fry acknowledged frustrations from the victims’ family members and Idaho residents who were anxious for more updates during the course of the investigation.
“I recognize the frustration with the lack of information that has been released. However, providing any details in this criminal investigation might have tainted the upcoming criminal prosecution or alerted the suspect of our progress,” the chief continued. “We will continue to provide as much information as we can as the process moves forward.”
He went on to thank the investigators from multiple agencies involved in the case, the members of the public who reported tips and the media for helping sharing calls for help with the investigation.
Idaho police chief confirms arrest of suspect in murders of college students
Moscow, Idaho, Police Chief James Fry confirmed the arrest of 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, on a warrant for the murders of four University of Idaho students.
He said the suspect resides in Pullman, Washington, and is a graduate student.
Fry said police will aim to prove as much information they can aboutthe extradition to Idaho and the criminal process, but due to Idaho state law they are limited in the information they can share today until the suspect has his initial appearance in court.
Because Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania, he has the opportunity toeither waive extradition and return to Idaho voluntarily. If he chooses not to return voluntarily, Moscow police will initiate extradition proceedings through the governor’s office,Fry said.
“If we do that, it can take a while for him to get here,” he said.
Fry expressed appreciation for community members and people around the country for providing the department with tips. He noted that the department received more than 19,000 tips and conducted over 300interviews.
CNN’s Elizabeth Joseph contributed reporting to this post.
Here's a timeline of key events related to the killings of the University of Idaho studentsFrom CNN's Eric Levenson
A memorial is seen in front of a University of Idaho campus sign in Moscow, Idaho, on November 29.
Police opened Friday’s news conference by confirming the arrest of a suspect in thekilling of four University of Idaho students and laying out a series of key events in their investigation.
Here’s a timeline of some of the major developments in the case:
Nov. 12: Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were students at the University of Idaho who lived at a nearby off-campus residence in Moscow, a college town of about 25,000 people. They had two other roommates at the three-floor, six-bedroom apartment.
That night, Chapin and Kernodle went to a party on campus, and Mogen and Goncalves went to a downtown bar,police said.
Nov. 13: Mogen and Goncalves ordered at a late-night food truck at about 1:41 a.m., thefood truck’s live Twitch stream shows. As they waited for their food, they could be seen chatting with each other and with other people standing by the truck.
The two students did not seem to be in distress or in danger in any way, said Joseph Woodall, 26, who manages the truck.
Chapin and Kernodle are believed to have returned home around 1:45 a.m., and Goncalves and Mogen used a private party for a ride home at about 1:56 a.m.,according to police.
Two other roommates at the home who were not injured woke up later in the morning and summoned friends to the home because they believed one of the victims had passed out and was not waking up. A call to 911 was made just before noon about an unconscious person at the residence, police said.
Arriving officers found the door to the residence open and discovered the bodies of four fatally stabbed students.
There was no sign of forced entry or damage, police said.
Nov. 15: Moscow Policeissued a statementsaying an “edged weapon such as a knife” was used in the killings. No suspects were in custody and no murder weapon had been found, police said.
Nov. 16: Police Chief James Fry held a news conference – the department’s first in the case – and reiterated there was no suspect. He also noted that the two other roommates who were home at the time of the attack were uninjured. The chief said authorities are not focusing on them.
“We’re focusing on everybody that may be coming and going from that residence,” he told reporters.
Nov. 18: Investigators said they had determined the victims were “likely asleep” before they were attacked.
Detectives by then had conducted 38 interviews with people “who may have information” about the killings and had taken the contents of three dumpsters near the house in case they held evidence, they said. Investigators also asked local businesses if there had been any recent purchases of a “fixed-blade knife,” according to the police update.
Hoping for tips from the community, investigators released a map and timeline of the victims’ movements last weekend. The map shows the four students spent most of the night separated in pairs.
Nov. 20: Police had fielded 646 tips and conducted more than 90 interviews, Chief Fry said at a news conference. He declined to identify who placed the 911 call from the home where the students were slain, saying only the call came from the phone of one of the surviving roommates. He wouldn’t confirm which one placed the call, but said that the caller is not a suspect.
Nov. 30: Moscow Police release a list of people whothey believe are not involved in the crime, including the two surviving roommates, a man in the Grub Truck surveillance video, the private party driver who took Goncalves and Mogen home, the man Goncalves and Mogen called numerous times the night they were killed and any person at the home when 911 was called. Police believe the attack was indeed “targeted,” butinvestigators have not concludedif the target was the residence or its occupants.
Dec. 5: Regarding Goncalves’ possibly having a stalker, police said investigatorsidentified an incidentin October in which two men were seen at a business and one man appeared to follow Goncalves inside and as she exited to her car. The man did not make contact with her.
Investigators contacted both men and learned they were trying to meet women at this business. Detectives said they believe this was an isolated incident and not a pattern of stalking and said there was no evidence to suggest the men were involved in the killings.
Dec. 7: Investigators say they are interested in speaking with the occupant or occupants of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra spotted near the crime scene around the time of the killings.
CNN’s Veronica Miracle, Jason Kravarik, Ray Sanchez, Andi Babineau, Caroll Alvarado and Sharif Paget contributed to this report.
NOW: Local police give update on the Idaho killings arrestFrom CNN’s Veronica Miracle
Law enforcement officials in Moscow, Idaho, have started their news conference on today’s major developments in the case of four murdered University of Idaho students.
The following officials are expected to speak, according to a police handout outside the conference:
- Chief James Fry, Moscow Police Department
- Bill Thompson, Latah County prosecutor
- Col. Kedrick Wills, Idaho State Police
- Scott Green, president of the University of Idaho
Police will soon share an update on the Idaho student murders. Here's what we know so far about the suspectFrom CNN's Josh Campbell,Jim Sciutto,Lauren del Valle,Mark MoralesandJohn Miller
The Moscow Police Department has received several thousand tips in the case of the homicide of four University of Idaho students.
The Moscow Police Department in Idaho will hold a news conference around 4 p.m. ET to announce developments in the case of thefour University of Idaho students who were killed in November.
CNN reported earlier Friday that a suspect was arrested in Pennsylvania on an active arrest warrant for murder in the first degree in connection with the killings, according to documents and sources.
If you’re just tuning in, here’s what we know so far about the suspect and his arrest:
- The man arrested is Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, according to the criminal complaint. He was taken into custody Friday in Monroe County, the document states.
- Authorities narrowed their focus to Kohberger after tracing his ownership of awhite Hyundai Elantraseen in the area of the killings, according to two law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation.
- Kohberger’s DNA has also been matched to genetic material recovered at the off-campus house where the students were stabbed to death, according to the sources.
- Kohberger is a graduate studentata nearby college, studying at Washington State University’sDepartment of Criminal Justice and Criminology, accordinga now-removeduniversity graduate directory. The original link listing Kohberger’s namewas seenby CNN earlier Friday.WSU has not responded to CNN’s request for comment.
- A CNN team filmed law enforcement outside of a WSU graduate residence that Moscow police say is connected toKohbergher. WSU police are searching the apartment at the request of Moscow police, Moscow police confirm to CNN.
- Authorities learned the suspect had left the area and went to Pennsylvania, the sources said.
- An FBI surveillance team from the Philadelphia field office has been tracking him for four days in the area where he was arrested, according to the sources.
- While he was being watched, investigators from the Moscow Police Department, the Idaho State Police homicide bureau and the FBI worked with prosecutors to develop sufficient probable cause to obtain the warrant. Once the arrest warrant was issued, the Pennsylvania State Police and the FBI made the arrest.
- Records show Kohberger was arraigned Friday morning in Pennsylvania and he has a court hearing on extradition Jan. 3.
More on the case: The arrest comes a day after police said they had received about 20,000 tips through more than 9,025 emails, 4,575 phone calls, and 6,050 digital media submissions, while having conducted over 300 interviews.
The slain students – Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kernodle’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20 – were likely asleep when they were each stabbed multiple times in the early morning hours, authorities have said. Some of the victims had defensive wounds, a coroner has said.
CNN’s Paul P. Murphy, Veronica Miracle and Stephanie Becker contributed reporting to this post.
The Idaho murders suspect is a graduate student in justice and criminology, directory showsFrom CNN’s Paul P. Murphy, Veronica Miracle and Stephanie Becker
Bryan Kohberger, the man arrested Friday in connection with the murders of four University of Idaho students, is a graduate studentin justice and criminology at a nearby college, according toa now-removeduniversity graduate directory.
The original link listing Kohberger’s name in Washington State University’sDepartment of Criminal Justice and Criminologywas seenby CNN earlier Friday.
WSU has not responded to CNN’s requests for comment.
A student at Washington State University also confirmed to CNN thatKohbergerwas a graduate student studying criminal justice.Washington State University is located in Pullman, Washington, and is just under seven miles away from Moscow, Idaho — the town where the four murders occurred.
A CNN team filmed law enforcement outside a WSU graduate residence that Moscow police say is connected toKohbergher. WSU police are searching the apartment at the request of Moscow police, the Idaho department confirmed to CNN.
Kohberger had previously been an undergraduate and graduate student, at DeSales University, according to a statement on the school’s website.He graduatedwith a bachelor’s degree in 2020 “and completed his graduate studies in June 2022,” according to the statement.
Ina post removed from Reddit afterKohberger’s arrest was made public, astudent investigatorassociated with aDeSales University studynamed Kohberger as a person who sought participants for a research project “to understand how emotions and psychological traits influence decision-making when committing a crime.”
“In particular, this study seeks to understand the story behind your most recent criminal offense, with an emphasis on your thoughts and feelings throughout your experience,” the post said.
CNN reached one of the principal investigators of that study, a professor at DeSales University,but they declined to comment on the matter. The university has not responded to a request for comment.
A spokesperson for Northampton Community College confirmed to CNN that Kohberger was a student at the college and graduated with an associate degree of arts and psychology there in 2018.
Authorities narrowed their focus to Idaho suspect after tracing ownership of white car and DNAFrom CNN's John Miller
Authorities narrowed their focus to suspect Bryan Kohberger — who was arrested on a first-degree murder warrant in connection with the killings of four University of Idaho students, according to documents and sources — after tracing his ownership of the white Hyundai Elantra seen in the area of the homicides, according to two law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation.
Kohberger’s DNA has also been matched to DNA recovered at the scene of the deaths, according to the sources.
Authorities discovered he had left the area and gone to Pennsylvania, the sources said.
An FBI surveillance team from the Philadelphia Field Office had been tracking him for four days in the area where he was arrested, according to the sources.
He was kept under surveillance while investigators from the Moscow Police Department, the Idaho State Police homicide bureau and the FBI worked with prosecutors to develop sufficient probable cause to obtain the warrant.
Once the arrest warrant was issued, the FBI and Pennsylvania State Police were able to make the arrest.
Suspect arrested on first-degree murder warrant in PennsylvaniaFrom CNN's Lauren del Valle and Mark Morales
Bryan Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania Friday on an active arrest warrant for murder in the first degree issued by the Moscow Idaho Police Department in connection with the murders of four University of Idaho students, documents and sources say.
According to the criminal complaint, Kohberger was arrested on a warrant for first-degree murder issued by the Moscow Police Department and Latah County Prosecutors office in Idaho.
State and local officials say the murder warrant is in connection to the murders of four University of Idaho students.
He was taken into custody Friday in Monroe County, the document states.
According to the paperwork, the Pennsylvania State Police were assisting Moscow with its criminal homicide investigation.
Records show Kohberger was arraigned Friday morning and that he has a next court hearing on extradition Jan. 3 at 3:30 p.m. ET.
What we know about the University of Idaho murder victimsFrom CNN's Christina Zdanowicz,Sara SmartandEric Levenson
Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen were killed Sunday, November 13, 2022 off campus at the University of Idaho.
The University of Idaho identified the four students killed as Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
They shared a house off-campus at the University of Idaho, authorities said.
These are the stories of the victims.
Xana Kernodle
Kernodle was a junior studying marketing and was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority, the university said.
Her sister Jazzmin Kernodle describes her as “a positive, funny woman” who was “loved by many” and was “one of a kind.”
“Xana was one of the best people I have ever known,” Jazzmin Kernodle said in a statement to CNN. “I wish I could have had more time with her. She had so much life left to live.”
“You rarely get to meet someone like Xana,” Jazzmin Kernodle added. “She was so lighthearted, and always lifted up a room.”
“Our hearts go out to Kaylee, Maddie and Ethan and all their families as well,” Kernodle said. “They were all amazing people and were loved so much. My sister was so lucky to have them in her life.”
Jazzmin reminded people to tell their loved ones how much they mean to you. She wishes she could have had one more hug with her little sister.
Ethan Chapin
Chapin was a freshman majoring in recreation, sport and tourism management and a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity, the university said.
His mother, Stacy Chapin, describes her son as a kind, loyal and loving person who “lit up every room he walked into.”
“Words cannot express the heartache and devastation our family is experiencing,” she said in a statement. “It breaks my heart to know we will never be able to hug or laugh with Ethan again, but it’s also excruciating to think about the horrific way he was taken from us.”
Chapin was one of a set of triplets, all of whom are enrolled at the University of Idaho, the family said in a statement.
Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen
Goncalves was a senior majoring in general studies and a member of the Alpha Phi sorority, according to the university. Mogen was also a senior. She was studying marketing and was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority.
Alivea Goncalves sent a statement to the Idaho Statesman on behalf of her younger sister Kaylee’s family and Mogen’s family.
“They were smart, they were vigilant, they were careful and this all still happened,” she said. “No one is in custody and that means no one is safe. Yes, we are all heartbroken. Yes, we are all grasping. But more strong than any of these feelings is anger. We are angry. You should be angry.”
Sources identify man arrested in connection to Idaho murders investigationFrom CNN’s Josh Campbell, Jim Sciutto, Lauren DelValle and Mark Morales
The Monroe County Correctional Facility has released a booking photo of Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, who according to state and local officials and court documents has been arrested in connection to the investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students.
The man arrested in connection to the investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students is Bryan Christopher Kohberger, according to state and local officials and court documents.
Pennsylvania’s Monroe County Correctional Facility has released a booking photo of the 28-year-old. CNN obtained the booking photo from Sgt. Gregory Armond from the facility.
The name was confirmed to CNN by a federal law enforcement source as well as a court source in Pennsylvania, where records show Kohberger was arrested and arraigned Friday morning.
The arrest was made by FBI agents and members of the Pennsylvania State Police, a federal law enforcement source told CNN.
Suspect in Idaho student murders investigation has already been arraigned in Pennsylvania, officials sayFrom CNN’s Mark Morales and Brynn Gingras
The FBI made the arrest in connection to the Idaho student murders investigation in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, two area officials confirm to CNN.
The suspect was arraigned before a judge in Monroe County Friday morning, a state official said.
Monroe County is in the Pocono Mountains area of Pennsylvania, between Scranton and Allentown.
Suspect arrested in connection to Idaho college student murders investigation, law enforcement sources sayFrom CNN’s Josh Campbell and Mark Morales
A Moscow police officer stands guard in his vehicle on November 29 at the home where four University of Idaho students were found dead in Moscow, Idaho.
A suspect was taken into custody in connection with the investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students, two federal law enforcement sources confirmed to CNN.
The sources told CNN the arrest was made by the FBI in northeastern Pennsylvania.
A federal law enforcement source described the suspect as a man in his 20s and told CNN the arrest took place Friday morning.
Police have received about 20,000 tips about the caseFrom CNN’s Rebekah Riess
A person cries as family members of the victims speak during a vigil at the University of Idaho on November 13.
The home of the four collegestudentskilled near the University ofIdahoin November, will be remediated but remain an active crime scene under police control, according to anupdatedprovided by Moscow Police on Thursday.
Police said while the crime scene remains active, they have worked with a property management services to start remediating the home, including removing “potential biohazards and other harmful substances used to collect evidence.” Once the remediation is done, the home will be turned over to the property management company, the update said.
Meanwhile, Moscow police say they have received nearly 20,000 tips through more than 9,025 emailed tips, 4,575 phone tips, and 6,050 digital media submissions, while having conducted over 300 interviews in the case.
According to police, progress on locating the white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra, believed to have been in the immediate area of the home during the early morning hours of Nov. 13, also continues.
