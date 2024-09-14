Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (2024)

SUMMER SOLSTICE stalked off the rail, bid two wide at the seven-sixteenths pole, took over with three furlongs remaining, cleared inner rival then dueled with outside foe into the lane, inched ahead in midstretch, had the rider lose his footing in deep stretch but was able to adjust his iron late and held well.

T N T NOVA dueled from outside, drifted into the stretch while clearing inner rival and drew away under urging.

DONITA ROSE showed speed between foes then got crowded early and had to give chase, saved ground through the turn, bid from inside entering the stretch, lost touch with the leader shortly after, challenged again in deep stretch and drove past the runner-up.

HAYLEY LEVADE broke a step slow, trailed up the backstretch, gained along the rail through the turn, rallied up the inside and drove past

MARSH CREEK broke in and bumped rival, chased off the inside, steadied off heels into the turn, bid four deep into the stretch, battled three deep in the final furlong and proved best in the last sixteenth.

MIDNIGHT MAMMOTH set the pace two then three wide under pressure from MUBTADAA, headed by that rival at relinquished the lead at the three-eighths pole, fought back two wide to the stretch, regained the lead midstretch and drove clear in deep stretch.

PANUCO went up to take control while pressured by

Power Picks stats the last 60 days: Top picks are winning at 31.9%, second picks are winning at 21.3%, and third place picks are winning 15.6%.

Los Alamitos was opened in 1951 and is best known as a premier Quarter Horse track. "Los Al" started running Thoroughbred meets in 2014 following the closing of Hollywood Park. Los Alamitos' biggest stakes: The Los Alamitos Futurity , formerly the Hollywood Futurity and the Starlet Stakes .

Admission is only $3 and general parking is free.

LOS ALAMITOS RACE COURSE RACE DATES & POST TIMES (Post times may vary slightly) Race Saturday Sunday 1 6:00 PM 5:00 PM 2 6:28 PM 5:28 PM 3 6:56 PM 5:56 PM 4 7:24 PM 6:24 PM 8 more rows

The racing oval at Los Alamitos features a 100 foot wide final straightaway, a 100 foot wide first turn and an 85 foot wide home turn. The new track features a 1,380 foot homestretch, 34 feet longer than the homestretch at The Fair Grounds, which until now was considered the longest homestretch in American racing.

In addition to Melia's project, a 9-acre parcel at the racecourse is currently being developed into Lexington Park, a new community park featuring sports fields, playground and other amenities, following a donation from Los Alamitos Race Course owner Edward Allred.

Entry Fees: Most people are surprised to find out that it does not cost anything to enter your horse in a race, unless the race is a stakes race (Kentucky Derby, Breeders' Cup, etc.). Some stakes races, like many of the Breeders' Cup Classic, cost in upwards of $120,000.

The two ranchos most familiar to us are Los Cerritos (The Little Hills), located in northwest Long Beach next to the Virginia Country Club, and Los Alamitos (The Little Cottonwoods), with its ranch house atop the hill at the south end of Palo Verde Avenue, also in Long Beach.

Los Alamitos Race Course has been a part of the community in Orange County since 1947. The racing oval located in Cypress, California now conducts year- round night racing in addition to seven weeks of daytime Thoroughbred racing throughout the year.

Pick a horse and bet him to win (finish first), place (finish second) or show (finish third). This is a $2 base bet, and you can certainly bet more if you'd like. You can also bet the horse "across the board," meaning you have him to win, place and show — which is a $6 bet on a $2 base bet.

Los Alamitos Race Course. Only 14 years old when the Vessels Family began the rich quarter horse racing tradition at Los Alamitos Race Course in 1951, Edward C. Allred has watched his love for the world's fastest horses progress to his 100 percent ownership of the nation's quarter horse racing capital.

At 1,346 feet, the Fair Grounds Race Course stretch is the longest in North America, and while conventional wisdom might lead you to believe this long run to the finish should help closers, it seems to favor front runners based on last year's meeting (November 2015-March 2016) where “E” types were the favored running ...

Sunday 6:00 p.m. Please note post times vary. First race is usually held approximately 30 minutes after the final daytime Thoroughbred race. Los Alamitos Race Course is open daily to the public for simulcasting of Thoroughbred racing.

However, it's not a well-known fact that the oldest 1-mile horse race track in America is actually located in Pleasanton at the Alameda County Fairgrounds. The race track was built in 1858 by the Bernal family, which is where Pleasanton's Bernal Community Park gets its name.

The oldest racetrack in the United States is Freehold Raceway in New Jersey. It opened in the 1830s but races harness horses (standard breds) not Thoroughbreds. For many the answer to this question would be Saratoga Race Course in upstate New York.

The entry fee for a day is usually around $300 for the weekend. There are other fees to consider for track days such as fuel and most likely tires. There may be added expenses like hotel and food, depending on track location. Most drivers seem to be paying around $1k per weekend for their track day events.

You can follow these steps to become a professional race car driver: Develop your driving skills. To compete against professional race car drivers, you must have excellent driving skills. ... Join a racing club. ... Obtain a vehicle and equipment. ... Obtain a competition license. ... Practice and train. ... Look for a team or a sponsor. Jul 2, 2024

Saratoga Race Course Fast Facts:



Grandstand and Clubhouse Admission (one price starting in 2024): $7 daily when purchased at least 24 hours in advance; $10 day-of; general admission does not include reserved seating, which is separate. 2024 gate times: 11:00am each racing day (exception is Travers Day, which is 7:00am)

You can find the various pricing options available through the Belmont Stakes website, which then redirects to Ticketmaster. There, general admission tickets are currently going for $64.35, or $55 before fees.