Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (2024)

A field of 11, led by Red Route One, is entered for Saturday's feature at Prairie Meadows.

DANCE MAN took control from inside and showed the way under pressure by a pair of rivals, tried to shake loose early on the turn but failed to do so and had to fight with outer rivals through the turn, eased off the inside and led three wide into the lane, finally cleared with a quarter mile left to run and maintained a comfortable advantage under urging through the final furlong.

BIG HAT WILLIE dueled inside a rival off the rail into the first turn then chased three wide around the bend, bid outside the top pair late on the far turn, dueled outside

UFFDA chased three wide into the turn, came four wide into the stretch, drew alongside

AMELIA BLEU set the pace in the two path under pressure from inner rival, moved clear around the far turn and showed the way three wide into the stretch, then drew away when called upon.

ONE STRONG CAT fractious in the gate, sped clear and set the tone early, led along the inside then two wide into the stretch and drew off when called upon.

DENDERA chased three deep around the first turn, pressed outside on the backstretch and far turn, took over from

HRN Power Pick selection. (races 1-3 provided free) Race 3: The top pick is #2 Dendera the 2/1 ML favorite trained by Steven Miyadi and ridden by Kyle Frey. The five-year-old mare by Shaman Ghost has the top combo of trainer and jockey. Get Los Alamitos Day Picks for all of today's races.

FIREMAN DAN unhurried in the beginning and tucked inside, chased between rivals into the far turn, rallied to confront the top pair from outside midstretch and proved best late.

HRN Power Pick selection. (races 1-3 provided free) Race 2: Our pick is the 7/2 second choice, #4 Frost Alert. The five-year-old gelding by Frosted is trained by Steve R. Knapp and ridden by Armando Aguilar. He has the expectation to make the lead and run them off their feet for the win. Get Los Alamitos Day Picks for all of today's races.

FAITHFUL TRUTH broke in, chased in range then lost ground past the half-mile pole, saved ground well off the speed through the turn, rallied along the fence in next to

HRN Power Pick selection. (races 1-3 provided free) Race 1: The top pick is #1 Swift Harmony the 8/5 ML favorite trained by Jorge Periban and ridden by Tiago Josue Pereira. The two-year-old filly by Phantom Boss has some upside still being lightly raced and speed figures that match up well in this field. Get Los Alamitos Day Picks for all of today's races.

Power Picks stats the last 60 days: Top picks are winning at 31.9%, second picks are winning at 21.3%, and third place picks are winning 15.6%.

Los Alamitos was opened in 1951 and is best known as a premier Quarter Horse track. "Los Al" started running Thoroughbred meets in 2014 following the closing of Hollywood Park. Los Alamitos' biggest stakes: The Los Alamitos Futurity , formerly the Hollywood Futurity and the Starlet Stakes .

FAQs

All live on-track night racing programs are now open to the public for outdoor viewing and wagering! We are thrilled to welcome our fans back! Burgart's $10 (open Friday thru Sunday 9:30 a.m.) Vessels Club $10 (open on weekends 10 a.m.)

LOS ALAMITOS RACE COURSE RACE DATES & POST TIMES (Post times may vary slightly) Race Saturday Sunday 1 6:00 PM 5:00 PM 2 6:28 PM 5:28 PM 3 6:56 PM 5:56 PM 4 7:24 PM 6:24 PM 8 more rows

The racing oval at Los Alamitos features a 100 foot wide final straightaway, a 100 foot wide first turn and an 85 foot wide home turn. The new track features a 1,380 foot homestretch, 34 feet longer than the homestretch at The Fair Grounds, which until now was considered the longest homestretch in American racing.

Admission is only $3 and general parking is free.

In addition to Melia's project, a 9-acre parcel at the racecourse is currently being developed into Lexington Park, a new community park featuring sports fields, playground and other amenities, following a donation from Los Alamitos Race Course owner Edward Allred.

Los Alamitos Race Course has been a part of the community in Orange County since 1947. The racing oval located in Cypress, California now conducts year- round night racing in addition to seven weeks of daytime Thoroughbred racing throughout the year.

The two ranchos most familiar to us are Los Cerritos (The Little Hills), located in northwest Long Beach next to the Virginia Country Club, and Los Alamitos (The Little Cottonwoods), with its ranch house atop the hill at the south end of Palo Verde Avenue, also in Long Beach.

Pick a horse and bet him to win (finish first), place (finish second) or show (finish third). This is a $2 base bet, and you can certainly bet more if you'd like. You can also bet the horse "across the board," meaning you have him to win, place and show — which is a $6 bet on a $2 base bet.

At 1,346 feet, the Fair Grounds Race Course stretch is the longest in North America, and while conventional wisdom might lead you to believe this long run to the finish should help closers, it seems to favor front runners based on last year's meeting (November 2015-March 2016) where “E” types were the favored running ...

Breathe normally and hold each stretch for about 30 seconds; in problem areas, you may need to hold for around 60 seconds. Don't aim for pain. Expect to feel tension while you're stretching, not pain. If it hurts, you've pushed too far.

However, it's not a well-known fact that the oldest 1-mile horse race track in America is actually located in Pleasanton at the Alameda County Fairgrounds. The race track was built in 1858 by the Bernal family, which is where Pleasanton's Bernal Community Park gets its name.

The oldest racetrack in the United States is Freehold Raceway in New Jersey. It opened in the 1830s but races harness horses (standard breds) not Thoroughbreds. For many the answer to this question would be Saratoga Race Course in upstate New York.

Established in 1539, Chester is the oldest racecourse still in operation in the world. During the Roman occupation of Britain, most of the modern sixty-five-acre site of Chester Racecourse was not even dry land.

Entry Fees: Most people are surprised to find out that it does not cost anything to enter your horse in a race, unless the race is a stakes race (Kentucky Derby, Breeders' Cup, etc.). Some stakes races, like many of the Breeders' Cup Classic, cost in upwards of $120,000.

The entry fee for a day is usually around $300 for the weekend. There are other fees to consider for track days such as fuel and most likely tires. There may be added expenses like hotel and food, depending on track location. Most drivers seem to be paying around $1k per weekend for their track day events.

Suits, pantsuits or daytime dresses preferred. Dress jeans may be acceptable only if worn with a well tailored sport coat.