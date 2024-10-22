Lockheed L-188 Electra - passenger aircraft (2024)

The design of the Lockheed L-188Electra began in 1954, and in the following year the company received a launching order from American Airlines. The prototype, first flown on 6 December 1957, was a low-wing monoplane of conventional configuration with retractable tricycle landing gear and powered by four Allison 501D-13, 501D-13A or 501D-15 turboprop engines. Standard accommodation was for 66 to 80 passengers, but a high-density arrangement was available optionally to seat 98. Built initially as the L-188 A the Electra became available also as the longer-range L-188C with increased fuel capacity and operating at a higher gross weight. A total of 170 had been built when production ended unexpectedly early as a result of passenger loss of confidence in the type after two had disintegrated in flight, and by the time remedial modifications had been, incorporated customer airlines were interested in turbojet- rather than turboprop-powered aircraft. About half of the total built remained in service in 1992, many of them converted by Lockheed Aircraft Service for convertible passenger/cargo or all-cargo use.

Lockheed L-188 Electra - passenger aircraft (1)
Specification&nbsp
MODELL-188A "Electra"
CREW5
PASSENGERS44-98
ENGINE4 x Allison 501D-13, 2796kW
WEIGHTS
Take-off weight51256 kg113001 lb
Empty weight26036 kg57400 lb
DIMENSIONS
Wingspan30.18 m99 ft 0 in
Length31.85 m105 ft 6 in
Height10.01 m33 ft 10 in
Wing area120.77 m21299.96 sq ft
PERFORMANCE
Cruise speed652 km/h405 mph
Ceiling8655 m28400 ft
Range3541 km2200 miles
Lockheed L-188 Electra - passenger aircraft (2)
Marcus Mcewan, e-mail, 23.05.2023 08:42

Hi all,
Just finished reading all the comments on this aircraft. Fascinating reading from all you experienced operators.
My memory of this plane dates back to around June 1970 flying from Melbourne Australia to my home state of Tasmania as a 15 year old. The clearest memory was of the fantastic acceleration.
Truly amazing.

Rowan H, e-mail, 16.01.2016 05:57

The three-point engine mounts were actually Allison's fault, but Lockheed accepted responsibility. They rebuilt all machines under the LEAP program, so they had a four stud mounts angled upwards.

Many years later it was found the two supposed whirl-mode crashes had been caused by bad maintenance, rather than destructive oscillations. Oscillations of that severity become obvious to the crew well before the wings break off.

steven barnett, e-mail, 29.05.2021 Lockheed L-188 Electra - passenger aircraft (3) Rowan H

"obvious to the crew well before the wings break off". This is not true. Late March 1960, I was 23 months old and was onboard an Allegheny L-188 from (I think) PHI to Pittsburgh. I can tell you what "whirl mode" looks like from the inside of the airplane. And no, the pilots were not aware until the stewardess that I alerted by asking "how come the engines bounce up and down" started pounding on the cockpit wall. I can also tell you just how quickly the airplane slows down with the props in flat pitch. I told an accident investigator my story sometime late 1980's or early 1990's. He indicated that this was a whirl mode that they were not familiar with.

Brian Wwoodhouse, e-mail, 13.11.2014 07:19

Need to contact Gus Auzins as listed above re L188 manuals

Graham Coombes, e-mail, 08.02.2014 04:25

I remember taking my first flight on an Ansett Electra in 1970 with a school group from Sydney to Canberra. I am sure it was configured for passengers to be paid seating in the back (side on) lounge, or that is my memory. Tell me if I am wrong. Climbing from FL to FL was an interesting feeling.

ken, e-mail, 10.11.2013 02:11

I have a model of the Lockheed 188 with a logo with an orange star could you please tell us what airline this belong to .

roy wiebusch, e-mail, 28.07.2013 02:14

I worked for zantop and unversal from 1965 to 1970. In 1968 I went amsterdam,netherlands to school at KLM on L-188 and also to allison engine school in indianaplois.

Rollie Peck, e-mail, 07.05.2013 04:07

Rode 188's several times in the '60's and loved it. The very rapid accelleration that occurred when the pilot wound up the engines and unfeathered the props at the start of take-off was a real kick.

john pangburn, e-mail, 10.07.2012 23:00

Does anyone know how far the wingtips flexed in normal flight, as compared to a B-52

gus auzins, e-mail, 01.06.2012 04:44

I was a L.A.M.E. endorsed on the Electra and as such have in my possession set of Electra Maintenance manuuals volumes 1&2.Please contact if anyone interested.

Cesar Chavarro, e-mail, 24.12.2011 20:23

I love this aircraft. I want to build a scale model in balsa wood. Do you know where can I to find detailed drawings or a kit ?
Thanks in advance

Don Parker, e-mail, 02.08.2011 20:21

I made Captain on the L-188 in early 1967. It is still the most pilot friendly airplane I ever flew. I loved it !

jan fencl, e-mail, 02.04.2011 19:29

was the jack h.olsen who crash with plane some place lake tahoe in california

stu Mechlin, e-mail, 29.01.2011 23:51

I flew in the Electra 188 as part of $5 flight around NYC ( Out of laguardia airport)prommotion by either Eastern(?) or American(?) in 1958 /59. My First commercial airline flight. I need exact info on which airline, date of promotion, copy of adverizement in paper, any info, etc. Also, anyone who flew the Electra in 50's or even flew one of these promo flights, a response woudld be appreciated.

J. S. JOHNSON, e-mail, 25.01.2011 21:03

MY HUSBAND FLEW THE P3 ORION FOR THE U.S.NAVY. HE ACCUMULATED OVER 16,000 HOURS FOR 4 DIFFERENT SQUADRONS DURING HIS 28 YEAR CAREER. FROM ADAK, SIGONELLA, JACKSONVILLE, BRUNSWICK ME. CRETE, KEFLAVIK, HAWAII, PHILLIPINES, BROWNSVILLE TX, HIS WORST MOMENTS WERE OVER THE PACIFIC IN A FLAT SPIN IN 1975, EVERYONE ABOARD SPENT A COUPLE OF HOURS AT THE O'CLUB ON ARRIVAL BACK IN THE PHILLIPINES. HE LOVED ALMOST EVERY MINUTE OF HIS L-188 EXPERIENCE.
MY 7 YEARS WITH WESTERN AIRLINES IN THE 60'S, MADE ME A BELIEVER TOO. HOWEVER I WAS FOND OF THE DC-6 JUST FOR THE HISTORY OF IT. JUDY

Bob Corbett, e-mail, 02.01.2011 23:01

Flew the Electra from Jan 83 for about four years with Fleming International. With a short stint with Interstate Airlines Electra's which were the last ones built for civilian service. They where Transamerica Electra's. They were equipped with Hamilton Standard props instead of Air Products. I then went back to Fleming which later merged with Interstate Airlines to form Cam Air. Mostly flew Air Force contracts for Logair. "Logistic Airlift Command" I was a training Captain and Check Pilot on the Electra. Had a great time in spite of the grueling hours and bad weather. Back then it was just transportation from one party to another. Flew Captain on the 727 in early 87 and left for Piedmont that fall. What a great airplane. Had many engines shut downs due to starter garlock seal leaks and propeller pitch locks etc? We had PFE's and the Navy P-3 engineers were great. My favorite turbo prop airplane. The 727 is my favorite Jet.

Fred Berling, e-mail, 22.12.2010 00:58

Braniff Airlines had a fleet of L188 aircraft, one of which came apart in mid air in Buffalo,Texas because of harmonic vibrations. Lockheed corrected the problem by modifying the angle of attachment between the engine nacelles and the wing. The wing structure consisted of high strength aluminum planks with chemically milled risers which frequently cracked requiring repair doublers. Working as a A & P mechanic for Braniff at the time, I know first hand what it was like to crawl into the wing dry bays to install those repair doublers. Notwithstanding the wing structure issues, the aircraft systems and engine and prop combination were new to the industry and very interesting to learn about and maintain.

John Muir, e-mail, 13.12.2010 14:16

I have an interesting paperback about this A /C. " The Electra Story". Covers the history and accidents about this great machine.Author Robert J. Sterling. I started my F /E career with it in 1960 flying the A & C models, great memories.

All the World's Rotorcraft

Lockheed L-188 Electra - passenger aircraft (2024)

FAQs

What was the problem with the Lockheed L-188 Electra? ›

The Electra suffered a troubled start. Passengers of early aircraft complained of noise in the cabin forward of the wings, caused by propeller resonance. Lockheed redesigned the engine nacelles, tilting the engines upwards 3°.

What was the problem with the Lockheed Electra engine mount? ›

It was discovered that the Lord engine mounts were not strong enough to combat the destructiveness of whirl mode. Lockheed embarked on a mass retrofit program called LEAP (Lockheed Electra Adaptation Program).

Why did the Lockheed Electra crash? ›

The two accidents mirrored each other and shocked the aviation industry. The FAA Administrator requested Lockheed Aircraft Corporation to reevaluate the Electra. Both accidents were determined to have been the result of destructive wing flutter initiated by a propeller whirl mode.

How many passengers did the Lockheed Electra carry? ›

The “Electra” was the first all-metal multi-engine plane produced by Lockheed and was designed to compete with planes such as the Boeing 247 and Douglas DC-2. It carried 10 passengers and a crew of two or three and had a range of 810 miles.

Did the Lockheed Electra have swept wings? ›

The Lockheed Electra wings are almost a 90 degree angle with the fuselage. These wings seem to be swept.

What is the top speed of the Lockheed L 188 Electra? ›

L-188C - Max cruising speed 652km/h (352kt), economical cruising speed 602km/h (325kt). Service ceiling 27,000ft. Range with max payload 3450km (1910nm), with max fuel 4023km (2180nm). L-188C - Operating empty 27,895kg (61,500lb), max takeoff 52,664kg (116,000lb).

Are any Lockheed Electra still flying? ›

The Lockheed L-188 Electra first took to the skies in 1957, and a total of 170 aircraft were built before production ended in 1961. Around the world today, there are just 13 active L-188 Electras, the oldest of which was built in 1958, making it 65 years old.

Was the Lockheed Electra found? ›

Earhart's Electra has never been found. Amelia Earhart is probably the most famous female pilot in aviation history, an accolade due both to her aviation career and to her mysterious disappearance.

What is the military version of the Lockheed Electra? ›

The Electra was produced in several variants, for both civilian and military customers. Lockheed built a total of 149 Electras. Powered by two Pratt & Whitney R-985 Wasp Junior SB, 450 hp (336 kW) each; 101 produced. Three built for the U.S. Army Air Corps as Y1C-36, redesignated as C-36 in 1938 and as UC-36 in 1943.

Was Lockheed Electra pressurized? ›

In 1935, the U.S. Army Air Corps established requirements for a pressurized cabin airplane. This aircraft was intended as an experimental flying laboratory to test new equipment and engineering practices involved in high altitude flying.

Why did Lockheed Martin stop making passenger planes? ›

The TriStar's failure to achieve profitability caused Lockheed to withdraw from the civilian aircraft business.

Did a Northwest Lockheed Electra 188 crash near Tell City Indiana? ›

Northwest Orient Airlines Flight 710, a Lockheed L-188 Electra, disintegrated in-flight and crashed near Cannelton, Indiana (10 miles east of Tell City, Indiana) on March 17, 1960. The flight carried 57 passengers and six crew members. There were no survivors.

Did Amelia Earhart's husband buy her plane? ›

$80,000 to buy the Electra was provided by the Purdue Research Foundation from donations made by several individuals. George Palmer Putnam, Amelia's husband, made the arrangements to order the airplane and in March 1936 gave Lockheed the authorization to proceed, with delivery requested in June.

What is the biggest passenger aircraft carrier in the world? ›

Airbus A380

The world's largest passenger carrier is powered by four extremely powerful Engine Alliance GP7200 or Rolls-Royce Trent 900 turbofans, each producing a thrust of 332.44–356.81 kN (74,740–80,210 lbf).

What is the difference between Lockheed Orion and Electra? ›

The Orion shared the Electra's distinctive four-engine turboprop design. One of the key differences between the Electra and the P-3 is the addition of an unpressurized weapons bay on the Orion, allowing it to carry torpedoes, mines, and other armaments for its maritime patrol and anti-submarine warfare roles.

What was the problem with the Corsair plane? ›

Initially designed as a carrier-based fighter, the Corsair's long nose and consequent poor forward visibility made it notoriously difficult to land on aircraft carriers, leading to several accidents.

Why was the L 1011 a failure? ›

Lockheed discovered fairly early on that the TriStar suffered from higher than estimated structural weight, engine weight, and specific fuel consumption.

What was the problem with the F 14a engine? ›

The Tomcat had to struggle with the TF-30 engine too. When aviators gave the F-14 too much throttle too quickly at high angles of attack, which is what flying a fighter is all about, the engines gave way to compressor stalls.

What was the problem with the MiG 23 engine? ›

The engine was also a weak point on early models of the MiG-23 as it was not stressed for high yaw manoeuvre loads. If the fighter entered a spin, the engine shaft could bend. Compressor blades would rub sending debris into the turbine causing turbine blades to break off, destroying the engine.

