Los Alamitos Entries & Results for Sunday, 7-7-2024 (2024)

A field of 11, led by Red Route One, is entered for Saturday's feature at Prairie Meadows.

HRN Power Pick selection. (races 1-3 provided free) Race 2: Our pick is the 3/1 second choice, #4 Spicy Spouse. The three-year-old filly by Texas Ryano is trained by Genaro Vallejo and ridden by Francisco Orduna-Rojas. She has very good speed figures that matchup well with this group. Get Los Alamitos Picks for all of today's races.

Power Picks stats the last 60 days: Top picks are winning at 31.9%, second picks are winning at 21.3%, and third place picks are winning 15.6%.

Los Alamitos was opened in 1951 and is best known as a premier Quarter Horse track. "Los Al" started running Thoroughbred meets in 2014 following the closing of Hollywood Park. Los Alamitos' biggest stakes: The Los Alamitos Futurity , formerly the Hollywood Futurity and the Starlet Stakes .

FAQs

Admission is only $3 and general parking is free.

LOS ALAMITOS RACE COURSE RACE DATES & POST TIMES (Post times may vary slightly) Race Saturday Sunday 1 6:00 PM 5:00 PM 2 6:28 PM 5:28 PM 3 6:56 PM 5:56 PM 4 7:24 PM 6:24 PM 8 more rows

Arriving from Kentucky with only $19 to his name, Frank Vessels Sr. built a fortune in the construction industry and eventually purchased a 435-acre (176 ha) ranch in Orange County. Racing at what is today Los Alamitos started off as match races contested on the Vessels Ranch in 1947.

The racing oval at Los Alamitos features a 100 foot wide final straightaway, a 100 foot wide first turn and an 85 foot wide home turn. The new track features a 1,380 foot homestretch, 34 feet longer than the homestretch at The Fair Grounds, which until now was considered the longest homestretch in American racing.

In addition to Melia's project, a 9-acre parcel at the racecourse is currently being developed into Lexington Park, a new community park featuring sports fields, playground and other amenities, following a donation from Los Alamitos Race Course owner Edward Allred.

Entry Fees: Most people are surprised to find out that it does not cost anything to enter your horse in a race, unless the race is a stakes race (Kentucky Derby, Breeders' Cup, etc.). Some stakes races, like many of the Breeders' Cup Classic, cost in upwards of $120,000.

Los Alamitos Race Course. Only 14 years old when the Vessels Family began the rich quarter horse racing tradition at Los Alamitos Race Course in 1951, Edward C. Allred has watched his love for the world's fastest horses progress to his 100 percent ownership of the nation's quarter horse racing capital.

THE MINIMUM acreage required for building a mile track is approximately 55 acres, compared to 27 acres for a five- eighths-mile track and 17.5 acres for a half-mile track. This includes the outer embankment but does not include land for buildings, parking, a road encircling the track, and other needs.

Circuit de la Sarthe, also referred to as Circuit des 24 Heures du Mans is the largest racecourse with a capacity of 263,500. It is located in Le Mans, Maine, France and consist of local roads that are open to the public most of the year.

At 1,346 feet, the Fair Grounds Race Course stretch is the longest in North America, and while conventional wisdom might lead you to believe this long run to the finish should help closers, it seems to favor front runners based on last year's meeting (November 2015-March 2016) where “E” types were the favored running ...

Los Alamitos Race Course has been a part of the community in Orange County since 1947. The racing oval located in Cypress, California now conducts year- round night racing in addition to seven weeks of daytime Thoroughbred racing throughout the year.

The entry fee for a day is usually around $300 for the weekend. There are other fees to consider for track days such as fuel and most likely tires. There may be added expenses like hotel and food, depending on track location. Most drivers seem to be paying around $1k per weekend for their track day events.

You can follow these steps to become a professional race car driver: Develop your driving skills. To compete against professional race car drivers, you must have excellent driving skills. ... Join a racing club. ... Obtain a vehicle and equipment. ... Obtain a competition license. ... Practice and train. ... Look for a team or a sponsor. Jul 2, 2024

Saratoga Race Course Fast Facts:



Grandstand and Clubhouse Admission (one price starting in 2024): $7 daily when purchased at least 24 hours in advance; $10 day-of; general admission does not include reserved seating, which is separate. 2024 gate times: 11:00am each racing day (exception is Travers Day, which is 7:00am)

You can find the various pricing options available through the Belmont Stakes website, which then redirects to Ticketmaster. There, general admission tickets are currently going for $64.35, or $55 before fees.