Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024 (2024)

Runner Win Place Show Dance Man $10.20 $5.60 $3.00 Last Call Paul - $5.00 $2.80 Golden River - - $2.20 Flying Blind - - -

Also rans: War Swift, Stephortless, Finners Goldnsense, Remi Or Not, Chispa Roja

Pool Finish $2 Payout Total Pool Pick 3 3-2-1 $358.40 $82,953.00 Pick 4 5-3-2-1 $4,243.60 $273,743.00 Pick 6 2-6-5-3-2-1 $963.20 $89,925.00 Daily Double 2-1 $81.20 $56,137.00 Exacta 1-7 $37.80 $86,365.00 Superfecta 1-7-2-4 $547.20 $60,076.00 Super High Five 1-7-2-4-5 $3,242.80 $23,307.00 Trifecta 1-7-2 $82.20 $66,499.00

Fractions and final time: :22.23, :46.31, :58.88, 1:12.22

Winning Owner: Benowitz Family Trust, Convergence Stables LLC, Naify, Marsha and Powell, Mathilde

Winning Breeder: Liberty Road Stables

DANCE MAN took control from inside and showed the way under pressure by a pair of rivals, tried to shake loose early on the turn but failed to do so and had to fight with outer rivals through the turn, eased off the inside and led three wide into the lane, finally cleared with a quarter mile left to run and maintained a comfortable advantage under urging through the final furlong.