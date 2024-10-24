Louisiana Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) (2024)

Benefit Categories >
Food and Nutrition
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) provides monthly benefits that help low-income households buy the food they need for good health. The goal of the program is to promote the general welfare and to safeguard the health and well being of the population through the issuance of benefits to all eligible households. For most households, SNAP benefits account for only a portion of their food budgets; they must also use their own funds to buy food sufficient to last throughout the month.
Social Services analysts in the parish offices are responsible for the determination of eligibility and the certification of eligible households for SNAP. Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) performs the issuance of SNAP benefits to eligible households. The employment and training activities, known as the Louisiana Job Employment Training (LaJET) Program, are accomplished through the cooperative efforts of SNAP, the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) parish offices, local governing authorities in the state and the Louisiana Workforce Commission. The LaJET Program, in parishes where available, is a participant-centered effort to provide employment services to selected SNAP recipients.
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service bases the amount of SNAP benefits that a household is eligible to receive on the Thrifty Food Plan amounts that are established. They are current estimates of the actual costs for providing a household with nutritious but inexpensive meals. These are the maximum amounts that a household with zero net monthly income can receive in SNAP benefits each month. If a household meets all eligibility requirements, the amount of their SNAP benefits is dependent on both the number of persons in the household and the net monthly income amount remaining after all allowable deductions have been subtracted.
To be eligible for this benefit program, you must be a resident of the state of Louisiana and meet one of the following requirements:
- You have a current bank balance (savings and checking combined) under $2,001, or
- You have a current bank balance (savings and checking combined) under $3,001 who share their household with one of the following:
- A person or persons age 60 and over or
- A person with a disability (a child, your spouse, a parent, or yourself).
In order to qualify, you must have an annual household income (before taxes) that is below the following amounts:
|Household Size*
|Maximum Income Level (Per Year)
|1
|$19,578
|2
|$26,572
|3
|$33,566
|4
|$40,560
|5
|$47,554
|6
|$54,548
|7
|$61,542
|8
|$68,536
*For households with more than eight people, add $6,994 per additional person. Always check with the appropriate managing agency to ensure the most accurate guidelines.
There are two ways you can apply for this program:
- Visit any DCFS office and apply in person. Download and fill out an application now to save time.
- Louisiana Combined Application Project (LaCAP) is a food assistance program for Louisiana residents who are at least 60 years of age and receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI). It is a simplified version of SNAP. To find out if you qualify, please call 1-888-LAHELPU (1-888-524-3578).
For more information, visit the state of Louisiana's SNAP home page.
SNAP provides nutrition assistance.
1-888-524-3578
