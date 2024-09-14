Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (2024)

Table of Contents
Los Alamitos Day Race #1, 1:00 PM Los Alamitos Day Race #2, 1:31 PM Spoiling Sweet Azteca makes Los Al debut in Great Lady M Los Alamitos Day Race #3, 2:02 PM Los Alamitos Day Race #4, 2:33 PM Los Al: Chismosa, Elm Drive lead nominees for Great Lady M Los Alamitos Day Race #5, 3:04 PM Los Alamitos Day Race #6, 3:35 PM Wynstock gives Bob Baffert 9th win in Los Alamitos Derby Los Alamitos Day Race #7, 4:06 PM Los Alamitos Day Race #8, 4:37 PM Head to Head: It's Baffert vs. others in Los Alamitos Derby Los Alamitos Day Race #9, 5:08 PM FAQs References

Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (1)

Los Alamitos Day -Los Alamitos, CA | losalamitos.com

Los Alamitos was opened in 1951 and is best known as a premier Quarter Horse track. "Los Al" started running Thoroughbred meets in 2014 following the closing of Hollywood Park.
Los Alamitos' biggest stakes: The Los Alamitos Futurity, formerly the Hollywood Futurity and the Starlet Stakes.

Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (2) Get Expert Los Alamitos Day Picks for today’s races. Get Equibase PPs.

Power Picks stats the last 60 days: Top picks are winning at 31.9%, second picks are winning at 21.3%, and third place picks are winning 15.6%.

Los Alamitos Day Power Picks the last 14 days: 0.0% winners /

5F,Dirt,$50,000 Maiden Claiming

Open | 2 Year Olds

Purse: $26,000

$1 Exacta / $1 Trifecta / $2 Rolling Double / $1 Superfecta (.10 Min.) $1 Pick Three (Races 1-2-3) / $0.50 Pick 5 (Races 1-5)

  • Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (3) HRN Power Pick selection. (races 1-3 provided free)
    Race 1: Our pick is the 5/2 second choice, #1 Panuco. The two-year-old gelding by Stanford is trained by Jorge Periban and ridden by Armando Ayuso. He has some upside still being lightly raced and speed figures that match up well in this field. Get Los Alamitos Day Picks for all of today's races.

# PP Horse / Sire Trainer / Jockey ML
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (4) 1 Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (5)

Panuco

Stanford

Jorge Periban

Armando Ayuso

5/2
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (6) 2

Giant Luther

Brody's Cause

Peter Miller

Armando Aguilar

7/2
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (7) 3

El Ondeado

Om

Jorge Periban

Jeremy Laprida

2/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (8) 4

Reason to Believe

Nyquist

Edward R. Freeman

Abel Cedillo

5/1
5

Betheguynotthatguy

Outwork

Peter Miller

Diego A. Herrera

4/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (9) 6

Last Vintage

Anthony's Cross

Ed Moger, Jr.

Edgar Payeras

15/1
Runner Win Place Show
Panuco Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (10) $5.80 $3.40 $2.10
El Ondeado Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (11) - $2.60 $2.40
Giant Luther Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (12) - - $2.40
Last Vintage Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (13) - - -

Also rans: Reason to Believe

Pool Finish $2 Payout Total Pool
Superfecta 1-3-2-6 $81.00 $10,464.00
Exacta 1-3 $10.20 $32,977.00
Trifecta 1-3-2 $31.20 $16,872.00

Fractions and final time: :22.94, :47.05, :59.26

Winning Owner: Tricar Stables, Inc.
Winning Breeder: Michael D. Allen

PANUCO went up to take control while pressured by

5 1/2F,Dirt,$6,250 Claiming

Fillies & Mares | 3 Year Olds And Up

Purse: $14,000

$1 Exacta / $1 Trifecta / $1 Superfecta (.10 Min.) / $2 Rolling Double $1 Pick Three (Races 2-3-4) / $1 Pick 4 (Races 2-3-4-5)

  • Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (14) HRN Power Pick selection. (races 1-3 provided free)
    Race 2: The top selection is #5 Funky Grey the 7/2 third choice on the morning line, trained by Angela Maria Aquino and Adrian Escobedo. A six-year-old daughter of King of Jazz (ARG) has the controlling early speed and standout speed figures in a projected slow pace. Get Los Alamitos Day Picks for all of today's races.

# PP Horse / Sire Trainer / Jockey ML
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (15) 1

O C Rhapsody

Stay Thirsty

Satchell Stevens

Jeremy Laprida

12/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (16) 2

Ila Veiw Too

Lord Lochinvar

Vann Belvoir

Ricardo S. Ramirez

4/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (17) 3

Zzyzx

Goldencents

Sergio Morfin

Erick Garcia

2/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (18) 4

Runaway Sally

Smiling Tiger

Angela Maria Aquino

Henry Reynoso Lopez

4/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (19) 5 Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (20)

Funky Grey

King of Jazz (ARG)

Angela Maria Aquino

Adrian Escobedo

7/2
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (21) 6

Lisa's Angel

Dominus

Vann Belvoir

Geovanni Franco

7/2
Runner Win Place Show
Funky Grey Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (22) $7.00 $3.60 $2.40
Ila Veiw Too Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (23) - $4.60 $2.20
Lisa's Angel Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (24) - - $2.10
Runaway Sally Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (25) - - -

Also rans: O C Rhapsody, Zzyzx

Pool Finish $2 Payout Total Pool
Exacta 5-2 $31.40 $54,461.00
Daily Double 1-5 $53.60 $17,666.00
Trifecta 5-2-6 $49.00 $35,084.00
Superfecta 5-2-6-4 $274.80 $26,174.00

Fractions and final time: :22.28, :46.19, :58.32, 1:04.94

Winning Owner: Ashley T. Garcia
Winning Breeder: BG Stables

FUNKY GREY broke alertly, vied three deep briefly then chased

Spoiling Sweet Azteca makes Los Al debut in Great Lady M

Grade 1 winner Sweet Azteca headlines field Saturday in Great Lady M Stakes.

See Also
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Friday, 7-5-2024Los Alamitos Entries & Results for Sunday, 7-7-2024

1M,Dirt,$50,000 Starter Allowance

Open | 3 Year Olds And Up

Purse: $33,000

$1 Exacta / $1 Trifecta / $1 Superfecta (.10 Min.) / $2 Rolling Double $1 Pick Three (Races 3-4-5)

  • Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (27) HRN Power Pick selection. (races 1-3 provided free)
    Race 3: The top pick is #1 Midnight Mammoth the 9/5 ML favorite trained by Craig Dollase and ridden by Armando Ayuso. The five-year-old gelding by Midnight Lute has the top combo of trainer and jockey. Get Los Alamitos Day Picks for all of today's races.

# PP Horse / Sire Trainer / Jockey ML
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (28) 1 Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (29)

Midnight Mammoth

Midnight Lute

Craig Dollase

Armando Ayuso

9/5
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (30) 2

Bright Leaf

Dialed In

John W. Sadler

Emily A. Ellingwood

3/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (31) 3

Mubtadaa

War Front

Vladimir Cerin

Kyle Frey

2/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (32) 4

Birth of Cool

Karakontie (JPN)

Craig Dollase

Joseph Talamo

8/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (33) 5

Low Expectations

Nyquist

Antonio C. Garcia

Mario Gutierrez

10/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (34) 6

Single Track Mind (IRE)

Mehmas (IRE)

Jorge Gutierrez

Umberto Rispoli

6/1
Runner Win Place Show
Midnight Mammoth Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (35) $3.80 $2.60 $2.20
Mubtadaa Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (36) - $3.20 $3.00
Birth of Cool Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (37) - - $5.40
Bright Leaf Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (38) - - -

Also rans: Low Expectations, Single Track Mind (IRE)

Pool Finish $2 Payout Total Pool
Daily Double 5-1 $24.40 $13,539.00
Exacta 1-3 $18.60 $67,045.00
Superfecta 1-3-4-2 $297.40 $33,030.00
Pick 3 1-5-1 $97.40 $21,524.00
Trifecta 1-3-4 $139.80 $42,350.00

Fractions and final time: :23.14, :46.21, 1:10.32, 1:22.8, 1:36.02

Winning Owner: Jeffrey Sengara
Winning Breeder: Pedro Gonzalez & Jorge Herrera

MIDNIGHT MAMMOTH set the pace two then three wide under pressure from MUBTADAA, headed by that rival at relinquished the lead at the three-eighths pole, fought back two wide to the stretch, regained the lead midstretch and drove clear in deep stretch.

5 1/2F,Dirt,Maiden Special Weight

Open | 3 Year Olds And Up

Purse: $41,000

$1 Exacta / $1 Trifecta / $1 Superfecta (.10 Min.) / $2 Rolling Double $1 Pick Three (Races 4-5-6) / $2 Pick Six Starts (Races 4-9)

  • Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (39) Get Los Alamitos Day Picks for all of today's races.

# PP Horse / Sire Trainer / Jockey ML
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (40) 1

Abitmischievous

Into Mischief

Peter Miller

Abel Cedillo

15/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (41) 2

Running Spartan

First Samurai

George Papaprodromou

Geovanni Franco

6/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (42) 3

Marsh Creek

Arrogate

Bob Baffert

Juan J. Hernandez

2/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (43) 4

Storm Off

Get Stormy

Peter Miller

Diego A. Herrera

8/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (44) 5

Andreadytorumble

Street Boss

Peter Miller

Joseph Talamo

7/2
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (45) 6

Size Lord

Nyquist

Doug F. O'Neill

Edwin A. Maldonado

5/2
7

Omey Island

Nyquist

Eoin G. Harty

Kyle Frey

8/1
Runner Win Place Show
Marsh Creek Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (46) $3.80 $2.80 $2.40
Abitmischievous Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (47) - $10.20 $5.80
Running Spartan Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (48) - - $4.20
Size Lord Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (49) - - -

Also rans: Andreadytorumble, Storm Off

Pool Finish $2 Payout Total Pool
Trifecta 3-1-2 $151.20 $43,025.00
Exacta 3-1 $27.00 $65,076.00
Daily Double 1-3 $6.80 $17,682.00
Superfecta 3-1-2-6 $354.80 $32,047.00
Pick 3 5-1-3 $55.00 $13,384.00

Fractions and final time: :22.23, :45.83, :57.82, 1:04.25

Winning Owner: Earnhardt, Patti and Earnhardt III, Hal J.
Winning Breeder: Hal J. Earnhardt

MARSH CREEK broke in and bumped rival, chased off the inside, steadied off heels into the turn, bid four deep into the stretch, battled three deep in the final furlong and proved best in the last sixteenth.

Los Al: Chismosa, Elm Drive lead nominees for Great Lady M

Chismosa, Elm Drive lead 20 nominations for Great Lady M on Saturday at Los Alamitos.

6F,Dirt,$40,000 Allowance Optional Claiming

Fillies & Mares | 3 Year Olds And Up

Purse: $44,000

$1 Exacta / $1 Trifecta / $1 Superfecta (.10 Min.) / $2 Rolling Double $1 Pick Three (Races 5-6-7)

  • Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (51) Get Los Alamitos Day Picks for all of today's races.

# PP Horse / Sire Trainer / Jockey ML
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (52) 1

Hayley Levade

Dialed In

Gary Stute

Geovanni Franco

15/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (53) 2

Dads Estrella

Dads Caps

George L. Lopez

Armando Ayuso

6/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (54) 3

Vronsky Feint

Vronsky

George L. Lopez

Ricardo Gonzalez

10/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (55) 4

Pushiness

Kantharos

Michael W. McCarthy

Umberto Rispoli

2/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (56) 5

Class Clown

Practical Joke

Brian J. Koriner

Joseph Talamo

9/5
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (57) 6

Kristi's Tiger

Smiling Tiger

Librado Barocio

Edwin A. Maldonado

5/2
Runner Win Place Show
Hayley Levade Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (58) $25.80 $8.60 $4.80
Pushiness Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (59) - $3.60 $2.60
Dads Estrella Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (60) - - $2.80
Class Clown Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (61) - - -

Also rans: Vronsky Feint, Kristi's Tiger

Pool Finish $2 Payout Total Pool
Superfecta 1-4-2-5 $574.00 $37,164.00
Trifecta 1-4-2 $264.40 $54,840.00
Pick 3 1-3-1 $88.20 $32,176.00
Pick 4 5-1-3/7-1 $666.20 $77,744.00
Pick 5 1/5-5-1-3/7-1 $2,837.60 $232,527.00
Daily Double 3-1 $83.40 $17,103.00
Exacta 1-4 $79.40 $82,806.00

Fractions and final time: :22.25, :45.58, :57.44, 1:09.79

Winning Owner: Bo Hirsch, LLC
Winning Breeder: A & G Racing Stables

HAYLEY LEVADE broke a step slow, trailed up the backstretch, gained along the rail through the turn, rallied up the inside and drove past

1M,Dirt,$40,000 Allowance Optional Claiming

Fillies & Mares | 3 Year Olds And Up

Purse: $44,000

$1 Exacta / $1 Trifecta / $1 Superfecta (.10 Min.) / $2 Rolling Double $1 Pick Three (Races 6-7-8) / $1 Pick 4 (Races 6-7-8-9)

  • Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (62) Get Los Alamitos Day Picks for all of today's races.

# PP Horse / Sire Trainer / Jockey ML
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (63) 1

Tec*mseh Caroline

Grazen

Philip D'Amato

Kyle Frey

5/2
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (64) 2

Grazia

Uncle Mo

Bob Baffert

Juan J. Hernandez

3/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (65) 3

Carole Lombard

Grazen

Philip D'Amato

Abel Cedillo

8/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (66) 4

Professors' Pride

Bayern

Robert B. Hess, Jr.

Edwin A. Maldonado

8/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (67) 5

Gila

Mohaymen

Librado Barocio

Geovanni Franco

6/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (68) 6

Issa Court

Acclamation

Robert B. Hess, Jr.

Kent J. Desormeaux

7/2
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (69) 7

Falabella

English Channel

J. Eric Kruljac

Ricardo Gonzalez

6/1
Runner Win Place Show
Professors' Pride Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (70) $35.20 $10.40 $3.60
Issa Court Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (71) - $6.00 $3.20
Grazia Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (72) - - $2.60
Carole Lombard Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (73) - - -

Also rans: Tec*mseh Caroline, Falabella, Gila

Pool Finish $2 Payout Total Pool
Superfecta 4-6-2-3 $2,205.80 $29,411.00
Exacta 4-6 $93.60 $62,043.00
Daily Double 1-4 $236.20 $25,846.00
Pick 3 3-1-4 $786.80 $33,059.00
Trifecta 4-6-2 $561.20 $40,877.00

Fractions and final time: :23, :46.29, 1:11.39, 1:24.37, 1:38.04

Winning Owner: 400 Biscayne LLC, Bernal, Eduardo, Buckendorf, Larry S. and Harringer, Tyler
Winning Breeder: Glen Hill Farm

PROFESSORS' PRIDE

Wynstock gives Bob Baffert 9th win in Los Alamitos Derby

Wynstock wins by nose to complete Futurity-Derby double at Los Alamitos for Bob Baffert.

5F,Dirt,Maiden Special Weight

Fillies | 3 Year Olds

Purse: $41,000

$1 Exacta / $1 Trifecta / $1 Superfecta (.10 Min.) / $2 Rolling Double $1 Pick Three (Races 7-8-9)

  • Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (75) Get Los Alamitos Day Picks for all of today's races.

# PP Horse / Sire Trainer / Jockey ML
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (76) 1

Bessie Coleman

Grazen

Steven Miyadi

Kyle Frey

2/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (77) 2

Lovely Bride

Dosificado (CHI)

Pablo Alejandro De Jesus

Erick Garcia

30/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (78) 3

Grainne O'Malley

Sir Prancealot (IRE)

Genaro Vallejo

Edwin A. Maldonado

15/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (79) 4

Donita Rose

Stay Thirsty

Peter Miller

Diego A. Herrera

3/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (80) 5

Conquest Celsius

Conquest Farenheit

Angela Maria Aquino

Barrington Harvey

15/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (81) 6

Hot Danzing

Danzing Candy

Peter Miller

Abel Cedillo

9/2
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (82) 7

Betting Fever

Circumference (IRE)

Pablo Alejandro De Jesus

Edgar Payeras

30/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (83) 8

Betty Pack

Tough Sunday

Steven Miyadi

Armando Aguilar

9/5
Runner Win Place Show
Donita Rose Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (84) $6.80 $4.20 $3.20
Grainne O'Malley Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (85) - $15.00 $7.60
Betty Pack Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (86) - - $3.00
Conquest Celsius Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (87) - - -

Also rans: Betting Fever, Lovely Bride, Bessie Coleman, Hot Danzing

Pool Finish $2 Payout Total Pool
Superfecta 4-3-8-5 $4,049.60 $35,897.00
Daily Double 4-4 $140.40 $19,846.00
Exacta 4-3 $200.80 $62,647.00
Trifecta 4-3-8 $744.40 $41,278.00
Pick 3 1-4-4 $1,377.80 $43,193.00

Fractions and final time: :21.63, :45.64, :58.7

Winning Owner: Lovingier, Terry C., Mihaljevich, John and Ross, David N.
Winning Breeder: Terry C. Lovingier

DONITA ROSE showed speed between foes then got crowded early and had to give chase, saved ground through the turn, bid from inside entering the stretch, lost touch with the leader shortly after, challenged again in deep stretch and drove past the runner-up.

6F,Dirt,$50,000 Maiden Claiming

Fillies & Mares | 3 Year Olds And Up

Purse: $26,000

$1 Exacta / $1 Trifecta / $1 Superfecta (.10 Min.) / $2 Double

  • Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (88) Get Los Alamitos Day Picks for all of today's races.

# PP Horse / Sire Trainer / Jockey ML
1

She's Just Grand

City Wolf

Steven Miyadi

Welfin R. Orantes

15/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (89) 2

Noble Runner

Graydar

George Papaprodromou

Santiago Gonzalez

6/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (90) 3

Comanche Gal

Animal Kingdom

Craig Anthony Lewis

Armando Ayuso

8/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (91) 4

Garden Party

Clubhouse Ride

Mark Glatt

Abel Cedillo

9/2
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (92) 5

T N T Nova

Smokem

George Papaprodromou

Armando Aguilar

5/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (93) 6

Moorea Time

Gormley

Gary Mandella

Kyle Frey

3/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (94) 7

Anza Sky

Smokem

Alfredo P. Marquez

Jeremy Laprida

4/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (95) 8

Fiamina

Stay Thirsty

Craig Dollase

Adrian Escobedo

9/2
Runner Win Place Show
T N T Nova Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (96) $11.00 $6.80 $5.00
Comanche Gal Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (97) - $15.20 $8.00
Moorea Time Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (98) - - $4.20
Noble Runner Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (99) - - -

Also rans: Anza Sky, Fiamina, Garden Party

Pool Finish $2 Payout Total Pool
Superfecta 5-3-6-2 $3,144.80 $18,456.00
Trifecta 5-3-6 $769.80 $24,364.00
Pick 3 4-4-5 $794.40 $19,075.00
Daily Double 4-5 $91.40 $17,770.00
Exacta 5-3 $145.40 $39,161.00

Fractions and final time: :22.14, :46, :57.8, 1:10.7

Winning Owner: Al Mudarris, Salah and Papaprodromou, George
Winning Breeder: Terry C. Lovingier

T N T NOVA dueled from outside, drifted into the stretch while clearing inner rival and drew away under urging.

Head to Head: It's Baffert vs. others in Los Alamitos Derby

Which Baffert runner will win the Los Alamitos Derby? Here are 2 opinions.

1M,Dirt,$20,000 Maiden Claiming

Open | 3 Year Olds And Up

Purse: $18,000

$1 Exacta / $1 Trifecta / $1 Superfecta (.10 Min.) / $1 Super High 5

  • Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (101) Get Los Alamitos Day Picks for all of today's races.

# PP Horse / Sire Trainer / Jockey ML
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (102) 1

Uncharted

Bernardini

Ryan Hanson

Geovanni Franco

8/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (103) 2

Classic Alphie

Classic Empire

George Papaprodromou

Armando Aguilar

20/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (104) 3

Gaelic Nation (IRE)

Sioux Nation

Richard Baltas

Umberto Rispoli

3/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (105) 4

Summer Solstice

Circumference (IRE)

Thomas Ray Bell, II

Kyle Frey

10/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (106) 5

I Will Be King

Slew's Tiznow

Rafael DeLeon

Efrain Hernandez

30/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (107) 6

Crown Prosecutor

Misremembered

Stacy Campo

Adrian Escobedo

30/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (108) 7

Citadino

Runhappy

Jorge Periban

Jeremy Laprida

5/2
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (109) 8

R Awesome Kid

Richard's Kid

Ryan Hanson

Emily A. Ellingwood

8/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (110) 9

Thunder Ball

Mitole

Doug F. O'Neill

Abdul Alsagoor

4/1
Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (111) 10

Come Fly Away

Danzing Candy

Clifford W. Sise, Jr.

Abel Cedillo

5/1
Runner Win Place Show
Summer Solstice Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (112) $64.40 $24.80 $8.80
R Awesome Kid Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (113) - $19.20 $8.00
Citadino Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (114) - - $2.40
Classic Alphie Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (115) - - -

Also rans: Crown Prosecutor, Gaelic Nation (IRE), Thunder Ball, I Will Be King, Uncharted, Come Fly Away

Pool Finish $2 Payout Total Pool
Daily Double 5-4 $277.60 $47,592.00
Pick 4 4-4-5-4 $20,186.40 $296,148.00
Pick 3 4-5-4 $1,011.60 $93,874.00
Pick 6 3/7-1-4-4-5-4 $15,017.60 $66,763.00
Trifecta 4-8-7 $2,903.60 $65,290.00
Super High Five 4-8-7-2-6 $0.00 $9,131.00
Superfecta 4-8-7-2 $19,832.20 $54,252.00
Exacta 4-8 $875.80 $89,977.00

Fractions and final time: :23.54, :47.03, 1:13.02, 1:26.42, 1:40.73

Winning Owner: Arroyo, Mikey, Dang, Randy and Kawaguchi, Ken
Winning Breeder: Randy Dang

SUMMER SOLSTICE stalked off the rail, bid two wide at the seven-sixteenths pole, took over with three furlongs remaining, cleared inner rival then dueled with outside foe into the lane, inched ahead in midstretch, had the rider lose his footing in deep stretch but was able to adjust his iron late and held well.

Los Alamitos Day Entries & Results for Thursday, 7-4-2024 (2024)

FAQs

How much does it cost to get into Los Alamitos race track? ›

Admission is only $3 and general parking is free.

Discover More
What time is the first race at Los Alamitos tonight? ›

LOS ALAMITOS RACE COURSE RACE DATES & POST TIMES (Post times may vary slightly)
RaceSaturdaySunday
16:00 PM5:00 PM
26:28 PM5:28 PM
36:56 PM5:56 PM
47:24 PM6:24 PM
8 more rows

Know More
How long is the stretch at Los Alamitos? ›

The racing oval at Los Alamitos features a 100 foot wide final straightaway, a 100 foot wide first turn and an 85 foot wide home turn. The new track features a 1,380 foot homestretch, 34 feet longer than the homestretch at The Fair Grounds, which until now was considered the longest homestretch in American racing.

Discover More Details
What is being built at the Los Alamitos race track? ›

In addition to Melia's project, a 9-acre parcel at the racecourse is currently being developed into Lexington Park, a new community park featuring sports fields, playground and other amenities, following a donation from Los Alamitos Race Course owner Edward Allred.

Read On
Is there an entry fee in horse racing? ›

Entry Fees: Most people are surprised to find out that it does not cost anything to enter your horse in a race, unless the race is a stakes race (Kentucky Derby, Breeders' Cup, etc.). Some stakes races, like many of the Breeders' Cup Classic, cost in upwards of $120,000.

Find Out More
What is los alamitos in English? ›

The two ranchos most familiar to us are Los Cerritos (The Little Hills), located in northwest Long Beach next to the Virginia Country Club, and Los Alamitos (The Little Cottonwoods), with its ranch house atop the hill at the south end of Palo Verde Avenue, also in Long Beach.

See More
Do they still race at Los Alamitos? ›

Los Alamitos Race Course has been a part of the community in Orange County since 1947. The racing oval located in Cypress, California now conducts year- round night racing in addition to seven weeks of daytime Thoroughbred racing throughout the year.

View Details
How to bet a horse race? ›

Pick a horse and bet him to win (finish first), place (finish second) or show (finish third). This is a $2 base bet, and you can certainly bet more if you'd like. You can also bet the horse "across the board," meaning you have him to win, place and show — which is a $6 bet on a $2 base bet.

View Details
Who owns Los Alamitos? ›

Los Alamitos Race Course. Only 14 years old when the Vessels Family began the rich quarter horse racing tradition at Los Alamitos Race Course in 1951, Edward C. Allred has watched his love for the world's fastest horses progress to his 100 percent ownership of the nation's quarter horse racing capital.

See More
What racetrack has the longest stretch? ›

At 1,346 feet, the Fair Grounds Race Course stretch is the longest in North America, and while conventional wisdom might lead you to believe this long run to the finish should help closers, it seems to favor front runners based on last year's meeting (November 2015-March 2016) where “E” types were the favored running ...

View Details

What time is the first race at Los Alamitos? ›

Sunday 6:00 p.m. Please note post times vary. First race is usually held approximately 30 minutes after the final daytime Thoroughbred race. Los Alamitos Race Course is open daily to the public for simulcasting of Thoroughbred racing.

Read On
What is the oldest horse track in California? ›

However, it's not a well-known fact that the oldest 1-mile horse race track in America is actually located in Pleasanton at the Alameda County Fairgrounds. The race track was built in 1858 by the Bernal family, which is where Pleasanton's Bernal Community Park gets its name.

Read More
Where is the oldest race track in America? ›

The oldest racetrack in the United States is Freehold Raceway in New Jersey. It opened in the 1830s but races harness horses (standard breds) not Thoroughbreds. For many the answer to this question would be Saratoga Race Course in upstate New York.

See Details
How much does it cost to enter a car race? ›

The entry fee for a day is usually around $300 for the weekend. There are other fees to consider for track days such as fuel and most likely tires. There may be added expenses like hotel and food, depending on track location. Most drivers seem to be paying around $1k per weekend for their track day events.

View Details
How do you get into track racing? ›

You can follow these steps to become a professional race car driver:
  1. Develop your driving skills. To compete against professional race car drivers, you must have excellent driving skills. ...
  2. Join a racing club. ...
  3. Obtain a vehicle and equipment. ...
  4. Obtain a competition license. ...
  5. Practice and train. ...
  6. Look for a team or a sponsor.
Jul 2, 2024

Discover More
How much does it cost to get into the Saratoga track? ›

Saratoga Race Course Fast Facts:

Grandstand and Clubhouse Admission (one price starting in 2024): $7 daily when purchased at least 24 hours in advance; $10 day-of; general admission does not include reserved seating, which is separate. 2024 gate times: 11:00am each racing day (exception is Travers Day, which is 7:00am)

Get More Info Here
How much does it cost to go to the Belmont race? ›

You can find the various pricing options available through the Belmont Stakes website, which then redirects to Ticketmaster. There, general admission tickets are currently going for $64.35, or $55 before fees.

View Details

References

Top Articles
Alabama Grad Katrina Pacensa IS BACK, Clay Beats His Kids In Putt-Putt & Indians Fans Crush Miller Lites
Demo Derby Cars For Sale Mn
Mabon Aesthetic
Milf Hunting In Another World Raws
Airg Username Search
17 Absolute Best Restaurants In San Antonio - Tasting Table
Trevor Goodwin Obituary St Cloud
Rob Squad Reaction Videos Today
Cemu Motion Controls Botw
Active Student Cleveland Ms
Latest Posts
Alabama Grad Katrina Pacensa Is A Breakout Instagram Star, Jerome Bettis Gets His Diploma & Colorado Bears On The Loose
Bama Grad Katrina Pacensa Invades The Bahamas, Thug Life Mattress Mack & The Leaning Tower Of Pizza
Article information

Author: Jerrold Considine

Last Updated:

Views: 6301

Rating: 4.8 / 5 (58 voted)

Reviews: 89% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Jerrold Considine

Birthday: 1993-11-03

Address: Suite 447 3463 Marybelle Circles, New Marlin, AL 20765

Phone: +5816749283868

Job: Sales Executive

Hobby: Air sports, Sand art, Electronics, LARPing, Baseball, Book restoration, Puzzles

Introduction: My name is Jerrold Considine, I am a combative, cheerful, encouraging, happy, enthusiastic, funny, kind person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.