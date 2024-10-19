Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (2024)

Table of Contents
Los Alamitos Day Race #1, 1:00 PM Los Alamitos Day Race #2, 1:28 PM Los Alamitos Day Race #3, 1:58 PM Los Alamitos Day Race #4, 2:33 PM Los Alamitos Day Race #5, 3:04 PM Los Alamitos Day Race #6, 3:35 PM Los Alamitos Day Race #7, 4:05 PM Los Alamitos Day Race #8, 4:35 PM Spoiling Sweet Azteca makes Los Al debut in Great Lady M Los Al: Chismosa, Elm Drive lead nominees for Great Lady M Wynstock gives Bob Baffert 9th win in Los Alamitos Derby Head to Head: It's Baffert vs. others in Los Alamitos Derby

Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (1)

Los Alamitos Day -Los Alamitos, CA | losalamitos.com

Los Alamitos was opened in 1951 and is best known as a premier Quarter Horse track. "Los Al" started running Thoroughbred meets in 2014 following the closing of Hollywood Park.
Los Alamitos' biggest stakes: The Los Alamitos Futurity, formerly the Hollywood Futurity and the Starlet Stakes.

5F,Dirt,$50,000 Maiden Claiming

Fillies | 2 Year Olds

Purse: $26,000

$1 Exacta / $1 Trifecta / $2 Rolling Double / $1 Superfecta (.10 Min.) $1 Pick Three (Races 1-2-3) / $0.50 Pick 5 (Races 1-5)

    Race 1: The top pick is #1 Swift Harmony the 8/5 ML favorite trained by Jorge Periban and ridden by Tiago Josue Pereira. The two-year-old filly by Phantom Boss has some upside still being lightly raced and speed figures that match up well in this field. Get Los Alamitos Day Picks for all of today's races.

# PP Horse / Sire Trainer / Jockey ML
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (4) 1 Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (5)

Swift Harmony

Phantom Boss

Jorge Periban

Tiago Josue Pereira

8/5
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (6) 2

Faithful Truth

Graydar

Steve R. Knapp

Abel Cedillo

4/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (7) 3

Little Dumpling

Surf Cat

Martin H. Valenzuela, Jr.

Ricardo S. Ramirez

8/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (8) 4

Dyin a Thirst

Stay Thirsty

Val Brinkerhoff

Jeremy Laprida

6/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (9) 5

Promise Me Kat

Gato Del Oro

Craig Dollase

Joseph Talamo

6/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (10) 6

Long Legged Babs

Bold Chieftain

Ed Moger, Jr.

Ricardo Gonzalez

8/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (11) 7

Sweet Ella Rae

Catalina Cruiser

Jose Hernandez, Jr.

Kyle Frey

5/1
Runner Win Place Show
Faithful Truth Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (12) $27.60 $7.80 $7.00
Dyin a Thirst Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (13) - $11.80 $8.60
Promise Me Kat Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (14) - - $8.00
Swift Harmony Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (15) - - -

Also rans: Long Legged Babs, Sweet Ella Rae, Little Dumpling

Pool Finish $2 Payout Total Pool
Exacta 2-4 $289.40 $16,195.00
Trifecta 2-4-5 $2,373.60 $11,082.00
Superfecta 2-4-5-1 $7,146.00 $9,057.00

Fractions and final time: :22.83, :46.69, 1:00.54

Winning Owner: Steve R. Knapp
Winning Breeder: John Teglia

FAITHFUL TRUTH broke in, chased in range then lost ground past the half-mile pole, saved ground well off the speed through the turn, rallied along the fence in next to

1M,Dirt,$16,000 Starter Allowance

Open | 3 Year Olds And Up

Purse: $19,000

$1 Exacta / $1 Trifecta / $2 Rolling Double / $1 Pick Three (Races 2-3-4) $1 Pick 4 (Races 2-3-4-5) / $1 Superfecta (.10 Min.)

    Race 2: Our pick is the 7/2 second choice, #4 Frost Alert. The five-year-old gelding by Frosted is trained by Steve R. Knapp and ridden by Armando Aguilar. He has the expectation to make the lead and run them off their feet for the win. Get Los Alamitos Day Picks for all of today's races.

# PP Horse / Sire Trainer / Jockey ML
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (17) 1

Moesahandful

Ghostzapper

Philip D'Amato

Joseph Talamo

4/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (18) 2

Fireman Dan

Summer Front

Jerry Wallace, II

Santiago Gonzalez

9/2
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (19) 3

Westport Captain

Boat Trip

Vann Belvoir

Kyle Frey

5/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (20) 4 Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (21)

Frost Alert

Frosted

Steve R. Knapp

Armando Aguilar

7/2
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (22) 5

Jack Kerouac

Demarchelier (GB)

Philip D'Amato

Jeremy Laprida

5/2
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (23) 6

Syntactic

Nyquist

Hector O. Palma

Tiago Josue Pereira

4/1
Runner Win Place Show
Fireman Dan Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (24) $8.00 $4.20 $2.80
Frost Alert Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (25) - $6.40 $3.80
Jack Kerouac Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (26) - - $2.40
Westport Captain Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (27) - - -

Also rans: Syntactic, Moesahandful

Pool Finish $2 Payout Total Pool
Daily Double 2-2 $217.40 $12,376.00
Trifecta 2-4-5 $185.00 $16,754.00
Exacta 2-4 $56.80 $28,874.00
Superfecta 2-4-5-3 $728.80 $11,037.00

Fractions and final time: :23.08, :46.27, 1:11.8, 1:24.92, 1:38.15

Winning Owner: Branch, William A., Hill, Arnold and Wallace, II, Jerry
Winning Breeder: Johnson Jayne, Greg Johnson &Jeff Stokes

FIREMAN DAN unhurried in the beginning and tucked inside, chased between rivals into the far turn, rallied to confront the top pair from outside midstretch and proved best late.

Spoiling Sweet Azteca makes Los Al debut in Great Lady M

Grade 1 winner Sweet Azteca headlines field Saturday in Great Lady M Stakes.

1M,Dirt,$25,000 Claiming

Fillies & Mares | 3 Year Olds And Up

Purse: $29,000

$1 Exacta / $1 Trifecta / $2 Rolling Double / $1 Pick Three (Races 3-4-5) $1 Superfecta (.10 Min.) / $2 Pick Six Starts (Races 3-8)

    Race 3: The top pick is #2 Dendera the 2/1 ML favorite trained by Steven Miyadi and ridden by Kyle Frey. The five-year-old mare by Shaman Ghost has the top combo of trainer and jockey. Get Los Alamitos Day Picks for all of today's races.

# PP Horse / Sire Trainer / Jockey ML
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (30) 1

Una Palabra

McCraken

Vann Belvoir

Ricardo S. Ramirez

6/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (31) 2 Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (32)

Dendera

Shaman Ghost

Steven Miyadi

Kyle Frey

2/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (33) 3

Love Our Family

Jersey Town

Steve R. Knapp

Armando Aguilar

5/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (34) 4

Warrior Lady

Jeranimo

Peter Eurton

Diego A. Herrera

8/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (35) 5

English Danger

Karakontie (JPN)

Rolando Quinonez

Armando Ayuso

4/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (36) 6

De Joria

California Chrome

Jorge Periban

Jeremy Laprida

6/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (37) 7

Run for My Honey

Orb

Aggie Ordonez

Tiago Josue Pereira

9/2
Runner Win Place Show
Dendera Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (38) $8.60 $4.20 $2.80
Love Our Family Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (39) - $8.60 $5.20
English Danger Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (40) - - $3.40
Una Palabra Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (41) - - -

Also rans: Warrior Lady, De Joria, Run for My Honey

Pool Finish $2 Payout Total Pool
Trifecta 2-3-5 $343.00 $22,754.00
Pick 3 2-2-2 $590.00 $15,738.00
Daily Double 2-2 $25.00 $9,540.00
Exacta 2-3 $77.40 $42,120.00
Superfecta 2-3-5-1 $1,008.60 $17,897.00

Fractions and final time: :23.48, :47.2, 1:12.21, 1:25.19, 1:38.45

Winning Owner: Orange S Racing, LLC, Cundall, Joseph, Davison, James J. and Miyadi, Steven
Winning Breeder: Batchelor Family Trust

DENDERA chased three deep around the first turn, pressed outside on the backstretch and far turn, took over from

5F,Dirt,$20,000 Maiden Claiming

Open | 3 Year Olds And Up

Purse: $18,000

$1 Exacta / $1 Trifecta / $1 Superfecta (.10 Min.) / $2 Rolling Double $1 Pick Three (Races 4-5-6)

# PP Horse / Sire Trainer / Jockey ML
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (43) 1

Notch

Prospect Park

Angela Maria Aquino

Francisco Ramirez

20/1
2

Dapitan Star

Texas Ryano

Jeff Bonde

Abel Cedillo

15/1
3

Kimberly's Devil

Capital Account

Robert J. Lucas

Barrington Harvey

30/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (44) 4

Spot D' Oro

Gato Del Oro

Hector O. Palma

Armando Ayuso

4/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (45) 5

Barsini Red

Midshipman

Leonard Powell

Welfin R. Orantes

5/2
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (46) 6

One Strong Cat

Power Jam

James W. Glenn, Jr.

Cesar Ortega

5/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (47) 7

Getemdusty

Boisterous

Steven Miyadi

Adrian Escobedo

8/5
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (48) 8

Next Trick

Richard's Kid

Ruben Gomez

Abdul Alsagoor

8/1
Runner Win Place Show
One Strong Cat Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (49) $11.20 $5.20 $4.40
Getemdusty Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (50) - $3.20 $2.80
Next Trick Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (51) - - $6.00
Notch Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (52) - - -

Also rans: Barsini Red, Spot D' Oro

Pool Finish $2 Payout Total Pool
Pick 3 2-2-6 $186.00 $13,447.00
Daily Double 2-6 $45.20 $10,390.00
Exacta 6-7 $25.60 $125,993.00
Consolation Pick 3 2-2-3 $16.60 $0.00
Superfecta 6-7-8-1 $1,300.20 $69,254.00
Trifecta 6-7-8 $215.80 $80,616.00
Consolation Double 2-3 $5.40 $0.00

Fractions and final time: :22.15, :45.95, :58.06

Winning Owner: Edward C. Allred
Winning Breeder: Dr. Edward C. Allred

ONE STRONG CAT fractious in the gate, sped clear and set the tone early, led along the inside then two wide into the stretch and drew off when called upon.

1M,Dirt,$20,000 Maiden Claiming

Fillies & Mares | 3 Year Olds And Up

Purse: $18,000

$1 Exacta / $1 Trifecta / $1 Superfecta (.10 Min.) / $2 Rolling Double $1 Pick Three (Races 5-6-7) / $1 Pick 4 (Races 5-6-7-8)

# PP Horse / Sire Trainer / Jockey ML
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (55) 1

High Flying Gracie

Stay Thirsty

Steve R. Knapp

Jeremy Laprida

4/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (56) 2

Lady Cruiser

Catalina Cruiser

John W. Sadler

Santiago Gonzalez

9/2
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (57) 3

Cy's Silkstocking

Noble Mission (GB)

Vann Belvoir

Edgar Payeras

20/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (58) 4

Another Summer

Texas Ryano

Tim McCanna

Armando Ayuso

5/2
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (59) 5

Amelia Bleu

Air Force Blue

Patrick Gallagher

Abel Cedillo

8/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (60) 6

Smooth as Butter

Sharp Azteca

George Papaprodromou

Armando Aguilar

12/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (61) 7

Sent by Angels

Grazen

Vann Belvoir

Kyle Frey

6/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (62) 8

Nicely Curved

Maclean's Music

Neil D. Drysdale

Edwin A. Maldonado

3/1
Runner Win Place Show
Amelia Bleu Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (63) $23.40 $11.40 $6.20
High Flying Gracie Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (64) - $5.60 $3.20
Nicely Curved Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (65) - - $4.00
Smooth as Butter Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (66) - - -

Also rans: Cy's Silkstocking, Sent by Angels, Lady Cruiser, Another Summer

Pool Finish $2 Payout Total Pool
Daily Double 6-5 $116.40 $26,855.00
Pick 5 2-2-2-6-5 $68,547.80 $179,366.00
Pick 4 2-2-6-5 $2,968.00 $100,943.00
Pick 3 2-6-5 $449.20 $22,693.00
Exacta 5-1 $105.80 $82,822.00
Consolation Pick 3 2-3-5 $143.60 $0.00
Superfecta 5-1-8-6 $4,877.20 $43,522.00
Trifecta 5-1-8 $634.60 $51,455.00

Fractions and final time: :23.84, :47.8, 1:13.26, 1:26.08, 1:39.26

Winning Owner: Borders Racing Stable Ltd. and Sones, Aaron
Winning Breeder: Spruce Lane, Bartolotta, Becker, CopperBeech, Dudgeon, Gibson, Lyn

AMELIA BLEU set the pace in the two path under pressure from inner rival, moved clear around the far turn and showed the way three wide into the stretch, then drew away when called upon.

5 1/2F,Dirt,Maiden Special Weight

Fillies & Mares | 3 Year Olds And Up

Purse: $41,000

$1 Exacta / $1 Trifecta / $1 Superfecta (.10 Min) / $2 Rolling Double $1 Pick Three (Races 6-7-8)

# PP Horse / Sire Trainer / Jockey ML
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (68) 1

Muteki

American Pharoah

Bob Baffert

Juan J. Hernandez

9/2
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (69) 2

Wimberly

Curlin

John W. Sadler

Abel Cedillo

10/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (70) 3

Uffda

Jack Milton

J. Eric Kruljac

Ricardo Gonzalez

4/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (71) 4

Veronica's Gem

Vronsky

Brian J. Koriner

Joseph Talamo

4/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (72) 5

Bad Cardinal

Evil Minister

Gail E. Ruffu

John Raul Valenzuela, Jr.

30/1
6

Philippa

Arrogate

Bob Baffert

Kyle Frey

6/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (73) 7

Judicious

Constitution

Philip D'Amato

Hector Isaac Berrios

3/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (74) 8

Irish Rose

Irish Surf

Neil D. Drysdale

Edwin A. Maldonado

9/2
Runner Win Place Show
Uffda Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (75) $16.00 $6.20 $3.60
Muteki Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (76) - $3.20 $2.40
Wimberly Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (77) - - $3.00
Irish Rose Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (78) - - -

Also rans: Judicious, Veronica's Gem, Bad Cardinal

Pool Finish $2 Payout Total Pool
Pick 3 6-5-3 $597.40 $57,167.00
Daily Double 5-3 $172.80 $15,454.00
Exacta 3-1 $48.80 $56,452.00
Superfecta 3-1-2-8 $544.20 $26,580.00
Trifecta 3-1-2 $156.40 $31,923.00

Fractions and final time: :21.98, :45.5, :57.89, 1:04.45

Winning Owner: Handwerk, Mathew, Kessler, Tom, Kruljac, J. Eric, Lewkowitz, Frank, Lewkowitz, Karen, May, Rosemary and Tomlinson, Lauren
Winning Breeder: BHMFR, LLC

UFFDA chased three wide into the turn, came four wide into the stretch, drew alongside

1M,Dirt,$40,000 Allowance Optional Claiming

Open | 3 Year Olds And Up

Purse: $44,000

$1 Exacta / $1 Trifecta / $1 Superfecta (.10 Min.) / $2 Double

# PP Horse / Sire Trainer / Jockey ML
1

Sketchy

Uncle Mo

Ronald W. Ellis

Armando Ayuso

20/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (81) 2

Big Hat Willie

First Samurai

Peter Miller

Reylu Gutierrez

3/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (82) 3

Mackinnon

American Pharoah

Doug F. O'Neill

Abdul Alsagoor

7/2
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (83) 4

Shortman

Prince of Love

Genaro Vallejo

Welfin R. Orantes

5/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (84) 5

Jack Sixpack

Bluegrass Cat

Philip D'Amato

Kyle Frey

6/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (85) 6

Red Cross Knight

Bold Chieftain

Jerry Hollendorfer

Edwin A. Maldonado

2/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (86) 7

Reckless Spirit

Tapit

Philip D'Amato

Hector Isaac Berrios

8/1
Runner Win Place Show
Big Hat Willie Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (87) $8.80 $3.80 $3.80
Red Cross Knight Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (88) - $2.80 $2.60
Shortman Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (89) - - $3.80
Jack Sixpack Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (90) - - -

Also rans: Mackinnon, Reckless Spirit

Pool Finish $2 Payout Total Pool
Pick 3 5-3-2 $1,255.00 $21,902.00
Daily Double 3-2 $120.40 $17,386.00
Exacta 2-6 $18.00 $52,961.00
Superfecta 2-6-4-5 $216.00 $21,240.00
Trifecta 2-6-4 $64.40 $31,352.00

Fractions and final time: :24.12, :47.75, 1:11.88, 1:23.99, 1:36.39

Winning Owner: Altamira Racing Stable and Kagele, Tom
Winning Breeder: Canamer Farm

BIG HAT WILLIE dueled inside a rival off the rail into the first turn then chased three wide around the bend, bid outside the top pair late on the far turn, dueled outside

6F,Dirt,$50,000 Maiden Claiming

Open | 3 Year Olds And Up

Purse: $26,000

$1 Exacta / $1 Trifecta / $1 Superfecta (.10 Min.) / $1 Super High 5

# PP Horse / Sire Trainer / Jockey ML
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (92) 1

Dance Man

Danzing Candy

Leonard Powell

Welfin R. Orantes

7/2
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (93) 2

Golden River

Many Rivers

Sean McCarthy

Kyle Frey

2/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (94) 3

Finners Goldnsense

Goldencents

Peter Miller

Reylu Gutierrez

4/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (95) 4

Flying Blind

Govenor Charlie

Sean McCarthy

Joseph Talamo

12/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (96) 5

War Swift

Clubhouse Ride

George Papaprodromou

Edwin A. Maldonado

10/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (97) 6

Remi Or Not

Square Eddie

Antonio C. Garcia

Mario Gutierrez

12/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (98) 7

Last Call Paul

Stay Thirsty

Steve R. Knapp

Santiago Gonzalez

9/2
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (99) 8

Chispa Roja

Mrazek

Rolando Quinonez

Armando Aguilar

20/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (100) 9

Stephortless

He Be Fire N Ice

Richard Baltas

Abel Cedillo

12/1
Runner Win Place Show
Dance Man Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (101) $10.20 $5.60 $3.00
Last Call Paul Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (102) - $5.00 $2.80
Golden River Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (103) - - $2.20
Flying Blind Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (104) - - -

Also rans: War Swift, Stephortless, Finners Goldnsense, Remi Or Not, Chispa Roja

Pool Finish $2 Payout Total Pool
Pick 3 3-2-1 $358.40 $82,953.00
Pick 4 5-3-2-1 $4,243.60 $273,743.00
Pick 6 2-6-5-3-2-1 $963.20 $89,925.00
Daily Double 2-1 $81.20 $56,137.00
Exacta 1-7 $37.80 $86,365.00
Superfecta 1-7-2-4 $547.20 $60,076.00
Super High Five 1-7-2-4-5 $3,242.80 $23,307.00
Trifecta 1-7-2 $82.20 $66,499.00

Fractions and final time: :22.23, :46.31, :58.88, 1:12.22

Winning Owner: Benowitz Family Trust, Convergence Stables LLC, Naify, Marsha and Powell, Mathilde
Winning Breeder: Liberty Road Stables

DANCE MAN took control from inside and showed the way under pressure by a pair of rivals, tried to shake loose early on the turn but failed to do so and had to fight with outer rivals through the turn, eased off the inside and led three wide into the lane, finally cleared with a quarter mile left to run and maintained a comfortable advantage under urging through the final furlong.

R#

Race

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6
  • 7
  • 8
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (2024)

