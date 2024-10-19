Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (2024)

Los Alamitos Day -Los Alamitos, CA | losalamitos.com
Los Alamitos was opened in 1951 and is best known as a premier Quarter Horse track. "Los Al" started running Thoroughbred meets in 2014 following the closing of Hollywood Park.
Los Alamitos' biggest stakes: The Los Alamitos Futurity, formerly the Hollywood Futurity and the Starlet Stakes.
5F,Dirt,$50,000 Maiden Claiming
Fillies | 2 Year Olds
Purse: $26,000
$1 Exacta / $1 Trifecta / $2 Rolling Double / $1 Superfecta (.10 Min.)
-
Race 1: The top pick is #1 Swift Harmony the 8/5 ML favorite trained by Jorge Periban and ridden by Tiago Josue Pereira. The two-year-old filly by Phantom Boss has some upside still being lightly raced and speed figures that match up well in this field. Get Los Alamitos Day Picks for all of today's races.
|#
|PP
|Horse / Sire
|Trainer / Jockey
|ML
|1
|
Swift Harmony
Phantom Boss
|
Jorge Periban
Tiago Josue Pereira
|
8/5
|2
|
Faithful Truth
Graydar
|
Steve R. Knapp
Abel Cedillo
|
4/1
|3
|
Little Dumpling
Surf Cat
|
Martin H. Valenzuela, Jr.
Ricardo S. Ramirez
|
8/1
|4
|
Dyin a Thirst
Stay Thirsty
|
Val Brinkerhoff
Jeremy Laprida
|
6/1
|5
|
Promise Me Kat
Gato Del Oro
|
Craig Dollase
Joseph Talamo
|
6/1
|6
|
Long Legged Babs
Bold Chieftain
|
Ed Moger, Jr.
Ricardo Gonzalez
|
8/1
|7
|
Sweet Ella Rae
Catalina Cruiser
|
Jose Hernandez, Jr.
Kyle Frey
|
5/1
|Runner
|Win
|Place
|Show
|Faithful Truth
|$27.60
|$7.80
|$7.00
|Dyin a Thirst
|-
|$11.80
|$8.60
|Promise Me Kat
|-
|-
|$8.00
|Swift Harmony
|-
|-
|-
Also rans: Long Legged Babs, Sweet Ella Rae, Little Dumpling
|Pool
|Finish
|$2 Payout
|Total Pool
|Exacta
|2-4
|$289.40
|$16,195.00
|Trifecta
|2-4-5
|$2,373.60
|$11,082.00
|Superfecta
|2-4-5-1
|$7,146.00
|$9,057.00
Fractions and final time: :22.83, :46.69, 1:00.54
Winning Owner: Steve R. Knapp
Winning Breeder: John Teglia
FAITHFUL TRUTH broke in, chased in range then lost ground past the half-mile pole, saved ground well off the speed through the turn, rallied along the fence in next to
1M,Dirt,$16,000 Starter Allowance
Open | 3 Year Olds And Up
Purse: $19,000
$1 Exacta / $1 Trifecta / $2 Rolling Double / $1 Superfecta (.10 Min.)
-
Race 2: Our pick is the 7/2 second choice, #4 Frost Alert. The five-year-old gelding by Frosted is trained by Steve R. Knapp and ridden by Armando Aguilar. He has the expectation to make the lead and run them off their feet for the win. Get Los Alamitos Day Picks for all of today's races.
|#
|PP
|Horse / Sire
|Trainer / Jockey
|ML
|1
|
Moesahandful
Ghostzapper
|
Philip D'Amato
Joseph Talamo
|
4/1
|2
|
Fireman Dan
Summer Front
|
Jerry Wallace, II
Santiago Gonzalez
|
9/2
|3
|
Westport Captain
Boat Trip
|
Vann Belvoir
Kyle Frey
|
5/1
|4
|
Frost Alert
Frosted
|
Steve R. Knapp
Armando Aguilar
|
7/2
|5
|
Jack Kerouac
Demarchelier (GB)
|
Philip D'Amato
Jeremy Laprida
|
5/2
|6
|
Syntactic
Nyquist
|
Hector O. Palma
Tiago Josue Pereira
|
4/1
|Runner
|Win
|Place
|Show
|Fireman Dan
|$8.00
|$4.20
|$2.80
|Frost Alert
|-
|$6.40
|$3.80
|Jack Kerouac
|-
|-
|$2.40
|Westport Captain
|-
|-
|-
Also rans: Syntactic, Moesahandful
|Pool
|Finish
|$2 Payout
|Total Pool
|Daily Double
|2-2
|$217.40
|$12,376.00
|Trifecta
|2-4-5
|$185.00
|$16,754.00
|Exacta
|2-4
|$56.80
|$28,874.00
|Superfecta
|2-4-5-3
|$728.80
|$11,037.00
Fractions and final time: :23.08, :46.27, 1:11.8, 1:24.92, 1:38.15
Winning Owner: Branch, William A., Hill, Arnold and Wallace, II, Jerry
Winning Breeder: Johnson Jayne, Greg Johnson &Jeff Stokes
FIREMAN DAN unhurried in the beginning and tucked inside, chased between rivals into the far turn, rallied to confront the top pair from outside midstretch and proved best late.
1M,Dirt,$25,000 Claiming
Fillies & Mares | 3 Year Olds And Up
Purse: $29,000
$1 Exacta / $1 Trifecta / $2 Rolling Double / $1 Superfecta (.10 Min.)
-
Race 3: The top pick is #2 Dendera the 2/1 ML favorite trained by Steven Miyadi and ridden by Kyle Frey. The five-year-old mare by Shaman Ghost has the top combo of trainer and jockey. Get Los Alamitos Day Picks for all of today's races.
|#
|PP
|Horse / Sire
|Trainer / Jockey
|ML
|1
|
Una Palabra
McCraken
|
Vann Belvoir
Ricardo S. Ramirez
|
6/1
|2
|
Dendera
Shaman Ghost
|
Steven Miyadi
Kyle Frey
|
2/1
|3
|
Love Our Family
Jersey Town
|
Steve R. Knapp
Armando Aguilar
|
5/1
|4
|
Warrior Lady
Jeranimo
|
Peter Eurton
Diego A. Herrera
|
8/1
|5
|
English Danger
Karakontie (JPN)
|
Rolando Quinonez
Armando Ayuso
|
4/1
|6
|
De Joria
California Chrome
|
Jorge Periban
Jeremy Laprida
|
6/1
|7
|
Run for My Honey
Orb
|
Aggie Ordonez
Tiago Josue Pereira
|
9/2
|Runner
|Win
|Place
|Show
|Dendera
|$8.60
|$4.20
|$2.80
|Love Our Family
|-
|$8.60
|$5.20
|English Danger
|-
|-
|$3.40
|Una Palabra
|-
|-
|-
Also rans: Warrior Lady, De Joria, Run for My Honey
|Pool
|Finish
|$2 Payout
|Total Pool
|Trifecta
|2-3-5
|$343.00
|$22,754.00
|Pick 3
|2-2-2
|$590.00
|$15,738.00
|Daily Double
|2-2
|$25.00
|$9,540.00
|Exacta
|2-3
|$77.40
|$42,120.00
|Superfecta
|2-3-5-1
|$1,008.60
|$17,897.00
Fractions and final time: :23.48, :47.2, 1:12.21, 1:25.19, 1:38.45
Winning Owner: Orange S Racing, LLC, Cundall, Joseph, Davison, James J. and Miyadi, Steven
Winning Breeder: Batchelor Family Trust
DENDERA chased three deep around the first turn, pressed outside on the backstretch and far turn, took over from
5F,Dirt,$20,000 Maiden Claiming
Open | 3 Year Olds And Up
Purse: $18,000
$1 Exacta / $1 Trifecta / $1 Superfecta (.10 Min.) / $2 Rolling Double
-
Get Los Alamitos Day Picks for all of today's races.
|#
|PP
|Horse / Sire
|Trainer / Jockey
|ML
|1
|
Notch
Prospect Park
|
Angela Maria Aquino
Francisco Ramirez
|
20/1
|2
|
Dapitan Star
Texas Ryano
|
Jeff Bonde
Abel Cedillo
|
15/1
|3
|
Kimberly's Devil
Capital Account
|
Robert J. Lucas
Barrington Harvey
|
30/1
|4
|
Spot D' Oro
Gato Del Oro
|
Hector O. Palma
Armando Ayuso
|
4/1
|5
|
Barsini Red
Midshipman
|
Leonard Powell
Welfin R. Orantes
|
5/2
|6
|
One Strong Cat
Power Jam
|
James W. Glenn, Jr.
Cesar Ortega
|
5/1
|7
|
Getemdusty
Boisterous
|
Steven Miyadi
Adrian Escobedo
|
8/5
|8
|
Next Trick
Richard's Kid
|
Ruben Gomez
Abdul Alsagoor
|
8/1
|Runner
|Win
|Place
|Show
|One Strong Cat
|$11.20
|$5.20
|$4.40
|Getemdusty
|-
|$3.20
|$2.80
|Next Trick
|-
|-
|$6.00
|Notch
|-
|-
|-
Also rans: Barsini Red, Spot D' Oro
|Pool
|Finish
|$2 Payout
|Total Pool
|Pick 3
|2-2-6
|$186.00
|$13,447.00
|Daily Double
|2-6
|$45.20
|$10,390.00
|Exacta
|6-7
|$25.60
|$125,993.00
|Consolation Pick 3
|2-2-3
|$16.60
|$0.00
|Superfecta
|6-7-8-1
|$1,300.20
|$69,254.00
|Trifecta
|6-7-8
|$215.80
|$80,616.00
|Consolation Double
|2-3
|$5.40
|$0.00
Fractions and final time: :22.15, :45.95, :58.06
Winning Owner: Edward C. Allred
Winning Breeder: Dr. Edward C. Allred
ONE STRONG CAT fractious in the gate, sped clear and set the tone early, led along the inside then two wide into the stretch and drew off when called upon.
1M,Dirt,$20,000 Maiden Claiming
Fillies & Mares | 3 Year Olds And Up
Purse: $18,000
$1 Exacta / $1 Trifecta / $1 Superfecta (.10 Min.) / $2 Rolling Double
-
Get Los Alamitos Day Picks for all of today's races.
|#
|PP
|Horse / Sire
|Trainer / Jockey
|ML
|1
|
High Flying Gracie
Stay Thirsty
|
Steve R. Knapp
Jeremy Laprida
|
4/1
|2
|
Lady Cruiser
Catalina Cruiser
|
John W. Sadler
Santiago Gonzalez
|
9/2
|3
|
Cy's Silkstocking
Noble Mission (GB)
|
Vann Belvoir
Edgar Payeras
|
20/1
|4
|
Another Summer
Texas Ryano
|
Tim McCanna
Armando Ayuso
|
5/2
|5
|
Amelia Bleu
Air Force Blue
|
Patrick Gallagher
Abel Cedillo
|
8/1
|6
|
Smooth as Butter
Sharp Azteca
|
George Papaprodromou
Armando Aguilar
|
12/1
|7
|
Sent by Angels
Grazen
|
Vann Belvoir
Kyle Frey
|
6/1
|8
|
Nicely Curved
Maclean's Music
|
Neil D. Drysdale
Edwin A. Maldonado
|
3/1
|Runner
|Win
|Place
|Show
|Amelia Bleu
|$23.40
|$11.40
|$6.20
|High Flying Gracie
|-
|$5.60
|$3.20
|Nicely Curved
|-
|-
|$4.00
|Smooth as Butter
|-
|-
|-
Also rans: Cy's Silkstocking, Sent by Angels, Lady Cruiser, Another Summer
|Pool
|Finish
|$2 Payout
|Total Pool
|Daily Double
|6-5
|$116.40
|$26,855.00
|Pick 5
|2-2-2-6-5
|$68,547.80
|$179,366.00
|Pick 4
|2-2-6-5
|$2,968.00
|$100,943.00
|Pick 3
|2-6-5
|$449.20
|$22,693.00
|Exacta
|5-1
|$105.80
|$82,822.00
|Consolation Pick 3
|2-3-5
|$143.60
|$0.00
|Superfecta
|5-1-8-6
|$4,877.20
|$43,522.00
|Trifecta
|5-1-8
|$634.60
|$51,455.00
Fractions and final time: :23.84, :47.8, 1:13.26, 1:26.08, 1:39.26
Winning Owner: Borders Racing Stable Ltd. and Sones, Aaron
Winning Breeder: Spruce Lane, Bartolotta, Becker, CopperBeech, Dudgeon, Gibson, Lyn
AMELIA BLEU set the pace in the two path under pressure from inner rival, moved clear around the far turn and showed the way three wide into the stretch, then drew away when called upon.
5 1/2F,Dirt,Maiden Special Weight
Fillies & Mares | 3 Year Olds And Up
Purse: $41,000
$1 Exacta / $1 Trifecta / $1 Superfecta (.10 Min) / $2 Rolling Double
-
Get Los Alamitos Day Picks for all of today's races.
|#
|PP
|Horse / Sire
|Trainer / Jockey
|ML
|1
|
Muteki
American Pharoah
|
Bob Baffert
Juan J. Hernandez
|
9/2
|2
|
Wimberly
Curlin
|
John W. Sadler
Abel Cedillo
|
10/1
|3
|
Uffda
Jack Milton
|
J. Eric Kruljac
Ricardo Gonzalez
|
4/1
|4
|
Veronica's Gem
Vronsky
|
Brian J. Koriner
Joseph Talamo
|
4/1
|5
|
Bad Cardinal
Evil Minister
|
Gail E. Ruffu
John Raul Valenzuela, Jr.
|
30/1
|6
|
Philippa
Arrogate
|
Bob Baffert
Kyle Frey
|
6/1
|7
|
Judicious
Constitution
|
Philip D'Amato
Hector Isaac Berrios
|
3/1
|8
|
Irish Rose
Irish Surf
|
Neil D. Drysdale
Edwin A. Maldonado
|
9/2
|Runner
|Win
|Place
|Show
|Uffda
|$16.00
|$6.20
|$3.60
|Muteki
|-
|$3.20
|$2.40
|Wimberly
|-
|-
|$3.00
|Irish Rose
|-
|-
|-
Also rans: Judicious, Veronica's Gem, Bad Cardinal
|Pool
|Finish
|$2 Payout
|Total Pool
|Pick 3
|6-5-3
|$597.40
|$57,167.00
|Daily Double
|5-3
|$172.80
|$15,454.00
|Exacta
|3-1
|$48.80
|$56,452.00
|Superfecta
|3-1-2-8
|$544.20
|$26,580.00
|Trifecta
|3-1-2
|$156.40
|$31,923.00
Fractions and final time: :21.98, :45.5, :57.89, 1:04.45
Winning Owner: Handwerk, Mathew, Kessler, Tom, Kruljac, J. Eric, Lewkowitz, Frank, Lewkowitz, Karen, May, Rosemary and Tomlinson, Lauren
Winning Breeder: BHMFR, LLC
UFFDA chased three wide into the turn, came four wide into the stretch, drew alongside
1M,Dirt,$40,000 Allowance Optional Claiming
Open | 3 Year Olds And Up
Purse: $44,000
$1 Exacta / $1 Trifecta / $1 Superfecta (.10 Min.) / $2 Double
-
Get Los Alamitos Day Picks for all of today's races.
|#
|PP
|Horse / Sire
|Trainer / Jockey
|ML
|1
|
Sketchy
Uncle Mo
|
Ronald W. Ellis
Armando Ayuso
|
20/1
|2
|
Big Hat Willie
First Samurai
|
Peter Miller
Reylu Gutierrez
|
3/1
|3
|
Mackinnon
American Pharoah
|
Doug F. O'Neill
Abdul Alsagoor
|
7/2
|4
|
Shortman
Prince of Love
|
Genaro Vallejo
Welfin R. Orantes
|
5/1
|5
|
Jack Sixpack
Bluegrass Cat
|
Philip D'Amato
Kyle Frey
|
6/1
|6
|
Red Cross Knight
Bold Chieftain
|
Jerry Hollendorfer
Edwin A. Maldonado
|
2/1
|7
|
Reckless Spirit
Tapit
|
Philip D'Amato
Hector Isaac Berrios
|
8/1
|Runner
|Win
|Place
|Show
|Big Hat Willie
|$8.80
|$3.80
|$3.80
|Red Cross Knight
|-
|$2.80
|$2.60
|Shortman
|-
|-
|$3.80
|Jack Sixpack
|-
|-
|-
Also rans: Mackinnon, Reckless Spirit
|Pool
|Finish
|$2 Payout
|Total Pool
|Pick 3
|5-3-2
|$1,255.00
|$21,902.00
|Daily Double
|3-2
|$120.40
|$17,386.00
|Exacta
|2-6
|$18.00
|$52,961.00
|Superfecta
|2-6-4-5
|$216.00
|$21,240.00
|Trifecta
|2-6-4
|$64.40
|$31,352.00
Fractions and final time: :24.12, :47.75, 1:11.88, 1:23.99, 1:36.39
Winning Owner: Altamira Racing Stable and Kagele, Tom
Winning Breeder: Canamer Farm
BIG HAT WILLIE dueled inside a rival off the rail into the first turn then chased three wide around the bend, bid outside the top pair late on the far turn, dueled outside
6F,Dirt,$50,000 Maiden Claiming
Open | 3 Year Olds And Up
Purse: $26,000
$1 Exacta / $1 Trifecta / $1 Superfecta (.10 Min.) / $1 Super High 5
-
Get Los Alamitos Day Picks for all of today's races.
|#
|PP
|Horse / Sire
|Trainer / Jockey
|ML
|1
|
Dance Man
Danzing Candy
|
Leonard Powell
Welfin R. Orantes
|
7/2
|2
|
Golden River
Many Rivers
|
Sean McCarthy
Kyle Frey
|
2/1
|3
|
Finners Goldnsense
Goldencents
|
Peter Miller
Reylu Gutierrez
|
4/1
|4
|
Flying Blind
Govenor Charlie
|
Sean McCarthy
Joseph Talamo
|
12/1
|5
|
War Swift
Clubhouse Ride
|
George Papaprodromou
Edwin A. Maldonado
|
10/1
|6
|
Remi Or Not
Square Eddie
|
Antonio C. Garcia
Mario Gutierrez
|
12/1
|7
|
Last Call Paul
Stay Thirsty
|
Steve R. Knapp
Santiago Gonzalez
|
9/2
|8
|
Chispa Roja
Mrazek
|
Rolando Quinonez
Armando Aguilar
|
20/1
|9
|
Stephortless
He Be Fire N Ice
|
Richard Baltas
Abel Cedillo
|
12/1
|Runner
|Win
|Place
|Show
|Dance Man
|$10.20
|$5.60
|$3.00
|Last Call Paul
|-
|$5.00
|$2.80
|Golden River
|-
|-
|$2.20
|Flying Blind
|-
|-
|-
Also rans: War Swift, Stephortless, Finners Goldnsense, Remi Or Not, Chispa Roja
|Pool
|Finish
|$2 Payout
|Total Pool
|Pick 3
|3-2-1
|$358.40
|$82,953.00
|Pick 4
|5-3-2-1
|$4,243.60
|$273,743.00
|Pick 6
|2-6-5-3-2-1
|$963.20
|$89,925.00
|Daily Double
|2-1
|$81.20
|$56,137.00
|Exacta
|1-7
|$37.80
|$86,365.00
|Superfecta
|1-7-2-4
|$547.20
|$60,076.00
|Super High Five
|1-7-2-4-5
|$3,242.80
|$23,307.00
|Trifecta
|1-7-2
|$82.20
|$66,499.00
Fractions and final time: :22.23, :46.31, :58.88, 1:12.22
Winning Owner: Benowitz Family Trust, Convergence Stables LLC, Naify, Marsha and Powell, Mathilde
Winning Breeder: Liberty Road Stables
DANCE MAN took control from inside and showed the way under pressure by a pair of rivals, tried to shake loose early on the turn but failed to do so and had to fight with outer rivals through the turn, eased off the inside and led three wide into the lane, finally cleared with a quarter mile left to run and maintained a comfortable advantage under urging through the final furlong.
Race
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8