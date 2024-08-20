Longest 0% APR Credit Cards for Balance Transfers of August 2024 (2024)

Albert Hsieh Credit Cards and Reward Points Expert

Albert Hsieh is founder and CEO of Foxtrot Dash Inc., a San Francisco-based travel rewards marketplace offering a smart wallet that recommends 30,000 ways to maximize the redemption of hard-earned credit card and travel rewards points. He has proudly redeemed over 30 million reward points, and he and the Foxtrot Dash team boast over three decades of points and miles experience.



Albert has had a lifelong passion for aviation largely sparked by his dad, who retired after 30 years with United Airlines at San Francisco and Oakland. Since childhood, Albert grew fascinated by premium air travel and flew “The Tulip” (the nickname for United's fondly remembered "U" logo) to destinations far and near, with Taiwan, Japan and Egypt ranked as his top favorites.



With an unwavering commitment to the global travel industry, Albert served for 20 years as a commercial and marketing leader at Fortune 500 travel companies including JetBlue, China Airlines, XOJET and Westfield Airports LAX. He later worked as a consultant for Jet Edge, leading a companywide rebrand before their VistaJet acquisition. In recent years, Albert launched his Instagram feed where he captures his global credit card points and airline miles adventures with impeccable photography of luxury airline cabins and beautiful hotels.



His work is regularly featured in social campaigns, and he has drawn mentions in The New York Times and Nob Hill Gazette. On the Money Seed podcast, he has been heard discussing the future of credit card reward points, global travel trends and loyalty programs. When he's not traveling, Albert enjoys life on the West Coast by seeking out new restaurants and world-class wineries, and by spending quality time with loved ones.