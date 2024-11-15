Longest 0% APR Credit Cards for Balance Transfers of August 2024 (2024)

Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.

With an auto deductible reimbursement and cellphone protection, the State Farm Good Neighbor Visa Card is an ideal partner to your State Farm insurance plan. It’s a straightforward card to bolster your coverage, but sadly offers no purchase rewards.

If you get auto insurance through State Farm, this card can help with your deductible should you need to use it. The State Farm Good Neighbor Visa also has strong protections for your warranties and cellphone, but it’s best for State Farm clients. If that’s you, consider it extra insurance against high interest rates with the low intro offer, too.

If you’re looking for flexibility, you’ll find it in the TD FlexPay Credit Card. It doesn’t earn rewards, but offers a long intro APR on balance transfers. There’s no annual fee, and the cellphone protection is a nice touch.

One of the rare student credit cards with a 0% intro APR offer, this card is an option for establishing credit. There’s not much more beyond that, but better credit can be a reward unto itself.

Great for those who need a lengthy introductory APR offer to pay off other card balances or finance a major purchase.

Not everyone wants to chase bonus categories or shuffle cards in their wallet, which makes the Citi Double Cash the perfect “set it and forget it” credit card. It’s one of the only cards around that not only earns 2% cash back on all purchases—1% when purchases are made and another 1% when they’re paid off but also offers a path to using that cash back in the form of more valuable travel points down the road when you’re ready to take the next step.

The Citi Double Cash card’s simple cash back structure and long-lasting balance transfer APR offer make it a favorite among those who want to set it and forget it. It offers a solid cashback rate on all purchases and an intro APR on balance transfers, all without an annual fee.

Build credit easily with the U.S. Bank Visa Platinum, plus take advantage of one of the longest intro balance transfer periods.

The U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card offers a very lengthy intro APR rate and no annual fee. There are two caveats, which are the balance transfer fee and the lack of a rewards program. Still, the savings on interest during the introductory period can eclipse the fee.

The Citi Simplicity’s intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers can help ease the financial strain of having to shell out for a big purchase or expedite paying down existing debt. Once that intro offer expires though, the card doesn’t have much to offer.

The Citi Simplicity Card offers a very long intro APR offer for balance transfers, with the catch that each transfer incurs a fee. You’ll also get an intro APR offer on purchases. However, there is no rewards program nor any welcome bonus, making this truly a “simple” card for those looking to hold a balance for a long period of time.

While the focus with this card is the long introductory period for balance transfers, very often throughout the year Citi will send offers for other balance transfer deals. This means you could hold this card long term and still have the chance to get great balance transfer offers throughout the year.

Those looking to consolidate debt and pay it off over time will appreciate the long introductory offer on balance transfers. A $0 annual fee further enhances its frugal appeal. On the downside, this card is light on perks and comes with a heavy balance transfer fee.

The Wells Fargo Reflect includes decent roadside dispatch and cellular telephone protection, but the most compelling card benefit is the generous intro balance transfer offer upon account opening.

Those seeking a balance transfer card will likely appreciate that the Wells Fargo Reflect Card offers a generous introductory APR period on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. However, the card doesn’t offer rewards or other notable benefits, so give it a pass if you don’t need a long introductory APR period.

Barclaycard currently offers the longest 0% balance transfer period of up to 28 months and comes with a 3.45% fee. It's vital to stress that you might not get the full 0% interest-free period advertised or you could get a higher interest rate for some of the above cards.

Longest 0% Intro APR Cards for Purchases Wells Fargo Reflect® Card: Best for Long Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers from Wells Fargo (21 months)

U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card *: Best for Long Intro APR from U.S. Bank (21 billing cycles) More items... Aug 5, 2024

Barclaycard currently offers the longest 0% balance transfer period of up to 28 months and comes with a 3.45% fee. It's vital to stress that you might not get the full 0% interest-free period advertised or you could get a higher interest rate for some of the above cards.

15 Best Balance Transfer Credit Cards with 0% APR for August 2024: Best overall: Citi Simplicity® Card.

Best for long balance transfer period: Wells Fargo Reflect® Card.

Best for excellent credit: Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card.

Best for everyday spending: Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express Card. More items...

Most banks stopped offering balance transfers in 2020 because of the economic crisis triggered by the coronavirus outbreak. Balance transfers began to return to the market by 2021, and the 10 largest credit card companies all have 0% intro APR balance transfer offers now.

You can transfer as many balances as you want onto a 0 percent intro APR card, as long as you don't exceed the balance transfer card's credit limit — and as long as your transfers still qualify for the introductory APR offer.

If your card has a 0% purchase APR for 15 months, then you won't be charged interest on purchases for those first 15 months. You still need to make minimum payments during that time period. After the intro period ends, the card's standard APR will apply.

Please note: Balance transfer request(s) made online and/or with a Customer Service Specialist cannot exceed $15,000 within any 30-day period. Balance transfers may not be used to pay other credit cards or loans issued by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. or any of our affiliates.

Card issuers typically have rules surrounding the amount of debt you can transfer in relation to your credit limit. Many issuers are generous, giving cardholders the ability to transfer their full credit limit, but in some cases, your transfer limit may be capped at 75 percent of your overall credit limit.

Yes, you can have multiple balance transfer cards. If transferring your entire balance to one card would push you too close to your credit limit, you can split the balance transfer between two cards. Or you may want to use varying introductory periods to plan out your payments and strategically pay off your debt.

13 Best No Fee Balance Transfer Credit Cards Credit Cards Our Ratings PSECU Visa® Classic* Learn More on PSECU's secure site 2.8 PFFCU Contactless Rewards Visa* Learn More on PFFCU's secure site 2.7 OnPoint Signature Visa® with Cash Back Rewards* Learn More on OnPoint Community Credit Union's secure site 4.4 10 more rows Aug 13, 2024

You may have to pay a balance transfer fee



Many balance transfer credit cards will charge a balance transfer fee of 3% to 5% of the amount you transfer, usually with a minimum of $5 to $10. Let's say you transfer $5,000 and there's a 3% balance transfer fee. You'll end up paying a $150 fee just to do the transaction.

Best Balance Transfer Credit Cards 2024 Credit card issuer Tenure Rate of interest per month HDFC Bank 9 to 48 months 1.1% per month Standard Chartered Bank 6 months 0.99% per month Kotak Mahindra Bank 90 days 0% ICICI Bank 3 to 6 months Shared at the time of applying 3 more rows

You probably stopped getting balance transfer offers because your credit score decreased, you've opted out, or issuers have reduced the number of offers available. The best balance transfer credit cards usually require at least good credit, so if your score drops, you may no longer be eligible for offers.

A balance transfer can improve your credit over time as you work toward paying off your debt. But it can hurt your credit if you open several new cards, transfer your balance multiple times or add to your debt.

This means that if you don't pay off the balance in full by the time the "special financing" period ends, you'll be charged with retroactive interest for the full balance. With true 0% APR offers, once the promotion ends, you'll owe interest on the remaining balance only.

As you might expect, the length of the interest-free period differs from card to card – but it can be anything between a few months and a few years. Of course, 0% on purchases shouldn't be confused with no costs at all, as you'll need to make at least a minimum repayment each month.

15 months

Credit cards are known for charging higher interest rates than other loan products from banks. But with promotional 0% APR periods, some cards let you avoid interest payments on purchases, balance transfers or both. We've reviewed the best 0% APR credit cards of August to help you decide which one is right for you.

0% APR cards require good to excellent credit



This means you'll need a FICO credit score of at least 670 or a VantageScore credit score of at least 661. If you have very good or excellent credit, which means a FICO score of at least 740 or a VantageScore of at least 781, your chances of approval are even higher.