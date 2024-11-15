Los Alamitos Entries & Results for Sunday, 7-7-2024 (2024)

Los Alamitos -Los Alamitos, CA | losalamitos.com
Los Alamitos was opened in 1951 and is best known as a premier Quarter Horse track. "Los Al" started running Thoroughbred meets in 2014 following the closing of Hollywood Park.
Los Alamitos' biggest stakes: The Los Alamitos Futurity, formerly the Hollywood Futurity and the Starlet Stakes.
1000Y,Dirt,$6,250 Claiming
Open | 3 Year Olds And Up
Purse: $11,000
$1 Exacta / $1 Trifecta $1 Superfecta (.10 cent minimum wager) $1 Early Double / $1 Pick Four $1 Place Pick All
-
|#
|PP
|Horse / Sire
|Trainer / Jockey
|ML
|1
|
Blackjack and Beer
Clubhouse Ride
|
Sergio Morfin
John Raul Valenzuela, Jr.
|
8/1
|2
|
Let George Do It
Jeranimo
|
Angela Maria Aquino
Adrian Escobedo
|
6/1
|3
|
Run Jonesz Begonez
Stanford
|
Felix L. Gonzalez
Francisco Ramirez
|
10/1
|4
|
Acceleration
Acclamation
|
Jose Raudales
Henry Reynoso Lopez
|
3/1
|5
|
Thirsty Gambler
Stay Thirsty
|
Jesus Nunez
Ricardo S. Ramirez
|
8/5
|6
|
Hungry Hearts
Danzing Candy
|
Sergio Morfin
Edgar Payeras
|
5/2
4 1/2F,Dirt,$5,000 Maiden Claiming
Fillies & Mares | 3 Year Olds And Up
Purse: $8,500
$1 Exacta / $1 Trifecta $1 Superfecta (.10 cent minimum wager) $1 Pick Three
-
Race 2: Our pick is the 3/1 second choice, #4 Spicy Spouse. The three-year-old filly by Texas Ryano is trained by Genaro Vallejo and ridden by Francisco Orduna-Rojas. She has very good speed figures that matchup well with this group.
|#
|PP
|Horse / Sire
|Trainer / Jockey
|ML
|1
|
Better B Worth It
Danzing Candy
|
Vann Belvoir
Ricardo S. Ramirez
|
7/2
|2
|
Tough to Catch
Smiling Tiger
|
Pablo Alejandro De Jesus
Cerapio Figueroa
|
5/1
|3
|
Smiling Widow
Smiling Tiger
|
Angela Maria Aquino
Jose Rosario Alcala
|
5/2
|4
|
Spicy Spouse
Texas Ryano
|
Genaro Vallejo
Francisco Orduna-Rojas
|
3/1
|5
|
Yaleo
Circumference (IRE)
|
Antonio C. Garcia
Adrian Escobedo
|
7/2
|6
|
Intense Moment
Daraybi (FR)
|
Felix L. Gonzalez
Henry Reynoso Lopez
|
8/1
300Y,Dirt,Maiden
Open | 2 Year Olds
Purse: $8,500
$1 Exacta / $1 Trifecta $1 Superfecta (.10 cent minimum wager) $1 Pick Three $2 Pick Six
-
Race 3:
|#
|PP
|Horse / Sire
|Trainer / Jockey
|ML
|1
|
Jess Flaming
Mr Jess Perry
|
Sergio Morfin
Cruz Mendez
|
4/5
|2
|
Unstoppable Chrome
Kiss My Hocks
|
Paul C. Jones
Armando Viramontes
|
8/1
|3
|
One Favorite Runner
Favorite Cartel
|
Lindolfo Diaz
Jesus Rios Ayala
|
4/1
|4
|
Rf Brandy
Kvn Corona
|
Adan Farias
John Raul Valenzuela, Jr.
|
15/1
|5
|
Tell Tyrus
Tell Cartel
|
Matthew M. Fales
Cerapio Figueroa
|
9/2
|6
|
Favorite Prince
Favorite Trick
|
Paul C. Jones
Henry Reynoso Lopez
|
6/1
300Y,Dirt,Allowance
Open | 2 Year Olds
Purse: $12,600
$1 Exacta / $1 Trifecta $1 Quinella $1 Double / $1 Pick Three
-
|#
|PP
|Horse / Sire
|Trainer / Jockey
|ML
|1
|
Miss Apollidash
Mr Apollitical Dash
|
Lindolfo Diaz
Jesus Rios Ayala
|
7/2
|2
|
Ride Em Cowboy
Tell Cartel
|
Matthew M. Fales
Cerapio Figueroa
|
5/1
|3
|
Mister Twosday
Cinco Blancos
|
Felix L. Gonzalez
Cesar Franco
|
8/1
|4
|
Val Caruso
Foose
|
Ramiro Lopez Zuazo
Martin Arriaga
|
9/5
|5
|
Terra Fina
One Famous Eagle
|
Valentin A. Zamudio
Ruben Lozano
|
8/5
300Y,Dirt,Maiden
Fillies | 2 Year Olds
Purse: $9,000
$1 Exacta / $1 Trifecta $1 Superfecta (.10 cent minimum wager) $1 Pick Four
-
|#
|PP
|Horse / Sire
|Trainer / Jockey
|ML
|1
|
Four Forty Favorite
Favorite Cartel
|
Scott Willoughby
Armando R. Cervantes
|
10/1
|2
|
Nymphlike
Favorite Cartel
|
James W. Glenn, Jr.
Jesus Rios Ayala
|
5/1
|3
|
Executive Teller Mrl
Teller Cartel
|
Jaime H. Gomez
Irving Lara
|
6/5
|4
|
Trying to Fly
Fly Thru the Fire
|
Scott Willoughby
Gabriel Angel Gomez Lara
|
3/1
|5
|
Fifty First Dates
Mr Ease Cartel
|
Adan Farias
Cesar Franco
|
15/1
|6
|
Rgr Cartel Cabernet
Rex Hill
|
Adan Farias
Rodrigo Aceves
|
12/1
|7
|
Victoria Lake
Corona Czech
|
Jesus Nunez
Ricardo S. Ramirez
|
9/2
350Y,Dirt,Allowance
Open | 3 Year Olds And Up
Purse: $13,300
$1 Exacta / $1 Trifecta $1 Superfecta (.10 cent minimum wager) $1 Pick Three
-
|#
|PP
|Horse / Sire
|Trainer / Jockey
|ML
|1
|
Space Flight
Fly Thru the Fire
|
Scott Willoughby
Gabriel Angel Gomez Lara
|
6/1
|2
|
Beduinos Favorite
Favorite Cartel
|
Jesus Nunez
Ricardo S. Ramirez
|
5/2
|3
|
Bravery
Fly Thru the Fire
|
Scott Willoughby
Jesus Rios Ayala
|
12/1
|4
|
Kevins Wise Corona
Kvn Corona
|
Paul C. Jones
Armando Viramontes
|
4/1
|5
|
Sm Jess Corona
Kvn Corona
|
Adan Farias
Rodrigo Aceves
|
9/5
|6
|
Vf Bonafide
Jess Good Candy
|
Jose Antonio Flores
Cruz Mendez
|
4/1
300Y,Dirt,Handicap Stakes
Open | 3 Year Olds And Up
Purse: $30,000
$1 Exacta / $1 Trifecta $1 Superfecta (.10 cent minimum wager) $1 Late Double
-
|#
|PP
|Horse / Sire
|Trainer / Jockey
|ML
|1
|
You Can Run
Favorite Cartel
|
Michael V. Casselman
Ruben Lozano
|
5/2
|2
|
Required First
First Down Dash
|
Jose Antonio Flores
Erasmo Gasca
|
8/1
|3
|
Hes Judgeandjury
Hes Relentless
|
M. Heath Taylor
Rodrigo Sigala Vallejo
|
7/2
|4
|
Turbulent Kisses
Turbulent Times
|
Heraclio Botello, Jr.
Martin Arriaga
|
15/1
|5
|
Cattail Cove
Favorite Cartel
|
Juan G. Aleman
Jesse P Gonzalez
|
10/1
|6
|
Up for Everything
Favorite Cartel
|
Scott Willoughby
Gabriel Angel Gomez Lara
|
8/1
|7
|
El Aventurero
Docs Best Card
|
Lindolfo Diaz
Jesus Rios Ayala
|
6/1
|8
|
Hes Chickless
Hes Relentless
|
Sergio Morfin
Cruz Mendez
|
3/1
400Y,Dirt,Maturity
Open | 4 Year Olds And Up
Purse: $150,000
$1 Exacta / $1 Trifecta $1 Superfecta (.10 cent minimum wager)
-
|#
|PP
|Horse / Sire
|Trainer / Jockey
|ML
|1
|
Dont Sass Kvn
Kvn Corona
|
Paul C. Jones
Rodolfo Arvizu
|
30/1
|2
|
Terrific Phoenix
Fly Thru the Fire
|
Paul C. Jones
Armando Viramontes
|
30/1
|3
|
Jess Being a Friend
Jess Being Valiant
|
Elena Andrade
Rodrigo Aceves
|
30/1
|4
|
Edberg Verde
No Secrets Here
|
Paul C. Jones
Henry Reynoso Lopez
|
20/1
|5
|
Normandy
A Revenant
|
Monty Arrossa
Jesus Rios Ayala
|
30/1
|6
|
Lawless Wallace
Tres Seis
|
Monty Arrossa
Armando R. Cervantes
|
15/1
|7
|
London Toby
Favorite Cartel
|
Scott Willoughby
Gabriel Angel Gomez Lara
|
3/1
|8
|
Empressum
Apollitical Jess
|
M. Heath Taylor
Rodrigo Sigala Vallejo
|
3/5
|9
|
Jeriko
One Famous Eagle
|
M. Heath Taylor
Jose M. Nicasio
|
7/2
|10
|
Don Lazaro
Favorite Cartel
|
Adan Farias
Cruz Mendez
|
50/1
