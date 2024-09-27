Lockheed L-188 Electra - passenger aircraft (2024)

The design of the Lockheed L-188Electra began in 1954, and in the following year the company received a launching order from American Airlines. The prototype, first flown on 6 December 1957, was a low-wing monoplane of conventional configuration with retractable tricycle landing gear and powered by four Allison 501D-13, 501D-13A or 501D-15 turboprop engines. Standard accommodation was for 66 to 80 passengers, but a high-density arrangement was available optionally to seat 98. Built initially as the L-188 A the Electra became available also as the longer-range L-188C with increased fuel capacity and operating at a higher gross weight. A total of 170 had been built when production ended unexpectedly early as a result of passenger loss of confidence in the type after two had disintegrated in flight, and by the time remedial modifications had been, incorporated customer airlines were interested in turbojet- rather than turboprop-powered aircraft. About half of the total built remained in service in 1992, many of them converted by Lockheed Aircraft Service for convertible passenger/cargo or all-cargo use. Specification MODEL L-188A "Electra" CREW 5 PASSENGERS 44-98 ENGINE 4 x Allison 501D-13, 2796kW WEIGHTS Take-off weight 51256 kg 113001 lb Empty weight 26036 kg 57400 lb DIMENSIONS Wingspan 30.18 m 99 ft 0 in Length 31.85 m 105 ft 6 in Height 10.01 m 33 ft 10 in Wing area 120.77 m2 1299.96 sq ft PERFORMANCE Cruise speed 652 km/h 405 mph Ceiling 8655 m 28400 ft Range 3541 km 2200 miles Comments 1-20 21-40 Marcus Mcewan , e-mail , 23.05.2023 08:42 Hi all,

Just finished reading all the comments on this aircraft. Fascinating reading from all you experienced operators.

My memory of this plane dates back to around June 1970 flying from Melbourne Australia to my home state of Tasmania as a 15 year old. The clearest memory was of the fantastic acceleration.

Wrwint reply Rowan H , e-mail , 16.01.2016 05:57 The three-point engine mounts were actually Allison's fault, but Lockheed accepted responsibility. They rebuilt all machines under the LEAP program, so they had a four stud mounts angled upwards. Many years later it was found the two supposed whirl-mode crashes had been caused by bad maintenance, rather than destructive oscillations. Oscillations of that severity become obvious to the crew well before the wings break off. reply steven barnett, e-mail , 29.05.2021 Rowan H "obvious to the crew well before the wings break off". This is not true. Late March 1960, I was 23 months old and was onboard an Allegheny L-188 from (I think) PHI to Pittsburgh. I can tell you what "whirl mode" looks like from the inside of the airplane. And no, the pilots were not aware until the stewardess that I alerted by asking "how come the engines bounce up and down" started pounding on the co*ckpit wall. I can also tell you just how quickly the airplane slows down with the props in flat pitch. I told an accident investigator my story sometime late 1980's or early 1990's. He indicated that this was a whirl mode that they were not familiar with. reply See Also Lockheed L-188 Electra - Price, Specs, Photo Gallery, History - Aero CornerLockheed L-188 Electra · The Encyclopedia of Aircraft David C. EyreThe Electra Story - Ansetts Involvement Brian Wwoodhouse , e-mail , 13.11.2014 07:19 Need to contact Gus Auzins as listed above re L188 manuals reply Graham Coombes , e-mail , 08.02.2014 04:25 I remember taking my first flight on an Ansett Electra in 1970 with a school group from Sydney to Canberra. I am sure it was configured for passengers to be paid seating in the back (side on) lounge, or that is my memory. Tell me if I am wrong. Climbing from FL to FL was an interesting feeling. reply ken , e-mail , 10.11.2013 02:11 I have a model of the Lockheed 188 with a logo with an orange star could you please tell us what airline this belong to . reply roy wiebusch , e-mail , 28.07.2013 02:14 I worked for zantop and unversal from 1965 to 1970. In 1968 I went amsterdam,netherlands to school at KLM on L-188 and also to allison engine school in indianaplois. reply Rollie Peck , e-mail , 07.05.2013 04:07 Rode 188's several times in the '60's and loved it. The very rapid accelleration that occurred when the pilot wound up the engines and unfeathered the props at the start of take-off was a real kick. reply john pangburn , e-mail , 10.07.2012 23:00 Does anyone know how far the wingtips flexed in normal flight, as compared to a B-52 reply gus auzins , e-mail , 01.06.2012 04:44 I was a L.A.M.E. endorsed on the Electra and as such have in my possession set of Electra Maintenance manuuals volumes 1&2.Please contact if anyone interested. reply Cesar Chavarro , e-mail , 24.12.2011 20:23 I love this aircraft. I want to build a scale model in balsa wood. Do you know where can I to find detailed drawings or a kit ?

Thanks in advance reply Don Parker , e-mail , 02.08.2011 20:21 I made Captain on the L-188 in early 1967. It is still the most pilot friendly airplane I ever flew. I loved it ! reply jan fencl , e-mail , 02.04.2011 19:29 was the jack h.olsen who crash with plane some place lake tahoe in california reply stu Mechlin , e-mail , 29.01.2011 23:51 I flew in the Electra 188 as part of $5 flight around NYC ( Out of laguardia airport)prommotion by either Eastern(?) or American(?) in 1958 /59. My First commercial airline flight. I need exact info on which airline, date of promotion, copy of adverizement in paper, any info, etc. Also, anyone who flew the Electra in 50's or even flew one of these promo flights, a response woudld be appreciated. reply J. S. JOHNSON , e-mail , 25.01.2011 21:03 MY HUSBAND FLEW THE P3 ORION FOR THE U.S.NAVY. HE ACCUMULATED OVER 16,000 HOURS FOR 4 DIFFERENT SQUADRONS DURING HIS 28 YEAR CAREER. FROM ADAK, SIGONELLA, JACKSONVILLE, BRUNSWICK ME. CRETE, KEFLAVIK, HAWAII, PHILLIPINES, BROWNSVILLE TX, HIS WORST MOMENTS WERE OVER THE PACIFIC IN A FLAT SPIN IN 1975, EVERYONE ABOARD SPENT A COUPLE OF HOURS AT THE O'CLUB ON ARRIVAL BACK IN THE PHILLIPINES. HE LOVED ALMOST EVERY MINUTE OF HIS L-188 EXPERIENCE.

MY 7 YEARS WITH WESTERN AIRLINES IN THE 60'S, MADE ME A BELIEVER TOO. HOWEVER I WAS FOND OF THE DC-6 JUST FOR THE HISTORY OF IT. JUDY reply Bob Corbett , e-mail , 02.01.2011 23:01 Flew the Electra from Jan 83 for about four years with Fleming International. With a short stint with Interstate Airlines Electra's which were the last ones built for civilian service. They where Transamerica Electra's. They were equipped with Hamilton Standard props instead of Air Products. I then went back to Fleming which later merged with Interstate Airlines to form Cam Air. Mostly flew Air Force contracts for Logair. "Logistic Airlift Command" I was a training Captain and Check Pilot on the Electra. Had a great time in spite of the grueling hours and bad weather. Back then it was just transportation from one party to another. Flew Captain on the 727 in early 87 and left for Piedmont that fall. What a great airplane. Had many engines shut downs due to starter garlock seal leaks and propeller pitch locks etc? We had PFE's and the Navy P-3 engineers were great. My favorite turbo prop airplane. The 727 is my favorite Jet. reply Fred Berling , e-mail , 22.12.2010 00:58 Braniff Airlines had a fleet of L188 aircraft, one of which came apart in mid air in Buffalo,Texas because of harmonic vibrations. Lockheed corrected the problem by modifying the angle of attachment between the engine nacelles and the wing. The wing structure consisted of high strength aluminum planks with chemically milled risers which frequently cracked requiring repair doublers. Working as a A & P mechanic for Braniff at the time, I know first hand what it was like to crawl into the wing dry bays to install those repair doublers. Notwithstanding the wing structure issues, the aircraft systems and engine and prop combination were new to the industry and very interesting to learn about and maintain. reply John Muir , e-mail , 13.12.2010 14:16 I have an interesting paperback about this A /C. " The Electra Story". Covers the history and accidents about this great machine.Author Robert J. Sterling. I started my F /E career with it in 1960 flying the A & C models, great memories. reply 1-20 21-40 Do you have any comments?

