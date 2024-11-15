Longest 0% APR Credit Cards for Balance Transfers of August 2024 (2024)

Longest 0% Intro APR Cards for Balance Transfers of 2024
Best Intro APR Balance Transfer Card With Cellphone Protection From Wells Fargo (21 months)
Wells Fargo Reflect® Card
5.0
Forbes Advisor created additional star ratings so that you can see the best card for specific needs.
Welcome Bonus
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Regular APR
18.24%, 24.74%, or 29.99% Variable APR
Credit Score
Excellent, Good(700 - 749)
Our Expert Take
Those seeking a balance transfer card will likely appreciate that the Wells Fargo Reflect Card offers a generous introductory APR period on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. However, the card doesn’t offer rewards or other notable benefits, so give it a pass if you don’t need a long introductory APR period.
Expert Commentary
Albert Hsieh
Credit Cards and Reward Points Expert
Albert Hsieh is founder and CEO of Foxtrot Dash Inc., a San Francisco-based travel rewards marketplace offering a smart wallet that recommends 30,000 ways to maximize the redemption of hard-earned credit card and travel rewards points. He has proudly redeemed over 30 million reward points, and he and the Foxtrot Dash team boast over three decades of points and miles experience.
Albert has had a lifelong passion for aviation largely sparked by his dad, who retired after 30 years with United Airlines at San Francisco and Oakland. Since childhood, Albert grew fascinated by premium air travel and flew “The Tulip” (the nickname for United's fondly remembered "U" logo) to destinations far and near, with Taiwan, Japan and Egypt ranked as his top favorites.
With an unwavering commitment to the global travel industry, Albert served for 20 years as a commercial and marketing leader at Fortune 500 travel companies including JetBlue, China Airlines, XOJET and Westfield Airports LAX. He later worked as a consultant for Jet Edge, leading a companywide rebrand before their VistaJet acquisition. In recent years, Albert launched his Instagram feed where he captures his global credit card points and airline miles adventures with impeccable photography of luxury airline cabins and beautiful hotels.
His work is regularly featured in social campaigns, and he has drawn mentions in The New York Times and Nob Hill Gazette. On the Money Seed podcast, he has been heard discussing the future of credit card reward points, global travel trends and loyalty programs. When he's not traveling, Albert enjoys life on the West Coast by seeking out new restaurants and world-class wineries, and by spending quality time with loved ones.
Credit Cards and Reward Points Expert
The Wells Fargo Reflect includes decent roadside dispatch and cellular telephone protection, but the most compelling card benefit is the generous intro balance transfer offer upon account opening.
Pros & Cons
- Generous introductory APR period for purchases and qualifying balance transfers
- $0 Annual Fee
- No rewards program or welcome bonus
- Balance transfer fee: 5%, min: $5
- 3% Foreign transaction fee
Card Details
- Select “Apply Now” to take advantage of this specific offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.24%, 24.74%, or 29.99% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 Annual Fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It’s an easy way to earn cash back as an account creditwhenyou shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by usingan eligibleWells Fargo credit card.
N/A
Best Long Intro APR on Balance Transfers (21 months)
Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card
5.0
Forbes Advisor created additional star ratings so that you can see the best card for specific needs.
No Rewards
The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card does not offer rewards on purchases
Welcome Bonus
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.99% (Variable)
Credit Score
Excellent, Good
Our Expert Take
Those looking to consolidate debt and pay it off over time will appreciate the long introductory offer on balance transfers. A $0 annual fee further enhances its frugal appeal. On the downside, this card is light on perks and comes with a heavy balance transfer fee.
Expert Commentary
Jon Nickel-D'Andrea
Credit Cards Expert Writer
For more than 10 years, Jon Nickel-D'Andrea has been a sought-after expert on how to travel the world using rewards points and miles. Jon has been featured in local and national publications and as a speaker at various seminars across the world. Combining his deep knowledge of credit cards, rewards programs, airlines and hotels with his unique style and sense of humor, Jon makes the complex web of these programs more fun and easy to understand. He lives in Seattle with his husband Ben and their 4-year-old beagle pup.
Credit Cards Expert Writer
While the focus with this card is the long introductory period for balance transfers, very often throughout the year Citi will send offers for other balance transfer deals. This means you could hold this card long term and still have the chance to get great balance transfer offers throughout the year.
Pros & Cons
- $0 annual fee
- Lengthy introductory APR offer on balance transfers
- 0% intro APR period for new purchases
- 3% foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
- High variable APR when introductory period ends
Card Details
- 0% Intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers from date of first transfer and 0% Intro APR for 12 months on purchases from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 18.24% – 28.99%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is a balance transfer fee of either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
- Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
- With Citi Entertainment®, get special access to purchase tickets to thousands of events, including concerts, sporting events, dining experiences and more.
- No Annual Fee – our low intro rates and all the benefits don’t come with a yearly charge.
N/A
Best Intro APR on Balance Transfers With No Late Fee (21 months)
Citi Simplicity® Card *
5.0
Forbes Advisor created additional star ratings so that you can see the best card for specific needs.
No Rewards
This card does not earn rewards
Welcome Bonus
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Regular APR
19.24% - 29.99% (Variable)
Credit Score
Excellent, Good(700 - 749)
Editorial Review
The Citi Simplicity Card offers a very long intro APR offer for balance transfers, with the catch that each transfer incurs a fee. You’ll also get an intro APR offer on purchases. However, there is no rewards program nor any welcome bonus, making this truly a “simple” card for those looking to hold a balance for a long period of time.
Expert Commentary
Adam Frankel
Credit Cards Writer
With over four decades of experience as a portfolio manager and educator, Adam B. Frankel simplifies credit card strategies and complex personal finance topics for anyone seeking to gain a better understanding of how to manage their money. His work has been featured in national personal finance sites including Forbes Advisor, Fortune, MarketWatch and CardRatings.
Credit Cards Writer
The Citi Simplicity’s intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers can help ease the financial strain of having to shell out for a big purchase or expedite paying down existing debt. Once that intro offer expires though, the card doesn’t have much to offer.
Pros & Cons
- No late fees
- No penalty APR
- No annual fee
- Intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers
- High regular APR
- No rewards program
Card Details
- No late fees or penalty rates
- No annual fee
- Introductory APR offer
- No liability on unauthorized charges
N/A
Best Intro APR Balance Transfer Card With Cellphone Protection From U.S. Bank (21 billing cycles)
U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card *
5.0
Forbes Advisor created additional star ratings so that you can see the best card for specific needs.
No Rewards
The U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card does not offer rewards on purchases.
Welcome Bonus
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Regular APR
18.74% - 29.74% (Variable)
Credit Score
Good/Excellent(700 - 749)
Our Expert Take
The U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card offers a very lengthy intro APR rate and no annual fee. There are two caveats, which are the balance transfer fee and the lack of a rewards program. Still, the savings on interest during the introductory period can eclipse the fee.
Expert Commentary
Albert Hsieh
Credit Cards and Reward Points Expert
Albert Hsieh is founder and CEO of Foxtrot Dash Inc., a San Francisco-based travel rewards marketplace offering a smart wallet that recommends 30,000 ways to maximize the redemption of hard-earned credit card and travel rewards points. He has proudly redeemed over 30 million reward points, and he and the Foxtrot Dash team boast over three decades of points and miles experience.
Albert has had a lifelong passion for aviation largely sparked by his dad, who retired after 30 years with United Airlines at San Francisco and Oakland. Since childhood, Albert grew fascinated by premium air travel and flew “The Tulip” (the nickname for United's fondly remembered "U" logo) to destinations far and near, with Taiwan, Japan and Egypt ranked as his top favorites.
With an unwavering commitment to the global travel industry, Albert served for 20 years as a commercial and marketing leader at Fortune 500 travel companies including JetBlue, China Airlines, XOJET and Westfield Airports LAX. He later worked as a consultant for Jet Edge, leading a companywide rebrand before their VistaJet acquisition. In recent years, Albert launched his Instagram feed where he captures his global credit card points and airline miles adventures with impeccable photography of luxury airline cabins and beautiful hotels.
His work is regularly featured in social campaigns, and he has drawn mentions in The New York Times and Nob Hill Gazette. On the Money Seed podcast, he has been heard discussing the future of credit card reward points, global travel trends and loyalty programs. When he's not traveling, Albert enjoys life on the West Coast by seeking out new restaurants and world-class wineries, and by spending quality time with loved ones.
Credit Cards and Reward Points Expert
Build credit easily with the U.S. Bank Visa Platinum, plus take advantage of one of the longest intro balance transfer periods.
Pros & Cons
- No penalty APR
- Long intro APR period
- Cellphone protection coverage
- Balance transfer fee applies
- No rewards program
- No welcome bonus
- Foreign transaction fee
Card Details
- Up to $600 cell phone protection (subject to $25 deductible) against damage or theft when you pay your monthly phone bill with your card. Terms, conditions, and exclusions apply
- Ability to choose a payment due date that fits your schedule
- No annual fee
- Introductory APR offer
N/A
Best Intro APR Balance Transfer Card With Flat-Rate Cash-Back Rewards (18 months)
Citi Double Cash® Card
4.3
Forbes Advisor created additional star ratings so that you can see the best card for specific needs.
Up to 2% Reward Rate
First, you earn 1% unlimited cash back on every purchase you make. Then, as you pay for those purchases, youRead More
Welcome Bonus
Earn $200 cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Regular APR
19.24% - 29.24% (Variable)
Credit Score
Excellent, Good, Fair
Our Expert Take
The Citi Double Cash card’s simple cash back structure and long-lasting balance transfer APR offer make it a favorite among those who want to set it and forget it. It offers a solid cashback rate on all purchases and an intro APR on balance transfers, all without an annual fee.
Expert Commentary
Julian Kheel
Credit Cards and Travel Rewards Expert
With over 15 years of professional experience studying credit cards and travel loyalty programs, Julian Kheel has served as CNN’s senior editor covering travel and credit cards, as well as the editorial director for The Points Guy, and worked as a consultant for the biggest airlines. He is currently the CEO of Tripsight Inc., an award tools company that recently released Points Path, the first browser extension that automatically adds the prices of flights in miles into Google Flights search results to help travelers decide when to best use their travel rewards.
Julian first learned the ins and outs of credit card rewards and travel loyalty programs while flying more than 200,000 miles a year as a TV producer and director for World Wrestling Entertainment. (And yes, of course it’s all real.) He has previously written about travel and credit cards for U.S. News & World Report, Upgraded Points and Going, and created weekly columns for the travel websites Frequent Miler and Travel Codex.
In addition to appearing as a TV analyst to discuss travel and loyalty programs on national segments for CNN, Bloomberg News, CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Yahoo Finance and Cheddar TV, Julian has also been featured on ABC and CBS Radio, and has been quoted in The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, and the Chicago Tribune on travel-related topics as well.
Credit Cards and Travel Rewards Expert
Not everyone wants to chase bonus categories or shuffle cards in their wallet, which makes the Citi Double Cash the perfect “set it and forget it” credit card. It’s one of the only cards around that not only earns 2% cash back on all purchases—1% when purchases are made and another 1% when they’re paid off but also offers a path to using that cash back in the form of more valuable travel points down the road when you’re ready to take the next step.
Pros & Cons
- Earn up to 2% cash back—1% when the purchase is made and 1% when payment is made on the account
- No limit on the amount of cash back that can be earned
- No annual fee
- Introductory APR period for balance transfers
- Foreign transaction fee
- Balance transfer fee
- Lack of benefits seen in other no annual fee cards
- No introductory APR on purchases
Card Details
- Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
- Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, for a limited time, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked on the Citi Travel℠ portal through 12/31/24.
- Balance Transfer Only Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 19.24% – 29.24%, based on your creditworthiness.
- Balance Transfers do not earn cash back. Intro APR does not apply to purchases.
- If you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
Best Intro APR on Balance Transfers From Bank of America (18 billing cycles)
BankAmericard® credit card
4.3
Forbes Advisor created additional star ratings so that you can see the best card for specific needs.
No Rewards
The BankAmericard® credit card does not offer rewards on purchases.
Welcome Bonus
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Regular APR
16.24% - 26.24% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers
Credit Score
Good, Excellent(700 - 749)
Our Expert Take
Great for those who need a lengthy introductory APR offer to pay off other card balances or finance a major purchase.
Pros & Cons
- No penalty APR
- No annual fee
- No rewards program
- Foreign transaction fee
- Fee on balance transfers
Card Details
- 0% Intro APR for 18 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 16.24% – 26.24% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%.
- No annual fee.
- No penalty APR. Paying late won’t automatically raise your interest rate (APR). Other account pricing and terms apply.
- Access your FICO® Score for free within Online Banking or your Mobile Banking app.
- Contactless Cards – The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
- This online only offer may not be available if you leave this page or if you visit a Bank of America financial center. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
N/A
Best Balance Transfer Card for Students (18 billing cycles)
BankAmericard® credit card for Students *
4.3
Forbes Advisor created additional star ratings so that you can see the best card for specific needs.
No Rewards
The BankAmericard® credit card for Students does not offer rewards on purchases.
Welcome Bonus
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Regular APR
16.24% - 26.24% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers
Credit Score
Good, Excellent(700 - 749)
Editor's Take
One of the rare student credit cards with a 0% intro APR offer, this card is an option for establishing credit. There’s not much more beyond that, but better credit can be a reward unto itself.
Pros & Cons
- No annual fee
- Introductory APR period is rare for student cards
- Offers a path for students to build credit
- No rewards program
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
Card Details
- No annual fee
- No penalty APR
- Access your FICO® Score for free within online banking or the mobile banking app
- Contactless card
N/A
Best Balance Transfer APR With Ability To Lower Ongoing APR (18 months)
Chase Slate Edge® *
4.3
Forbes Advisor created additional star ratings so that you can see the best card for specific needs.
No Rewards
The Slate Edge does not offer rewards on purchases.
Welcome Bonus
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Regular APR
20.49% - 29.24% Variable
Credit Score
Excellent, Good(700 - 749)
Our Expert Take
The Chase Slate Edge is a reasonable option for those looking to consolidate debt.
Pros & Cons
- Introductory APR
- Get an automatic, one-time review for a higher credit limit when you pay on time, and spend $500 in your first six months.
- No annual fee
- Doesn’t earn rewards
- High balance transfer fee
- High foreign transaction fee
Card Details
- No annual fee
- Low introductory APR offer
- Access to monitor credit score with Chase Credit Journey
- Automatic, one-time account review for a higher credit limit when you pay on time and spend $500 in the first six months
N/A
Best Balance Transfer Card for Late Fee Forgiveness (18 billing cycles)
TD FlexPay Credit Card
4.3
Forbes Advisor created additional star ratings so that you can see the best card for specific needs.
Welcome Bonus
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Regular APR
19.24%, 21.24%, 24.24%, 27.24% or 29.24% variable APR based on your creditworthiness.
Credit Score
Good, Excellent(700 - 749)
Editor's Take
If you’re looking for flexibility, you’ll find it in the TD FlexPay Credit Card. It doesn’t earn rewards, but offers a long intro APR on balance transfers. There’s no annual fee, and the cellphone protection is a nice touch.
Pros & Cons
- Long 0% introductory APR balance transfer offer
- Automatic refund of your first late fee every 12 months
- No annual fee
- Visa Platinum benefits
- No introductory 0% APR on purchases
- No rewards or cashback
- Foreign transaction fees
Card Details
- Get built-in flexibility with the TD FlexPay Credit Card
- Our best balance transfer offer
- Get Visa benefits like cell phone protection when you pay your monthly mobile bill with your card
- No annual fee
- Must be a resident of CT, DC, DE, FL, MA, MD, ME, NC, NH, NJ, NY, PA, RI, SC, VA or VT.
N/A
Best Balance Transfer Card With Benefits for State Farm Customers (18 billing cycles)
State Farm Good Neighbor Visa® Card *
4.3
Forbes Advisor created additional star ratings so that you can see the best card for specific needs.
Welcome Bonus
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Regular APR
19.24% - 29.24% variable
Credit Score
Good/Excellent(700 - 749)
Editor's Take
If you get auto insurance through State Farm, this card can help with your deductible should you need to use it. The State Farm Good Neighbor Visa also has strong protections for your warranties and cellphone, but it’s best for State Farm clients. If that’s you, consider it extra insurance against high interest rates with the low intro offer, too.
Expert Commentary
Jenn Underwood
Personal Finance Writer
Credit cards and banking specialist Jenn Underwood brings over 16 years of personal finance experience to the table. After a decade of teaching courses in banking, debt reduction, budgeting and credit improvement, she moved into writing content and fintech product development. Over the last four years, Jenn has contributed to Forbes Advisor and a variety of fintech companies. She has served as a UX consultant, moderated discussions on open banking and been a guest on a number of personal finance podcasts.
Personal Finance Writer
With an auto deductible reimbursement and cellphone protection, the State Farm Good Neighbor Visa Card is an ideal partner to your State Farm insurance plan. It’s a straightforward card to bolster your coverage, but sadly offers no purchase rewards.
Pros & Cons
- No annual fee
- Introductory APR on balance transfers and purchases
- Auto deductible reimbursement, extended warranty and travel emergency assistance benefits
- No rewards
- Benefits are mostly related to regular travel purchases and not balance transfers
- 3% of the amount of each transfer or $5 minimum, whichever is greater
Card Details
- No annual fee
- Cell phone protection
- Low introductory offer
N/A
Here’s a Summary of the Longest 0% Intro APR Cards for Balance Transfers
Credit Card
Wells Fargo Reflect® Card
Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card
Citi Simplicity® Card *
U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card *
Citi Double Cash® Card
BankAmericard® credit card
BankAmericard® credit card for Students *
Chase Slate Edge® *
TD FlexPay Credit Card
State Farm Good Neighbor Visa® Card *
Credit Card
Best For
Credit Score
Annual Fee
Welcome Bonus
Wells Fargo Reflect® Card
Best Intro APR Balance Transfer Card With Cellphone Protection From Wells Fargo (21 months)
Excellent, Good
$0
N/A
Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card
Best Long Intro APR on Balance Transfers (21 months)
Excellent, Good
$0
N/A
Citi Simplicity® Card *
Best Intro APR on Balance Transfers With No Late Fee (21 months)
Excellent, Good
$0
N/A
U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card *
Best Intro APR Balance Transfer Card With Cellphone Protection From U.S. Bank (21 billing cycles)
Good/Excellent
$0
N/A
Citi Double Cash® Card
Best Intro APR Balance Transfer Card With Flat-Rate Cash-Back Rewards (18 months)
Excellent, Good, Fair
$0
Earn $200 cash back
BankAmericard® credit card
Best Intro APR on Balance Transfers From Bank of America (18 billing cycles)
Good, Excellent
$0
N/A
BankAmericard® credit card for Students *
Best Balance Transfer Card for Students (18 billing cycles)
Good, Excellent
$0
N/A
Chase Slate Edge® *
Best Balance Transfer APR With Ability To Lower Ongoing APR (18 months)
Excellent, Good
$0
N/A
TD FlexPay Credit Card
Best Balance Transfer Card for Late Fee Forgiveness (18 billing cycles)
Good, Excellent
$0
N/A
State Farm Good Neighbor Visa® Card *
Best Balance Transfer Card With Benefits for State Farm Customers (18 billing cycles)
Good/Excellent
$0
N/A
