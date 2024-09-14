Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (2024)

Los Alamitos Day -Los Alamitos, CA | losalamitos.com
Los Alamitos was opened in 1951 and is best known as a premier Quarter Horse track. "Los Al" started running Thoroughbred meets in 2014 following the closing of Hollywood Park.
Los Alamitos' biggest stakes: The Los Alamitos Futurity, formerly the Hollywood Futurity and the Starlet Stakes.
Power Picks stats the last 60 days: Top picks are winning at 31.9%, second picks are winning at 21.3%, and third place picks are winning 15.6%.
5F,Dirt,$50,000 Maiden Claiming
Open | 2 Year Olds
Purse: $26,000
$1 Exacta / $1 Trifecta / $2 Rolling Double / $1 Superfecta (.10 Min.) $1 Pick Three (Races 1-2-3) / $0.50 Pick 5 (Races 1-5)
-
HRN Power Pick selection. (races 1-3 provided free)
Race 1: Our pick is the 5/2 second choice, #1 Panuco. The two-year-old gelding by Stanford is trained by Jorge Periban and ridden by Armando Ayuso. He has some upside still being lightly raced and speed figures that match up well in this field. Get Los Alamitos Day Picks for all of today's races.
|#
|PP
|Horse / Sire
|Trainer / Jockey
|ML
|1
|
Panuco
Stanford
|
Jorge Periban
Armando Ayuso
|
5/2
|2
|
Giant Luther
Brody's Cause
|
Peter Miller
Armando Aguilar
|
7/2
|3
|
El Ondeado
Om
|
Jorge Periban
Jeremy Laprida
|
2/1
|4
|
Reason to Believe
Nyquist
|
Edward R. Freeman
Abel Cedillo
|
5/1
|5
|
Betheguynotthatguy
Outwork
|
Peter Miller
Diego A. Herrera
|
4/1
|6
|
Last Vintage
Anthony's Cross
|
Ed Moger, Jr.
Edgar Payeras
|
15/1
|Runner
|Win
|Place
|Show
|Panuco
|$5.80
|$3.40
|$2.10
|El Ondeado
|-
|$2.60
|$2.40
|Giant Luther
|-
|-
|$2.40
|Last Vintage
|-
|-
|-
Also rans: Reason to Believe
|Pool
|Finish
|$2 Payout
|Total Pool
|Superfecta
|1-3-2-6
|$81.00
|$10,464.00
|Exacta
|1-3
|$10.20
|$32,977.00
|Trifecta
|1-3-2
|$31.20
|$16,872.00
Fractions and final time: :22.94, :47.05, :59.26
Winning Owner: Tricar Stables, Inc.
Winning Breeder: Michael D. Allen
PANUCO went up to take control while pressured by
5 1/2F,Dirt,$6,250 Claiming
Fillies & Mares | 3 Year Olds And Up
Purse: $14,000
$1 Exacta / $1 Trifecta / $1 Superfecta (.10 Min.) / $2 Rolling Double $1 Pick Three (Races 2-3-4) / $1 Pick 4 (Races 2-3-4-5)
-
HRN Power Pick selection. (races 1-3 provided free)
Race 2: The top selection is #5 Funky Grey the 7/2 third choice on the morning line, trained by Angela Maria Aquino and Adrian Escobedo. A six-year-old daughter of King of Jazz (ARG) has the controlling early speed and standout speed figures in a projected slow pace. Get Los Alamitos Day Picks for all of today's races.
|#
|PP
|Horse / Sire
|Trainer / Jockey
|ML
|1
|
O C Rhapsody
Stay Thirsty
|
Satchell Stevens
Jeremy Laprida
|
12/1
|2
|
Ila Veiw Too
Lord Lochinvar
|
Vann Belvoir
Ricardo S. Ramirez
|
4/1
|3
|
Zzyzx
Goldencents
|
Sergio Morfin
Erick Garcia
|
2/1
|4
|
Runaway Sally
Smiling Tiger
|
Angela Maria Aquino
Henry Reynoso Lopez
|
4/1
|5
|
Funky Grey
King of Jazz (ARG)
|
Angela Maria Aquino
Adrian Escobedo
|
7/2
|6
|
Lisa's Angel
Dominus
|
Vann Belvoir
Geovanni Franco
|
7/2
|Runner
|Win
|Place
|Show
|Funky Grey
|$7.00
|$3.60
|$2.40
|Ila Veiw Too
|-
|$4.60
|$2.20
|Lisa's Angel
|-
|-
|$2.10
|Runaway Sally
|-
|-
|-
Also rans: O C Rhapsody, Zzyzx
|Pool
|Finish
|$2 Payout
|Total Pool
|Exacta
|5-2
|$31.40
|$54,461.00
|Daily Double
|1-5
|$53.60
|$17,666.00
|Trifecta
|5-2-6
|$49.00
|$35,084.00
|Superfecta
|5-2-6-4
|$274.80
|$26,174.00
Fractions and final time: :22.28, :46.19, :58.32, 1:04.94
Winning Owner: Ashley T. Garcia
Winning Breeder: BG Stables
FUNKY GREY broke alertly, vied three deep briefly then chased
Grade 1 winner Sweet Azteca headlines field Saturday in Great Lady M Stakes.
Grade 1 winner Sweet Azteca headlines field Saturday in Great Lady M Stakes.
1M,Dirt,$50,000 Starter Allowance
Open | 3 Year Olds And Up
Purse: $33,000
$1 Exacta / $1 Trifecta / $1 Superfecta (.10 Min.) / $2 Rolling Double $1 Pick Three (Races 3-4-5)
-
HRN Power Pick selection. (races 1-3 provided free)
Race 3: The top pick is #1 Midnight Mammoth the 9/5 ML favorite trained by Craig Dollase and ridden by Armando Ayuso. The five-year-old gelding by Midnight Lute has the top combo of trainer and jockey. Get Los Alamitos Day Picks for all of today's races.
|#
|PP
|Horse / Sire
|Trainer / Jockey
|ML
|1
|
Midnight Mammoth
Midnight Lute
|
Craig Dollase
Armando Ayuso
|
9/5
|2
|
Bright Leaf
Dialed In
|
John W. Sadler
Emily A. Ellingwood
|
3/1
|3
|
Mubtadaa
War Front
|
Vladimir Cerin
Kyle Frey
|
2/1
|4
|
Birth of Cool
Karakontie (JPN)
|
Craig Dollase
Joseph Talamo
|
8/1
|5
|
Low Expectations
Nyquist
|
Antonio C. Garcia
Mario Gutierrez
|
10/1
|6
|
Single Track Mind (IRE)
Mehmas (IRE)
|
Jorge Gutierrez
Umberto Rispoli
|
6/1
|Runner
|Win
|Place
|Show
|Midnight Mammoth
|$3.80
|$2.60
|$2.20
|Mubtadaa
|-
|$3.20
|$3.00
|Birth of Cool
|-
|-
|$5.40
|Bright Leaf
|-
|-
|-
Also rans: Low Expectations, Single Track Mind (IRE)
|Pool
|Finish
|$2 Payout
|Total Pool
|Daily Double
|5-1
|$24.40
|$13,539.00
|Exacta
|1-3
|$18.60
|$67,045.00
|Superfecta
|1-3-4-2
|$297.40
|$33,030.00
|Pick 3
|1-5-1
|$97.40
|$21,524.00
|Trifecta
|1-3-4
|$139.80
|$42,350.00
Fractions and final time: :23.14, :46.21, 1:10.32, 1:22.8, 1:36.02
Winning Owner: Jeffrey Sengara
Winning Breeder: Pedro Gonzalez & Jorge Herrera
MIDNIGHT MAMMOTH set the pace two then three wide under pressure from MUBTADAA, headed by that rival at relinquished the lead at the three-eighths pole, fought back two wide to the stretch, regained the lead midstretch and drove clear in deep stretch.
5 1/2F,Dirt,Maiden Special Weight
Open | 3 Year Olds And Up
Purse: $41,000
$1 Exacta / $1 Trifecta / $1 Superfecta (.10 Min.) / $2 Rolling Double $1 Pick Three (Races 4-5-6) / $2 Pick Six Starts (Races 4-9)
-
|#
|PP
|Horse / Sire
|Trainer / Jockey
|ML
|1
|
Abitmischievous
Into Mischief
|
Peter Miller
Abel Cedillo
|
15/1
|2
|
Running Spartan
First Samurai
|
George Papaprodromou
Geovanni Franco
|
6/1
|3
|
Marsh Creek
Arrogate
|
Bob Baffert
Juan J. Hernandez
|
2/1
|4
|
Storm Off
Get Stormy
|
Peter Miller
Diego A. Herrera
|
8/1
|5
|
Andreadytorumble
Street Boss
|
Peter Miller
Joseph Talamo
|
7/2
|6
|
Size Lord
Nyquist
|
Doug F. O'Neill
Edwin A. Maldonado
|
5/2
|7
|
Omey Island
Nyquist
|
Eoin G. Harty
Kyle Frey
|
8/1
|Runner
|Win
|Place
|Show
|Marsh Creek
|$3.80
|$2.80
|$2.40
|Abitmischievous
|-
|$10.20
|$5.80
|Running Spartan
|-
|-
|$4.20
|Size Lord
|-
|-
|-
Also rans: Andreadytorumble, Storm Off
|Pool
|Finish
|$2 Payout
|Total Pool
|Trifecta
|3-1-2
|$151.20
|$43,025.00
|Exacta
|3-1
|$27.00
|$65,076.00
|Daily Double
|1-3
|$6.80
|$17,682.00
|Superfecta
|3-1-2-6
|$354.80
|$32,047.00
|Pick 3
|5-1-3
|$55.00
|$13,384.00
Fractions and final time: :22.23, :45.83, :57.82, 1:04.25
Winning Owner: Earnhardt, Patti and Earnhardt III, Hal J.
Winning Breeder: Hal J. Earnhardt
MARSH CREEK broke in and bumped rival, chased off the inside, steadied off heels into the turn, bid four deep into the stretch, battled three deep in the final furlong and proved best in the last sixteenth.
Chismosa, Elm Drive lead 20 nominations for Great Lady M on Saturday at Los Alamitos.
Chismosa, Elm Drive lead 20 nominations for Great Lady M on Saturday at Los Alamitos.
6F,Dirt,$40,000 Allowance Optional Claiming
Fillies & Mares | 3 Year Olds And Up
Purse: $44,000
$1 Exacta / $1 Trifecta / $1 Superfecta (.10 Min.) / $2 Rolling Double $1 Pick Three (Races 5-6-7)
-
|#
|PP
|Horse / Sire
|Trainer / Jockey
|ML
|1
|
Hayley Levade
Dialed In
|
Gary Stute
Geovanni Franco
|
15/1
|2
|
Dads Estrella
Dads Caps
|
George L. Lopez
Armando Ayuso
|
6/1
|3
|
Vronsky Feint
Vronsky
|
George L. Lopez
Ricardo Gonzalez
|
10/1
|4
|
Pushiness
Kantharos
|
Michael W. McCarthy
Umberto Rispoli
|
2/1
|5
|
Class Clown
Practical Joke
|
Brian J. Koriner
Joseph Talamo
|
9/5
|6
|
Kristi's Tiger
Smiling Tiger
|
Librado Barocio
Edwin A. Maldonado
|
5/2
|Runner
|Win
|Place
|Show
|Hayley Levade
|$25.80
|$8.60
|$4.80
|Pushiness
|-
|$3.60
|$2.60
|Dads Estrella
|-
|-
|$2.80
|Class Clown
|-
|-
|-
Also rans: Vronsky Feint, Kristi's Tiger
|Pool
|Finish
|$2 Payout
|Total Pool
|Superfecta
|1-4-2-5
|$574.00
|$37,164.00
|Trifecta
|1-4-2
|$264.40
|$54,840.00
|Pick 3
|1-3-1
|$88.20
|$32,176.00
|Pick 4
|5-1-3/7-1
|$666.20
|$77,744.00
|Pick 5
|1/5-5-1-3/7-1
|$2,837.60
|$232,527.00
|Daily Double
|3-1
|$83.40
|$17,103.00
|Exacta
|1-4
|$79.40
|$82,806.00
Fractions and final time: :22.25, :45.58, :57.44, 1:09.79
Winning Owner: Bo Hirsch, LLC
Winning Breeder: A & G Racing Stables
HAYLEY LEVADE broke a step slow, trailed up the backstretch, gained along the rail through the turn, rallied up the inside and drove past
1M,Dirt,$40,000 Allowance Optional Claiming
Fillies & Mares | 3 Year Olds And Up
Purse: $44,000
$1 Exacta / $1 Trifecta / $1 Superfecta (.10 Min.) / $2 Rolling Double $1 Pick Three (Races 6-7-8) / $1 Pick 4 (Races 6-7-8-9)
-
|#
|PP
|Horse / Sire
|Trainer / Jockey
|ML
|1
|
Tec*mseh Caroline
Grazen
|
Philip D'Amato
Kyle Frey
|
5/2
|2
|
Grazia
Uncle Mo
|
Bob Baffert
Juan J. Hernandez
|
3/1
|3
|
Carole Lombard
Grazen
|
Philip D'Amato
Abel Cedillo
|
8/1
|4
|
Professors' Pride
Bayern
|
Robert B. Hess, Jr.
Edwin A. Maldonado
|
8/1
|5
|
Gila
Mohaymen
|
Librado Barocio
Geovanni Franco
|
6/1
|6
|
Issa Court
Acclamation
|
Robert B. Hess, Jr.
Kent J. Desormeaux
|
7/2
|7
|
Falabella
English Channel
|
J. Eric Kruljac
Ricardo Gonzalez
|
6/1
|Runner
|Win
|Place
|Show
|Professors' Pride
|$35.20
|$10.40
|$3.60
|Issa Court
|-
|$6.00
|$3.20
|Grazia
|-
|-
|$2.60
|Carole Lombard
|-
|-
|-
Also rans: Tec*mseh Caroline, Falabella, Gila
|Pool
|Finish
|$2 Payout
|Total Pool
|Superfecta
|4-6-2-3
|$2,205.80
|$29,411.00
|Exacta
|4-6
|$93.60
|$62,043.00
|Daily Double
|1-4
|$236.20
|$25,846.00
|Pick 3
|3-1-4
|$786.80
|$33,059.00
|Trifecta
|4-6-2
|$561.20
|$40,877.00
Fractions and final time: :23, :46.29, 1:11.39, 1:24.37, 1:38.04
Winning Owner: 400 Biscayne LLC, Bernal, Eduardo, Buckendorf, Larry S. and Harringer, Tyler
Winning Breeder: Glen Hill Farm
PROFESSORS' PRIDE
Wynstock gives Bob Baffert 9th win in Los Alamitos Derby
Wynstock wins by nose to complete Futurity-Derby double at Los Alamitos for Bob Baffert.
5F,Dirt,Maiden Special Weight
Fillies | 3 Year Olds
Purse: $41,000
$1 Exacta / $1 Trifecta / $1 Superfecta (.10 Min.) / $2 Rolling Double $1 Pick Three (Races 7-8-9)
-
|#
|PP
|Horse / Sire
|Trainer / Jockey
|ML
|1
|
Bessie Coleman
Grazen
|
Steven Miyadi
Kyle Frey
|
2/1
|2
|
Lovely Bride
Dosificado (CHI)
|
Pablo Alejandro De Jesus
Erick Garcia
|
30/1
|3
|
Grainne O'Malley
Sir Prancealot (IRE)
|
Genaro Vallejo
Edwin A. Maldonado
|
15/1
|4
|
Donita Rose
Stay Thirsty
|
Peter Miller
Diego A. Herrera
|
3/1
|5
|
Conquest Celsius
Conquest Farenheit
|
Angela Maria Aquino
Barrington Harvey
|
15/1
|6
|
Hot Danzing
Danzing Candy
|
Peter Miller
Abel Cedillo
|
9/2
|7
|
Betting Fever
Circumference (IRE)
|
Pablo Alejandro De Jesus
Edgar Payeras
|
30/1
|8
|
Betty Pack
Tough Sunday
|
Steven Miyadi
Armando Aguilar
|
9/5
|Runner
|Win
|Place
|Show
|Donita Rose
|$6.80
|$4.20
|$3.20
|Grainne O'Malley
|-
|$15.00
|$7.60
|Betty Pack
|-
|-
|$3.00
|Conquest Celsius
|-
|-
|-
Also rans: Betting Fever, Lovely Bride, Bessie Coleman, Hot Danzing
|Pool
|Finish
|$2 Payout
|Total Pool
|Superfecta
|4-3-8-5
|$4,049.60
|$35,897.00
|Daily Double
|4-4
|$140.40
|$19,846.00
|Exacta
|4-3
|$200.80
|$62,647.00
|Trifecta
|4-3-8
|$744.40
|$41,278.00
|Pick 3
|1-4-4
|$1,377.80
|$43,193.00
Fractions and final time: :21.63, :45.64, :58.7
Winning Owner: Lovingier, Terry C., Mihaljevich, John and Ross, David N.
Winning Breeder: Terry C. Lovingier
DONITA ROSE showed speed between foes then got crowded early and had to give chase, saved ground through the turn, bid from inside entering the stretch, lost touch with the leader shortly after, challenged again in deep stretch and drove past the runner-up.
6F,Dirt,$50,000 Maiden Claiming
Fillies & Mares | 3 Year Olds And Up
Purse: $26,000
$1 Exacta / $1 Trifecta / $1 Superfecta (.10 Min.) / $2 Double
-
|#
|PP
|Horse / Sire
|Trainer / Jockey
|ML
|1
|
She's Just Grand
City Wolf
|
Steven Miyadi
Welfin R. Orantes
|
15/1
|2
|
Noble Runner
Graydar
|
George Papaprodromou
Santiago Gonzalez
|
6/1
|3
|
Comanche Gal
Animal Kingdom
|
Craig Anthony Lewis
Armando Ayuso
|
8/1
|4
|
Garden Party
Clubhouse Ride
|
Mark Glatt
Abel Cedillo
|
9/2
|5
|
T N T Nova
Smokem
|
George Papaprodromou
Armando Aguilar
|
5/1
|6
|
Moorea Time
Gormley
|
Gary Mandella
Kyle Frey
|
3/1
|7
|
Anza Sky
Smokem
|
Alfredo P. Marquez
Jeremy Laprida
|
4/1
|8
|
Fiamina
Stay Thirsty
|
Craig Dollase
Adrian Escobedo
|
9/2
|Runner
|Win
|Place
|Show
|T N T Nova
|$11.00
|$6.80
|$5.00
|Comanche Gal
|-
|$15.20
|$8.00
|Moorea Time
|-
|-
|$4.20
|Noble Runner
|-
|-
|-
Also rans: Anza Sky, Fiamina, Garden Party
|Pool
|Finish
|$2 Payout
|Total Pool
|Superfecta
|5-3-6-2
|$3,144.80
|$18,456.00
|Trifecta
|5-3-6
|$769.80
|$24,364.00
|Pick 3
|4-4-5
|$794.40
|$19,075.00
|Daily Double
|4-5
|$91.40
|$17,770.00
|Exacta
|5-3
|$145.40
|$39,161.00
Fractions and final time: :22.14, :46, :57.8, 1:10.7
Winning Owner: Al Mudarris, Salah and Papaprodromou, George
Winning Breeder: Terry C. Lovingier
T N T NOVA dueled from outside, drifted into the stretch while clearing inner rival and drew away under urging.
Which Baffert runner will win the Los Alamitos Derby? Here are 2 opinions.
Which Baffert runner will win the Los Alamitos Derby? Here are 2 opinions.
1M,Dirt,$20,000 Maiden Claiming
Open | 3 Year Olds And Up
Purse: $18,000
$1 Exacta / $1 Trifecta / $1 Superfecta (.10 Min.) / $1 Super High 5
-
|#
|PP
|Horse / Sire
|Trainer / Jockey
|ML
|1
|
Uncharted
Bernardini
|
Ryan Hanson
Geovanni Franco
|
8/1
|2
|
Classic Alphie
Classic Empire
|
George Papaprodromou
Armando Aguilar
|
20/1
|3
|
Gaelic Nation (IRE)
Sioux Nation
|
Richard Baltas
Umberto Rispoli
|
3/1
|4
|
Summer Solstice
Circumference (IRE)
|
Thomas Ray Bell, II
Kyle Frey
|
10/1
|5
|
I Will Be King
Slew's Tiznow
|
Rafael DeLeon
Efrain Hernandez
|
30/1
|6
|
Crown Prosecutor
Misremembered
|
Stacy Campo
Adrian Escobedo
|
30/1
|7
|
Citadino
Runhappy
|
Jorge Periban
Jeremy Laprida
|
5/2
|8
|
R Awesome Kid
Richard's Kid
|
Ryan Hanson
Emily A. Ellingwood
|
8/1
|9
|
Thunder Ball
Mitole
|
Doug F. O'Neill
Abdul Alsagoor
|
4/1
|10
|
Come Fly Away
Danzing Candy
|
Clifford W. Sise, Jr.
Abel Cedillo
|
5/1
|Runner
|Win
|Place
|Show
|Summer Solstice
|$64.40
|$24.80
|$8.80
|R Awesome Kid
|-
|$19.20
|$8.00
|Citadino
|-
|-
|$2.40
|Classic Alphie
|-
|-
|-
Also rans: Crown Prosecutor, Gaelic Nation (IRE), Thunder Ball, I Will Be King, Uncharted, Come Fly Away
|Pool
|Finish
|$2 Payout
|Total Pool
|Daily Double
|5-4
|$277.60
|$47,592.00
|Pick 4
|4-4-5-4
|$20,186.40
|$296,148.00
|Pick 3
|4-5-4
|$1,011.60
|$93,874.00
|Pick 6
|3/7-1-4-4-5-4
|$15,017.60
|$66,763.00
|Trifecta
|4-8-7
|$2,903.60
|$65,290.00
|Super High Five
|4-8-7-2-6
|$0.00
|$9,131.00
|Superfecta
|4-8-7-2
|$19,832.20
|$54,252.00
|Exacta
|4-8
|$875.80
|$89,977.00
Fractions and final time: :23.54, :47.03, 1:13.02, 1:26.42, 1:40.73
Winning Owner: Arroyo, Mikey, Dang, Randy and Kawaguchi, Ken
Winning Breeder: Randy Dang
SUMMER SOLSTICE stalked off the rail, bid two wide at the seven-sixteenths pole, took over with three furlongs remaining, cleared inner rival then dueled with outside foe into the lane, inched ahead in midstretch, had the rider lose his footing in deep stretch but was able to adjust his iron late and held well.