Longest 0% APR Credit Cards for Balance Transfers of August 2024 (2024)

Table of Contents
Longest 0% Intro APR Cards for Balance Transfers of 2024 Best Intro APR Balance Transfer Card With Cellphone Protection From Wells Fargo (21 months) Wells Fargo Reflect® Card Best Long Intro APR on Balance Transfers (21 months) Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card Best Intro APR on Balance Transfers With No Late Fee (21 months) Citi Simplicity® Card * Best Intro APR Balance Transfer Card With Cellphone Protection From U.S. Bank (21 billing cycles) U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card * Best Intro APR Balance Transfer Card With Flat-Rate Cash-Back Rewards (18 months) Citi Double Cash® Card Best Intro APR on Balance Transfers From Bank of America (18 billing cycles) BankAmericard® credit card Best Balance Transfer Card for Students (18 billing cycles) BankAmericard® credit card for Students * Best Balance Transfer APR With Ability To Lower Ongoing APR (18 months) Chase Slate Edge® * Best Balance Transfer Card for Late Fee Forgiveness (18 billing cycles) TD FlexPay Credit Card Best Balance Transfer Card With Benefits for State Farm Customers (18 billing cycles) State Farm Good Neighbor Visa® Card * Here’s a Summary of the Longest 0% Intro APR Cards for Balance Transfers FAQs References

Longest 0% Intro APR Cards for Balance Transfers of 2024

Best Intro APR Balance Transfer Card With Cellphone Protection From Wells Fargo (21 months)

Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

Apply Now Longest 0% APR Credit Cards for Balance Transfers of August 2024 (1)

On Wells Fargo's Website

5.0

Longest 0% APR Credit Cards for Balance Transfers of August 2024 (3)

Forbes Advisor created additional star ratings so that you can see the best card for specific needs. This card shines for this use, but overall the star ratings may differ when compared to other cards.

Apply Now Longest 0% APR Credit Cards for Balance Transfers of August 2024 (4)

On Wells Fargo's Website

Welcome Bonus

N/A

Annual Fee

$0

Regular APR

18.24%, 24.74%, or 29.99% Variable APR

Credit Score

Excellent, Good(700 - 749)

Our Expert Take

Those seeking a balance transfer card will likely appreciate that the Wells Fargo Reflect Card offers a generous introductory APR period on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. However, the card doesn’t offer rewards or other notable benefits, so give it a pass if you don’t need a long introductory APR period.

Expert Commentary

Longest 0% APR Credit Cards for Balance Transfers of August 2024 (6)

Albert Hsieh

Credit Cards and Reward Points Expert

Albert Hsieh is founder and CEO of Foxtrot Dash Inc., a San Francisco-based travel rewards marketplace offering a smart wallet that recommends 30,000 ways to maximize the redemption of hard-earned credit card and travel rewards points. He has proudly redeemed over 30 million reward points, and he and the Foxtrot Dash team boast over three decades of points and miles experience.

Albert has had a lifelong passion for aviation largely sparked by his dad, who retired after 30 years with United Airlines at San Francisco and Oakland. Since childhood, Albert grew fascinated by premium air travel and flew “The Tulip” (the nickname for United's fondly remembered "U" logo) to destinations far and near, with Taiwan, Japan and Egypt ranked as his top favorites.

With an unwavering commitment to the global travel industry, Albert served for 20 years as a commercial and marketing leader at Fortune 500 travel companies including JetBlue, China Airlines, XOJET and Westfield Airports LAX. He later worked as a consultant for Jet Edge, leading a companywide rebrand before their VistaJet acquisition. In recent years, Albert launched his Instagram feed where he captures his global credit card points and airline miles adventures with impeccable photography of luxury airline cabins and beautiful hotels.

His work is regularly featured in social campaigns, and he has drawn mentions in The New York Times and Nob Hill Gazette. On the Money Seed podcast, he has been heard discussing the future of credit card reward points, global travel trends and loyalty programs. When he's not traveling, Albert enjoys life on the West Coast by seeking out new restaurants and world-class wineries, and by spending quality time with loved ones.

Albert Hsieh

Longest 0% APR Credit Cards for Balance Transfers of August 2024 (7)

Albert Hsieh

Credit Cards and Reward Points Expert

Albert Hsieh is founder and CEO of Foxtrot Dash Inc., a San Francisco-based travel rewards marketplace offering a smart wallet that recommends 30,000 ways to maximize the redemption of hard-earned credit card and travel rewards points. He has proudly redeemed over 30 million reward points, and he and the Foxtrot Dash team boast over three decades of points and miles experience.

Albert has had a lifelong passion for aviation largely sparked by his dad, who retired after 30 years with United Airlines at San Francisco and Oakland. Since childhood, Albert grew fascinated by premium air travel and flew “The Tulip” (the nickname for United's fondly remembered "U" logo) to destinations far and near, with Taiwan, Japan and Egypt ranked as his top favorites.

With an unwavering commitment to the global travel industry, Albert served for 20 years as a commercial and marketing leader at Fortune 500 travel companies including JetBlue, China Airlines, XOJET and Westfield Airports LAX. He later worked as a consultant for Jet Edge, leading a companywide rebrand before their VistaJet acquisition. In recent years, Albert launched his Instagram feed where he captures his global credit card points and airline miles adventures with impeccable photography of luxury airline cabins and beautiful hotels.

His work is regularly featured in social campaigns, and he has drawn mentions in The New York Times and Nob Hill Gazette. On the Money Seed podcast, he has been heard discussing the future of credit card reward points, global travel trends and loyalty programs. When he's not traveling, Albert enjoys life on the West Coast by seeking out new restaurants and world-class wineries, and by spending quality time with loved ones.

Credit Cards and Reward Points Expert

The Wells Fargo Reflect includes decent roadside dispatch and cellular telephone protection, but the most compelling card benefit is the generous intro balance transfer offer upon account opening.

Pros & Cons

  • Generous introductory APR period for purchases and qualifying balance transfers
  • $0 Annual Fee
  • No rewards program or welcome bonus
  • Balance transfer fee: 5%, min: $5
  • 3% Foreign transaction fee

Card Details

  • Select “Apply Now” to take advantage of this specific offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
  • 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.24%, 24.74%, or 29.99% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
  • $0 Annual Fee.
  • Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
  • Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It’s an easy way to earn cash back as an account creditwhenyou shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by usingan eligibleWells Fargo credit card.

N/A

Credit Score ranges are based on FICO® credit scoring. This is just one scoring method and a credit card issuer may use another method when considering your application. These are provided as guidelines only and approval is not guaranteed.

Best Long Intro APR on Balance Transfers (21 months)

Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card

Apply Now Longest 0% APR Credit Cards for Balance Transfers of August 2024 (8)

On Citi's Website

5.0

Longest 0% APR Credit Cards for Balance Transfers of August 2024 (10)

Forbes Advisor created additional star ratings so that you can see the best card for specific needs. This card shines for this use, but overall the star ratings may differ when compared to other cards.

Apply Now Longest 0% APR Credit Cards for Balance Transfers of August 2024 (11)

On Citi's Website

No Rewards

The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card does not offer rewards on purchases

Welcome Bonus

N/A

Annual Fee

$0

Regular APR

18.24% - 28.99% (Variable)

Credit Score

Excellent, Good

Our Expert Take

Those looking to consolidate debt and pay it off over time will appreciate the long introductory offer on balance transfers. A $0 annual fee further enhances its frugal appeal. On the downside, this card is light on perks and comes with a heavy balance transfer fee.

Expert Commentary

Longest 0% APR Credit Cards for Balance Transfers of August 2024 (13)

Jon Nickel-D'Andrea

Credit Cards Expert Writer

For more than 10 years, Jon Nickel-D'Andrea has been a sought-after expert on how to travel the world using rewards points and miles. Jon has been featured in local and national publications and as a speaker at various seminars across the world. Combining his deep knowledge of credit cards, rewards programs, airlines and hotels with his unique style and sense of humor, Jon makes the complex web of these programs more fun and easy to understand. He lives in Seattle with his husband Ben and their 4-year-old beagle pup.

Jon Nickel-D'Andrea

Longest 0% APR Credit Cards for Balance Transfers of August 2024 (14)

Jon Nickel-D'Andrea

Credit Cards Expert Writer

For more than 10 years, Jon Nickel-D'Andrea has been a sought-after expert on how to travel the world using rewards points and miles. Jon has been featured in local and national publications and as a speaker at various seminars across the world. Combining his deep knowledge of credit cards, rewards programs, airlines and hotels with his unique style and sense of humor, Jon makes the complex web of these programs more fun and easy to understand. He lives in Seattle with his husband Ben and their 4-year-old beagle pup.

Credit Cards Expert Writer

While the focus with this card is the long introductory period for balance transfers, very often throughout the year Citi will send offers for other balance transfer deals. This means you could hold this card long term and still have the chance to get great balance transfer offers throughout the year.

Pros & Cons

  • $0 annual fee
  • Lengthy introductory APR offer on balance transfers
  • 0% intro APR period for new purchases
  • 3% foreign transaction fee
  • No rewards program
  • High variable APR when introductory period ends

Card Details

  • 0% Intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers from date of first transfer and 0% Intro APR for 12 months on purchases from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 18.24% – 28.99%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
  • There is a balance transfer fee of either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
  • Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
  • With Citi Entertainment®, get special access to purchase tickets to thousands of events, including concerts, sporting events, dining experiences and more.
  • No Annual Fee – our low intro rates and all the benefits don’t come with a yearly charge.

N/A

Credit Score ranges are based on FICO® credit scoring. This is just one scoring method and a credit card issuer may use another method when considering your application. These are provided as guidelines only and approval is not guaranteed.

Best Intro APR on Balance Transfers With No Late Fee (21 months)

Citi Simplicity® Card *

Longest 0% APR Credit Cards for Balance Transfers of August 2024 (15)

5.0

Longest 0% APR Credit Cards for Balance Transfers of August 2024 (16)

Forbes Advisor created additional star ratings so that you can see the best card for specific needs. This card shines for this use, but overall the star ratings may differ when compared to other cards.

No Rewards

This card does not earn rewards

Welcome Bonus

N/A

Annual Fee

$0

Regular APR

19.24% - 29.99% (Variable)

Credit Score

Excellent, Good(700 - 749)

Editorial Review

The Citi Simplicity Card offers a very long intro APR offer for balance transfers, with the catch that each transfer incurs a fee. You’ll also get an intro APR offer on purchases. However, there is no rewards program nor any welcome bonus, making this truly a “simple” card for those looking to hold a balance for a long period of time.

Expert Commentary

With over four decades of experience as a portfolio manager and educator, Adam B. Frankel simplifies credit card strategies and complex personal finance topics for anyone seeking to gain a better understanding of how to manage their money. His work has been featured in national personal finance sites including Forbes Advisor, Fortune, MarketWatch and CardRatings.

Adam Frankel

Longest 0% APR Credit Cards for Balance Transfers of August 2024 (19)

Adam Frankel

Credit Cards Writer

With over four decades of experience as a portfolio manager and educator, Adam B. Frankel simplifies credit card strategies and complex personal finance topics for anyone seeking to gain a better understanding of how to manage their money. His work has been featured in national personal finance sites including Forbes Advisor, Fortune, MarketWatch and CardRatings.

Credit Cards Writer

The Citi Simplicity’s intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers can help ease the financial strain of having to shell out for a big purchase or expedite paying down existing debt. Once that intro offer expires though, the card doesn’t have much to offer.

Pros & Cons

  • No late fees
  • No penalty APR
  • No annual fee
  • Intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers
  • High regular APR
  • No rewards program

Card Details

  • No late fees or penalty rates
  • No annual fee
  • Introductory APR offer
  • No liability on unauthorized charges

N/A

Credit Score ranges are based on FICO® credit scoring. This is just one scoring method and a credit card issuer may use another method when considering your application. These are provided as guidelines only and approval is not guaranteed.

Best Intro APR Balance Transfer Card With Cellphone Protection From U.S. Bank (21 billing cycles)

U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card *

Longest 0% APR Credit Cards for Balance Transfers of August 2024 (20)

5.0

Longest 0% APR Credit Cards for Balance Transfers of August 2024 (21)

Forbes Advisor created additional star ratings so that you can see the best card for specific needs. This card shines for this use, but overall the star ratings may differ when compared to other cards.

No Rewards

The U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card does not offer rewards on purchases.

Welcome Bonus

N/A

Annual Fee

$0

Regular APR

18.74% - 29.74% (Variable)

Credit Score

Good/Excellent(700 - 749)

Our Expert Take

The U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card offers a very lengthy intro APR rate and no annual fee. There are two caveats, which are the balance transfer fee and the lack of a rewards program. Still, the savings on interest during the introductory period can eclipse the fee.

Expert Commentary

Longest 0% APR Credit Cards for Balance Transfers of August 2024 (23)

Albert Hsieh

Credit Cards and Reward Points Expert

Albert Hsieh is founder and CEO of Foxtrot Dash Inc., a San Francisco-based travel rewards marketplace offering a smart wallet that recommends 30,000 ways to maximize the redemption of hard-earned credit card and travel rewards points. He has proudly redeemed over 30 million reward points, and he and the Foxtrot Dash team boast over three decades of points and miles experience.

Albert has had a lifelong passion for aviation largely sparked by his dad, who retired after 30 years with United Airlines at San Francisco and Oakland. Since childhood, Albert grew fascinated by premium air travel and flew “The Tulip” (the nickname for United's fondly remembered "U" logo) to destinations far and near, with Taiwan, Japan and Egypt ranked as his top favorites.

With an unwavering commitment to the global travel industry, Albert served for 20 years as a commercial and marketing leader at Fortune 500 travel companies including JetBlue, China Airlines, XOJET and Westfield Airports LAX. He later worked as a consultant for Jet Edge, leading a companywide rebrand before their VistaJet acquisition. In recent years, Albert launched his Instagram feed where he captures his global credit card points and airline miles adventures with impeccable photography of luxury airline cabins and beautiful hotels.

His work is regularly featured in social campaigns, and he has drawn mentions in The New York Times and Nob Hill Gazette. On the Money Seed podcast, he has been heard discussing the future of credit card reward points, global travel trends and loyalty programs. When he's not traveling, Albert enjoys life on the West Coast by seeking out new restaurants and world-class wineries, and by spending quality time with loved ones.

Albert Hsieh

Longest 0% APR Credit Cards for Balance Transfers of August 2024 (24)

Albert Hsieh

Credit Cards and Reward Points Expert

Albert Hsieh is founder and CEO of Foxtrot Dash Inc., a San Francisco-based travel rewards marketplace offering a smart wallet that recommends 30,000 ways to maximize the redemption of hard-earned credit card and travel rewards points. He has proudly redeemed over 30 million reward points, and he and the Foxtrot Dash team boast over three decades of points and miles experience.

Albert has had a lifelong passion for aviation largely sparked by his dad, who retired after 30 years with United Airlines at San Francisco and Oakland. Since childhood, Albert grew fascinated by premium air travel and flew “The Tulip” (the nickname for United's fondly remembered "U" logo) to destinations far and near, with Taiwan, Japan and Egypt ranked as his top favorites.

With an unwavering commitment to the global travel industry, Albert served for 20 years as a commercial and marketing leader at Fortune 500 travel companies including JetBlue, China Airlines, XOJET and Westfield Airports LAX. He later worked as a consultant for Jet Edge, leading a companywide rebrand before their VistaJet acquisition. In recent years, Albert launched his Instagram feed where he captures his global credit card points and airline miles adventures with impeccable photography of luxury airline cabins and beautiful hotels.

His work is regularly featured in social campaigns, and he has drawn mentions in The New York Times and Nob Hill Gazette. On the Money Seed podcast, he has been heard discussing the future of credit card reward points, global travel trends and loyalty programs. When he's not traveling, Albert enjoys life on the West Coast by seeking out new restaurants and world-class wineries, and by spending quality time with loved ones.

Credit Cards and Reward Points Expert

Build credit easily with the U.S. Bank Visa Platinum, plus take advantage of one of the longest intro balance transfer periods.

Pros & Cons

  • No penalty APR
  • Long intro APR period
  • Cellphone protection coverage
  • Balance transfer fee applies
  • No rewards program
  • No welcome bonus
  • Foreign transaction fee

Card Details

  • Up to $600 cell phone protection (subject to $25 deductible) against damage or theft when you pay your monthly phone bill with your card. Terms, conditions, and exclusions apply
  • Ability to choose a payment due date that fits your schedule
  • No annual fee
  • Introductory APR offer

N/A

Credit Score ranges are based on FICO® credit scoring. This is just one scoring method and a credit card issuer may use another method when considering your application. These are provided as guidelines only and approval is not guaranteed.

Best Intro APR Balance Transfer Card With Flat-Rate Cash-Back Rewards (18 months)

Citi Double Cash® Card

Apply Now Longest 0% APR Credit Cards for Balance Transfers of August 2024 (25)

On Citi's Website

4.3

Longest 0% APR Credit Cards for Balance Transfers of August 2024 (27)

Forbes Advisor created additional star ratings so that you can see the best card for specific needs. This card shines for this use, but overall the star ratings may differ when compared to other cards.

Apply Now Longest 0% APR Credit Cards for Balance Transfers of August 2024 (28)

On Citi's Website

Up to 2% Reward Rate

First, you earn 1% unlimited cash back on every purchase you make. Then, as you pay for those purchases, youRead More

Welcome Bonus

Earn $200 cash back

Annual Fee

$0

Regular APR

19.24% - 29.24% (Variable)

Credit Score

Excellent, Good, Fair

Our Expert Take

The Citi Double Cash card’s simple cash back structure and long-lasting balance transfer APR offer make it a favorite among those who want to set it and forget it. It offers a solid cashback rate on all purchases and an intro APR on balance transfers, all without an annual fee.

Expert Commentary

Longest 0% APR Credit Cards for Balance Transfers of August 2024 (30)

Julian Kheel

Credit Cards and Travel Rewards Expert

With over 15 years of professional experience studying credit cards and travel loyalty programs, Julian Kheel has served as CNN’s senior editor covering travel and credit cards, as well as the editorial director for The Points Guy, and worked as a consultant for the biggest airlines. He is currently the CEO of Tripsight Inc., an award tools company that recently released Points Path, the first browser extension that automatically adds the prices of flights in miles into Google Flights search results to help travelers decide when to best use their travel rewards.

Julian first learned the ins and outs of credit card rewards and travel loyalty programs while flying more than 200,000 miles a year as a TV producer and director for World Wrestling Entertainment. (And yes, of course it’s all real.) He has previously written about travel and credit cards for U.S. News & World Report, Upgraded Points and Going, and created weekly columns for the travel websites Frequent Miler and Travel Codex.

In addition to appearing as a TV analyst to discuss travel and loyalty programs on national segments for CNN, Bloomberg News, CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Yahoo Finance and Cheddar TV, Julian has also been featured on ABC and CBS Radio, and has been quoted in The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, and the Chicago Tribune on travel-related topics as well.

Julian Kheel

Longest 0% APR Credit Cards for Balance Transfers of August 2024 (31)

Julian Kheel

Credit Cards and Travel Rewards Expert

With over 15 years of professional experience studying credit cards and travel loyalty programs, Julian Kheel has served as CNN’s senior editor covering travel and credit cards, as well as the editorial director for The Points Guy, and worked as a consultant for the biggest airlines. He is currently the CEO of Tripsight Inc., an award tools company that recently released Points Path, the first browser extension that automatically adds the prices of flights in miles into Google Flights search results to help travelers decide when to best use their travel rewards.

Julian first learned the ins and outs of credit card rewards and travel loyalty programs while flying more than 200,000 miles a year as a TV producer and director for World Wrestling Entertainment. (And yes, of course it’s all real.) He has previously written about travel and credit cards for U.S. News & World Report, Upgraded Points and Going, and created weekly columns for the travel websites Frequent Miler and Travel Codex.

In addition to appearing as a TV analyst to discuss travel and loyalty programs on national segments for CNN, Bloomberg News, CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Yahoo Finance and Cheddar TV, Julian has also been featured on ABC and CBS Radio, and has been quoted in The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, and the Chicago Tribune on travel-related topics as well.

Credit Cards and Travel Rewards Expert

Not everyone wants to chase bonus categories or shuffle cards in their wallet, which makes the Citi Double Cash the perfect “set it and forget it” credit card. It’s one of the only cards around that not only earns 2% cash back on all purchases—1% when purchases are made and another 1% when they’re paid off but also offers a path to using that cash back in the form of more valuable travel points down the road when you’re ready to take the next step.

Pros & Cons

  • Earn up to 2% cash back—1% when the purchase is made and 1% when payment is made on the account
  • No limit on the amount of cash back that can be earned
  • No annual fee
  • Introductory APR period for balance transfers
  • Foreign transaction fee
  • Balance transfer fee
  • Lack of benefits seen in other no annual fee cards
  • No introductory APR on purchases

Card Details

  • Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
  • Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, for a limited time, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked on the Citi Travel℠ portal through 12/31/24.
  • Balance Transfer Only Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 19.24% – 29.24%, based on your creditworthiness.
  • Balance Transfers do not earn cash back. Intro APR does not apply to purchases.
  • If you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month.
  • There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).

Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.

Credit Score ranges are based on FICO® credit scoring. This is just one scoring method and a credit card issuer may use another method when considering your application. These are provided as guidelines only and approval is not guaranteed.

Best Intro APR on Balance Transfers From Bank of America (18 billing cycles)

BankAmericard® credit card

Apply Now Longest 0% APR Credit Cards for Balance Transfers of August 2024 (32)

On Bank of America's Website

4.3

Longest 0% APR Credit Cards for Balance Transfers of August 2024 (34)

Forbes Advisor created additional star ratings so that you can see the best card for specific needs. This card shines for this use, but overall the star ratings may differ when compared to other cards.

Apply Now Longest 0% APR Credit Cards for Balance Transfers of August 2024 (35)

On Bank of America's Website

No Rewards

The BankAmericard® credit card does not offer rewards on purchases.

See Also
Best No Balance Transfer Fee Credit Cards Of August 2024

Welcome Bonus

N/A

Annual Fee

$0

Regular APR

16.24% - 26.24% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers

Credit Score

Good, Excellent(700 - 749)

Our Expert Take

Great for those who need a lengthy introductory APR offer to pay off other card balances or finance a major purchase.

Pros & Cons

  • No penalty APR
  • No annual fee
  • No rewards program
  • Foreign transaction fee
  • Fee on balance transfers

Card Details

  • 0% Intro APR for 18 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 16.24% – 26.24% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%.
  • No annual fee.
  • No penalty APR. Paying late won’t automatically raise your interest rate (APR). Other account pricing and terms apply.
  • Access your FICO® Score for free within Online Banking or your Mobile Banking app.
  • Contactless Cards – The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
  • This online only offer may not be available if you leave this page or if you visit a Bank of America financial center. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.

N/A

Credit Score ranges are based on FICO® credit scoring. This is just one scoring method and a credit card issuer may use another method when considering your application. These are provided as guidelines only and approval is not guaranteed.

Best Balance Transfer Card for Students (18 billing cycles)

BankAmericard® credit card for Students *

Longest 0% APR Credit Cards for Balance Transfers of August 2024 (36)

4.3

Longest 0% APR Credit Cards for Balance Transfers of August 2024 (37)

Forbes Advisor created additional star ratings so that you can see the best card for specific needs. This card shines for this use, but overall the star ratings may differ when compared to other cards.

No Rewards

The BankAmericard® credit card for Students does not offer rewards on purchases.

Welcome Bonus

N/A

Annual Fee

$0

Regular APR

16.24% - 26.24% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers

Credit Score

Good, Excellent(700 - 749)

Editor's Take

One of the rare student credit cards with a 0% intro APR offer, this card is an option for establishing credit. There’s not much more beyond that, but better credit can be a reward unto itself.

Pros & Cons

  • No annual fee
  • Introductory APR period is rare for student cards
  • Offers a path for students to build credit
  • No rewards program
  • Balance transfer fee
  • Foreign transaction fee

Card Details

  • No annual fee
  • No penalty APR
  • Access your FICO® Score for free within online banking or the mobile banking app
  • Contactless card

N/A

Credit Score ranges are based on FICO® credit scoring. This is just one scoring method and a credit card issuer may use another method when considering your application. These are provided as guidelines only and approval is not guaranteed.

Best Balance Transfer APR With Ability To Lower Ongoing APR (18 months)

Chase Slate Edge® *

Longest 0% APR Credit Cards for Balance Transfers of August 2024 (38)

4.3

Longest 0% APR Credit Cards for Balance Transfers of August 2024 (39)

Forbes Advisor created additional star ratings so that you can see the best card for specific needs. This card shines for this use, but overall the star ratings may differ when compared to other cards.

No Rewards

The Slate Edge does not offer rewards on purchases.

Welcome Bonus

N/A

Annual Fee

$0

Regular APR

20.49% - 29.24% Variable

Credit Score

Excellent, Good(700 - 749)

Our Expert Take

The Chase Slate Edge is a reasonable option for those looking to consolidate debt.

Pros & Cons

  • Introductory APR
  • Get an automatic, one-time review for a higher credit limit when you pay on time, and spend $500 in your first six months.
  • No annual fee
  • Doesn’t earn rewards
  • High balance transfer fee
  • High foreign transaction fee

Card Details

  • No annual fee
  • Low introductory APR offer
  • Access to monitor credit score with Chase Credit Journey
  • Automatic, one-time account review for a higher credit limit when you pay on time and spend $500 in the first six months

N/A

Credit Score ranges are based on FICO® credit scoring. This is just one scoring method and a credit card issuer may use another method when considering your application. These are provided as guidelines only and approval is not guaranteed.

Best Balance Transfer Card for Late Fee Forgiveness (18 billing cycles)

TD FlexPay Credit Card

Apply Now Longest 0% APR Credit Cards for Balance Transfers of August 2024 (40)

On TD Bank's Website

4.3

Longest 0% APR Credit Cards for Balance Transfers of August 2024 (42)

Forbes Advisor created additional star ratings so that you can see the best card for specific needs. This card shines for this use, but overall the star ratings may differ when compared to other cards.

Apply Now Longest 0% APR Credit Cards for Balance Transfers of August 2024 (43)

On TD Bank's Website

Welcome Bonus

N/A

Annual Fee

$0

Regular APR

19.24%, 21.24%, 24.24%, 27.24% or 29.24% variable APR based on your creditworthiness.

Credit Score

Good, Excellent(700 - 749)

Editor's Take

If you’re looking for flexibility, you’ll find it in the TD FlexPay Credit Card. It doesn’t earn rewards, but offers a long intro APR on balance transfers. There’s no annual fee, and the cellphone protection is a nice touch.

Pros & Cons

  • Long 0% introductory APR balance transfer offer
  • Automatic refund of your first late fee every 12 months
  • No annual fee
  • Visa Platinum benefits
  • No introductory 0% APR on purchases
  • No rewards or cashback
  • Foreign transaction fees

Card Details

  • Get built-in flexibility with the TD FlexPay Credit Card
  • Our best balance transfer offer
  • Get Visa benefits like cell phone protection when you pay your monthly mobile bill with your card
  • No annual fee
  • Must be a resident of CT, DC, DE, FL, MA, MD, ME, NC, NH, NJ, NY, PA, RI, SC, VA or VT.

N/A

Credit Score ranges are based on FICO® credit scoring. This is just one scoring method and a credit card issuer may use another method when considering your application. These are provided as guidelines only and approval is not guaranteed.

Best Balance Transfer Card With Benefits for State Farm Customers (18 billing cycles)

State Farm Good Neighbor Visa® Card *

Longest 0% APR Credit Cards for Balance Transfers of August 2024 (44)

4.3

Longest 0% APR Credit Cards for Balance Transfers of August 2024 (45)

Forbes Advisor created additional star ratings so that you can see the best card for specific needs. This card shines for this use, but overall the star ratings may differ when compared to other cards.

Welcome Bonus

N/A

Annual Fee

$0

Regular APR

19.24% - 29.24% variable

Credit Score

Good/Excellent(700 - 749)

Editor's Take

If you get auto insurance through State Farm, this card can help with your deductible should you need to use it. The State Farm Good Neighbor Visa also has strong protections for your warranties and cellphone, but it’s best for State Farm clients. If that’s you, consider it extra insurance against high interest rates with the low intro offer, too.

Expert Commentary

Longest 0% APR Credit Cards for Balance Transfers of August 2024 (47)

Jenn Underwood

Personal Finance Writer

Credit cards and banking specialist Jenn Underwood brings over 16 years of personal finance experience to the table. After a decade of teaching courses in banking, debt reduction, budgeting and credit improvement, she moved into writing content and fintech product development. Over the last four years, Jenn has contributed to Forbes Advisor and a variety of fintech companies. She has served as a UX consultant, moderated discussions on open banking and been a guest on a number of personal finance podcasts.

Jenn Underwood

Longest 0% APR Credit Cards for Balance Transfers of August 2024 (48)

Jenn Underwood

Personal Finance Writer

Credit cards and banking specialist Jenn Underwood brings over 16 years of personal finance experience to the table. After a decade of teaching courses in banking, debt reduction, budgeting and credit improvement, she moved into writing content and fintech product development. Over the last four years, Jenn has contributed to Forbes Advisor and a variety of fintech companies. She has served as a UX consultant, moderated discussions on open banking and been a guest on a number of personal finance podcasts.

Personal Finance Writer

With an auto deductible reimbursement and cellphone protection, the State Farm Good Neighbor Visa Card is an ideal partner to your State Farm insurance plan. It’s a straightforward card to bolster your coverage, but sadly offers no purchase rewards.

Pros & Cons

  • No annual fee
  • Introductory APR on balance transfers and purchases
  • Auto deductible reimbursement, extended warranty and travel emergency assistance benefits
  • No rewards
  • Benefits are mostly related to regular travel purchases and not balance transfers
  • 3% of the amount of each transfer or $5 minimum, whichever is greater

Card Details

  • No annual fee
  • Cell phone protection
  • Low introductory offer

N/A

Credit Score ranges are based on FICO® credit scoring. This is just one scoring method and a credit card issuer may use another method when considering your application. These are provided as guidelines only and approval is not guaranteed.

Here’s a Summary of the Longest 0% Intro APR Cards for Balance Transfers

Credit Card

Longest 0% APR Credit Cards for Balance Transfers of August 2024 (49)

Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

Longest 0% APR Credit Cards for Balance Transfers of August 2024 (50)

Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card

Longest 0% APR Credit Cards for Balance Transfers of August 2024 (51)

Citi Simplicity® Card *

Longest 0% APR Credit Cards for Balance Transfers of August 2024 (52)

U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card *

Longest 0% APR Credit Cards for Balance Transfers of August 2024 (53)

Citi Double Cash® Card

Longest 0% APR Credit Cards for Balance Transfers of August 2024 (54)

BankAmericard® credit card

Longest 0% APR Credit Cards for Balance Transfers of August 2024 (55)

BankAmericard® credit card for Students *

Longest 0% APR Credit Cards for Balance Transfers of August 2024 (56)

Chase Slate Edge® *

Longest 0% APR Credit Cards for Balance Transfers of August 2024 (57)

TD FlexPay Credit Card

Longest 0% APR Credit Cards for Balance Transfers of August 2024 (58)

State Farm Good Neighbor Visa® Card *

Credit Card

Best For

Credit Score

Annual Fee

Welcome Bonus

Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

Best Intro APR Balance Transfer Card With Cellphone Protection From Wells Fargo (21 months)

Excellent, Good

$0

N/A

Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card

Best Long Intro APR on Balance Transfers (21 months)

Excellent, Good

$0

N/A

Longest 0% APR Credit Cards for Balance Transfers of August 2024 (61)

Citi Simplicity® Card *

Best Intro APR on Balance Transfers With No Late Fee (21 months)

Excellent, Good

$0

N/A

Longest 0% APR Credit Cards for Balance Transfers of August 2024 (62)

U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card *

Best Intro APR Balance Transfer Card With Cellphone Protection From U.S. Bank (21 billing cycles)

Good/Excellent

$0

N/A

Citi Double Cash® Card

Best Intro APR Balance Transfer Card With Flat-Rate Cash-Back Rewards (18 months)

Excellent, Good, Fair

$0

Earn $200 cash back

Longest 0% APR Credit Cards for Balance Transfers of August 2024 (64)

BankAmericard® credit card

Best Intro APR on Balance Transfers From Bank of America (18 billing cycles)

Good, Excellent

$0

N/A

Longest 0% APR Credit Cards for Balance Transfers of August 2024 (65)

BankAmericard® credit card for Students *

Best Balance Transfer Card for Students (18 billing cycles)

Good, Excellent

$0

N/A

Longest 0% APR Credit Cards for Balance Transfers of August 2024 (66)

Chase Slate Edge® *

Best Balance Transfer APR With Ability To Lower Ongoing APR (18 months)

Excellent, Good

$0

N/A

TD FlexPay Credit Card

Best Balance Transfer Card for Late Fee Forgiveness (18 billing cycles)

Good, Excellent

$0

N/A

Longest 0% APR Credit Cards for Balance Transfers of August 2024 (68)

State Farm Good Neighbor Visa® Card *

Best Balance Transfer Card With Benefits for State Farm Customers (18 billing cycles)

Good/Excellent

$0

N/A

Credit Score ranges are based on FICO® credit scoring. This is just one scoring method and a credit card issuer may use another method when considering your application. These are provided as guidelines only and approval is not guaranteed.

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Longest 0% APR Credit Cards for Balance Transfers of August 2024 (2024)

FAQs

Longest 0% APR Credit Cards for Balance Transfers of August 2024? ›

Barclaycard currently offers the longest 0% balance transfer period of up to 28 months and comes with a 3.45% fee. It's vital to stress that you might not get the full 0% interest-free period advertised or you could get a higher interest rate for some of the above cards.

Tell Me More
What credit card has the longest 0% interest rate? ›

Longest 0% Intro APR Cards for Purchases
  • Wells Fargo Reflect® Card: Best for Long Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers from Wells Fargo (21 months)
  • U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card *: Best for Long Intro APR from U.S. Bank (21 billing cycles)
Aug 5, 2024

Tell Me More
What is the longest balance transfer card? ›

Barclaycard currently offers the longest 0% balance transfer period of up to 28 months and comes with a 3.45% fee. It's vital to stress that you might not get the full 0% interest-free period advertised or you could get a higher interest rate for some of the above cards.

Read The Full Story
What is the best credit card for balance transfer? ›

15 Best Balance Transfer Credit Cards with 0% APR for August 2024:
  • Best overall: Citi Simplicity® Card.
  • Best for long balance transfer period: Wells Fargo Reflect® Card.
  • Best for excellent credit: Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card.
  • Best for everyday spending: Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express Card.

Continue Reading
Are credit card companies stopping balance transfers? ›

Chip Lupo, Credit Card Writer

Most banks stopped offering balance transfers in 2020 because of the economic crisis triggered by the coronavirus outbreak. Balance transfers began to return to the market by 2021, and the 10 largest credit card companies all have 0% intro APR balance transfer offers now.

Get More Info
How many times can you transfer to 0% credit card? ›

You can transfer as many balances as you want onto a 0 percent intro APR card, as long as you don't exceed the balance transfer card's credit limit — and as long as your transfers still qualify for the introductory APR offer.

Get More Info
What is 0 APR for 15 months? ›

If your card has a 0% purchase APR for 15 months, then you won't be charged interest on purchases for those first 15 months. You still need to make minimum payments during that time period. After the intro period ends, the card's standard APR will apply.

Continue Reading
What is the maximum balance transfer for Chase Bank? ›

Please note: Balance transfer request(s) made online and/or with a Customer Service Specialist cannot exceed $15,000 within any 30-day period. Balance transfers may not be used to pay other credit cards or loans issued by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. or any of our affiliates.

Show Me More
What is the maximum balance transfer on a credit card? ›

Card issuers typically have rules surrounding the amount of debt you can transfer in relation to your credit limit. Many issuers are generous, giving cardholders the ability to transfer their full credit limit, but in some cases, your transfer limit may be capped at 75 percent of your overall credit limit.

Read On
Is it OK to have two balance transfer cards? ›

Yes, you can have multiple balance transfer cards. If transferring your entire balance to one card would push you too close to your credit limit, you can split the balance transfer between two cards. Or you may want to use varying introductory periods to plan out your payments and strategically pay off your debt.

Discover More Details

Which cards have a 0% balance transfer fee? ›

13 Best No Fee Balance Transfer Credit Cards
Credit CardsOur Ratings
PSECU Visa® Classic* Learn More on PSECU's secure site2.8
PFFCU Contactless Rewards Visa* Learn More on PFFCU's secure site2.7
OnPoint Signature Visa® with Cash Back Rewards* Learn More on OnPoint Community Credit Union's secure site4.4
10 more rows
Aug 13, 2024

Know More
What is the downside of a balance transfer? ›

You may have to pay a balance transfer fee

Many balance transfer credit cards will charge a balance transfer fee of 3% to 5% of the amount you transfer, usually with a minimum of $5 to $10. Let's say you transfer $5,000 and there's a 3% balance transfer fee. You'll end up paying a $150 fee just to do the transaction.

Get More Info
Which is the best bank for balance transfer? ›

Best Balance Transfer Credit Cards 2024
Credit card issuerTenureRate of interest per month
HDFC Bank9 to 48 months1.1% per month
Standard Chartered Bank6 months0.99% per month
Kotak Mahindra Bank90 days0%
ICICI Bank3 to 6 monthsShared at the time of applying
3 more rows

Find Out More
Why am I not getting balance transfer offers anymore? ›

You probably stopped getting balance transfer offers because your credit score decreased, you've opted out, or issuers have reduced the number of offers available. The best balance transfer credit cards usually require at least good credit, so if your score drops, you may no longer be eligible for offers.

Know More
Do balance transfers hurt your credit? ›

A balance transfer can improve your credit over time as you work toward paying off your debt. But it can hurt your credit if you open several new cards, transfer your balance multiple times or add to your debt.

Show Me More
What happens when 0% balance transfer ends? ›

This means that if you don't pay off the balance in full by the time the "special financing" period ends, you'll be charged with retroactive interest for the full balance. With true 0% APR offers, once the promotion ends, you'll owe interest on the remaining balance only.

Know More
How long does 0% last on credit card? ›

As you might expect, the length of the interest-free period differs from card to card – but it can be anything between a few months and a few years. Of course, 0% on purchases shouldn't be confused with no costs at all, as you'll need to make at least a minimum repayment each month.

Explore More
How long is Capital One interest free? ›

15 months

Discover More
Do 0% APR credit cards exist? ›

Credit cards are known for charging higher interest rates than other loan products from banks. But with promotional 0% APR periods, some cards let you avoid interest payments on purchases, balance transfers or both. We've reviewed the best 0% APR credit cards of August to help you decide which one is right for you.

Read On
What kind of credit score do you need to get 0% interest? ›

0% APR cards require good to excellent credit

This means you'll need a FICO credit score of at least 670 or a VantageScore credit score of at least 661. If you have very good or excellent credit, which means a FICO score of at least 740 or a VantageScore of at least 781, your chances of approval are even higher.

Get More Info Here

References

Top Articles
Registered Trademark Zeichen: Wann darf ich es verwenden?
R im Kreis ®, TM und C im Kreis © - was ist erlaubt?
Das R im Kreis ® und das Zeichen TM im Markenrecht - das müssen Sie über Schutzrechtsymbole wissen
Latest Posts
How to Create a Table in R?
Was bedeuten Copyright ©, Trademark ™ und R im Kreis ®?
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Chrissy Homenick

Last Updated:

Views: 5984

Rating: 4.3 / 5 (74 voted)

Reviews: 81% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Chrissy Homenick

Birthday: 2001-10-22

Address: 611 Kuhn Oval, Feltonbury, NY 02783-3818

Phone: +96619177651654

Job: Mining Representative

Hobby: amateur radio, Sculling, Knife making, Gardening, Watching movies, Gunsmithing, Video gaming

Introduction: My name is Chrissy Homenick, I am a tender, funny, determined, tender, glorious, fancy, enthusiastic person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.